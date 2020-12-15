ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Brookshale Dr., 22000 block, Dec. 2. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Hopewell Manor Terr., 23000 block, 4:48 p.m. Dec. 7. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Mary Rita Terr., 43000 block, 10:46 p.m. Dec. 4. Two juveniles were observed taking a red bike.

Scattersville Gap, 22000 block, 8:35 p.m. Dec. 4. An item from a delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Willisville Woods Sq., 23000 block, 2:30 a.m. Dec. 3. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Ainsley Ct., 21000 block, Dec. 8 to Dec. 9. Cans and jars of food were thrown at a residence causing damage.

Alum Creek Ct., 21000 block, noon Dec. 9. A glass sliding door was damaged by a projectile.

Dodge Terr., 43000 block, Dec. 1 to Dec. 2. White paint was thrown on vehicles.

Dolomite Hills Dr., 22000 block; Brookshade Dr., 22000 block, 12:16 a.m. Dec. 9. Cans of food were thrown at two residences causing damage.

Marquis Sq., 43000 block, Dec. 4. Graffiti was found in a stairwell of a Metro parking garage.

Meadow Field Ct., 21000 block, 11:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Cans of food were thrown at a residence causing damage.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

BRANDISHING/ASSAULT

Pleasant Valley Rd., 25000 block, 4:25 p.m. Dec. 5. A man pointed a firearm at an employee. A 38-year-old Hampton man was charged with brandishing a firearm and assault.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Pleasant Valley Rd., 25000 block, Dec. 3. A 2017 GMC Sierra was stolen from a dealership. The vehicle was recovered in Anne Arundel County.

Pleasant Valley Rd., 25000 block, Oct. 14 to Nov. 6. A blue and grey 2010 Honda Odyssey reported stolen from a dealership was recovered in the District.

VANDALISM

Flintonbridge Dr., 25000 block, 12:30 to 1 a.m. Dec. 5. A vehicle was spray-painted, and its tires were flat.

Loudoun County Pkwy., 25000 block, 11:30 p.m. Nov. 29. A flagpole was damaged.

Riding Center Dr., 25000 block, Dec. 1. A vehicle was driven onto a school practice field, causing damage.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1:32 p.m. Nov. 25. A 60-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3:56 p.m. Nov. 25. A 35-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Prosperity Ave. SE, 100 block, 5:20 p.m. Nov. 27. A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., unit block, 3 p.m. Dec. 9. Two people fought.

Bellview Ct., 800 block, noon Dec. 9. Threats were reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 800 block, noon Dec. 6. Two people fought.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 7. Two people fought.

MacAlister Dr., 800 block, 6 p.m. Dec. 9. Threats were reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 6. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 9 p.m. Dec. 8. An assault was reported.

Monroe St., unit block, 11 p.m. Dec. 4. Two people fought.

Oak View Dr., 100 block, 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Two people fought.

Pathway Ct., 200 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 5. Threats were reported.

Roanoke Dr., 300 block, 7 p.m. Dec. 6. Two people fought.

Star Violet Terr., 200 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 7. Two people fought.

Stratford Pl., 100 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 6. An assault was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, noon Dec. 3. An assault was reported.

Tammy Terr., 600 block, 8 p.m. Dec. 3. Two people fought.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Leesburg Southwest area, 4:38 p.m. Dec. 6. A man stabbed a female in the abdomen. A 37-year-old Leesburg man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and assault. The female was taken to a hospital for treatment.

ROBBERY

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 5:28 p.m. Dec. 4. A man robbed a store of clothing items at knifepoint.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Alpine Dr., 100 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 2. A theft was reported.

Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 8 a.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 10 a.m. Dec. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 10 a.m. Dec. 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Deermeadow Pl., 500 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 9. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 10 a.m. Dec. 3. Three shoplifting incidents were reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 1 p.m. Dec. 6. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 7 p.m. Dec. 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3 a.m. Dec. 8. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 3. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5 p.m. Dec. 4. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5 p.m. Dec. 5. Shoplifting was reported.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 10 a.m. Dec. 7. A theft was reported.

Ginkgo Terr., 400 block, 2 p.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

Heritage Way, unit block, 5 p.m. Dec. 2. A theft was reported.

Heritage Way, unit block, 6 p.m. Dec. 5. A theft was reported.

King St. S., 500 block, 1 a.m. Dec. 6. Shoplifting was reported.

