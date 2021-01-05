ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Ashburn Rd., 20000 block, 6:27 p.m. Dec. 22. Four iPhones were stolen from a store.

Braeton Bay Terr., 20000 block, Dec. 21 to Dec. 22. Four tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Gayton Terr., 45000 block, Dec. 29 to Dec. 30. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Snowshoe Sq., 20000 block, Dec. 24 to Dec. 30. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Soave Dr., 42000 block, 5:40 p.m. Dec. 17. A cell phone was stolen during a fitness class.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Clarendon Sq., 43000 block, Dec. 15 to Dec. 22. A red 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Endicott Dr., 44000 block, 5:30 a.m. Dec. 29. Air-conditioning units in a building under construction were destroyed.

AD

Jarvis Sq., 21000 block, Dec. 29 to Dec. 30. A vehicle was scratched and seats were cut.

Lakeview Center Plaza, 20000 block, Dec. 23 to Dec. 28. Vehicle windows were punctured.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Beachall St., 43000 block, 12:45 p.m. Dec. 21. A wallet containing credit cards was stolen.

AD

Lemon Tree Pl., 25000 block, 5:37 a.m. Dec. 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Pilgrim Sq., 42000 block, Dec. 28 to Dec. 29. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Pilgrim Sq., 42000 block, Dec. 28 to Dec. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Pleasant Valley Rd., 25000 block, 6:14 p.m. Dec. 30. A silver 2017 Audi A7 was stolen from a dealership.

Pleasant Valley Rd., 25000 block, Dec. 19 to Dec. 20. A black 1999 Jeep Wrangler was stolen from a dealership.

VANDALISM

Springdale Dr., 26000 block, Dec. 18 to Dec. 19. Air was removed from vehicle tires.

AD

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Clove Terr. NE, 500 block, 10:34 p.m. Dec. 21. A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

AD

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 5:32 p.m. Dec. 17. A 43-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 900 block, 12:50 a.m. Dec. 25. A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 1200 block, 3:54 p.m. Dec. 21. Two women, ages 20 and 58, were arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

King St. N., 200 block, 12:51 a.m. Dec. 27. A 39-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11:48 a.m. Dec. 23. A 73-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

AD

AD

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 27. A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4:55 p.m. Dec. 23. A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 8 p.m. Dec. 19. A 22-year-old woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 8:29 p.m. Dec. 15. A 56-year-old woman was arrested and charged with identity theft that occurred at this location.

Vanderbilt Terr. SE, 700 block, 9:10 p.m. Dec. 15. A 29-year-old woman was arrested and charged with destruction of property that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Ayrlee Ave. NW, 200 block, 3:49 p.m. Dec. 17. An assault was reported.

AD

Bow Lake Pl., 800 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 22. Two people fought.

AD

Cedar Walk Cir., 100 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 26. Threats were reported.

Clove Terr., 500 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 21. Two people fought.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 5 p.m. Dec. 17. Two people fought.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 23. Two people fought.

Cornwall St., 200 block, 8 p.m. Dec. 27. An assault was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 7 p.m. Dec. 27. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 900 block, midnight Dec. 25. An assault was reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, noon Dec. 29. Two people fought.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 1 p.m. Dec. 29. Two people fought.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 1 p.m. Dec. 18. Two people fought.

AD

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 10 a.m. Dec. 19. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 2 p.m. Dec. 19. Two people fought.

Gateway Dr., 600 block, 7 a.m. Dec. 28. Two people fought.

AD

Heritage Way, unit block, noon Dec. 27. Two people fought.

King St. N., 200 block, midnight Dec. 27. Two people fought.

Legrace Terr., 500 block, midnight Dec. 30. Two people fought.

Moultrie Terr. NE, 1700 block, 2 p.m. Dec. 22. Stalking was reported.

Nansemond St., 300 block, 2 p.m. Dec. 29. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 10 a.m. Dec. 18. Threats were reported.

Plaza St. SE, unit block, midnight Dec. 19. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. SE, unit block, 5 p.m. Dec. 24. An assault was reported.

AD

Rockbridge Dr., 500 block, 7 p.m. Dec. 19. Two people fought.

Spencer Terr. SE, 100 block, 5:46 p.m. Dec. 16. An assault was reported.

Tuliptree Sq., 500 block, noon Dec. 21. Two people fought.

Washington St. NE, 100 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 27. Two people fought.

ROBBERY

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 6 p.m. Dec. 28. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 1 p.m. Dec. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 17. A theft was reported.

Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 2 p.m. Dec. 23. Trespassing was reported.

Clymer Ct., 1000 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 22. A theft was reported.

Crestwood St. SW, 500 block, 2:17 p.m. Dec. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Davis Ave., 400 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 900 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 1200 block, 10 a.m. Dec. 21. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 1200 block, 11 a.m. Dec. 21. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 1200 block, 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 1200 block, 2:40 p.m. Dec. 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 1200 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 21. Shoplifting was reported.

AD

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 1200 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 23. Shoplifting was reported.

Featherstone Lane, 1200 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 30. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 1 p.m. Dec. 26. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 22. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 4:33 p.m. Dec. 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 7 p.m. Dec. 23. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 9 a.m. Dec. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 3 p.m. Dec. 29. A theft was reported.

