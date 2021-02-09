Moors Mine Terr., 41600 block, Jan. 30 to Jan. 31. A vehicle was entered and tampered with.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Wellstone Terr., 41600 block, midnight to 4 a.m. Jan. 30. A white 2015 Toyota Highlander was stolen.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Ashburn Village Blvd. and Romans Dr., midnight Jan. 30. An assault was reported.

Maple Branch Terr., 21100 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 28. An assault was reported.

Stonecrop Pl., 21100 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 3. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Central Station Dr., 43800 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 3. A theft was reported.

Glenelder Terr., 43000 block, 3:05 p.m. Jan. 27. Delivered packages were stolen from a residence.

Isherwood Terr., 20000 block, 3:05 p.m. Jan. 27. Delivered packages were stolen from a residence.

Lauder Terr., 42800 block, 1 a.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.

Naples Lakes Terr., 19900 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 2. Identity theft was reported.

Plum Ridge Terr., 20100 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Point Bay Terr., 44900 block, noon Feb. 1. A theft was reported.

Timber Ridge Terr., 21000 block, 3:05 p.m. Jan. 27. Delivered packages were stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Brimfield Dr., 44700 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 30. Property was damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Freedom St., 42700 block, 2:31 a.m. Feb. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Beresford Dr., 25400 block, Jan. 29 to Jan. 30. A blue 2020 BMW X7 was stolen.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 1200 block, 1:45 p.m. Jan. 24. A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 7:31 a.m. Jan. 20. A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3:21 p.m. Jan. 20. A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Balls Bluff Rd., 700 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 28. Two people fought.

Bonnie Ridge Dr., 800 block, noon Jan. 30. Two people fought.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, noon Feb. 3. An assault was reported.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 31. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 31. An assault was reported.

Maryanne Ave., 100 block, 7 a.m. Jan. 30. Two people fought.

Morven Park Ct. NW, 300 block, 7 a.m. Jan. 30. Threats were reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4 p.m. Jan. 31. An assault was reported.

Somerset Park Dr., 600 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 3. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Charandy Dr., 19200 block, noon Feb. 2. Identity theft was reported.

Coreopsis Terr., 18900 block, 11 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 1. Credit card information was stolen.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 8 a.m. Jan. 29. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 4 a.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Higham Ct., 300 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 1. A theft was reported.

James Monroe Hwy, 19500 block, 9 a.m. Jan. 28. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 600 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 1. Credit card information was stolen.

Marshall Dr. NE, 400 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 28. Identity theft was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3 p.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3 p.m. Feb. 1. Credit card information was stolen.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 6 p.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Stribling Ct., 600 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

First St. E., unit block, 8 a.m. Feb. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 4 a.m. Jan. 30. A vehicle was stolen.

Monroe St., unit block, 11 a.m. Jan. 29. A vehicle was stolen.

Sherbrooke Terr., 43000 block, Dec. 23 to Dec. 25. A silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra was stolen. The vehicle was recovered in Pennsylvania. A 21-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, credit card theft, and larceny.

VANDALISM

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 5 a.m. Feb. 1. Property was damaged.

Riverside Pkwy. and Upper Meadow Dr., Jan. 28. Graffiti was found on an electrical box.

Sierra Spring Sq., 18400 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 30. Property was damaged.

POTOMAC FALLS AREA

ASSAULT

Stratton Terr., 46300 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 29. An assault was reported.

VANDALISM

Denizen Plaza, 45900 block, 11 p.m. Jan. 31. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

G St., 600 block, 10:56 a.m. Jan. 23. Two people fought.

Main St. W., 600 block, 10:03 p.m. Jan. 23. Two employees fought.

16th St. N., 100 block, 6:51 p.m. Jan. 23. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Main St. E., 1000 block, 2:54 p.m. Jan. 26. A loss prevention officer observed a female conceal merchandise in her purse. The female was cited for concealing merchandise and was served with a trespassing notice from the store.

