To report a crime online, visit sheriff.loudoun.gov . The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app is also available at sheriff.loudoun.gov .

These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

BURGLARY

Tarragon Leaf Dr., 41000 block, Sept. 18 to Sept. 21. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Coal Bed Ct., 43000 block, 7:15 p.m. Sept. 16. Mail was stolen from a mailbox.

Laurentain Terr., 43000 block, Sept. 18 to Sept. 21. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.

Littlehales Terr. and September Sun Sq., Sept. 14. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.

Parkview and Greenside drives, 2 a.m. Sept. 20. Property was stolen from a campsite.

Starflower Way, 21000 block, 7:15 p.m. Sept. 16. Mail was stolen from a mailbox.

Stonecrop Pl., 21100 block, 7:15 p.m. Sept. 16. Mail was stolen from a mailbox.

VANDALISM

Hay Rd., 43000 block, Sept. 23. An outdoor card reader for a library was smashed.

Lazy River Terr., 20000 block, 6 to 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11. A vehicle door was scratched.

London Way, 43000 block, Sept. 22 to Sept. 23. A mailbox was damaged.

Zenith Terr., 42000 block, Sept. 21 to Sept. 22. Graffiti was found in a home under construction.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

ASSAULT

Graves Mountain and Hartland Orchard terraces, 8:26 p.m. Sept. 18. A resident confronted a man who was driving recklessly. The man exited the vehicle and assaulted the resident. A 21-year-old Chantilly man was arrested and charged.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Adams Dr. NE, unit block, 8:27 p.m. Sept. 11. A 52-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

King St. S., unit block, 8:10 p.m. Sept. 8. A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 12:45 p.m. Sept. 13. An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 8:59 a.m. Sept. 10. An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9:03 a.m. Sept. 8. A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., unit block, 8 a.m. Sept. 19. An assault was reported.

Adams Dr., unit block, 9 a.m. Sept. 19. An assault was reported.

Cornwall St. and Memorial Dr. NW, 4:33 p.m. Sept. 12. Harassment was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, noon Sept. 18. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 20. Two people fought.

Heritage Way, unit block, 1 a.m. Sept. 21. Two people fought.

High Rail Terr. SE, 200 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 18. Two people fought.

High Rail Terr. SE, 200 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 17. Two people fought.

King St. S., 500 block, 5 a.m. Sept. 23. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, midnight Sept. 19. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 12:18 a.m. Sept. 9. Threats were reported.

Market St. E., 9 p.m. Sept. 22. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1:24 p.m. Sept. 7. Threats were reported.

Red Raspberry Terr., 500 block, 11 p.m. Sept. 18. Two people fought.

Shenandoah St. SE., 200 block, 4:35 p.m. Sept. 12. An assault was reported.

Tuliptree Sq., 500 block, noon Sept. 22. Threats were reported.

Washington St. NE, 100 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 20. Two people fought.

Wirt St., 200 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 20. An assault was reported.

Wirt St., 700 block, 11 p.m. Sept. 22. Two people fought.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Edward Ferry Rd. NE, 1200 block, 7:17 p.m. Sept. 12. Indecent exposure was reported.

Russell Branch Pkwy. SE, 1300 block, 9:50 a.m. Sept. 10. Indecent exposure was reported.

ROBBERIES

Edward Ferry Rd. NE, 1200 block, 5:06 p.m. Sept. 10. A robbery was reported.

Hancock Pl., 10 a.m. Sept. 19. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Edward Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Edward Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 2:31 p.m. Sept. 11. An employee theft was reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 400 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 10:58 a.m. Sept. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 6:50 p.m. Sept. 11. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 7 a.m. Sept. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Heritage Way, unit block, noon Sept. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

King St. S., 700 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 18. A theft was reported.

Laconian St. SE, 1000 block, 1:01 p.m. Sept. 12. A theft was reported.

Leesburg Bypass and E. Market St., 12:20 p.m. Sept. 7. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 1000 block, 9:26 a.m. Sept. 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Miller Dr., 700 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 22. An employee theft was reported.

Monroe St. SE, unit block, 1:05 p.m. Sept. 12. Shoplifting was reported.

Plaza St., 300 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 18. Trespassing was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 10:21 a.m. Sept. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Sycamore Hill Dr. and Lilac Terr. NE, 2 p.m. Sept. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Valley View Ave. SW, 700 block, 4:50 p.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

King St. S., 400 block, 6:01 p.m. Sept. 9. A vehicle was stolen.

Pink Azalea Terr. SE, 300 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 21. A vehicle was stolen.

Trimble Plaza SE, 500 block, 2:19 p.m. Sept. 13. A vehicle was stolen.

Village Market Blvd. and Red Hawk Lane SE, 9:51 p.m. Sept. 11. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Clubhouse Dr., unit block, 10 a.m. Sept. 22. Property was damaged.

Country Club Dr., 5 p.m. Sept. 21. Property was damaged.

Crosstrail Blvd. SE, 100 block, 8:51 a.m. Sept. 9. A vehicle was tampered with.

Fairfax St. SE, unit block, 8:50 a.m. Sept. 12. Property was damaged.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 16. A vehicle was tampered with.

Hunton Pl. NE, 700 block, 4:28 p.m. Sept. 8. Property was damaged.

King St. S., 700 block, 1:54 p.m. Sept. 8. Property was damaged.

Market St. E., 500 block, 3:51 p.m. Sept. 12. Property was damaged.

Market St. E., 700 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 22. Property was damaged.

Mayfair Dr. NE, 100 block, 6:55 p.m. Sept. 11. Property was damaged.

Meadowood Ct., 43000 block, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 12. A vehicle windshield was cracked.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1:09 a.m. Sept. 8. Property was damaged.

Radford Terr. NE, 500 block, 2:12 p.m. Sept. 9. A vehicle was tampered with.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

MISSILE AT AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE

20th St. S., 100 block, 8:18 a.m. Sept. 17. A water bottle was thrown at a moving vehicle and hit its side.

THEFT

Mountain Rd., 14000 block, Sept. 20 to Sept. 21. Political signs were stolen from a property.

VANDALISM

Oxford Glen Ct., 300 block, 11:37 a.m. Sept. 13. A key was used to damage a vehicle door.

Ninth St. S., 100 block, 8:24 p.m. Sept. 12. A vehicle window was broken.

ROUND HILL AREA

THEFT

Ingleside Dr., 17000 block, 4 to 10 p.m. July 30. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

STERLING AREA

ARREST

Prentice Dr., 44600 block, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 4. A 68-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Reserve Falls Terr., 20000 block, 7:31 p.m. Sept. 16. A woman made disturbing comments at a female walking her dog and held a screwdriver while threatening the dog. The woman fled.

Whitfield Pl., 21000 block, 6:44 p.m. Sept. 15. Two females fought. One of the females was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. A 36-year-old Sterling woman was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Algonkian Pkwy., 46000 block, Sept. 21 to Sept. 22. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Broad Run Dr., 20000 block, Sept. 22 to Sept. 23. Tools were stolen from vehicles.

Kennedy Rd. N., 100 block, Sept. 21 to Sept. 22. Items were stolen from a vehicle.

Minor Rd., 100 block, 2 a.m. Sept. 20. A flag was stolen from a restaurant.

Overland Dr., 23000 block, 1:58 a.m. Sept. 16. Equipment was stolen from a fenced property of a business.

Poplar Rd. W., 800 block, Sept. 17 to Sept. 18. Property was stolen from a residence.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46000 block, 10:06 a.m. Sept. 21. A man demanded a male’s cellphone, and the male ran away but dropped two phones. The man picked up the phones and fled. A 30-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.

Rabbitrun Terr. and E. Frederick Dr., Sept. 21 to Sept. 22. Items were stolen from a vehicle.

Redbark Pl. and Algonkian Pkwy., Sept. 17 to Sept. 18. Tools were stolen from two vehicles.

Wendy Lane, 47000 block, Sept. 16. Items were stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking a window.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Reserve Falls Terr., 20000 block, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 16. A 1999 cream Lexus LS400 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Prentice Dr., 44000 block, Sept. 19 to Sept. 20. A vehicle side mirror was broken.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus