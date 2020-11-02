THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Braeton Bay Terr., 20000 block, Oct. 22 to Oct. 23. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Cardinal Pond Terr., 21000 block, July 1 to Oct. 13. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Gayton Terr., 45000 block, Oct. 22 to Oct. 23. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Lost Creek Terr., 22000 block, July 1 to Oct. 22. Three firearms were stolen.

Natalie Terr., 44000 block, midnight to noon, Oct. 23. Paint was found on the hood of a vehicle.

River Ridge Terr., 20000 block, Oct. 22 to Oct. 23. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

River Ridge Terr., 20000 block, Oct. 22 to Oct. 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Whitford Sq., 44000 block, Oct. 24 to Oct. 26. Four tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Belmont Manor Lane, 19000 block, 1 to 9:26 p.m. Oct. 22. Six golf cars were damaged.

Southern Walk Plaza, 43000 block, Oct. 13 to Oct. 27. Graffiti was found on a wall in a shopping center.

Village Dr., 43000 block, 2:19 p.m. Oct. 27. Graffiti was found in a tunnel.

Waxpool Rd., 43000 block, Oct. 24. Graffiti was found in a tunnel.

BLUEMONT AREA

VANDALISM

Raven Rocks Rd., 17000 block, Oct. 26 to Oct. 27. A vehicle was damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Flintonbridge Dr., 25000 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 26. A political sign was stolen.

Riding Plaza, 24000 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 26. A restaurant received counterfeit money as payment.

Overland Dr., 23000 block, 6:55 p.m. Oct. 26. A restaurant received counterfeit money as payment.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 8:04 p.m. Oct. 15. A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with kidnapping that occurred at this location.

Trailview Blvd. SE, 800 block, 10:49 a.m. Oct. 12. A 49-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

SHOOTING

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 9:47 p.m. Oct. 23. A male was shot in the leg.

ASSAULTS

Bellview Ct., 800 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 24. Two people fought.

Bellview Ct., 800 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 24. Two people fought.

Breckinridge Sq., 500 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 21. Two people fought.

Catoctin Cir., 900 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 26. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 900 block, 1:58 p.m. Oct. 18. Threats were reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, noon Oct. 23. An assault was reported.

King St. S., 200 block, 10:13 p.m. Oct. 16. Harassment was reported.

Kinnaird Terr. NE, 1500 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 23. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, noon Oct. 26. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 600 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 23. An assault was reported.

Nansemond St., 300 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 22. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3 p.m. Oct. 22. An assault was reported.

Saddleback Pl., 800 block, 4 a.m. Oct. 25. Two people fought.

York Lane, 600 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 25. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Catoctin Cir, 100 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 24. Trespassing was reported.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 7 a.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting was reported.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 7 a.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 26. Credit card information was stolen.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 11:11 a.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 22. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Elia Ct. SE, 200 block, 6:42 p.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.

Evans Ridge Terr. NE, 400 block, 6:01 a.m. Oct. 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 23. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 22. An employee theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.

Kincaid and Crosstrail boulevards, Oct. 22 to Oct. 23. Equipment was stolen from a construction site.

King St. N., 6 p.m. Oct. 21. A theft was reported.

King St. S., 400 block, 6:17 p.m. Oct. 16. Shoplifting was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 26. A theft was reported.

Royal St., unit block, 9 a.m. Oct. 23. Trespassing was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 21. A theft was reported.

Tuliptree Sq., 500 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 22. A theft was reported.

Wirt St. SW, unit block, 6:14 p.m. Oct. 18. Shoplifting was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Plaza St., unit block, 8 p.m. Oct. 25. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Big Springs Ct., 42000 block, 5:03 p.m. Oct. 25. A political sign was spray painted.

Big Springs Ct., 42200 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 25. Property was damaged.

Bridgette Pl., 100 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 26. Property was damaged.

Cardston Pl., 43000 block, 11:30 p.m. Oct. 25. A political sign was damaged.

Cardston Pl., 43100 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 25. Property was damaged.

Catoctin Cir. NE, unit block, 8:14 p.m. Oct. 18. Property was damaged.

Country Club Dr., 400 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 25. Property was damaged.

Market St. E., unit block, 10 a.m. Oct. 22. Property was damaged.

Market St. W., unit block, 2 p.m. Oct. 26. Property was damaged.

Springhouse Sq., 600 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 26. Property was damaged.

Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 26. Property was damaged.

Sunset View Terr., 500 block, noon Oct. 26. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Millers Ridge Lane, 11000 block, Oct. 23 to Oct. 24. A firearm and electronic system were stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Berlin Pike N., unit block, 5:17 p.m. Oct. 26. Signs and flags were damaged in a property.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Main St. E., 1000 block, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Harassment was reported.

15th St. S., 800 block, 11:16 a.m. Oct. 17. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Ball Ct., 200 block, Sept. 21 to Sept. 22. Construction material was stolen from a construction site.

Cornwell Lane, 100 block, 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Oct. 22. A table was stolen from a garage.

VANDALISM

Olive Ct., 100 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 15 to 1 p.m. Oct. 17. A vehicle windshield was damaged.

ROUND HILL AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Sarasota St., 35000 block, 12:30 a.m. Oct. 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

STERLING AREA

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Cascades Pkwy., 20000 block, 1:50 p.m. Oct. 27. A male exposed himself to a female jogger.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Columbia Pl., 45000 block, 3:02 p.m. Oct. 23. Cash was stolen from a wallet that was on a bench.

Dulles Eastern Plaza, 45000 block, 5:47 a.m. Oct. 27. An iPad was stolen from a restaurant.

Epicurie Plaza, 21000 block, 3:30 to 4:40 p.m. Oct. 25. A wallet was stolen at a store.

Lee Rd. E., 1000 block, 7:46 to 9:34 p.m. Oct. 25. Political signs were stolen from a property, and two vehicles were spray-painted.

Old Ox Rd., 45000 block, 12:56 p.m. Aug. 10. An auto transport trailer was stolen.

Old Ox Rd., 45000 block, Sept. 21 to Oct. 27. Property was stolen from a storage unit.

Overland Dr., 23000 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 7. A wallet was stolen at a gas station.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Pebble Run Pl., 23000 block, 2:10 a.m. Oct. 24. A red Ford F-450 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 10:04 a.m. Oct. 25. A vehicle window was damaged.

Old Ox Rd., 45000 block, 2:09 a.m. Oct. 19. A bullet hole was found on a window of a residence.