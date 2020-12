ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Ashburn Farm Pkwy., 43000 block, 4:35 p.m. Nov. 30. A male juvenile touched a female pedestrian inappropriately.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Barretts Sq., 43000 block, 9:34 p.m. Nov. 29. A debit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Cedar Glen Terr., 43000 block, 7:40 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 1. Items were removed from a delivered package.

Fallen Hills Dr., 23000 block, Nov. 30. Gift cards were stolen from a mailbox.

Medalist Dr. and Ryder Cup, 2:10 a.m. Nov. 29. A stop sign was stolen from an intersection.

Plantation Terr., 43000 block, Nov. 26 to Nov. 27. Vehicles were entered and items were moved around.

VANDALISM

Clemens Terr., 43000 block, 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Nov. 30. A vehicle window was broken.

University Dr., 45000 block, Nov. 28 to Nov. 29. White paint was painted on two vehicles.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT

Gunnery Sq., 25000 block, Nov. 28 to Nov. 29. Delivered packages were stolen and found in a grassy area near a residence.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

King St. S., 600 block, 2:38 a.m. Nov. 22. A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.

Market St. E., 500 block, 10:54 p.m. Nov. 20. A 26-year-old man and 27-year-old man were arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 3 p.m. Nov. 30. An assault was reported.

Hancock Pl., 100 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 28. An assault was reported.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 11 p.m. Nov. 29. Two people fought.

Plaza St., 200 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 27. Two people fought.

Plaza St., 200 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 27. Two people fought.

Plaza St., unit block, 3 p.m. Nov. 25. An assault was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 4 p.m. Nov. 28. Threats were reported.

Prosperity Ave., 100 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 27. Two people fought.

Shirley Sq., 200 block, 10 a.m. Nov. 28. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Alpine Dr., 100 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 2. A theft was reported.

Berkhamstead Pl., 15000 block; Trengwinton Pl., 42000 block; and Indigo Pl., 41000 block, Nov. 28 to Nov. 29. Mailboxes were stolen or damaged.

Cattail Lane, 800 block, 11 p.m. Nov. 30. A vehicle was entered.

Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 9 a.m. Dec. 25. A theft was reported.

Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 10 a.m. Dec. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Currant Terr., 500 block, 3 p.m. Nov. 28. A vehicle was entered.

Currant Terr., 500 block, 3 p.m. Nov. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Currant Terr., 500 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 28. A vehicle was entered.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 11 a.m. Nov. 30. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 10 a.m. Dec. 3. Three shoplifting incidents were reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 11 a.m. Dec. 1. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 30. Nine shoplifting incidents were reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 7 p.m. Nov. 29. Four credit card information were stolen.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2 p.m. Dec. 1. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 29. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 30. A theft was reported.

Heritage Way, unit block, 5 p.m. Dec. 2. A theft was reported.

Kalima Sq., 500 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 26. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 28. A theft was reported.

Meherrin Terr., 100 block, 11 a.m. Dec. 1. Credit card information was stolen.

Merritt Farm Lane, 15000 block, Nov. 16 to Nov. 30. A residence was entered and damaged.

Monroe St., unit block, 9 a.m. Dec. 3. A theft was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 8 a.m. Nov. 28. Trespassing was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 11 a.m. Nov. 26. A theft was reported.

Prosperity Ave., 100 block, noon Dec. 1. A theft was reported.

Radford Terr., 600 block, 8 a.m. Nov. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Sq., 500 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 28. A vehicle was entered.

Running Creek Sq., 42000 block, Nov. 25 to Nov. 26. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.

Tuliptree Sq., 500 block, 10 a.m. Nov. 27. A theft was reported.

Woodbridge Pkwy., 44000 block, 11:59 p.m. Nov. 26. A man and a girl took liquor from a club house. An 18-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged. A female juvenile was released to the custody of her parents.

VANDALISM

Balch Springs Cir., 100 block, 7 p.m. Dec. 1. Property was damaged.

Beningbrough Pl., 41000 block, Nov. 29 to Nov. 30. A mailbox post was damaged.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 200 block, 10 a.m. Nov. 30. Property was damaged.

Gateway Dr., 700 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 25. Property was damaged.

Indigo Pl., 41000 block, 5:45 p.m. Nov. 29. A mailbox was damaged.

Myersville Lane, 12000 block, Nov. 21 to Dec. 1. Windows of construction vehicles and trailers were damaged.

Oakcrest Manor Dr., 200 block, 7 a.m. Nov. 25. Property was damaged.

Stratford Pl., 100 block, 11 a.m. Dec. 3. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Purcellville Gateway, 100 block, 7:06 a.m. Nov. 22. A man in a drive-through expose himself while accepting his order. This was the second time an incident was reported.

ROUND HILL AREA

THEFT

Williams Gap Rd., 34000 block, Nov. 28 to Nov. 29. A sign was stolen from a property.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Sterling Blvd., 22000 block, 2:55 p.m. Dec. 1. Two people fought in a drive-through of a restaurant.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Argonne Ave. N., 1600 block, 2:19 a.m. Nov. 28. A drill was stolen from a vehicle. A second vehicle was also entered.

Charlotte St. E., 200 block, Nov. 27 to Nov. 28. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Charlotte St. E., 200 block, Nov. 27 to Nov. 28. Lottery tickets were stolen from a vehicle.

Dupont St., 300 block, 7:04 a.m. Nov. 28. Items were removed from a purse inside a vehicle and recovered nearby. Cash was missing.

Edwards Terr., 45000 block, Nov. 30 to Dec. 1. Credit cards were stolen from vehicles.

Emory Dr. E., 200 block, Nov. 25 to Nov. 27. Auto parts were stolen from a vehicle.

Lake Dr., 21000 block, 4;37 p.m. no 27. A shed was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Pullman Ct., 45000 block, Nov. 24 to Nov. 25. Cash and credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Severn Way E., 45000 block, Nov. 30. Items were stolen from a shed.

Vermont Maple Terr., 46000 block, Nov. 27 to Nov. 28. Cash and credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Young Cliff Rd., 19000 block, Nov. 24 to Nov. 28. A shed was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Young Cliff Rd., 19000 block, Nov. 25 to Nov. 28. Tools were stolen from a shed.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Bennett Station Sq., 20000 block, 7 to 10 a.m. Dec. 1. A grey 2018 Jeep Cherokee was stolen.

Overland Dr., 23000 block, Nov. 30 to Dec. 1. A 2008 Ford F-450 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Daisy Lane, 20000 block, 1:39 p.m. Nov. 25. A lock to a trailer was broken.

Gable Sq., 45000 block, Nov. 30 to Dec. 1. Paint was thrown on a vehicle.

Haven Terr., 46000 block, Nov. 30 to Dec. 1. A vehicle was scratched.

Lancaster Sq., 300 block, Nov. 27. Two vehicle tires were punctured.

Oakgrove Rd., 23000 block, 1:05 a.m. Nov. 30. A truck side mirror was damaged.

Sterling Blvd. N., 1900 block, 8:43 p.m. Nov. 29. A male punched a vehicle side mirror in a parking lot.