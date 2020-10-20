THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Evergreen Mills Rd., 23000 block, Oct. 8 to Oct. 9. Property was stolen from storage trailers in a construction site.

Marrwood Dr., 24000 block, 6:15 to 7 p.m. Oct. 7. A laptop computer bag was stolen.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Evergreen Mills Rd., 23000 block, Oct. 8 to Oct. 9. A white 2010 Ford F-150 was stolen.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Hazleton Way, 20000 block, Oct. 6 to Oct. 7. Property was stolen from vehicles.

Moreland Point Ct., 42000 block; Autumn Glory Terr., 42000 block; Guildhall Dr., 42000 block, Oct. 6 to Oct. 7. Property was stolen from vehicles.

Roslindale Dr., 20000 block, 8:30 a.m. Oct. 15. A blue Fairfax Marine Bike was stolen.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Belmont Glen Pl. and Fairhunt Dr., Oct. 6 to Oct. 7. A vehicle reported stolen from the 20000 block of Houseman Terrace was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Dodge Terr., 43000 block, Oct. 7. Graffiti was painted on a fence.

Dolomite Hills Dr., 22000 block, Oct. 6 to Oct. 7. Graffiti was painted on a driveway.

Eastern Kingbird Plaza, 42000 block, Oct. 8. Paint was thrown against a wall of a building.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

VANDALISM

Rolling Rock Sq., 47000 block, Oct. 7 to Oct. 11. A rock was thrown at a window.

HAMILTON AREA

THEFT

Waterford Creek Cir., 16000 block, Oct. 12 to Oct. 13. A mailbox was removed.

LEESBURG AREA

ARSON

North St. NE, 700 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 9. A campaign sign was set on fire and caused damage to a fence.

ASSAULTS

Constellation Sq., 600 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 10. An assault was reported.

Edmonton Terr., 500 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 12. Two people fought.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 13. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 10 p.m. Oct. 10. Two people fought.

Heritage Way, unit block, 8 a.m. Oct. 8. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 10. An assault was reported.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 9. An assault was reported.

Stallion Sq., 300 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 13. Two people fought.

Trailview Blvd., 800 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 12. Two people fought.

Wilson Ave., unit block, 1 p.m. Oct. 11. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Adams Dr., unit block, 6 p.m. Oct. 13. A theft was reported.

Chickasaw Pl., 1600 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported.

Coltsridge Terr., 300 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 10. A credit card was stolen.

Cornwall St. NW, 200 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 8. Identity theft was reported.

Crestwood St., 400 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 10. A theft was reported.

Edward Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 12. Trespassing was reported.

Edward Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 13. A theft was reported.

Edward Ferry Rd., 900 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 12. Trespassing was reported.

Edward Ferry Rd., 900 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 8. Shoplifting was reported.

Edward Ferry Rd., 900 block, noon Oct. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Edward Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 8. Shoplifting was reported.

Elia Ct., 200 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 12:13 a.m. Oct. 10. A male entered a residence and exposed himself to a female when she awoke and touched her inappropriately. The male fled the scene.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, midnight Oct. 10. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, noon Oct. 11. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 7. A theft was reported.

James Monroe Hwy. and Whites Ferry Rd., Oct. 9 to Oct. 12. Two skid steer loaders were stolen a construction site.

North St., 200 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 10. A theft was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 11 a.m. Oct. 10. An employee theft was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 1000 block, 10 al Oct. 9. A theft was reported.

Tavistock Dr., 500 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 9. Trespassing was reported.

Wirt St., unit block, 11 a.m. Oct. 13. A bicycle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Black Gold Pl., 40000 block, Oct. 10 to Oct. 11. A residence was struck by an arrow.

Edward Ferry Rd., 900 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 13. Property was damaged.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 3 p.m. Oct. 8. Property was damaged.

Whitney Pl., 300 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 10. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

THEFT

Lovettsville Rd., 40000 block, 6:50 p.m. Oct. 12. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFTS

Snickersville Tpk., 35000 block, Oct. 10 to Oct. 11. Holiday decorations were stolen from a property.

Mountain Rd., 14000 block, Oct. 10 to Oct. 11. Political signs were stolen from a property.

VANDALISM

John Wolford Rd., 3800 block, Oct. 10 to Oct. 12. Graffiti was painted on a wall of a store and items were thrown.

Main St. W., 600 block, Sept. 30 to Oct. 5. A window was damaged by a BB gun.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Enterprise St., 100 block, 1:58 a.m. Oct. 11. A group assaulted two individuals in a parking lot. Both individuals received medical treatment.

Pebble Run Pl., 23000 block, 3:39 p.m. Oct. 10. A man assaulted and threatened a male with a bat. A 62-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged with assault.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Canopy Terr., 21000 block, Oct. 12. A black KRZ bicycle was stolen.

Community Plaza, 46000 block, 1:45 p.m. Oct. 6. Property was stolen from a business.

Davenport Dr., 20000 block, 3:43 p.m. Oct. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window.

Glascock Field Dr., 42000 block, Oct. 6 to Oct. 13. A white Mongoose bike was stolen from a garage.

Ironstone Terr., 46000 block, 10:15 to 10:45 p.m. Oct. 7. Property was stolen from a garage.

Lake Dr., 100 block, Oct. 12 to Oct. 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle and a shed.

Platform Plaza, Oct. 6 to Oct. 7. A cellphone was stolen at a business.

Price Cascades Plaza, 21000 block, 2:40 p.m. Oct. 13. A cellphone was stolen at a store.

Sterling Blvd. N., 100 block, Oct. 10 to Oct. 11. Items were stolen from an outdoor refrigerator.

Toms Lane, 45000 block, 3:20 a.m. Oct. 13. Political signs were stolen from a residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Epicerie Plaza, 21000 block. A red 2007 Toyota Camry reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Glenbrook Terr., 20000 block, Oct. 7 to Oct. 8. A black 2015 Yamaha motorcycle was stolen.

Harry Byrd Hwy., 46000 block, 7:45 a.m. Oct. 5. A vehicle reported stolen from this location was recovered in Baltimore.

VANDALISM

Toms Lane, 45000 block, 3:20 a.m. Oct. 13. Political signs were damaged.