Juniper Hill Ct., 24000 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 22. A sink faucet was stolen from a home under construction.
ASHBURN AREA
ASSAULTS
Commonwealth Center Dr., 20300 block, noon Jan. 23. An assault was reported.
Leanne Terr., 22500 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 27. An assault was reported.
Whitford Sq., 44400 block, midnight Jan. 21. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Baltray Cir., 44500 block, midnight Jan. 23. A theft was reported.
Coltsfoot Terr., 20000 block, 9 a.m. Jan. 27. A theft was reported.
Flagstaff Plaza, 22300 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Glenelder Terr., 43100 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 27. A theft was reported.
Isherwood Terr., 20800 block, noon Jan. 27. A theft was reported.
Isherwood Terr., 20800 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 27. A theft was reported.
Keiller Terr., 42000 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 26. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
Thimbleweed Ct., 21300 block, midnight Jan. 27. A theft was reported.
Timber Ridge Terr., 21000 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 27. A theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Flagstaff Plaza., 22300 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 22. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Houseman Terr., 20900 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 22. Property was damaged.
Thistledown Terr., 43000 block, Jan. 23 to Jan. 24. An auto part was stolen from a vehicle.
Whitford Sq., 44000 block, Jan. 19 to Jan. 20. A vehicle was scratched.
BRAMBLETON AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Courtland Park Dr., 22700 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 22. A theft was reported.
Soave Dr., 42000 block, 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. Jan. 22. A jacket was stolen from a gym locker.
HAMILTON AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
Ivandale St. N., 100 block, midnight Jan. 21. A property was entered.
LEESBURG AREA
ARRESTS
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 1000 block, 12:41 p.m. Jan. 13. A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing at this location.
Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 12:41 a.m. Jan. 11. A 37-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
ASSAULTS
Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 22. Two people fought.
King St. S. and Davis Ave. SE, 6 p.m. Jan. 22. An assault was reported.
Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, midnight Jan. 22. An assault was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1 a.m. Jan. 23. An assault was reported.
Roanoke Dr., 200 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 27. Two people fought.
Thornberry Sq., 43800 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 24. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Adams Dr., 100 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Balch Springs Cir., 100 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 25. A theft was reported.
Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 21. Trespassing was reported.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 24. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 8 a.m. Jan. 26. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 21. Shoplifting was reported.
Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 21. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, 100 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 26. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, noon Jan. 26. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 21. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 23. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, 500 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 26. Credit card information was stolen.
Ginkgo Terr., 400 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 21. A theft was reported.
Heritage Way, unit block, 5 p.m. Jan. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Kendra Terr., 800 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 22. A theft was reported.
Lake View Way, 300 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 22. A theft was reported.
Lilac Terr., 400 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 24. A theft was reported.
Morven Park Rd., unit block, 9 a.m. Jan. 21. A theft was reported.
Nottoway St., 200 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 27. A theft was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11 a.m. Jan. 26. Trespassing was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9 p.m. Jan. 26. Trespassing was reported.
Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 21. Trespassing was reported.
Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 22. Shoplifting was reported.
Spring Cellar Ct., 43400 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 23. Credit card information was stolen.
Wildman St., 300 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 22. A theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Chaucer Pl., 300 block, noon Jan. 27. A vehicle was stolen.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 3 p.m. Jan. 27. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Crestwood St., 400 block, 9 a.m. Jan. 22. Property was damaged.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 800 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 21. Property was damaged.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 9 a.m. Jan. 27. Property was damaged.
Madeira Terr. SE, 1100 block, 7 a.m. Jan. 26. Property was damaged.
Potomac Station Dr. NE, 400 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 21. Property was damaged.
Station Master Terr. SE, unit block, 6 p.m. Jan. 21. Property was damaged.
Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 21. Property was damaged.
Victory Lane, 42000 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 21. Property was damaged.
Victory Lane, 42000 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 21. Property was damaged.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Main St. E., 100 block, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17. A female took merchandise and left a store without paying.
Main St. E., 100 block, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19. A male took a case of beer and left a store without paying.
Wolf Rock Dr., 1200 block, 5:58 p.m. Jan. 16. Trespassing was reported.
ROUND HILL AREA
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Collington Dr., 35500 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 22. A vehicle was stolen.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
Community Plaza, 46900 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 23. An assault was reported.
Holly Ave. E., 200 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 25. An assault was reported.
Potomac Run Plaza, 46200 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 24. An assault was reported.
Staunton Ave. E., 100 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 27. An assault was reported.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Route 28 and S. Sterling Blvd., 8 a.m. Jan. 21. A male inside a silver Mitsubishi SUV pulled up next to a female pedestrian and exposed himself.
ROBBERY
College Dr. N., 100 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 21. A robbery was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Carrollton Rd., unit block, 1 p.m. Jan. 21. A theft was reported.
Dickerson Ave. S., 1000 block, 1:26 a.m. Jan. 22. A green mountain bike was stolen from the backyard of a residence.
Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 23. A theft was reported.
Free Ct., 100 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 25. A theft was reported.
Ladbroke Grove Ct., 21700 block, 1 a.m. Jan. 28. A theft was reported.
Oakbrook Ct., 45000 block, Jan. 23 to Jan. 26. Batteries were stolen from vehicles.
Sterling Blvd. S., 1600 block, 3 a.m. Jan. 27. A theft was reported.
Teasdale Ct., unit block, 4 p.m. Jan. 26. Identity theft was reported.
Underwood Lane, 44000 block, Jan. 22 to Jan. 25. Car doors, a trunk lid, four wheels, and air bags were stolen from two vehicles.
Waxpool and Sully roads, 11:10 p.m. Jan. 24. Tires were stolen from an auto dealership. A 33-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged with theft and trespassing.
Whitfield Pl., 21100 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 22. A theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Cascades Pkwy., 21000 block, 6:28 a.m. Jan. 23. A silver 2000 Ford Mustang was stolen.
Church Rd. W., 45000 block, 3:48 a.m. Jan. 23. A deputy observed a male acting suspiciously. When he pulled up to investigate, the male fled on foot and left a vehicle behind. The vehicle was reported stolen from Herndon.
Johnson Rd. N., 100 block, 1 a.m. Jan. 25. A vehicle was stolen.
Overmountain Sq., 45000 block, Jan. 19 to Jan. 21. A silver 2008 Mazda Miata was stolen. The vehicle was recovered with the key inside.
VANDALISM
Countryside Blvd., 20000 block, 8:28 p.m. Jan. 25. A sign in a parking lot of a school was damaged.
Dulles Eastern Plaza, 45600 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 21. Property was damaged.
Laurel Ave. W., 400 block, 2:11 a.m. Jan. 23. A window in a high school was damaged.
Majestic Dr., 45500 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 27. Property was damaged.
Red Oak Lane, 100 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 26. Property was damaged.
