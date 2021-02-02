Juniper Hill Ct., 24000 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 22. A sink faucet was stolen from a home under construction.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Commonwealth Center Dr., 20300 block, noon Jan. 23. An assault was reported.

AD

Leanne Terr., 22500 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 27. An assault was reported.

Whitford Sq., 44400 block, midnight Jan. 21. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Baltray Cir., 44500 block, midnight Jan. 23. A theft was reported.

AD

Coltsfoot Terr., 20000 block, 9 a.m. Jan. 27. A theft was reported.

Flagstaff Plaza, 22300 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glenelder Terr., 43100 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 27. A theft was reported.

Isherwood Terr., 20800 block, noon Jan. 27. A theft was reported.

Isherwood Terr., 20800 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 27. A theft was reported.

Keiller Terr., 42000 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 26. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

AD

Thimbleweed Ct., 21300 block, midnight Jan. 27. A theft was reported.

Timber Ridge Terr., 21000 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 27. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Flagstaff Plaza., 22300 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 22. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Houseman Terr., 20900 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 22. Property was damaged.

Thistledown Terr., 43000 block, Jan. 23 to Jan. 24. An auto part was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Whitford Sq., 44000 block, Jan. 19 to Jan. 20. A vehicle was scratched.

BRAMBLETON AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Courtland Park Dr., 22700 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 22. A theft was reported.

Soave Dr., 42000 block, 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. Jan. 22. A jacket was stolen from a gym locker.

AD

HAMILTON AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Ivandale St. N., 100 block, midnight Jan. 21. A property was entered.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 1000 block, 12:41 p.m. Jan. 13. A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing at this location.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 12:41 a.m. Jan. 11. A 37-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 22. Two people fought.

King St. S. and Davis Ave. SE, 6 p.m. Jan. 22. An assault was reported.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, midnight Jan. 22. An assault was reported.

AD

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1 a.m. Jan. 23. An assault was reported.

AD

Roanoke Dr., 200 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 27. Two people fought.

Thornberry Sq., 43800 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 24. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Adams Dr., 100 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Balch Springs Cir., 100 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 25. A theft was reported.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 21. Trespassing was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 24. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 8 a.m. Jan. 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 21. Shoplifting was reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 21. A theft was reported.

AD

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 100 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 26. A theft was reported.

AD

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, noon Jan. 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 21. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 23. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 500 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 26. Credit card information was stolen.

Ginkgo Terr., 400 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 21. A theft was reported.

Heritage Way, unit block, 5 p.m. Jan. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Kendra Terr., 800 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 22. A theft was reported.

Lake View Way, 300 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 22. A theft was reported.

Lilac Terr., 400 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 24. A theft was reported.

Morven Park Rd., unit block, 9 a.m. Jan. 21. A theft was reported.

AD

Nottoway St., 200 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 27. A theft was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11 a.m. Jan. 26. Trespassing was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9 p.m. Jan. 26. Trespassing was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 21. Trespassing was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 22. Shoplifting was reported.

Spring Cellar Ct., 43400 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 23. Credit card information was stolen.

AD

Wildman St., 300 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 22. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Chaucer Pl., 300 block, noon Jan. 27. A vehicle was stolen.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 3 p.m. Jan. 27. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Crestwood St., 400 block, 9 a.m. Jan. 22. Property was damaged.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 800 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 21. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 9 a.m. Jan. 27. Property was damaged.

AD

Madeira Terr. SE, 1100 block, 7 a.m. Jan. 26. Property was damaged.

Potomac Station Dr. NE, 400 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 21. Property was damaged.

Station Master Terr. SE, unit block, 6 p.m. Jan. 21. Property was damaged.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 21. Property was damaged.

AD

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 21. Property was damaged.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 21. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Main St. E., 100 block, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17. A female took merchandise and left a store without paying.

Main St. E., 100 block, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19. A male took a case of beer and left a store without paying.

Wolf Rock Dr., 1200 block, 5:58 p.m. Jan. 16. Trespassing was reported.

ROUND HILL AREA

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Collington Dr., 35500 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 22. A vehicle was stolen.

AD

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Community Plaza, 46900 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 23. An assault was reported.

Holly Ave. E., 200 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 25. An assault was reported.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46200 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 24. An assault was reported.

Staunton Ave. E., 100 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 27. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Route 28 and S. Sterling Blvd., 8 a.m. Jan. 21. A male inside a silver Mitsubishi SUV pulled up next to a female pedestrian and exposed himself.

ROBBERY

College Dr. N., 100 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 21. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Carrollton Rd., unit block, 1 p.m. Jan. 21. A theft was reported.

Dickerson Ave. S., 1000 block, 1:26 a.m. Jan. 22. A green mountain bike was stolen from the backyard of a residence.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 23. A theft was reported.

AD

Free Ct., 100 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 25. A theft was reported.

Ladbroke Grove Ct., 21700 block, 1 a.m. Jan. 28. A theft was reported.

Oakbrook Ct., 45000 block, Jan. 23 to Jan. 26. Batteries were stolen from vehicles.

Sterling Blvd. S., 1600 block, 3 a.m. Jan. 27. A theft was reported.

Teasdale Ct., unit block, 4 p.m. Jan. 26. Identity theft was reported.

Underwood Lane, 44000 block, Jan. 22 to Jan. 25. Car doors, a trunk lid, four wheels, and air bags were stolen from two vehicles.

Waxpool and Sully roads, 11:10 p.m. Jan. 24. Tires were stolen from an auto dealership. A 33-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged with theft and trespassing.

Whitfield Pl., 21100 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 22. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cascades Pkwy., 21000 block, 6:28 a.m. Jan. 23. A silver 2000 Ford Mustang was stolen.

Church Rd. W., 45000 block, 3:48 a.m. Jan. 23. A deputy observed a male acting suspiciously. When he pulled up to investigate, the male fled on foot and left a vehicle behind. The vehicle was reported stolen from Herndon.

Johnson Rd. N., 100 block, 1 a.m. Jan. 25. A vehicle was stolen.

Overmountain Sq., 45000 block, Jan. 19 to Jan. 21. A silver 2008 Mazda Miata was stolen. The vehicle was recovered with the key inside.

VANDALISM

Countryside Blvd., 20000 block, 8:28 p.m. Jan. 25. A sign in a parking lot of a school was damaged.

Dulles Eastern Plaza, 45600 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 21. Property was damaged.

Laurel Ave. W., 400 block, 2:11 a.m. Jan. 23. A window in a high school was damaged.

Majestic Dr., 45500 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 27. Property was damaged.

Red Oak Lane, 100 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 26. Property was damaged.