VANDALISM

Canary Grass Sq., 42000 block, Sept. 26 to Sept. 27. Vehicle tires were slashed.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Exchange St., 20300 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 25. An assault was reported.

Needmore Ct., 43900 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 28. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Atwater Dr., 44000 block, Sept. 28 to Sept. 29. A Bobcat S185 skid steer was stolen.

Atwater Dr., 44500 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.

Braeton Bay Terr., 20000 block, Sept. 27 to Sept. 28. Tires and rims were stolen from vehicles.

Braeton Bay Terr., 20100 block, 7 a.m. Sept. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Charter Oak Dr., 20400 block, Sept. 23 to Sept. 24. Electronics were stolen from a vehicle.

Navajo Dr., 44200 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported.

Northpark Dr., 20400 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 26. Identity theft was reported.

Roosevelt Sq., 44700 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 26. A theft was reported.

Savin Hill Dr., 20200 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported.

Tavern Dr., 43000 block, 11:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 25. Bracelets were stolen from a residence.

Tavern Dr., 43900 block, midnight Sept. 25. A theft was reported.

Waterpointe Terr., 45000 block, Sept. 27 to Sept. 28. Tires and rims were stolen from vehicles.

Waterpointe Terr., 45100 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Crooked Stick Terr., 43000 block, Sept. 26 to Sept. 27. Part of a fence to a country club was damaged.

Dodge Terr., 43000 block, Sept. 25. Graffiti was found in a roadway.

Dodge Terr., 43800 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 25. Property was damaged.

Hay Rd., 43300 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 23. Property was damaged.

London Way, 43600 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 23. Property was damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Pleasant Valley Rd., 25000 block, Sept. 26. A dealer tag was stolen in June.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Catoctin Cir. NE, unit block, 1:47 a.m. Sept. 19. A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with destruction of property that occurred at this location.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 6:21 p.m. Sept. 17. A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft and destruction of property that occurred at this location.

Washington St. NE, 100 block, 7:57 p.m. Sept. 20. A 46-year-old was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Davis Ave. SW, 100 block, 9 a.m. Sept. 28. Threats were reported.

Edward Ferry Rd. and Heritage Way NE, 5 p.m. Sept. 26. Two people fought.

Fairfax St., unit block, 11 a.m. Sept. 30. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 29. Threats were reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 28. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 2 p.m. Sept. 30. Threats were reported.

Foxtail Cir., 700 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 23. An assault was reported.

Ginkgo Terr., 400 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 26. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 6 p.m. Sept. 28. Threats were reported.

Plaza St., 100 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 29. Two people fought.

Russell Branch and Battlefield parkways NE, 9:59 p.m. Sept. 17. Harassment was reported.

First St. SE, unit block, 9 a.m. Sept. 26. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Belmont Dr., 100 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 24. A theft was reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 100 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 24. Credit card information was stolen.

Edward Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 28. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2:27 p.m. Sept. 14. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 27. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, noon Sept. 23. Shoplifting was reported.

Harrison St. SE, 800 block, 12:10 a.m. Sept. 15. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.

Market St. E., 700 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported.

Morven Park Rd., 100 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Plaza St., unit block, 3 a.m. Sept. 26. A theft was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 11 a.m. Sept. 24. A theft was reported.

Smartts Lane NE, 900 block, 7:30 a.m. Sept. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Smartts Lane NE, 900 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported.

William St., 400 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 24. Credit card information was stolen.

William St., 400 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Heritage Way NE, unit block, 5:17 p.m. Sept. 14. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Edward Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 24. Property was damaged.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 9 a.m. Sept. 27. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, noon Sept. 24. Property was damaged.

Russell Branch Pkwy. SE, 1300 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 28. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Kinvarra Pl., 800 block, 11:02 a.m. Sept. 24. Online threats were reported. A 19-year-old Purcellville man was arrested and charged.

O St., 100 block, 7:35 p.m. Sept. 9. Two people fought.

16th St. N., 100 block, 4:33 p.m. Sept. 5. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Main St. E., 1000 block, 3:36 p.m. Sept. 7. A wallet was taken and later located in a shopping cart in a store. Cash was missing.

Main St. E., 600 block, 1:36 a.m. Sept. 8. Two males fled a Lyft without paying.

Main St., 400 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 23 to 8 a.m. Sept. 24. A political sign was stolen from a yard of a residence.

Mountain Rd., 14000 block, 1:15 p.m. Sept. 29. Political signs were stolen from a yard of a residence.

VANDALISM

Frazer Dr., 200 block, 4:38 p.m. Sept. 18. A vehicle was tampered with.

Greylands Lane, 600 block, 6:01 p.m. Sept. 6. A vehicle was damaged.

Maple Ave. S., 100 block, 6 a.m. Sept. 18. A political sign in a front yard was defaced.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Stanford Sq., 21000 block, 3 a.m. Sept. 27. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Beaver Meadow Rd., 43000 block, Sept. 26 to Sept. 28. Property was stolen from a business.

Canfield Terr. and E. Frederick Dr., Sept. 22 to Sept. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Canfield Terr. and E. Frederick Dr., Sept. 23 to Sept. 24. Construction tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Huntley Ct., unit block, 6 p.m. Sept. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Marian Ct., unit block, Sept. 26 to Sept. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Overland Dr., 23000 block, Sept. 25 to Sept. 26. Property was stolen from a business.

Palmer Ct., unit block, 9 p.m. Sept. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Palmer Ct., unit block, Sept. 26 to Sept. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46000 block, 4:18 p.m. Sept. 27. A purse was stolen at a store.

Potomac: Marian Ct., unit block, 6 p.m. Sept. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Shaw Rd., 22000 block, Sept. 27. Property was stolen from two companies. A burgundy semi-truck cab was found in the area. Police determined it was stolen.

Three Oaks Ct., unit block, 5 p.m. Sept. 26. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Garfield Rd. N., 100 block, Sept. 24 to Sept. 25. A black Dodge Charger was stolen.

VANDALISM

Conductor Terr., 45000 block, Sept. 25 to Sept. 29. A vehicle was scratched.

Enterprise St., 100 block, Sept. 27 to Sept. 28. A fence to a business was damaged.

Loudoun Park Lane, 46000 block, 10:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Sept. 26. A key was used to damage a vehicle.

Semblance Dr., 21000 block, Sept. 26 to Sept. 27. A key was used to damage a vehicle, and tires were slashed.