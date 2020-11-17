To report a crime online, visit sheriff.loudoun.gov . The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app is also available at sheriff.loudoun.gov .

These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

VANDALISM

Lennox Hale Dr., 26000 block, Nov. 8. A basement window was damaged.

ASHBURN AREA

BURGLARY

Dairy Lane, 20000 block, Nov. 8 to Nov. 9. A shed was entered by breaking a lock. Nothing was reported missing.

VANDALISM

Cochrans Lock Dr., 42000 block, Nov. 5. Cans of food were thrown at a garage, causing damage.

Ellzey Dr., 42000 block. Nov. 5. Cans of food were thrown at a garage, causing damage.

Reservoir Ridge Pl., 42000 block, 5:45 a.m. Nov. 5. Cans of food were thrown at a garage, causing damage.

Saranac St., 44000 block, Nov. 6 to Nov. 9. Tree branches and shrubs were placed under the hood of a vehicle.

Sunderleigh Sq., 43000 block, Nov. 6 to Nov. 7. A vehicle sunroof was damaged.

Sunstone Ct., 21000 block, Nov. 5. Cans of food were thrown at a garage, causing damage.

Tolamac Dr., 43000 block, Nov. 5 to Nov. 6. A skylight was damaged.

Truro Parish Dr. and Waxpool Rd., Nov. 7 to Nov. 8. Graffiti was found on a bridge and tunnel area.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

John Mosby Hwy., 42000 block, 2:38 a.m. Nov. 9. Property was stolen from trailers.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Pleasant Valley Rd., 25000 block, Oct. 14 to Nov. 6. A blue and gray 2010 Honda Odyssey was stolen from a car dealership.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 900 block, 4:11 p.m. Oct. 28. A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 600 block, 3:57 p.m. Oct. 29. A 55-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 11:35 p.m. Oct. 29. A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with destruction of property that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11:44 p.m. Oct. 28. A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 12:37 p.m. Oct. 31. A 56-year-old woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3:10 a.m. Oct. 26. A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Cedar Walk Cir., 100 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 9. Two people fought.

Dodd Dr., 400 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 6. Stalking was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 7 p.m. Nov. 5. Two people fought.

Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 6. Threats were reported.

King St. S., 700 block, 3 p.m. Nov. 6. Threats were reported.

Monroe St. SE, unit block, noon Nov. 5. Two people fought.

Phillips Dr., unit block, 9 a.m. Nov. 6. Threats were reported.

Prosperity Ave., 100 block, noon Nov. 6. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bluefield Sq., 800 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 4. A theft was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 3 p.m. Nov. 5. A theft was reported.

Classic Path Way, 1400 block, 7 a.m. Nov. 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 4. Trespassing was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 11 a.m. Nov. 7. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 8. A theft was reported.

Cornwall St. NW, 200 block, 6 p.m. Nov. 9. Trespassing was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 6. Shoplifting was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 6 p.m. Nov. 4. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 6. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 10. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 9 a.m. Nov. 3. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 10 a.m. Nov. 3. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Fairview St., 200 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 8. A theft was reported.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 7 p.m. Nov. 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 7 p.m. Nov. 9. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, noon Nov. 11. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Lilac Terr., 400 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 3. Stolen property was recovered.

Market St. E., 300 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 3. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 11 a.m. Nov. 9. A theft was reported.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 9 a.m. Nov. 3. A theft was reported.

Monroe St., unit block, 9 a.m. Nov. 10. Credit card information was stolen.

Plaza St., unit block, 5 p.m. Nov. 6. Counterfeiting was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 6 p.m. Nov. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilkinson Dr., 800 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 6. A theft was reported.

Woodbridge Pkwy., 44000 block, 1:56 to 2:18 a.m. Nov. 8. Seven golf carts were stolen. All the carts were recovered.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 9 a.m. Nov. 8. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Market St. E., 500 block, 3 p.m. Nov. 3. Property was damaged.

Balls Bluff Rd., 700 block, 7 p.m. Nov. 8. Property was damaged.

Harrison St., unit block, 8:41 p.m. Nov. 6. A security camera in a parking garage was damaged.

Tudor Ct., 400 block, 7 a.m. Nov. 7. Property was damaged.

Wirt St., unit block, 1 p.m. Nov. 5. Property was damaged.

Oakcrest Manor Dr., 100 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 6. Property was damaged.

Harrison St. SE, unit block, 8 p.m. Nov. 6. Property was damaged.

Industrial Ct., 300 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 6. Property was damaged.

York Lane, 600 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 6. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Rosemary Lane, 5:07 p.m. Nov. 3. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Crosman Lane, 300 block, midnight to 3 a.m. Nov. 1. Political signs were stolen from a yard of a residence.

Gentlewood Sq., 500 block, 10:36 a.m. Oct. 31. A bumper was removed from a vehicle.

Purcellville Rd., 16000 block, Nov. 1 to Nov. 7. A firearm was stolen from a residence.

21st St. N., 200 block, 4:25 p.m. Oct. 30. A female took merchandise and left a store without paying.

VANDALISM

Main St. E., 200 block, 2:52 p.m. Nov. 5. Vandalism was reported.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Towncenter Plaza, 21000 block, 2:16 a.m. Nov. 6. Three males assaulted a man and fled from the area in a vehicle. A 21-year-old Herndon man and a 25-year-old Sterling man were arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Center Brook Sq., 20000 block, Nov. 6 to Nov. 7. A political sign was stolen from a property.

Ingomar Terr., 46000 block, Nov. 5 to Nov. 6. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Fellows St., 45000 block, Oct. 30 to Nov. 6. A shed was entered by breaking a lock. Nothing was reported missing.

VANDALISM

Davis Dr., 22000 block, Oct. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fontwell Sq., 23000 block, 11 a.m. to 4:12 p.m. Nov. 6. A vehicle window was broken.

Maple Ave. E., 1000 block, Nov. 5 to Nov. 6. A vehicle window was broken.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus