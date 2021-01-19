Winners Cir., 25000 block, Jan. 9 to Jan. 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Aberdeen Terr., 44000 block, Jan. 9 to Jan. 10. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Brimfield Dr., 44000 block, 7:26 p.m. Jan. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Cornstalk Terr., 20600 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 12. Property was entered.

Cruden Bay Dr., 44300 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 6. Credit card information was stolen.

Easthampton Plaza, 20600 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 8. Shoplifting was reported, and property was damaged.

Florence Terr., 44000 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Nashua St., 42900 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 7. A theft was reported.

Plum Ridge Terr., 20000 block, midnight to 1 p.m. Jan. 11. Credit cards and other items were stolen from a vehicle.

Weatherwood Dr., 43000 block, Jan. 9 to Jan. 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Deepspring Ct., 43000 block, Jan. 9 to Jan. 10. A Jaguar F-Pace was stolen. The vehicle was recovered in Prince William County.

Holyoke Dr., 20000 block, Jan. 9 to Jan. 10. A 2021 Tesla Model S was stolen.

VANDALISM

Clarendon Sq., 43000 block, Jan. 13. A park concession stand was damaged.

Worden Terr., 22000 block, 7:02 p.m. Jan. 9. Plants in a property were damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Graves Mountain Terr., 42000 block, 3:21 a.m. Jan. 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Pleasant Valley Rd. and Lavin Lane, Jan. 3 to Jan. 4. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Hollybank Pl., 43000 block, Jan. 11 to Jan. 12. A vehicle window was broken.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Evans Ridge Terr. NE, 400 block, 1:06 p.m. Dec. 29. A 41-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Gateway Dr. SE, 600 block, 7:24 a.m. Dec. 28. A 42-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Market St. E., 1500 block, 8:12 p.m. Dec. 29. A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault and destruction of property that occurred at this location.

Nansemond St. SE, 300 block, 2:23 p.m. Dec. 29. A 35-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Prosperity Ave. SE, 100 block, 1:21 a.m. Dec. 31. A 37-year-old woman was arrested and charged with identity theft that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 7. Threats were reported.

Doyle Terr., 500 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 7. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 7. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 9. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 100 block, noon Jan. 8. Threats were reported.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 10. Two people fought.

Kingsport Dr., 43000 block, 9 a.m. Jan. 11. An assault was reported.

Longhouse Pl., 18000 block, 8:42 a.m. Jan. 13. A man threatened residents with a machete. A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault and brandishing a weapon.

Market St. E., 700 block, 7 a.m. Jan. 8. An assault was reported.

Monroe St. SE, unit block, 5 p.m. Jan. 7. Two people fought.

Plaza St., unit block, 11 a.m. Jan. 11. Threats were reported.

ROBBERY

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 5:41 p.m. Jan. 14. A man assaulted an individual who was robbed of cash and property.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Baish Dr., 300 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 10. A theft was reported.

Bonnie Ridge Dr., 800 block, 9 a.m. Jan. 11. A theft was reported.

Bradfield Dr., 1200 block, 8 a.m. Jan. 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 6 p.m. Jan. 8. Trespassing was reported.

Catoctin Dr., 100 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 13. A theft was reported.

Cedar Walk Cir., 100 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 6. A theft was reported.

Clagett St., 400 block, 11 p.m. Jan. 11. A theft was reported.

Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 9. Trespassing was reported.

Connery Terr., 100 block, noon Jan. 11. A theft was reported.

Connery Terr., 100 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 11. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, noon Jan. 7. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 9. Shoplifting was reported.

Hawling Pl., 1300 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

King St. S., 100 block, 6 a.m. Jan. 11. A theft was reported.

Kinnaird Terr. NE, 1500 block, 9 a.m. Jan. 7. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, noon Jan. 11. Shoplifting was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 9 a.m. Jan. 13. Trespassing was reported.

Meade Dr., 600 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 13. A theft was reported.

Mill Race Terr., 43000 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 12. Identity theft was reported.

Stonefield Sq., 800 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 9. A theft was reported.

Timber Sq., 43800 block, midnight Jan. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 7. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 11. Shoplifting was reported.

VANDALISM

Ribbon Limestone Terr., 1200 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 11. Property was damaged.

Ribbon Limestone Terr., 1200 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 10. Property was damaged.

Stonewater Lane, 20000 block, Jan. 8 to Jan. 11. Items in a business were damaged by gunfire.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Elliot Dr., 600 block, 7:19 p.m. Jan. 2. Trespassing was reported.

Main St. E., 700 block, 3:02 a.m. Jan. 4. Two males took merchandise from a store without paying.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Argonne Ave. N., 1100 block, 2 a.m. Jan. 10. An assault was reported.

Bailey Ct., 400 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 8. An assault was reported.

Briarcroft Plaza, 46000 block, 4 a.m. Jan. 6. An assault was reported.

Shady Point Sq., 46900 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 9. An assault was reported.

PEEPING TOM

Bennett Station Sq., 20000 block, 12:40 a.m. Jan. 10. A male was seen looking inside a garage and windows in a residence.

ROBBERY

Cascades Pkwy., 21000 block, 2:51 a.m. Jan. 13. A male displayed a gun and demanded cash from a register in a convenience store. The clerk attempted to open the register multiple times before the male fled from the scene.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Belfort Park and Glen drives, 6 p.m. Jan. 10. A theft was reported, and property was damaged.

Carnwood Ct., 20000 block, Jan. 8 to Jan. 9. An attempt was made to enter vehicles.

Cottage Rd. S., 46500 block, noon Jan. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Derby Ct. W., 300 block, Jan. 9 to Jan. 10. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45000 block, 10:57 a.m. Jan. 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Garfield Rd. N., 100 block, 4:41 p.m. Jan. 9. An ATV was stolen.

Glascock Field Dr., 42000 block, Jan. 4 to Jan. 11. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Harry Byrd Hwy., 46500 block, midnight Jan. 6. A theft was reported.

Holiday Dr., 45000 block, Jan. 9 to Jan. 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Holiday Dr., 45400 block, noon Jan. 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Holiday Park Dr., 22000 block, 5:19 p.m. Jan. 9. A purse was stolen at a business.

Holiday Park Dr., 22700 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 9. A theft was reported.

Lee Rd. E., 1200 block, Jan. 12 to Jan. 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Paragon Terr., 46000 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Pebble Run Pl. and Old Ox Rd., Jan. 8 to Jan. 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Sterling Blvd. S., 22300 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 12. A theft was reported.

Williamsburg Rd., 200 block, 8 a.m. Jan. 9. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Beech Rd. E., 1300 block, Jan. 9 to Jan. 11. A vehicle window was broken.

Epicerie Plaza, 21000 block, Jan. 13. Graffiti was found in a stairwell of a parking garage.

Fillmore Ave. N., 400 block, Jan. 10 to Jan. 11. A vehicle was scratched.

Middlefield Dr. and Oakmere Terr., Jan. 7 to Jan. 8. A vehicle was scratched.

Sugarland Square Ct., unit block, Jan. 12 to Jan. 13. A vehicle tire was cut.