THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Evergreen Mills Rd., 23000 block, Oct. 8 to Oct. 9. Property was stolen from storage trailers in a construction site.
Marrwood Dr., 24000 block, 6:15 to 7 p.m. Oct. 7. A laptop computer bag was stolen.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Evergreen Mills Rd., 23000 block, Oct. 8 to Oct. 9. A white 2010 Ford F-150 was stolen.
ASHBURN AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Hazleton Way, 20000 block, Oct. 6 to Oct. 7. Property was stolen from vehicles.
Moreland Point Ct., 42000 block; Autumn Glory Terr., 42000 block; Guildhall Dr., 42000 block, Oct. 6 to Oct. 7. Property was stolen from vehicles.
Roslindale Dr., 20000 block, 8:30 a.m. Oct. 15. A blue Fairfax Marine Bike was stolen.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Belmont Glen Pl. and Fairhunt Dr., Oct. 6 to Oct. 7. A vehicle reported stolen from the 20000 block of Houseman Terrace was recovered at this location.
VANDALISM
Dodge Terr., 43000 block, Oct. 7. Graffiti was painted on a fence.
Dolomite Hills Dr., 22000 block, Oct. 6 to Oct. 7. Graffiti was painted on a driveway.
Eastern Kingbird Plaza, 42000 block, Oct. 8. Paint was thrown against a wall of a building.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
VANDALISM
Rolling Rock Sq., 47000 block, Oct. 7 to Oct. 11. A rock was thrown at a window.
HAMILTON AREA
THEFT
Waterford Creek Cir., 16000 block, Oct. 12 to Oct. 13. A mailbox was removed.
LEESBURG AREA
ARSON
North St. NE, 700 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 9. A campaign sign was set on fire and caused damage to a fence.
ASSAULTS
Constellation Sq., 600 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 10. An assault was reported.
Edmonton Terr., 500 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 12. Two people fought.
Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 13. An assault was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 10 p.m. Oct. 10. Two people fought.
Heritage Way, unit block, 8 a.m. Oct. 8. An assault was reported.
Market St. E., 500 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 10. An assault was reported.
Market St. E., 500 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 10. An assault was reported.
Meadows Lane, 100 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 9. An assault was reported.
Stallion Sq., 300 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 13. Two people fought.
Trailview Blvd., 800 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 12. Two people fought.
Wilson Ave., unit block, 1 p.m. Oct. 11. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Adams Dr., unit block, 6 p.m. Oct. 13. A theft was reported.
Chickasaw Pl., 1600 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported.
Coltsridge Terr., 300 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 10. A credit card was stolen.
Cornwall St. NW, 200 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 8. Identity theft was reported.
Crestwood St., 400 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 10. A theft was reported.
Edward Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 12. Trespassing was reported.
Edward Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 13. A theft was reported.
Edward Ferry Rd., 900 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 12. Trespassing was reported.
Edward Ferry Rd., 900 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 8. Shoplifting was reported.
Edward Ferry Rd., 900 block, noon Oct. 10. Shoplifting was reported.
Edward Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 8. Shoplifting was reported.
Elia Ct., 200 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 12:13 a.m. Oct. 10. A male entered a residence and exposed himself to a female when she awoke and touched her inappropriately. The male fled the scene.
Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, midnight Oct. 10. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, noon Oct. 11. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 7. A theft was reported.
James Monroe Hwy. and Whites Ferry Rd., Oct. 9 to Oct. 12. Two skid steer loaders were stolen a construction site.
North St., 200 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 10. A theft was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 11 a.m. Oct. 10. An employee theft was reported.
Sycolin Rd. SE, 1000 block, 10 al Oct. 9. A theft was reported.
Tavistock Dr., 500 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 9. Trespassing was reported.
Wirt St., unit block, 11 a.m. Oct. 13. A bicycle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Black Gold Pl., 40000 block, Oct. 10 to Oct. 11. A residence was struck by an arrow.
Edward Ferry Rd., 900 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 13. Property was damaged.
Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 3 p.m. Oct. 8. Property was damaged.
Whitney Pl., 300 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 10. Property was damaged.
LOVETTSVILLE AREA
THEFT
Lovettsville Rd., 40000 block, 6:50 p.m. Oct. 12. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
THEFTS
Snickersville Tpk., 35000 block, Oct. 10 to Oct. 11. Holiday decorations were stolen from a property.
Mountain Rd., 14000 block, Oct. 10 to Oct. 11. Political signs were stolen from a property.
VANDALISM
John Wolford Rd., 3800 block, Oct. 10 to Oct. 12. Graffiti was painted on a wall of a store and items were thrown.
Main St. W., 600 block, Sept. 30 to Oct. 5. A window was damaged by a BB gun.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
Enterprise St., 100 block, 1:58 a.m. Oct. 11. A group assaulted two individuals in a parking lot. Both individuals received medical treatment.
Pebble Run Pl., 23000 block, 3:39 p.m. Oct. 10. A man assaulted and threatened a male with a bat. A 62-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged with assault.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Canopy Terr., 21000 block, Oct. 12. A black KRZ bicycle was stolen.
Community Plaza, 46000 block, 1:45 p.m. Oct. 6. Property was stolen from a business.
Davenport Dr., 20000 block, 3:43 p.m. Oct. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window.
Glascock Field Dr., 42000 block, Oct. 6 to Oct. 13. A white Mongoose bike was stolen from a garage.
Ironstone Terr., 46000 block, 10:15 to 10:45 p.m. Oct. 7. Property was stolen from a garage.
Lake Dr., 100 block, Oct. 12 to Oct. 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle and a shed.
Platform Plaza, Oct. 6 to Oct. 7. A cellphone was stolen at a business.
Price Cascades Plaza, 21000 block, 2:40 p.m. Oct. 13. A cellphone was stolen at a store.
Sterling Blvd. N., 100 block, Oct. 10 to Oct. 11. Items were stolen from an outdoor refrigerator.
Toms Lane, 45000 block, 3:20 a.m. Oct. 13. Political signs were stolen from a residence.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Epicerie Plaza, 21000 block. A red 2007 Toyota Camry reported stolen was recovered at this location.
Glenbrook Terr., 20000 block, Oct. 7 to Oct. 8. A black 2015 Yamaha motorcycle was stolen.
Harry Byrd Hwy., 46000 block, 7:45 a.m. Oct. 5. A vehicle reported stolen from this location was recovered in Baltimore.
VANDALISM
Toms Lane, 45000 block, 3:20 a.m. Oct. 13. Political signs were damaged.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus