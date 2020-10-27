THEFT/BURGLARY

Virginia Dogwood Pl., 24000 block, Oct. 16 to Oct. 17. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.

ASHBURN AREA

ARREST

Evergreen Ridge Dr., 23000 block, 12:17 p.m. Oct. 15. A 30-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged with assault and trespassing that occurred at this location.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Ascot Ct., 21000 block, 11:44 a.m. Oct. 19. Delivered packages were found open and discarded in the area.

Hedgerow Terr., 21000 block, Sept. 25 to Sept. 26. A bicycle was stolen from a bike rack.

Phelps Terr., 43000 block, 1:11 a.m. Oct. 19. A bike was stolen from a residence.

Tillman Terr., 44000 block, Oct. 21. Mailboxes in an apartment complex were tampered with, and mail and packages were stolen.

Truro Parish Dr., 42000 block, 5:10 p.m. Oct. 19. A bike was stolen from a shopping center.

VANDALISM

Ashburn Village Blvd., 20000 block, Oct. 21. Graffiti was found in walls of tunnels.

Bruceton Mills Cir., 44000 block, Oct. 20. Graffiti was found in a tunnel.

Easter Kingbird Plaza, 42000 block, Oct. 20 to Oct. 21. The front doors to a business were shattered.

BLUEMONT AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Clayton Hall Rd., 18000 block, Oct. 5 to Oct. 11. An item was stolen from a yard of a residence.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

ROBBERY

Adamstown Ct., 25000 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 17. Two men demanded a male jogger’s cellphone. When the jogger declined, one of the men brandished a pocketknife and robbed him of cash.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Whippoorwill Terr., 25000 block, 2 to 2:55 p.m. Oct. 19. A bike was stolen from a driveway.

VANDALISM

Riding Center Dr., 24000 block, 1:08 p.m. Oct. 18. A vehicle ran over political signs.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Edward Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 11:06 p.m. Oct. 5. A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 12:41 p.m. Oct. 11. A 28-year-old woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Meadows Lane NE, 100 block, 12:15 a.m. Oct. 10. A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Prosperity Ave. SE, 8:49 p.m. Oct. 6. A 58-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 1000 block, 5:25 p.m. Oct. 6. A 27-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., unit block, 8 p.m. Oct. 14. Two people fought.

Constellation Sq. SE, 600 block, 8:58 a.m. Oct. 10. An assault was reported.

Constellation Sq. SE, 600 block, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Harassment was reported.

King St. S., 10 a.m. Oct. 19. Threats were reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 18. Threats were reported.

Market St. E., 600 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 21. Two people fought.

Monroe St., unit block, 1 a.m. Oct. 20. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 5 p.m. Oct. 19. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 17. Trespassing was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 15. Trespassing was reported.

Cornwall St., 200 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 19. A theft was reported.

Cornwall St., 200 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 15. A theft was reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 100 block, 6 a.m. Oct. 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 20. Trespassing was reported.

Ebaugh Dr. S., 300 block, 4:39 p.m. Oct. 8. Mail was tampered with.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 20. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 20. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 21. Shoplifting was reported.

Evergreen Mills Rd., 20000 block, Oct. 19. Political signs were stolen from a fence.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 16. Shoplifting was reported.

Kenneth Pl., 800 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.

Macalister Dr., 800 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 16. A theft was reported.

Monroe St., unit block, 6 p.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 16. Shoplifting was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Shreve Mill Rd., 41000 block, midnight to 7:55 a.m. Oct. 14. Two political signs were stolen.

Trimble Plaza SE, 500 block, 2:28 p.m. Oct. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Market St. W., 500 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 16. A vehicle was stolen.

Mill Site Pl., 19000 block, 11:12 p.m. Oct. 19. A man grabbed car keys from a female and took her vehicle. A 26-year-old Leesburg man was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Cambria Terr., 1200 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 18. Property was damaged.

Fairview St., 3 p.m. Oct. 15. Property was damaged.

King St. N., unit block, 2 a.m. Oct. 16. Property was damaged.

King St. S., 200 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 14. Property was damaged.

Market St. E., 700 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 15. Property was damaged.

Market St. W., unit block, 2 p.m. Oct. 15. Property was damaged.

Miller Dr., 700 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 18. Property was damaged.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 19. Property was damaged.

Springhouse Sq., 600 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 20. Property was damaged.

Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 19. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Broad Way E., unit block, Oct. 15 to Oct. 16. Firearms were stolen from a residence.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Sam Fred Rd., 22000 block, 5:45 p.m. Oct. 15. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Mountain Rd., 14000 block, 7:41 p.m. Oct. 16. Political signs were stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Browning Ct., 400 block, 9:40 a.m. Oct. 15. A BB gun was shot at a business window, causing damage.

ROUND HILL AREA

VANDALISM

Williams Gap Rd. and Flint Farm, Oct. 18 to Oct. 19. A mailbox was damaged.

STERLING AREA

ARREST

Charlotte St. E., 600 block, midnight Oct. 18. A 35-year-old Sterling man was served warrants for robbery, assault, and failure to appear. During the arrest, a female acquaintance assaulted the deputies. A 24-year-old Sterling woman was arrested and charged with assault.

ASSAULT

Commerce St., 100 block, 3:35 p.m. Oct. 16. Two males assaulted a man who confronted them for shoplifting.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bayswater Terr., 46000 block, Sept. 26 to Oct. 13. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Broad Run Dr. and Winding Rd., 6:08 p.m. Oct. 16. A political sign was stolen.

Dulles Landing Dr., 24000 block, 3:19 p.m. Oct. 17. A wallet was stolen from a purse in a store.

Hollow Falls Terr., 20000 block, Oct. 13. A decal was stolen from a license plate.

Lakeland Dr., 100 block, Oct. 13 to Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a shed.

Lakeland Dr., 100 block, Oct. 13 to Oct. 14. Tools were stolen from the backyard of a residence.

Lakeland Dr., 100 block, Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a residence.

Lakeland Dr., 100 block, Oct. 17 to Oct. 18. Property was stolen from a shed, a garage, and a vehicle.

Persimmon Lane, 45000 block, Oct. 20 to Oct. 21. A chain saw was stolen from a shed entered by force.

Persimmon Lane, 45000 block, Oct. 20 to Oct. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Prentice Dr., 44000 block, 4:20 to 5:15 p.m. Oct. 14. A wallet was stolen from a gym locker.

Redrose Dr., 20000 block, Oct. 18 to Oct. 21. A shed was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Redrose Dr., 20000 block, Oct. 20 to Oct. 21. A shed was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Towncenter Plaza, 21000 block, 1:50 a.m. Oct. 21. A cellphone was stolen in a restaurant.

Watkins Island Sq., 47000 block, 12:50 a.m. Oct. 19. A woman entered a residence by force. A 51-year-old Great Falls woman was arrested and charged with theft.

White Oak Dr., 20000 block, 3:27 a.m. Oct. 21. A shed was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Youngs Cliff Rd., 19000 block, 5:25 p.m. Oct. 21. Political signs were stolen from a shed.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Commerce St., 100 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 16. A gray 2014 Volkswagen Passat was stolen.

VANDALISM

Abigail Terr., 46000 block, Oct. 15 to Oct. 16. A vehicle was damaged.

Fair Grove Sq., 46000 block, 5:51 p.m. Oct. 18. Graffiti was found on the front door of a residence.

Oakbrook Ct., 45000 block, Oct. 16. Broken bottles and trash were left on church property.

Victoria Pl., 100 block, Oct. 21 to Oct. 22. Vehicle tires were slashed.

WATERFORD AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Audrey Jean Dr., 14000 block, 12:01 a.m. Oct. 18. An appliance was stolen from a construction site.