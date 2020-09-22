THEFT/BURGLARY

Byrnes View Terr., 42000 block, April 1 to Sept. 11. Firearms were stolen from a residence.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Catlett Pl., 20200 block, Nov. 25 to Sept. 10. A theft was reported.

Lucketts Bridge Cir., 43000 block, 9:54 p.m. Sept. 14. Cash was stolen from a bag.

Stubble Corner Sq., 43000 block, noon to 12:58 p.m. Sept. 14. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Ember Brook Cir., 22000 block, 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 12. A garage window was broken.

Waxpool Rd. and Claiborne Pkwy., Sept. 6 to Sept. 13. Graffiti was found in a pedestrian tunnel.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Crosstrail Blvd. SE, 100 block, 2:46 p.m. Sept. 2. A 43-year-old woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 2. A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with stealing property and motor vehicle theft that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., unit block, 8 p.m. Sept. 11. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 1 p.m. Sept. 16. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 6 p.m. Sept. 13. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, midnight Sept. 15. Two people fought.

Goldsworth Terr., 100 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 13. Two people fought.

Plaza St., unit block, 10 p.m. Sept. 13. Two people fought.

Valley View Ave., 700 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 12. An assault was reported.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 12. An assault was reported.

ROBBERY

Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 5 p.m. Sept. 10. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 12. A theft was reported.

Edward Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 9 a.m. Sept. 10. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 14. Shoplifting was reported.

Hancock Pl., 100 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 11. A theft was reported.

Laconia St. SE, 1100 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 9. A vehicle was tampered with.

Market St. E., unit block, 8 a.m. Sept. 15. A theft was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 2 p.m. Sept. 11. An employee theft was reported.

Smartt’s Lane, 900 block, 7 a.m. Sept. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Village Market Blvd. and Red Hawk Lane SE, 2 p.m. Sept. 9. A vehicle was tampered with.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Heritage Way, unit block, 5 p.m. Sept. 14. A vehicle was stolen.

Leesburg Bypass, 2 p.m. Sept. 13. A vehicle was stolen.

Woodridge Pkwy., 44000 block, 12:19 a.m. Sept. 13. Two golf carts were stolen and later recovered with damage.

VANDALISM

Alpine Dr., 100 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 12. Property was damaged.

Great Laurel Sq., 100 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 12. Property was damaged.

King St. S., 400 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 11. Property was damaged.

STERLING AREA

ROBBERY

Woodshire Dr., 46000 block, 7:53 p.m. Sept. 11. A man was robbed at gunpoint. A 21-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Alder Ave. S., 800 block, 1:58 p.m. Sept. 14. A check was stolen from a mailbox.

Beaver Meadow Rd., 43000 block, Sept. 10 to Sept. 11. Property was stolen from six trucks.

Drysdale Terr., 46000 block, Sept. 12 to Sept. 13. Three delivered packages were stolen from a residence.

Huntington Sq., 21000 block, Sept. 13 to Sept. 14. Items were stolen from a vehicle.

Sanderson Dr., 1100 block, Sept. 11 to Sept. 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Stone Springs Blvd. and Azalea Lane, Aug. 8 to Sept. 7. Vehicle parts and other items were stolen from a parking lot.

Thomas Jefferson and Hillcrest drives, Sept. 11 to Sept. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Woodland Rd., 45000 block, July 1 to Sept. 11. Property was stolen from a storage unit.

VANDALISM

Davis Dr., 200 block, Sept. 11 to Sept. 14. A vehicle window was broken.

Wood Quay Dr., 20000 block, Sept. 13 to Sept. 14. Items were damaged on a property under construction.