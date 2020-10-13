ASSAULT

Summerall Dr. and Mindful Ct., 6 p.m. Oct. 5. A juvenile on a bicycle touched a female inappropriately.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Red Spruce Dr. and Virginia Juniper Ct., Oct. 3 to Oct. 5. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Lucinda Ct., 20000 block, midnight Oct. 1. A female was assaulted. A 22-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Isherwood Terr., 20000 block, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 4. A man was observed exposing himself near a foot path.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Arbor View Dr., 22000 block, 12:02 p.m. Oct. 2. Political signs were stolen from a residence.

Marshfield Dr. and Glenelder Terr., 3 to 4 a.m. Sept. 12. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Red Rum Dr., 21000 block, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 4. Items were stolen from gym lockers entered by breaking locks.

VANDALISM

Eildon Terr., 42000 block, Oct. 5 to Oct. 6. Screws were found on two vehicle tires.

River Ridge Terr., 20000 block, Sept. 30 to Oct. 1. Vehicles were scratched.

Winthrop Ct., 43000 block, 5:50 p.m. Oct. 4. Juveniles broke a basement window.

BLUEMONT AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Clayton Hall Rd., 18000 block, Sept. 28 to Sept. 29. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Riding Plaza, 25000 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 2. A wallet was stolen from a purse in a store.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Edward Ferry Rd. and Heritage Way NE, 5:49 p.m. Sept. 26. A 42-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Edward Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 11:26 p.m. Oct. 1. A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 7:21 a.m. Oct. 4. A 31-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Ginkgo Terr. NE, 400 block, 9:54 p.m. Sept. 26. A 40-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

King St. S., 600 block, 7:49 p.m. Sept. 26. A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30. A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 23. A 23-year-old woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Church St., 3 p.m. Oct. 3. Throwing missiles were reported.

Clark Ct., 700 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 5. Two people fought.

Ferndale Terr., 800 block, midnight Oct. 6. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 7 a.m. Oct. 4. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 2:50 p.m. Sept. 30. Threats were reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 3. An assault was reported.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 3:06 p.m. Oct. 4. Harassment was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 6. Threats were reported.

Prosperity Ave., 100 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 6. Two people fought.

Tall Oaks Sq. SE, 800 block, 3:27 p.m. Sept. 30. Threats were reported.

GUNFIRE

Canby Rd., 18000 block, 1:18 p.m. Sept. 30. Gunfire was reported. A person was cited for unlawful discharge of a firearm.

ROBBERIES

Plaza St., unit block, 6 p.m. Oct. 6. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Belmont Dr., 100 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 6. A theft was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 5. Trespassing was reported.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 30. A theft was reported.

Edward Ferry Rd., 800 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 5. Trespassing was reported.

Edward Ferry Rd., 900 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 6. Shoplifting was reported.

Edward Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 6. An item was stolen.

Edward Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 6. Merchandise was stolen.

Edward Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 6. Shoplifting was reported.

Fairfax St. SE, unit block, 11:51 a.m. Sept. 30. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 3 p.m. Oct. 4. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 1. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 400 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 3. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 4. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 4. Property was stolen.

Hampstead Ct., 100 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 30. Credit card information was stolen.

Hancock Pl., 11 p.m. Oct. 1. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, midnight Oct. 5. A theft was reported.

Moultrie Terr. NE, 1700 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 6. A theft was reported.

Plaza St., 300 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 1. Trespassing was reported.

Ribbon Limestone Terr. SE, 1500 block, noon Oct. 4. A theft was reported.

Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 6. Credit card information was stolen.

Whipp Dr. SE, 300 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.

Woodridge Pkwy., 44000 block, Oct. 2. A golf cart was stolen.

VANDALISM

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 3 a.m. Oct. 3. Property was damaged.

Market St. E., 400 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 5. Property was damaged.

Sparkleberry Terr., 500 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 6. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Downey Mill Rd., 13000 block, Oct. 2 to Oct. 5. Political signs were stolen from a property.

Hanging Rock Lane, 13000 block, 8:15 p.m. Oct. 1. A political sign was stolen from a property.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Main St. E., 600 block, 11:50 p.m. Sept. 28. After a verbal altercation among five individuals, a man was grabbed by the throat. A 29-year-old Alexandria man was arrested and charged.

Main St. E., 700 block, 5:32 p.m. Sept. 27. Two juveniles threw rocks at a female pedestrian, striking her back. Both juveniles were identified.

STERLING AREA

ARREST

Stanford Sq., 21000 block, 7:55 a.m. Sept. 30. A 20-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with.

ROBBERY

Dulles Town Center, 21000 block, 5:10 p.m. Sept. 30. Two females took items from a store and brandished a knife at an employee as they left.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bentwood Rd. and Southall Ct., Oct. 1 to Oct. 5. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Cascades Pkwy., 20000 block, noon Oct. 4. A handgun was stolen from a vehicle.

Glenmere Sq., 20000 block, 1:13 p.m. Sept. 30. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Golden Spike Terr., 45000 block, 6:10 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 30. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Guildhall Dr., 42000 block, 12:04 a.m. Oct. 7. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Old Ox Rd., 45000 block, 2 a.m. Sept. 30. Equipment was stolen from storage containers and trailers of a business.

Overland Dr., 23000 block, 11:43 a.m. Oct. 6. Rented equipment was not returned.

Pebble Run Pl., 23000 block, Oct. 2 to Oct. 5. Property was stolen from a business.

Rabbitrun Terr., 46000 block, 11:49 p.m. Oct. 3. A man attempted to enter a residence by kicking a door. A 21-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Sterling Blvd. N., 100 block, Oct. 3 to Oct. 5. Items were stolen from an outdoor refrigerator.

Stone Springs Blvd., 24000 block, Oct. 2 to Oct. 5. Property was stolen from trailers of a business.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Harry Byrd Hwy., 46000 block, 7:45 a.m. Oct. 5. A burgundy 2016 Kia Sorento was stolen.

Harry Byrd Hwy., 47000 block, 6:11 to 7 p.m. Oct. 5. A white 2012 Ford Transit Connect was stolen.

Maple Ave. E., 1000 block, 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 2. A red 2007 Toyota Camry was stolen.

Trumpet Cir., 46000 block, Oct. 1 to Oct. 2. A white 2000 Ford Econoline was stolen.

VANDALISM

Drury Cir., 100 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 4. A vehicle door was damaged.

Epicerie Plaza, 21000 block, Oct. 2. Graffiti was found on a parking garage stairwell.

Harrison Rd. N., 100 block, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 4. A residence window was broken.

Huntley Ct., unit block, Oct. 2 to Oct. 3. A key was used to damage a vehicle.

Whitewater Dr., 20000 block, Sept. 21 to Sept. 23. Graffiti was found on the roof of a school and a dumpster.