Lake View Way, 200 block, 9 a.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, 9 a.m. Dec. 9. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 400 block, 6 p.m. Dec. 8. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 11 a.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 600 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 3. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 600 block, 5 p.m. Dec. 3. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 600 block, 6 p.m. Dec. 3. A theft was reported.

Monroe St., unit block, 9 a.m. Dec. 3. A theft was reported.

Monroe St., unit block, 11 a.m. Dec. 7. Trespassing was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 7 a.m. Dec. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 1 p.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 5. Shoplifting was reported.

Richard Dr., 100 block, 6 p.m. Dec. 4. A theft was reported.

Themis St. SE, 1000 block, 11 a.m. Dec. 7. A theft was reported.

Vanderbilt Terr., 800 block, 7 a.m. Dec. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Appletree Dr., 200 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 6. A vehicle was stolen.

Coton Hall St., 19000 block, Dec. 4 to Dec. 5. A vehicle reported stolen was at this location was recovered in Montgomery County.

North St., 100 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 9. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Claude Ct., 100 block, 1 p.m. Dec. 5. Property was damaged.

Diamond Lake Dr. and Front St., Dec. 4. A bench was scratched.

Stratford Pl., 100 block, 11 a.m. Dec. 3. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Hammond Dr., unit block, Dec. 9 to Dec. 10. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Broad Way E., unit block, Dec. 3. Holiday lights were damaged.

Lange Dr., unit block, Dec. 8. Items were thrown at a trailer on a property, causing damage.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Dominion Terr., 600 block, 1:36 a.m. Nov. 29. A female was assaulted. A man was arrested.

MISSILE AT AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Misty Pond Terr., 200 block, 1:12 p.m. Nov. 27. Rocks were thrown at a residence. No damage was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Purcellville Gateway, 100 block, 7:06 a.m. Nov. 27. A man exposed himself while accepting his order at a drive-through. This was the third incident at the same location. A 39-year-old Round Hill man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Charles Town Pike, 36000 block, Dec. 1 to Dec. 7. Items were stolen from an outbuilding on a property.

Main St. E., 1000 block, 2:46 p.m. Nov. 29. A wallet was stolen from a shopping cart.

Main St. W., 36000 block, 3 p.m. Nov. 8. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

STERLING AREA

PEEPING TOM

Potomac Run Plaza, 46000 block, 12:15 p.m. Dec. 1. A female observed a camera being held under a stall divider in a restroom.

ROBBERY

Cascades Pkwy., 21900 block, 1:10 a.m. Dec. 4. Two men entered a convenience store, and one of them pepper-sprayed an employee who was forced to remove cash from a cash register. Both men fled from the store. Two men, ages 27 and 29, were arrested and charged with robbery and abduction. Both were also charged in connection with a robbery in Herndon on Dec. 2.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Brownwood Sq.; Danbury Ct.; Emerson Ct.; Englewood Dr.; Marigold Cir.; N. Alder Ave.; N. Amelia St.; Pinewood Ct.; Thoreau Ct.; Woodstone Terr.; Barcroft Way; Goldstone Terr.; Hobblebush Terr. Property was stolen from vehicles in this area.

Dulles Plaza, 45000 block, 1:18 a.m. Dec. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dulles Plaza, 45000 block, Dec. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Sq., 21000 block, Dec. 7 to Dec. 8. Property was stolen from two vehicles. An attempt was made to enter a third vehicle.

Prentice Dr., 44000 block, 6 p.m. Dec. 2. Credit cards were used fraudulently.

Stanford Sq., 21000 block, Oct. 3 to Oct. 6. Furniture was stolen from a model home.

Woodson Dr. and Westminster Pl., Dec. 6 to Dec. 7. Four tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Calamary Cir., 21000 block, Dec. 7 to Dec. 8. A dark blue 2010 Ford F-150 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Bradford Ct., 300 block, 11:30 p.m. Nov. 27. A vehicle was damaged by pellets from a BB gun.

Charlotte St. E., 200 block, Dec. 6 to Dec. 7. An object was used to scratch a vehicle.

Harrison Rd. N., 100 block, Dec. 3. A holiday decoration was damaged.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block; Baylor Dr. N., 100 block; Mycroft Ct., 1000 block, Dec. 5 to Dec. 6. Vehicle windshields were damaged.

Silverleaf Dr., 200 block, Dec. 6 to Dec. 7. A vehicle tire was slashed and another vehicle was damaged.

Sugarland Run, unit block, Dec. 4 to Dec. 7. Graffiti was found on a tunnel entrance.