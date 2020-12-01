ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Ashburn Farm Pkwy., 43000 block, 5:05 p.m. Nov. 24. A male juvenile inappropriately touched a female pedestrian.

ROBBERY

Snowshoe Sq., 20000 block, 8:52 p.m. Nov. 19. Two people forced a female out of her vehicle, struck her in the head and robbed her of property.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Hickory Corner Terr., 43000 block, midnight Nov. 18. A man took a handgun from a property and left it in a shrub. A 33-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

September Sun Sq. and Littlehales Terr., 4:49 a.m. Nov. 19. A man and woman took construction materials from a construction site. A 43-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, both of Rockville, were arrested and charged with grand larceny and unlawful entry.

VANDALISM

Crooked Stick Terr., 43000 block, 8 to 10 p.m. Nov. 21. A fence was damaged.

Navajo Dr., 44000 block, 12:36 a.m. Nov. 19. A mailbox was damaged.

Pickerelweed Terr., 21000 block, 5:06 p.m. Nov. 20. A storm door was damaged by a rock.

Pickerelweed Terr., 21000 block, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Rocks were thrown at a residence causing damage.

Research Pl., Nov. 18. Graffiti was found on a road sign.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Pleasant Valley Rd., 25000 block, Oct. 24 to Nov. 20. A black 2019 Ford F-150 was stolen from a dealership.

Pleasant Valley Rd., 25000 block, 3:40 a.m. Nov. 23. A gray 2017 Dodge Ram Rebel; a white 2017 Toyota Highlander; a black 2017 Lexus GX 460; and a white 2019 Ford F-150 were stolen from a dealership.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Cornwall St. NW, 200 block, 6:39 p.m. Nov. 9. A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 8:53 p.m. Nov. 10. A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 1200 block, 11:42 a.m. Nov. 14. A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 4:19 p.m. Nov. 12. A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with impersonation that occurred at this location.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 10:06 a.m. Nov. 9. A 39-year-old woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1:02 p.m. Nov. 10. A 56-year-old man was arrested and charged with weapon law violation that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 5:21 p.m. Nov. 12. A 53-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9:19 p.m. Nov. 10. A 56-year-old man was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Davis Ave., 500 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 24. Threats were reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 800 block, 7 p.m. Nov. 22. An assault was reported.

Ellerslie Ct., 800 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 18. Stalking was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 22. Threats were reported.

Legrace Terr., 500 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 24. Two people fought.

Market St. E., 500 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 20. An assault was reported.

Pathway Ct., 200 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 24. Threats were reported.

Plaza St., 200 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 19. Two people fought.

Plaza St., unit block, 5 p.m. Nov. 22. Threats were reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 6 p.m. Nov. 22. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Abboccato Terr. SE, 1100 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 21. Trespassing was reported.

Baish Dr., 400 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 24. A theft was reported.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 1 p.m. Nov. 23. A theft was reported.

Crestwood St., 400 block, 11 a.m. Nov. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Crestwood St., 500 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 19. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 11 a.m. Nov. 23. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 6 a.m. Nov. 20. Six shoplifting incidents were reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 11 a.m. Nov. 24. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 18. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 19. Three shoplifting incidents were reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 3 p.m. Nov. 24. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 22. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 20. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 21. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 9 a.m. Nov. 25. A theft was reported.

King St. S., 100 block, 10 a.m. Nov. 22. A theft was reported.

King St. S., 600 block, 2 a.m. Nov. 22. Trespassing was reported.

King St. S., 600 block, 9 a.m. Nov. 21. Trespassing was reported.

King St. S., 600 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 21. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 20. A theft was reported.

Marshall Dr., 900 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 25. A theft was reported.

Meade Dr., 600 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 24. Credit card information was stolen.

Millbrook Terr., 300 block, noon Nov. 20. Credit card information was stolen.

Moore Pl., 1300 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Morven Park Ct. NW, 300 block, noon Nov. 23. A theft was reported.

Oak View Dr., 100 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 20. A bicycle was stolen.

Oakcrest Manor Dr., 100 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 24. A vehicle was entered and tampered with.

Parker Ct., 300 block, 10 a.m. Nov. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Plaza St., 200 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 19. A theft was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 22. A theft was reported.

Sycolin Rd., 19000 block, 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 21. A wallet and a tablet were stolen from a vehicle.

Tenaya Way NE, 1300 block, noon Nov. 25. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 21. A vehicle was stolen.

Farmstead Dr., 43000 block, Nov. 22 to Nov. 23. A silver 2013 Hyundai Sonata was stolen.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 21. A vehicle was stolen.

Ribbon Limestone Terr. NE, 1200 block, noon Nov. 25. A vehicle was stolen.

Tammy Terr., 600 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 19. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 6 p.m. Nov. 19. Property was damaged.

Ginkgo Terr., 400 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 20. Property was damaged.

Market St. E., 500 block, 6 p.m. Nov. 21. Property was damaged.

Market St. E., unit block, 1 p.m. Nov. 19. Property was damaged.

Oakcrest Manor Dr., 100 block, 6 a.m. Nov. 25. Property was damaged.

Oakcrest Manor Dr., 200 block, 7 a.m. Nov. 24. Property was damaged.

STERLING AREA

ROBBERY

Sugarland Run Dr., 700 block, 11:45 p.m. Nov. 23. Three males exited a vehicle and robbed a male pedestrian of items.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Dulles Plaza, 45000 block, Nov. 19 to Nov. 20. A vehicle was entered and a radio was pushed in.

Holly Ave. E., 1300 block, Nov. 23 to Nov. 24. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

N. Bedford St. and E. Laurel Ave., Nov. 18 to Nov. 19. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Blockhouse Point Pl., 47000 block, 5 a.m. Nov. 24. A stone statue was removed from a property and found smashed on the ground.

Edinburgh Sq., 100 block, 2:45 a.m. Nov. 24. A key was used to damage a vehicle.

Mercure Cir., 44000 block, 3:40 p.m. Nov. 20. A nail was placed on the side of a tire.

Providence Village Dr. and Edinburgh Sq., Nov. 22 to Nov. 23. A rock was thrown at a vehicle window.

Sandbank Sq., 47000 block, 5:12 a.m. Nov. 2. A lamp post was broken by using a brick.

Wakefield Ct., 21000 block, 5:50 to 6:07 a.m. Nov. 20. Tinfoil was placed on a vehicle exhaust pipe.