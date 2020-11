THEFT/BURGLARY

Village Center Plaza, 42000 block, 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 13. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Blacksmith Sq., 43500 block, 5 a.m. Nov. 17. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Saratoga Springs Pl., 19600 block, 2 a.m. Nov. 14. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Cardiff Ct., 20800 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 14. A theft was reported.

Cardinal Pond Terr., 21000 block, noon Nov. 14. A theft was reported.

Hope Spring Terr., 20600 block, 11 a.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Interlachen Cir., 19900 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 13. A theft was reported.

Littlehales Terr. and September Sun Sq., Nov. 10. Building materials were stolen from a construction site.

Mary Rita Terr., 43300 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 14. A theft was reported.

Peckham St., 20000 block, Nov. 16 to Nov. 17. Tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Peckham St., 20400 block, midnight Nov. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

River Ridge Terr., 20300 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 15. Property was entered.

VANDALISM

Brimfield Dr., 44000 block, Nov. 12 to Nov. 13. Graffiti was found on walls in a parking garage stairwell.

Brimfield Dr., 44700 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 12. Property was damaged.

Crooked Stick Terr., 43000 block, 4:50 p.m. Nov. 13. Two juveniles were observed kicking and breaking a fence.

Crooked Stick Terr., 43700 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 13. Property was damaged.

Peckham St., 20400 block, midnight Nov. 17. Property was damaged.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 4. A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault and destruction of property that occurred at this location.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 900 block, 10:29 p.m. Nov. 3. A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with stolen property offenses that occurred at this location.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 900 block, 10:29 p.m. Nov. 3. A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with stolen property offenses that occurred at this location.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 900 block, 10:29 p.m. Nov. 3. A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with stolen property offenses that occurred at this location.

Fort Evans Rd. SE, 100 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 2. A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Glade Fern Terr. SE, 400 block, 8:10 p.m. Nov. 8. A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Jarvis Sq., 21700 block, 7:45 p.m. Nov. 5. A 37-year-old woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., unit block, midnight Nov. 15. Two people fought.

Brian Thomas Ct., 600 block, 7 a.m. Nov. 16. Two people fought.

Market St. E., 500 block, 8 a.m. Nov. 15. An assault was reported.

Plaza St., 200 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 12. An assault was reported.

Richard Dr., 100 block, 7 a.m. Nov. 16. An assault was reported.

Sentinel Dr., 8 p.m. Nov. 14. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bike Trail and S. King St., 5 p.m. Nov. 12. Trespassing was reported.

Black Hops Lane, 42000 block, Nov. 14 to Nov. 15. Cash was stolen from a business safe.

Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 17. Three shoplifting incidents were reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 11 a.m. Nov. 14. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, noon Nov. 17. Four shoplifting incidents were reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 11 a.m. Nov. 17. A theft was reported.

Fairfax St., unit block, noon Nov. 17. A theft was reported.

Field Ct., 100 block, 11 a.m. Nov. 17. A theft was reported.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 14. A theft was reported.

Forest Spring Dr., 42000 block, 2 to 10 p.m. Nov. 14. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Forest Spring Dr., 42800 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 14. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 12. Shoplifting was reported.

Halifax Pl., 100 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 16. A theft was reported.

Harrison St., 200 block, 7 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

King St. S., 500 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 16. A theft was reported.

King St. S., 700 block, 10 a.m. Nov. 13. A theft was reported.

Lilac Terr., 500 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 14. A theft was reported.

Madeira Terr., 1000 block, Nov. 11 to Nov. 12. A doorbell was stolen from a residence under construction.

Main St. E., 700 block, 8:05 p.m. Nov. 11. Trespassing was reported. A male was issued a banning notice from a business.

Market St. E., 700 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 17. A theft was reported.

Marshall Dr., 900 block, 10 a.m. Nov. 16. A theft was reported.

Maryanne Ave., 100 block, 10 a.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Oatlands Plantation Lane, 20000 block, midnight Nov. 7. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Parkers Ridge Dr., 43200 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 16. A theft was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3 p.m. Nov. 16. A theft was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 12. Shoplifting was reported.

Sandpiper Pl., 18500 block, midnight Nov. 15. A theft was reported.

Train Whistle Terr. SE, 200 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 13. Credit card information was stolen.

