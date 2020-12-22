Trajans Column Terr., 43000 block, Dec. 12 to Dec. 13. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Traminette Ct., 41000 block, 11:26 a.m. Dec. 13. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.

VANDALISM

Tilberg St., 20000 block, 1:56 a.m. Dec. 12. Eggs were thrown at a residence, causing damage.

Windy Oaks Sq., 21000 block, 2:15 a.m. Dec. 14. Four window screens in a residence were damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Loudoun County Pkwy., 25000 block, 6 to 7 a.m. Dec. 14. Two vehicles were entered by breaking windows. Cash, a purse, a wallet, a checkbook, and credit cards were stolen.

Pleasant Valley Rd., 25000 block, Dec. 14 to Dec. 15. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

John Mosby Hwy., 42000 block, 12:26 p.m. Dec. 13. A black 2014 Honda Odyssey was stolen from a dealership. The vehicle was recovered by Riverdale Park Police in Maryland.

VANDALISM

Hyland Hills St., 43000 block, Dec. 8. A skylight in a school was damaged.

HAMILTON AREA

THEFT

Colonial Hwy. E., 38000 block, Dec. 13 to Dec. 14. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Appletree Dr. NE, 200 block, 2:15 a.m. Dec. 6. A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 3:38 p.m. Dec. 1. A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Market St. E., 700 block, 6:43 a.m. Dec. 2. A 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Oakview Dr. SE, 100 block, 9:37 p.m. Dec. 6. A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 12:15 p.m. Dec. 4. A 41-year-old woman was arrested and charged with kidnapping and assault that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 8:13 a.m. Dec. 3. A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing and destruction of property that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 8:43 a.m. Dec. 4. A 19-year-old woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9:46 a.m. Dec. 2. A 29-year-old woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Stratford Pl. SW, 100 block, 4:38 p.m. Dec. 6. A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and assault that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Appletree Dr., 100 block, 6 p.m. Dec. 11. An assault was reported.

Breckinridge Sq., 400 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 13. Two people fought.

Ferndale Terr., 800 block, noon Dec. 12. Two people fought.

Foxborough Dr., 200 block, 9 p.m. Dec. 11. Two people fought.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 13. Two people fought.

Market St. E., 500 block, noon Dec. 14. Stalking was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 2 p.m. Dec. 13. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., unit block, 9 a.m. Dec. 11. An assault was reported.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 5 a.m. Dec. 13. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 2 p.m. Dec. 15. Two people fought.

Sparkleberry Terr., 400 block, 6 p.m. Dec. 11. Two people fought.

CARJACKING/ABDUCTION

River Ridge Terr., 20000 block, 7:07 p.m. Dec. 12. Responding to a report of armed carjacking and abduction, police found three of four individuals inside a vehicle, one of them with a minor injury. A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with attempted robbery, attempted malicious wounding, abduction, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

ROBBERIES

Meadows Lane, 100 block, midnight Dec. 16. A robbery was reported.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 7 p.m. Dec. 12. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Candlewick Sq., 43000 block, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 14. Property was stolen from a residence.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 7 a.m. Dec. 15. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 15. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 6 p.m. Dec. 13. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 6 a.m. Dec. 16. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 10 a.m. Dec. 16. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2 a.m. Dec. 12. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7 p.m. Dec. 11. Shoplifting was reported.

Ginkgo Terr., 400 block, 2 p.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

Higham Ct., 300 block, 9 a.m. Dec. 11. A theft was reported.

King St. N., 800 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 12. Trespassing was reported.

Madeira Terr. SW, 1000 block, 5 p.m. Dec. 11. A theft was reported.

Monroe St., unit block, noon Dec. 11. A theft was reported.

Northlake Blvd., 43000 block, Sept. 4 to Dec. 16. A firearm was stolen from a residence.

Oakcrest Manor Dr., 100 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1 p.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

Powhatan Ct., 900 block, 8 p.m. Dec. 15. Trespassing was reported.

Russell Branch Pkwy., 2 p.m. Dec. 12. A theft was reported.

Timber Sq., 43000 block, Dec. 15. Property was stolen from a residence.

Town Branch Terr., 200 block, 5 p.m. Dec. 11 A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Alpine Dr., 100 block, 10 a.m. Dec. 11. Property was damaged.

Andromeda Terr., 400 block, 8 a.m. Dec. 13. Property was damaged.

Bonnie Ridge Dr., 800 block, 2 p.m. Dec. 11. Property was damaged.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 9 a.m. Dec. 15. Property was damaged.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19200 block, 1 p.m. Dec. 11. Property was damaged.

Vanderbilt Terr., 700 block, 9 p.m. Dec. 15. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Black Forest Lane; Eisentown Dr.; Hammond Dr., Dec. 9 to Dec. 10. Cash, credit cards, gift cards, checks, an iPhone and a driver’s license were stolen from vehicles in the area.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFT

Oakmont Way, 17000 block, 10:54 p.m. Dec. 12. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

STERLING AREA

ROBBERIES

Ironwood Rd. S., 1000 block, 8:50 p.m. Dec. 13. Three individuals assaulted a male and robbed him of cash from his backpack.

Rock Hill Rd., 23000 block, 11 p.m. Dec. 12. Two individuals assaulted a male and robbed him of a backpack.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Argus Pl., 200 block, Dec. 8 to Dec. 10. Contents of a delivered package were stolen.

Barcroft Way, 21000 block, Dec. 5 to Dec. 10. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Brethour Ct., 400 block, Dec. 9 to Dec. 10. Contents of a delivered package were stolen.

Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, Dec. 11 to Dec. 12. Four tires and rims were stolen from a truck.

Columbia Pl., 45000 block, 5:09 p.m. Dec. 13. A wallet was stolen from a purse.

Gumspring Kiln Terr., 24000 block, Dec. 4 to Dec. 7. Construction materials were stolen.

Kennedy Rd. N., 100 block, 1:42 p.m. Dec. 9. Holiday decorations were stolen from a yard of a residence.

Laurel Ave. E., 400 block, 2:50 a.m. Dec. 14. An attempt was made to enter a vehicle.

Macaw Sq., 46000 block, Dec. 7 to Dec. 8. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Sugarland Rd., 46000 block, Dec. 12 to Dec. 13. A vehicle tire was stolen.

Sugarland Run Dr., 47000 block, 1:59 p.m. Dec. 10. Empty delivered packages were found in the area.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Charlotte St. E., 200 block, Dec. 13 to Dec. 14. A Volkswagen was stolen. The vehicle was recovered in Sterling.

Ruritan Rd., 100 block, Nov. 23 to Dec. 11. A red 1987 Toyota Supra was stolen from a repair shop.

VANDALISM

Brethour Ct., 1200 block, 7:04 p.m. Dec. 13. Holiday decorations were damaged.

Church Rd. W., 700 block, 8 a.m. Dec. 14. A bike tire was damaged.

Garfield Rd. N., 100 block, Dec. 12 to Dec. 13. A vehicle window was shattered.