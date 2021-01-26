Nettle Mill Sq., 24000 block, Jan. 15 to Jan. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Siltstone Sq., 24600 block, 1:04 a.m. Jan. 16. An attempt was made to open a front door of a residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Fremont Preserve Sq., 42100 block, Jan. 15 to Jan. 16. A dark blue 2010 Nissan X-Terra was stolen.

AD

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Ashbrook Commons Plaza, 20000 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 16. An assault was reported.

AD

Ashbrook Marketplace Plaza, 44100 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 16. An assault was reported, and an item was stolen.

Cochrans Lock Dr., 42600 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 16. An assault was reported.

Falling Terr., 22200 block, 11 p.m. Jan. 15. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Armstrong Terr., 22500 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 15. A theft was reported.

Belvoir Woods Terr., 23500 block, Jan. 14 to Jan. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Belvoir Woods Terr., 23500 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Blythwood Ct., 20800 block, midnight Jan. 16. Identity theft was reported.

AD

Brae Terr., 45000 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 18. A theft was reported.

Brookton Way, 42900 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 19. Identity theft was reported.

Buckland Farm Terr., 23500 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Buckland Farm Terr., 23500 block, Jan. 14 to Jan. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Clifton Terr., 43200 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 13. A theft was reported.

Exchange St., 20300 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 14. Shoplifting was reported.

Fremont Preserve Sq., 42000 block, Jan. 14 to Jan. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Green Stable Sq., 21700 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 18. Credit card information was stolen.

Iannis Spring Dr., 21800 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 14. Credit card information was stolen.

AD

Iannis Spring Dr., 21800 block, Jan. 14 to Jan. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Junction Plaza, 43300 block, midnight Jan. 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Junction Plaza, 43300 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 18. A theft was reported.

Maison Carree Sq., 22600 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 16. A turquoise mountain bike was stolen near a restaurant.

Marymount Terr., 43300 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 13. Identity theft was reported.

Mizner Terr., 19900 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 13. Identity theft was reported.

AD

Southwind Terr., 20600 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 16. A theft was reported.

Terrazzo Ter., 42200 block, Jan. 14 to Jan. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Trowbridge Sq., 21500 block, noon Jan. 18. A theft was reported.

AD

Waterpointe Terr., 45100 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 15. A theft was reported.

Wild Timber Ct., 21500 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 15. A theft was reported.

Wildbrook Ct., 20500 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 14. A theft was reported.

Wildbrook Ct., 20500 block, Jan. 14 to Jan. 15. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles.

Williamsport Pl., 20700 block, Jan. 15 to Jan. 18. A delivered package was stolen from a business.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Eildon Terr., 42700 block, 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 16. A gray 2009 Toyota hatchback was stolen.

Holyoke Dr., 20000 block, Jan. 9 to Jan. 10. A 2021 Tesla Model S reported stolen at this location was recovered in the District.

VANDALISM

Bashan Dr., 20400 block, Jan. 18 to Jan. 19. A business door was damaged.

AD

AD

Clarendon Sq., 43200 block, 8 a.m. Jan. 13. Property was damaged.

Coltsfoot Terr., 20000 block, Jan. 17 to Jan. 18. A vehicle was scratched.

Dodge Terr., 43800 block, Jan. 14 to Jan. 15. An object was thrown at a door.

Laurier Dr., 42600 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 16. Property was damaged.

Reserve Falls Terr., 20800 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Ryan Center Way, 21800 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 17. Property was damaged.

Sandburg Sq., 43800 block, Jan. 19 to Jan. 20. A light post was damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Flintonbridge Dr., 25900 block, 4:30 to 5:15 a.m. Jan. 15. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Flintonbridge Dr., 25900 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 14. A theft was reported.

AD

Katling Sq., 43400 block, noon Jan. 18. A wallet was stolen, and a debit card was used fraudulently at a store.

AD

Rawley Springs Dr., 25700 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 14. A theft was reported.

Sarazen Dr., 26000 block, Jan. 14 to Jan. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Talamore Dr., 26000 block, 2 a.m. Jan. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Flintonbridge Dr., 25000 block, Jan. 14 to Jan. 15. A white rental 2020 Chevrolet Malibu was stolen.

Sarazen Dr., 26000 block, Jan. 14 to Jan. 15. A blue 2011 Honda CRV was stolen.

Wade Ct., 44200 block, 4:47 a.m. Jan. 16. A Subaru Forester was stolen from a dealership.

VANDALISM

Beresford and Dabner drives, 4 p.m. Jan. 18. Property was damaged.

AD

HAMILTON AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Colonial Hwy. W., 300 block, 6 to 7 a.m. Jan. 19. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

LEESBURG AREA

ARREST

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 5:17 p.m. Jan. 7. A 56-year-old woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Chancellor St., 900 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 14. Two people fought.

AD

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 13. An assault was reported.

Constellation Sq., 600 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 16. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 11 p.m. Jan. 19. An assault was reported.

King St. S., 500 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 17. Threats were reported.