Main St. E., 700 block, 1:18 p.m. Jan. 27. A wallet left on top of a gas pump was reported found. Cash was missing from the wallet.

Main St. E., 700 block, 8:54 p.m. Jan. 24. Three teens took alcoholic beverages from a store and fled on foot.

Main St. W., 700 block, Jan. 10. A female purchased items that included a riding helmet. It was discovered that the price on the helmet was switched to a lower-priced helmet. The female was identified, and she paid for the difference.

16th St. N., 100 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 26 to 8:20 a.m. Jan. 27. Two license plates were stolen from a vehicle.

ROUND HILL AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Newberry Crossing Pl., 35900 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 2. Identity theft was reported.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Bluemont Junction Sq., 45400 block, 2 a.m. Feb. 4. An assault was reported.

Cameron Ct. N., 200 block, 4 a.m. Jan. 28. An assault was reported.

Madison Ct. E., 1600 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 1. An assault was reported.

Shaw Rd., 22500 block, midnight Jan. 31. An assault was reported.

Sully Rd. and Dulles Greenway, Jan. 29. A male driver nearly struck a pedestrian and another vehicle and drove away. A deputy responding to the report located the driver. After a pursuit, there was a struggle when the deputy took the man into custody. The man struck the deputy several times. A 47-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged with assault on law enforcement, felony eluding, reckless driving, obstruction of justice, and driving without a license.

ROBBERY

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 2. A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon that occurred at this location.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Alder Ave. S., 800 block, Jan. 31 to Feb. 1. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Concord Ct. S., 600 block, 6 a.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

Dogwood St. S., 800 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dogwood St. S., 800 block, Jan. 31 to Feb. 1. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 1. Shoplifting was reported.

Edds Lane, 100 block, 7 a.m. Feb. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Filbert Ct., 800 block, Jan. 31 to Feb. 1. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Furman Dr. E., 400 block, Jan. 27 to Jan. 28. Tools and other items were stolen from a vehicle.

Holly Ave. E., 1200 block, 4:58 p.m. Feb. 1. A man took a flag from a property.

Huntington Sq., 21000 block, Feb. 1 to Feb. 2. Tools were stolen from two vehicles.

Huntington Sq., 21100 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Sq., 21100 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Ladbroke Grove Ct., 21700 block, 1 a.m. Jan. 28. A theft was reported.

Larch Ct., 600 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

Lincoln Ave. N., 200 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lincoln Ave. N., 200 block, Jan. 30 to Jan. 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Ox Rd., 43000 block, Jan. 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Potomac Hill Sq., 23000 block, Jan. 26 to Jan. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Shaw Rd., 500 block, 10:24 p.m. Jan. 30. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Spring Ridge Ct., 400 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 2. Identity theft was reported.

Sterling Blvd. S., 22500 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

Sterling Blvd., 1600 block, 3:25 a.m. Jan. 27. Cash was stolen from a business.

Temple Ct., 1000 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Temple Ct., 1000 block, Jan. 28 to Jan. 29. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Broad Run Dr., 20300 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 1. A vehicle was stolen.

Edds Lane, 100 block, Feb. 3. A 2005 Ford E350 was stolen. The vehicle was recovered in Silver Spring.

Sterling Blvd. S., 22500 block, Jan. 31. A silver 2005 Ford Escape was stolen from an auto body shop.

VANDALISM

Denizen Plaza, 45900 block, Jan. 31. Graffiti was found on a drainage tunnel.

Larch Ct., 600 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 31. Property was damaged.

Laurel Ave. W., 400 block, midnight Feb. 3. Property was damaged.

Old Vestals Gap Rd., 21500 block, 10 a.m. Feb. 1. Property was damaged.

WATERFORD AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

John Wolford Rd., 38000 block, Jan. 26 to Jan. 27. Mail was stolen from a mailbox.