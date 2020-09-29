BURGLARY

Tarragon Leaf Dr., 41000 block, Sept. 18 to Sept. 21. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Coal Bed Ct., 43000 block, 7:15 p.m. Sept. 16. Mail was stolen from a mailbox.

Laurentain Terr., 43000 block, Sept. 18 to Sept. 21. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.

AD

Littlehales Terr. and September Sun Sq., Sept. 14. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.

Parkview and Greenside drives, 2 a.m. Sept. 20. Property was stolen from a campsite.

AD

Starflower Way, 21000 block, 7:15 p.m. Sept. 16. Mail was stolen from a mailbox.

Stonecrop Pl., 21100 block, 7:15 p.m. Sept. 16. Mail was stolen from a mailbox.

VANDALISM

Hay Rd., 43000 block, Sept. 23. An outdoor card reader for a library was smashed.

Lazy River Terr., 20000 block, 6 to 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11. A vehicle door was scratched.

London Way, 43000 block, Sept. 22 to Sept. 23. A mailbox was damaged.

Zenith Terr., 42000 block, Sept. 21 to Sept. 22. Graffiti was found in a home under construction.

AD

DULLES SOUTH AREA

ASSAULT

Graves Mountain and Hartland Orchard terraces, 8:26 p.m. Sept. 18. A resident confronted a man who was driving recklessly. The man exited the vehicle and assaulted the resident. A 21-year-old Chantilly man was arrested and charged.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Adams Dr. NE, unit block, 8:27 p.m. Sept. 11. A 52-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

AD

King St. S., unit block, 8:10 p.m. Sept. 8. A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 12:45 p.m. Sept. 13. An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

AD

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 8:59 a.m. Sept. 10. An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9:03 a.m. Sept. 8. A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., unit block, 8 a.m. Sept. 19. An assault was reported.

Adams Dr., unit block, 9 a.m. Sept. 19. An assault was reported.

Cornwall St. and Memorial Dr. NW, 4:33 p.m. Sept. 12. Harassment was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, noon Sept. 18. Two people fought.

AD

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 20. Two people fought.

Heritage Way, unit block, 1 a.m. Sept. 21. Two people fought.

AD

High Rail Terr. SE, 200 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 18. Two people fought.

High Rail Terr. SE, 200 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 17. Two people fought.

King St. S., 500 block, 5 a.m. Sept. 23. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, midnight Sept. 19. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 12:18 a.m. Sept. 9. Threats were reported.

Market St. E., 9 p.m. Sept. 22. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1:24 p.m. Sept. 7. Threats were reported.

Red Raspberry Terr., 500 block, 11 p.m. Sept. 18. Two people fought.

Shenandoah St. SE., 200 block, 4:35 p.m. Sept. 12. An assault was reported.

Tuliptree Sq., 500 block, noon Sept. 22. Threats were reported.

AD

Washington St. NE, 100 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 20. Two people fought.

AD

Wirt St., 200 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 20. An assault was reported.

Wirt St., 700 block, 11 p.m. Sept. 22. Two people fought.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Edward Ferry Rd. NE, 1200 block, 7:17 p.m. Sept. 12. Indecent exposure was reported.

Russell Branch Pkwy. SE, 1300 block, 9:50 a.m. Sept. 10. Indecent exposure was reported.

ROBBERIES

Edward Ferry Rd. NE, 1200 block, 5:06 p.m. Sept. 10. A robbery was reported.

Hancock Pl., 10 a.m. Sept. 19. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Edward Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Edward Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 2:31 p.m. Sept. 11. An employee theft was reported.

AD

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 400 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 10:58 a.m. Sept. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 6:50 p.m. Sept. 11. A theft was reported.

AD

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 7 a.m. Sept. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Heritage Way, unit block, noon Sept. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

King St. S., 700 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 18. A theft was reported.

AD

Laconian St. SE, 1000 block, 1:01 p.m. Sept. 12. A theft was reported.

Leesburg Bypass and E. Market St., 12:20 p.m. Sept. 7. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 1000 block, 9:26 a.m. Sept. 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Miller Dr., 700 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 22. An employee theft was reported.

Monroe St. SE, unit block, 1:05 p.m. Sept. 12. Shoplifting was reported.

