VANDALISM

Lennox Hale Dr., 26000 block, Nov. 8. A basement window was damaged.

ASHBURN AREA

BURGLARY

Dairy Lane, 20000 block, Nov. 8 to Nov. 9. A shed was entered by breaking a lock. Nothing was reported missing.

VANDALISM

Cochrans Lock Dr., 42000 block, Nov. 5. Cans of food were thrown at a garage, causing damage.

Ellzey Dr., 42000 block. Nov. 5. Cans of food were thrown at a garage, causing damage.

Reservoir Ridge Pl., 42000 block, 5:45 a.m. Nov. 5. Cans of food were thrown at a garage, causing damage.

Saranac St., 44000 block, Nov. 6 to Nov. 9. Tree branches and shrubs were placed under the hood of a vehicle.

Sunderleigh Sq., 43000 block, Nov. 6 to Nov. 7. A vehicle sunroof was damaged.

Sunstone Ct., 21000 block, Nov. 5. Cans of food were thrown at a garage, causing damage.

Tolamac Dr., 43000 block, Nov. 5 to Nov. 6. A skylight was damaged.

Truro Parish Dr. and Waxpool Rd., Nov. 7 to Nov. 8. Graffiti was found on a bridge and tunnel area.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

John Mosby Hwy., 42000 block, 2:38 a.m. Nov. 9. Property was stolen from trailers.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Pleasant Valley Rd., 25000 block, Oct. 14 to Nov. 6. A blue and gray 2010 Honda Odyssey was stolen from a car dealership.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 900 block, 4:11 p.m. Oct. 28. A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 600 block, 3:57 p.m. Oct. 29. A 55-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 11:35 p.m. Oct. 29. A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with destruction of property that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11:44 p.m. Oct. 28. A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 12:37 p.m. Oct. 31. A 56-year-old woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3:10 a.m. Oct. 26. A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Cedar Walk Cir., 100 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 9. Two people fought.

Dodd Dr., 400 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 6. Stalking was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 7 p.m. Nov. 5. Two people fought.

Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 6. Threats were reported.

King St. S., 700 block, 3 p.m. Nov. 6. Threats were reported.

Monroe St. SE, unit block, noon Nov. 5. Two people fought.

Phillips Dr., unit block, 9 a.m. Nov. 6. Threats were reported.

Prosperity Ave., 100 block, noon Nov. 6. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bluefield Sq., 800 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 4. A theft was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 3 p.m. Nov. 5. A theft was reported.

Classic Path Way, 1400 block, 7 a.m. Nov. 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 4. Trespassing was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 11 a.m. Nov. 7. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 8. A theft was reported.

Cornwall St. NW, 200 block, 6 p.m. Nov. 9. Trespassing was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 6. Shoplifting was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 6 p.m. Nov. 4. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 6. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 10. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 9 a.m. Nov. 3. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 10 a.m. Nov. 3. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Fairview St., 200 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 8. A theft was reported.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 7 p.m. Nov. 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 7 p.m. Nov. 9. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, noon Nov. 11. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Lilac Terr., 400 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 3. Stolen property was recovered.

Market St. E., 300 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 3. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 11 a.m. Nov. 9. A theft was reported.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 9 a.m. Nov. 3. A theft was reported.

Monroe St., unit block, 9 a.m. Nov. 10. Credit card information was stolen.

Plaza St., unit block, 5 p.m. Nov. 6. Counterfeiting was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 6 p.m. Nov. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilkinson Dr., 800 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 6. A theft was reported.

Woodbridge Pkwy., 44000 block, 1:56 to 2:18 a.m. Nov. 8. Seven golf carts were stolen. All the carts were recovered.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 9 a.m. Nov. 8. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Market St. E., 500 block, 3 p.m. Nov. 3. Property was damaged.

Balls Bluff Rd., 700 block, 7 p.m. Nov. 8. Property was damaged.

Harrison St., unit block, 8:41 p.m. Nov. 6. A security camera in a parking garage was damaged.

Tudor Ct., 400 block, 7 a.m. Nov. 7. Property was damaged.

Wirt St., unit block, 1 p.m. Nov. 5. Property was damaged.

Oakcrest Manor Dr., 100 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 6. Property was damaged.

Harrison St. SE, unit block, 8 p.m. Nov. 6. Property was damaged.

Industrial Ct., 300 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 6. Property was damaged.

York Lane, 600 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 6. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Rosemary Lane, 5:07 p.m. Nov. 3. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Crosman Lane, 300 block, midnight to 3 a.m. Nov. 1. Political signs were stolen from a yard of a residence.

Gentlewood Sq., 500 block, 10:36 a.m. Oct. 31. A bumper was removed from a vehicle.

Purcellville Rd., 16000 block, Nov. 1 to Nov. 7. A firearm was stolen from a residence.

21st St. N., 200 block, 4:25 p.m. Oct. 30. A female took merchandise and left a store without paying.

VANDALISM

Main St. E., 200 block, 2:52 p.m. Nov. 5. Vandalism was reported.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Towncenter Plaza, 21000 block, 2:16 a.m. Nov. 6. Three males assaulted a man and fled from the area in a vehicle. A 21-year-old Herndon man and a 25-year-old Sterling man were arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Center Brook Sq., 20000 block, Nov. 6 to Nov. 7. A political sign was stolen from a property.

Ingomar Terr., 46000 block, Nov. 5 to Nov. 6. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Fellows St., 45000 block, Oct. 30 to Nov. 6. A shed was entered by breaking a lock. Nothing was reported missing.

VANDALISM

Davis Dr., 22000 block, Oct. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fontwell Sq., 23000 block, 11 a.m. to 4:12 p.m. Nov. 6. A vehicle window was broken.

Maple Ave. E., 1000 block, Nov. 5 to Nov. 6. A vehicle window was broken.