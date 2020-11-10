THEFT/BURGLARY

Wind River Dr., 24000 block, 7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 1. A political flag was stolen from a residence.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Dodge Terr., 43000 block, 8:17 p.m. Nov. 3. A man assaulted two males and fled. Both males were taken to a hospital and treated for their injuries.

Redgate Way, 41000 block, 8:35 p.m. Oct. 30. After a traffic altercation, a male driver assaulted another driver.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Brimfield Dr., 44000 block, 3:27 p.m. Oct. 30. A wallet was stolen from a shopping cart.

Chokeberry Sq., 43000 block, Oct. 31 to Nov. 1. A mountain bike was stolen from a residence.

Demott Dr. and Iredell Terr., Oct. 28 to Oct. 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Estancia Terr., 19000 block, 2:37 to 9:27 p.m. Nov. 4. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

John Mosby Hwy., 43000 block, Oct. 29 to Oct. 30. Property was stolen from a business.

Malden Pl., 44000 block, 11:30 to 12:30 a.m. Oct. 31. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Omeara Terr., 21000 block, Nov. 2 to Nov. 3. A laptop computer was stolen from a vehicle.

Windmill Dr. and Cornerpost Sq., Oct. 28 to Oct. 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Crooked Stick Terr., 43000 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 3. A fence was damaged.

Crossroads Dr., 43000 block, Nov. 2 to Nov. 3. A lock to a trailer was damaged.

Palmer Classic Pkwy., 20000 block, Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. Political signs in three residences were damaged.

Willow Creek Way, 42000 block, 8 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31. A vehicle was damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Grave Mountain Terr., 42000 block, Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. A dishwasher was stolen from a property, and a refrigerator was damaged.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Coltsfoot Terr., 20000 block, 10:27 p.m. Oct. 23. A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with intimidation and weapon violation that occurred at this location.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 8:42 a.m. Oct. 20. Two men, ages 34 and 59, were arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1:15 p.m. Oct. 23. A 29-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4:47 p.m. Oct. 25. A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with destruction of property that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 7:12 p.m. Oct. 24. A 50-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Carnaby Way, 100 block, 7 a.m. Oct. 29. Threats were reported.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 1. Two people fought.

Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 27. Two people fought.

Constellation Sq., 600 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 28. Two people fought.

Dry Mill Rd., 100 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 31. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 6 p.m. Nov. 2. Two people fought.

Harrison St., 200 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 30. Two people fought.

Rusert Dr., 400 block, noon Oct. 31. An assault was reported.

Vanderbilt Terr., 700 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 27. Two people fought.

Washington St. NE, 100 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 30. Two people fought.

Wirt St., unit block, noon Oct. 28. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Balls Bluff Rd., 1 p.m. Oct. 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Buttonwood Terr., 800 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 29. A theft was reported.

Chickasaw Pl., 1600 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clubhouse Dr. St. W., 100 block, 6 p.m. Nov. 2. A theft was reported.

Davis Ct., 800 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Deerpath Ave., 300 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 30. Fraud was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 2. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 6 a.m. Oct. 29. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 30. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8 a.m. Nov. 1. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 2. Shoplifting was reported.

Hunton Pl., 600 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 30. A theft was reported.

Montauk Ct., 700 block, 7 p.m. Nov. 2. A theft was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 10 p.m. Oct. 28. Trespassing was reported.

Valley View Ave. SW, 200 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 27. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 11 a.m. Nov. 2. Property was damaged.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 31. Property was damaged.

Market St. E., 500 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 28. Property was damaged.

Pearlbush Sq., 400 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 27. Property was damaged.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 2 p.m. Nov. 2. Property was damaged.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 8 p.m. Oct. 29. Property was damaged.

Town Branch Terr., 200 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 31. Property was damaged.

Trailview Blvd. SE, 800 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 2. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

McDaniel Dr., 400 block, 10:23 p.m. Oct. 25. Two people fought.

FRAUD

Country Club Dr., 800 block, 11:16 a.m. Oct. 23. Fraud was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

16th St. N., 100 block, 5:53 p.m. Oct. 27. Four vehicles were stolen. Two vehicles were recovered.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Pullman Ct., 45000 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 25. A man assaulted a female and pointed a firearm at her. A 36-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Stone Springs Blvd., 24000 block, 12:31 a.m. Oct. 30. A female patient assaulted a nurse. A 22-year-old Centreville woman was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Charlotte St., 600 block, Oct. 31 to Nov. 1. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Chippoaks Forest Cir., 20000 block, 1:05 a.m. Oct. 2. A political sign was stolen from a yard.

Columbia Pl., 45000 block, Nov. 1. Glasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Douglas Ct., unit block, 7 a.m. Nov. 2. A handgun was stolen from a vehicle.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking a window.

Eaton Terr., 46000 block, Oct. 29 to Oct. 30. air bags were stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking a window.

Great Falls Plaza, 20000 block, Nov. 2 to Nov. 3. Catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles.

Lincoln Ave. S., 400 block, 2:38 p.m. Oct. 29. Property was stolen.

Penny Oak Terr., 21000 block, Oct. 29 to Oct. 30. air bags were stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking a window.

Quicksilver Dr., 22000 block, Oct. 29 to Oct. 30. A tool box was stolen from a vehicle.

Shady Point Sq., 46000 block, Oct. 29 to Oct. 30. air bags were stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking a window.

Tranquil Ct., 20000 block, Oct. 29 to Oct. 30. Equipment was stolen from a vehicle.

Waterview Plaza, 45000 block, noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking a window.

Westlake Dr., 46000 block, 3:36 p.m. Oct. 29. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Woodson Dr. and Clarion Terr., Oct. 29 to Oct. 30. air bags were stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking a window.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Holiday Park Dr., 22000 block, Oct. 31 to Nov. 1. A red 2020 Ford Mustang was stolen.

VANDALISM

Davenport Dr., 20000 block, 1:07 p.m. Oct. 28. An electrical box was damaged.

Denizen Plaza, 45000 block, Oct. 28 to Oct. 29. Signs were damaged.

Lee Rd. E., 1200 block, 9:11 p.m. Nov. 2. A residence was damaged.

Mallard St., 45000 block, 2:43 a.m. Oct. 30. Door handles to an outbuilding was damaged.

Towncenter Plaza, 21000 block, Oct. 29 to Oct. 30. A vehicle window was broken.

Tripleseven Rd., 21000 block, Oct. 28 to Oct. 29. Signs were damaged.

Waterview Plaza, 45000 block, Oct. 28 to Oct. 29. Signs were damaged.