Monroe St., unit block, 4 p.m. Jan. 14. An assault was reported.

AD

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 7 a.m. Jan. 20. Two people fought.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 13. An assault was reported.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 4 a.m. Jan. 17. An assault was reported.

Washington St. NE, 100 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 20. Two people fought.

SHOOTING

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 4:56 p.m. Jan. 17. Deputies responded to a report from a hospital where a male was admitted for a shot in the leg.

ROBBERY

Edwards Ferry Rd., 800 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 14. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Ayrlee Ave., 400 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 15. Credit card information was stolen.

AD

Balch Dr., 1500 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 13. Trespassing was reported.

Belvoir Woods Terr., 23500 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Buckland Farm Terr., 23500 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Country Club Dr., 700 block, noon Jan. 16. A theft was reported.

Durham Ct., 42800 block, 11 p.m. Jan. 17. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 16. A theft was reported.

Fieldstone Dr. SE, 700 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 14. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 14. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 17. A theft was reported.

Gateway Dr., 700 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 17. A theft was reported.

AD

Grenata Preserve Pl., 40500 block, Dec. 23 to Jan. 15. A firearm was stolen from a restaurant.

Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 15. A theft was reported, and property was damaged.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 7 p.m. Jan. 15. A bicycle was stolen.

James Monroe Hwy., 15300 block, Jan. 15. A mailbox was found open, and mail was on the ground.

Lees Mill Sq., 43600 block, noon Jan. 14. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., unit block, 10 a.m. Jan. 15. A theft was reported, and property was damaged.

Morven Park Rd., 100 block, 9 a.m. Jan. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Smartts Lane, 800 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 19. A theft was reported.

Tuscarora Dr., 900 block, 9 a.m. Jan. 17. Stolen property was recovered.

VANDALISM

Clarendon Sq., 43200 block, 8 a.m. Jan. 13. Property was damaged.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 800 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 14. Property was damaged.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 800 block, noon Jan. 14. Two properties were damaged.

Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 15. Property was damaged.

Sycolin Rd. and Principal Drummond Way SE, 11 a.m. Jan. 18. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Rugby Ct., 6:59 p.m. Jan. 14. Two people fought.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Harpers Ferry Rd., 12000 block, Dec. 25 to Jan. 1. A yellow Polaris Sportsman 400 was stolen.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Bullfinch Sq., 46700 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 14. An assault was reported.

Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, 1 a.m. Jan. 16. An assault was reported.

Huntington Sq., 21200 block, 11 p.m. Jan. 14. An assault was reported.

Poplar Rd. W., 600 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 15. An assault was reported.

BOMB THREAT

Lowes Island Blvd., 20300 block, 9 a.m. Jan. 19. A bomb threat was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Andrew Pl., 100 block, 6 a.m. Jan. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Andrew Pl., 100 block, Jan. 16 to Jan. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle. The property was recovered nearby.

Brookside Lane, 21100 block, 8 a.m. Jan. 13. Two thefts were reported.

Chippoaks Forest Cir., 20800 block, 12:02 p.m. Jan. 15. An item from a delivered package was stolen from a front porch.

Church Rd. E., 46000 block, Jan. 14 to Jan. 19. Two firearms and firearm accessories were stolen from a vehicle.

Church Rd. E., 46600 block, midnight Jan. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pl., 45100 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 18. Identity theft was reported.

Columbia Pl., 45100 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Courtyard Sq., 46900 block, 10:16 a.m. Jan. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dulles Plaza, 45500 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 18. A theft was reported.

Fairgrove Sq., 46000 block, Jan. 1 to Jan. 14. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Fairgrove Sq., 46700 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Kentwell Pl., 47000 block, Jan. 12 to Jan. 13. Mail including a check was stolen from a mailbox. The check was altered and cashed.

Magnolia Ct., 200 block, 3:19 a.m. Jan. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Magnolia Ct., 200 block, Jan. 16 to Jan. 17. Property was stolen from vehicles.

Magnolia Rd., 100 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Magnolia Rd., 100 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Magnolia Rd., 100 block, Jan. 16 to Jan. 17. Property was stolen from vehicles.

Manning Sq., 22000 block, noon Jan. 15. Identity theft was reported.

Middle Bluff Pl., 47000 block, 7 to 11 a.m. Jan. 13. Mail was stolen from a mailbox.

Paddington Station Terr., 45000 block, Jan. 13 to Jan. 17. Four hubcaps were stolen from a vehicle and one of the tires was cut.

Reserve Falls Terr., 20000 block, Jan. 12 to Jan. 17. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

Reserve Falls Terr., 20800 block, Jan. 11 to Jan. 17. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

Sparrow Pl., 21300 block, noon Jan. 18. A theft was reported.

St. Johns Sq., 200 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Palisade Pkwy. and River Meadows Terr., 3 a.m. Jan. 16. Property was damaged.

Thayer Rd., 45500 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 18. Property was damaged.

SUGARLAND RUN AREA

VANDALISM

Sugarland Square Ct., unit block, 3 p.m. Jan. 13. Property was damaged.