Whipp Dr., 300 block, 11 a.m. Nov. 17. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Market St. E., 500 block, midnight Nov. 14. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Bridgette Pl., 100 block, 8 a.m. Nov. 13. Property was damaged.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, noon Nov. 16. Property was damaged.

King St. S., unit block, noon Nov. 12. Property was damaged.

Merritt Farm Lane, 15000 block, Nov. 6 to Nov. 12. A vehicle and a residence were damaged.

Oakcrest Manor Dr., 200 block, 10 a.m. Nov. 14. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

16th St. N., 100 block, 7:21 p.m. Nov. 10. Two juveniles fought. Both juveniles were turned over to their parents.

THEFT

Hilltop Dr., 17300 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

ROUND HILL AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Locust St. N., unit block, 2:37 a.m. Oct. 18. Property was stolen from a residence and a business. A 42-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Cascades Pkwy. and W. Church Rd., 4 p.m. Nov. 15. An assault was reported.

Maries Rd., 45900 block, 10 a.m. Nov. 13. An assault was reported.

Park Hill Lane, 100 block, 7 a.m. Nov. 12. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Kincora and Old Forge drives, 4:45 p.m. Nov. 12. A male exposed himself to a female pedestrian.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Antioch Pl., 46000 block, Nov. 12 to Nov. 13. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Antioch Pl., 46800 block, 11 p.m. Nov. 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Broad Run Dr., 20000 block, 11 a.m. Nov. 15. Items were stolen and property was damaged.

Broad Run Dr., 20000 block, Nov. 15. Lawn tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Cameron St. N., 100 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 13. A theft was reported.

Chase Heritage Cir., 1000 block, Nov. 9 to Nov. 10. Four tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Chase Heritage Cir., 1000 block, Nov. 9 to Nov. 10. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Cherokee Terr., 20900 block, 3 p.m. Nov. 15. Property was entered.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, noon Nov. 14. Shoplifting was reported.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 13. Shoplifting was reported.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 14. Shoplifting was reported.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 3 p.m. Nov. 16. Shoplifting was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, Nov. 13 to Nov. 15. A propane tank was stolen from a business.

Dulles Town Cir., 21100 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 13. A theft was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21100 block, 6 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Flicker Terr. and Mirror Ridge Ct., Nov. 16 to Nov. 17. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Glenbrook Terr., 20000 block, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Nov. 9. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Griffith Pl., 47500 block, noon Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Ingomar Terr., 46000 block, Oct. 16 to Oct. 17. Tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

McGees Ferry Way, 20400 block, 7 p.m. Nov. 13. Identity theft was reported.

Rabbitrun Terr., 46000 block, Nov. 12 to Nov. 13. Cash and a gift card were stolen from a vehicle.

Rabbitrun Terr., 46800 block, 3 p.m. Nov. 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Shaw Rd., 22000 block, 5:10 a.m. Nov. 11. Property was stolen from a business entered by force.

Stratton Terr., 46000 block, Nov. 14 to Nov. 15. Four tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Stratton Terr., 46300 block, 7 p.m. Nov. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Sue Ann Ct., 100 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Wallingford Sq., 20000 block, Nov. 12 to Nov. 13. Leaf blowers were stolen from a vehicle.

Wallingford Sq., 20800 block, 7 p.m. Nov. 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Cornell Dr. E., 100 block, 11 p.m. Nov. 14. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Argonne Ave. N., 700 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 16. Property was damaged.

Argonne Ave. N., 700 block, 1:25 p.m. Nov. 16. A vehicle was damaged by shots from a BB gun.

Cedar Lane and Woodland Rd., 3 p.m. Nov. 15. Property was damaged.

Cedar Lane and Woodland Rd., Nov. 15 to Nov. 17. Bus windows were damaged.

Cottage Rd. N., 100 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 17. Property was damaged.

Cottage Rd. N., 100 block, Nov. 16 to Nov. 17. A vehicle was tampered with.

Dairy Lane, 20000 block, 3:30 to 4:52 a.m. Nov. 10. A lock to a shed was damaged.

Holly Ave. E., 200 block, 10 a.m. Nov. 13. Property was damaged.

Holly Ave. E., 200 block, 10:52 a.m. Nov. 13. Graffiti was found on a building.