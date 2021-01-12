THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Belvoir Woods Terr., 23000 block, midnight to 5 a.m. Jan. 2. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Dodge Terr., 43000 block, Dec. 29 to Dec. 30. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Easthampton Plaza, 20500 block, 9 p.m. Dec. 30. A theft was reported.

Gayton Terr., 45100 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Generation Dr., 42000 block, Jan. 5 to Jan. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Valhalla Sq., 20100 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 31. Credit card information was stolen.

Willowdale Pl., 19000 block, midnight Jan. 1. A male was observed looking into vehicles and residences with a flashlight.

Windy Oaks Sq., 21900 block, midnight Dec. 30. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Beechdrop Dr., 22000 block, 4 to 5 a.m. Jan. 5. Jars of food were thrown at a residence, causing damage.

Beechdrop Dr., 22500 block, 3 a.m. Jan. 5. Property was damaged.

Belmont Station Dr., 19000 block, 5 a.m. Jan. 5. Jars of food were thrown at a residence, causing damage.

Belmont Station Dr., 19900 block, 5 a.m. Jan. 5. Property was damaged.

Cochrans Lock Dr., 42000 block, 4 to 5 a.m. Jan. 5. Jars of food were thrown at a residence, causing damage.

Conservancy Dr., 22000 block, 4:41 a.m. Jan. 5. Jars of food were thrown at residences, causing damage.

Crooked Stick Terr., 43700 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 2. Property was damaged.

Endicott Dr., 44600 block, 5 p.m. Dec. 29. Property was damaged.

Forest Farm Lane, 20000 block, 4 a.m. Jan. 5. Property was damaged.

Forest Farm Lane, 20000 block, 4:50 a.m. Jan. 5. Jars of food were thrown at residences, causing damage.

Forest Farm Lane, 20000 block, 5 a.m. Jan. 5. Jars of food were thrown at a residence, causing damage.

BRAMBLETON AREA

VANDALISM

Meriweather Ct., 23000 block, 4 a.m. Jan. 5. Property was damaged.

Meriweather Ct., 23000 block, 4 to 5 a.m. Jan. 5. Jars of food were thrown at a residence, causing damage.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Coton Farm Ct., 19000 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 3. An assault was reported.

Davis Ave., 500 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 1. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 2. Threats were reported.

Meadowview Ct., 19500 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 2. An assault was reported.

Monroe St. SE, unit block, 1 p.m. Jan. 4. Two people fought.

Stribling Ct., 600 block, 8 a.m. Jan. 4. Threats were reported.

Whipp Dr., 300 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 3. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Burnell Pl., 100 block, noon Jan. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 7 p.m. Jan. 1. Trespassing was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 8 p.m. Dec. 30. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 1. Shoplifting was reported.

Harrison St. SE, unit block, 2 p.m. Dec. 31. A theft was reported.

Harrison St. SE, unit block, 2:20 p.m. Dec. 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Loyalty Rd., 14000 block, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31. A residence for sale was entered.

Market St. E., 600 block, 1 a.m. Jan. 6. Shoplifting was reported.

Meade Dr., unit block, 6 p.m. Jan. 2. Trespassing was reported.

Occoquan Terr., 200 block, 1 a.m. Jan. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Patrice Dr., 600 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 1. A theft was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 6 p.m. Dec. 30. A theft was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 2. Shoplifting was reported.

Sierra Springs Sq., 18400 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 4. A theft was reported.

Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 3. A theft was reported.

Timber Sq., 43800 block, Jan. 5 to Jan. 6. Four vehicle wheels and rims were stolen.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 5. Property was stolen from two vehicles.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 11 p.m. Jan. 5. A theft was reported.

Woodlea Dr., 1500 block, noon Jan. 6. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Candlewick Sq., 43000 block, 3 a.m. Jan. 1. Property was damaged.

Conservancy Dr., 22400 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 5. Property was damaged.

Dry Mill Rd., 17500 block, Dec. 30 to Dec. 31. A door handle was damaged.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1 a.m. Jan. 1. Property was damaged.

Sparkleberry Terr., 400 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 4. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

April Cir., 13000 block, Jan. 5 to Jan. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Berlin Tpk., 14000 block, Jan. 3 to Jan. 4. A flag was stolen from a property.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Briarcroft Plaza, 46000 block, 4 a.m. Jan. 6. An assault was reported.

Chase Heritage Cir. and S. Sterling Blvd., 1 a.m. Jan. 1. An assault was reported.

Glascock Field Dr., 42200 block, 1:31 a.m. Jan. 1. An individual was assaulted and taken to a hospital for serious injuries.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46200 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 5. An assault was reported.

Stanford Sq., 21000 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 4. An assault was reported.

SHOOTING/LARCENY

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45000 block, 4:27 p.m. Jan. 2. Loss preventive officers observed a man stealing items from the store. The man pulled out a firearm at deputies while being taken into custody. A deputy and two employees were shot. The man fled from the store as another deputy gave chase and exchanged fire. The man was struck but able to flee from the area in a vehicle. A lookout was posted, and Fairfax County Police located the vehicle and gave chase. The man was taken into custody after crashing the vehicle. A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, use of firearm, auto theft, and possession of a firearm. Three individuals were taken to a hospital. Two employees were released, and the deputy remains hospitalized in stable condition.

HIT AND RUN

Regal Plaza Area, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5. A driver struck a pedestrian and fled from the scene. A 56-year-old Leesburg man was arrested and charged with hit and run.

MISSILE AT AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE

Old Ox Rd., 45700 block, 4:38 p.m. Jan. 3. A man threw a rock at a vehicle. A 28-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged with destruction of property and throwing a missile at a moving vehicle.

ROBBERY

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45000 block, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 2. A man robbed a bank of cash at gunpoint and fled in a vehicle.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Buckeye Ct., 100 block, noon Dec. 30. A theft was reported.

Chandler Ct., 21000 block, Jan. 1 to Jan. 2. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Cottage Rd. N., 200 block, 7 a.m. Jan. 5. A theft was reported.

Cottage Rd. N., 46500 block, noon Jan. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dogwood St. S., 800 block, 4 a.m. Dec. 29. A residence was entered.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 5 p.m. Dec. 31. Shoplifting was reported.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, midnight Jan. 1. A theft was reported.

Dulles Retail Plaza, 22000 block, midnight Jan. 2. Shoplifting was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21100 block, 6 p.m. Dec. 30. A theft was reported.

Glascock Field Dr., 42000 block, Jan. 5 to Jan. 6. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Laura Anne Dr., 100 block, noon Jan. 5. A theft was reported.

Lindsay Ct., 500 block, Dec. 31 to Jan. 2. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Nettle Tree Rd. W., 600 block, 3 a.m. Dec. 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Roanoke Rd. E., 700 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Roanoke Rd. E., 700 block, Jan. 4 to Jan. 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Rock Haven Way, 23000 block, Dec. 30 to Dec. 31. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Sterling Blvd. N. and E. Holly Ave., 5 p.m. Dec. 31. Identity theft was reported.

Cottage Rd. S., 46000 block, Dec. 28 to Jan. 6. A laptop computer was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Circle Dr. and N. Fillmore Ave., Dec. 27 to Jan. 5. A vehicle was stolen.

Providence Village Dr., 22300 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 5. A vehicle was stolen.

SUGARLAND RUN AREA

ROBBERY

Sugarland Run Dr., unit block, 9 p.m. Dec. 30. Three males robbed a male pedestrian of property and fled in a vehicle. An 18-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged with robbery.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Running Brook Lane, unit block, 9 a.m. Jan. 4. A theft was reported.