Harbor Hill Terr. and Timber Sq., Dec. 17 to Dec. 18. Tires and rims were stolen from two vehicles.

Horserun Dr., 19000 block, Dec. 20 to Dec. 28. A concession trailer was entered and damaged.

King St. S., 700 block, 6:34 p.m. Dec. 19. A theft was reported.

AD

Mayfair Dr., 100 block, 2 p.m. Dec. 29. A theft was reported.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, Dec. 10. A wallet containing credit cards was stolen.

Rockbridge Dr., 500 block, 1 p.m. Dec. 29. A theft was reported.

Shank Evans Rd., 600 block, noon Dec. 23. Credit card information was stolen.

Town Branch Terr. SW, 200 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 17. A theft was reported.

Village Market Blvd. SE, 1600 block, 8:06 p.m. Dec. 20. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Brian Thomas Ct., 600 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 21. A vehicle was stolen.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 3 p.m. Dec. 23. A vehicle was stolen.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 4:55 p.m. Dec. 20. A vehicle was stolen.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 1 p.m. Dec. 18. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Breckinridge Sq., 400 block, 10 a.m. Dec. 28. Property was damaged.

Clark Ct. NE, 700 block, 10 a.m. Dec. 19. Property was damaged.

Evergreen Mills Rd., 21000 block, Dec. 28 to Dec. 30. A brick was used to damage a window.

Governors Dr., 100 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 28. A vehicle was tampered with.

Leesburg Bypass, 3 a.m. Dec. 25. Property was damaged.

Spencer Terr., 100 block, 11 a.m. Dec. 28. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Dutchmans Knoll Dr., 38000 block, 4 to 6 a.m. Dec. 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Purcellville area, 11:10 a.m. Dec. 14. Two people fought.

GUNFIRE

Jeb Stuart Rd., 36000 block, 3:14 p.m. Dec. 29. Gunfire was heard, and a bullet struck a light fixture on the ceiling in a barn.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Hirst Rd., 100 block, 7:14 p.m. Dec. 21. Cash, an ATM card, and a license inside an envelope were stolen.

Maple Ave., 600 block, 12:05 p.m. Dec. 14. Credit card information was stolen.

Morning Bird Pl., 17000 block, Dec. 24 to Dec. 28. Building materials were stolen from a construction site.

21st St. N., 200 block, 9:43 p.m. Dec. 23. Fraud was reported.

VANDALISM

Oliver Ct., 100 block, 8:41 p.m. Dec. 21. Food was thrown at a garage door.

Purcellville Rd., 16000 block, Dec. 12 to Dec. 22. A tree was cut down on a property.

STERLING AREA

ROBBERY

Sugarland Run Dr., unit block, 9:50 p.m. Dec. 30. A gunman entered a store and demanded cash. When the cashier refused, the man locked himself in an office and discharged two rounds, then fled from the scene. No injuries were reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Argonne Ave. N., 400 block, Dec. 29 to Dec. 30. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Beaver Meadow Rd., 43000 block, Dec. 17 to Dec. 18. Property was stolen from a business storage.

Brethour Ct., 1600 block, March 7 to Dec. 20. Property was stolen from a residence.

Derby Ct. W., 300 block, Dec. 19 to Dec. 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dogwood St. S., 700 and 800 blocks, Dec. 28 to Dec. 29. Property was stolen from vehicles.

Dulles Retail Plaza, 22000 block, 6:17 p.m. Dec. 22. Two iPhones were stolen from a store.

Greenthorn Ave. S., 1000 block, Dec. 27 to Dec. 28. Sunglasses was stolen from a vehicle.

Heron Landing Dr., 20000 block, 12:15 p.m. Dec. 20. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Jasper Ct. W., 700 block, 2 to 6 a.m. Dec. 22. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Juniper Ave. E., 200 block, Dec. 21 to Dec. 22. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Nettle Tree Rd. W., 600 block, 3:57 a.m. Dec. 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Ox Rd., 43000 block, Dec. 19 to Dec. 20. Catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles.

Pacific Blvd. and Old Ox Rd., 12:41 p.m. Dec. 28. A tool bag was stolen.

Pebble Run Pl., 23000 block, Dec. 19 to Dec. 20. Catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles.

Pleasant Valley Rd., 25000 block, Dec. 19 to Dec. 20. Catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles.

Stone Springs Blvd. and Arcola Vista Terr., Dec. 10 to Dec. 17. An appliance was stolen from a home under construction.

Valery Ct. W., 300 block, Dec. 19 to Dec. 20. Property was stolen from several vehicles in the area.

York Rd. N., 500 block, Dec. 19 to Dec. 20. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing. A second vehicle was tampered with.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Colonial Ave., 700 block, Dec. 22 to Dec. 23. A blue 2007 Toyota Yaris was stolen.

Overland Dr., 23000 block, Dec. 20. A blue and gold 2006 Ford F250 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Aldridge Ct., unit block, Dec. 18 to Dec. 19. A vehicle window was damaged.

Colorado Dr., 21000 block, Dec. 29. Graffiti was found on signs around a shopping center.

Environs Rd., 100 block, Dec. 16 to Dec. 17. Grass in a common area was damaged by an ATV.

Greenfield Ct., 200 block, Dec. 28. Graffiti was found on playground equipment.