Plaza St., 300 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 18. Trespassing was reported.

AD

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 10:21 a.m. Sept. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Sycamore Hill Dr. and Lilac Terr. NE, 2 p.m. Sept. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Valley View Ave. SW, 700 block, 4:50 p.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

King St. S., 400 block, 6:01 p.m. Sept. 9. A vehicle was stolen.

AD

Pink Azalea Terr. SE, 300 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 21. A vehicle was stolen.

Trimble Plaza SE, 500 block, 2:19 p.m. Sept. 13. A vehicle was stolen.

Village Market Blvd. and Red Hawk Lane SE, 9:51 p.m. Sept. 11. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Clubhouse Dr., unit block, 10 a.m. Sept. 22. Property was damaged.

Country Club Dr., 5 p.m. Sept. 21. Property was damaged.

Crosstrail Blvd. SE, 100 block, 8:51 a.m. Sept. 9. A vehicle was tampered with.

Fairfax St. SE, unit block, 8:50 a.m. Sept. 12. Property was damaged.

AD

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 16. A vehicle was tampered with.

Hunton Pl. NE, 700 block, 4:28 p.m. Sept. 8. Property was damaged.

King St. S., 700 block, 1:54 p.m. Sept. 8. Property was damaged.

Market St. E., 500 block, 3:51 p.m. Sept. 12. Property was damaged.

Market St. E., 700 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 22. Property was damaged.

Mayfair Dr. NE, 100 block, 6:55 p.m. Sept. 11. Property was damaged.

Meadowood Ct., 43000 block, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 12. A vehicle windshield was cracked.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1:09 a.m. Sept. 8. Property was damaged.

Radford Terr. NE, 500 block, 2:12 p.m. Sept. 9. A vehicle was tampered with.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

MISSILE AT AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE

20th St. S., 100 block, 8:18 a.m. Sept. 17. A water bottle was thrown at a moving vehicle and hit its side.

THEFT

Mountain Rd., 14000 block, Sept. 20 to Sept. 21. Political signs were stolen from a property.

VANDALISM

Oxford Glen Ct., 300 block, 11:37 a.m. Sept. 13. A key was used to damage a vehicle door.

AD

Ninth St. S., 100 block, 8:24 p.m. Sept. 12. A vehicle window was broken.

ROUND HILL AREA

THEFT

Ingleside Dr., 17000 block, 4 to 10 p.m. July 30. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

STERLING AREA

ARREST

Prentice Dr., 44600 block, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 4. A 68-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Reserve Falls Terr., 20000 block, 7:31 p.m. Sept. 16. A woman made disturbing comments at a female walking her dog and held a screwdriver while threatening the dog. The woman fled.

Whitfield Pl., 21000 block, 6:44 p.m. Sept. 15. Two females fought. One of the females was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. A 36-year-old Sterling woman was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Algonkian Pkwy., 46000 block, Sept. 21 to Sept. 22. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Broad Run Dr., 20000 block, Sept. 22 to Sept. 23. Tools were stolen from vehicles.

Kennedy Rd. N., 100 block, Sept. 21 to Sept. 22. Items were stolen from a vehicle.

Minor Rd., 100 block, 2 a.m. Sept. 20. A flag was stolen from a restaurant.

Overland Dr., 23000 block, 1:58 a.m. Sept. 16. Equipment was stolen from a fenced property of a business.

Poplar Rd. W., 800 block, Sept. 17 to Sept. 18. Property was stolen from a residence.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46000 block, 10:06 a.m. Sept. 21. A man demanded a male’s cellphone, and the male ran away but dropped two phones. The man picked up the phones and fled. A 30-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.

Rabbitrun Terr. and E. Frederick Dr., Sept. 21 to Sept. 22. Items were stolen from a vehicle.

Redbark Pl. and Algonkian Pkwy., Sept. 17 to Sept. 18. Tools were stolen from two vehicles.

Wendy Lane, 47000 block, Sept. 16. Items were stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking a window.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Reserve Falls Terr., 20000 block, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 16. A 1999 cream Lexus LS400 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Prentice Dr., 44000 block, Sept. 19 to Sept. 20. A vehicle side mirror was broken.