Ashbrook Commons Plaza, 20000 block, 2 a.m. Feb. 11. A theft was reported.

Blythwood Ct., 20800 block, 1:33 a.m. Feb. 9. A resident observed a person with a flashlight. It was discovered that a vehicle inside a garage was entered by using a garage door opener.

Blythwood Ct., 20800 block, Feb. 9. Property was stolen from vehicles.

Blythwood Ct., 20800 block, midnight Feb. 9. Property was entered.

Bonlee Sq., 43900 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 3. A theft was reported.

Boxwood Pl., 20100 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 8. Identity theft was reported.

Creek View Plaza, 42800 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 10. Property was damaged.

Crossbow Ct., 42800 block, Feb. 9. Property was stolen from vehicles.

Crossbow Ct., 42800 block, midnight Feb. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Exchange St., 20400 block, 11 p.m. Feb. 10. Property was entered.

Fullerton St., 43300 block, 2:22 p.m. Feb. 8. An item from a delivered package to a residence was stolen.

Fullerton St., 43300 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 8. A theft was reported.

Gardengate Cir., 20800 block, Feb. 9. Property was stolen from vehicles.

Gardengate Cir., 20900 block, 7 a.m. Feb. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Gardengate Cir., 20900 block, midnight Feb. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Junction Plaza, 43300 block, 1 a.m. Feb. 9. A theft was reported.

MacBeth Terr., 42700 block, Jan. 1 to Feb. 5. Construction materials were stolen from a residence under construction.

Unison Knoll Cir., 43100 block, 2:17 a.m. Feb. 8. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Vantage Pointe Pl., 22000 block, 10 a.m. Feb. 4. Identity theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Bent Creek Terr., 43700 block, 6 a.m. Feb. 5. Property was damaged.

Ice Pond Dr., 43300 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 7. Property was damaged.

Val Varaita Dr., 22200 block, 3 a.m. Feb. 8. Property was damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bull Run Post Office Rd., 26100 block, 5:37 p.m. Feb. 6. Two people entered a school. Nothing was reported missing or damaged.

John Mosby Hwy., 43100 block, 12:17 a.m. Feb. 9. Property was stolen from a business entered by force.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Adams Dr. NE, 100 block, 2:08 a.m. Jan. 31. A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with robbery that occurred at this location.

Appletree Dr. NE, 100 block, 9:45 p.m. Jan. 27. A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, Jan. 14. A 30-year-old Rockville man was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm and armed robbery that occurred at this location.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 1:52 p.m. Jan. 28. A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with kidnapping, abduction, destruction of property, and intimidation that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11:26 a.m. Jan. 26. A 60-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 29. A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with forcible fondling that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 7:57 p.m. Jan. 27 and 12:17 p.m. Jan. 28. A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.

Spirit Ct. NE, 2200 block, 11:31 a.m. Jan. 29. A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., unit block, 7 p.m. Feb. 8. Threats were reported.

Balch Dr., 1500 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 4. Two people fought.

Cornwall St., 200 block, 10 p.m. Feb. 7. An assault was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 7. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 900 block, noon Feb. 5. An assault was reported.

Ginkgo Terr., 500 block, 1 a.m. Feb. 11. Two people fought.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 8 p.m. Feb. 7. An assault was reported.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 10. An assault was reported.

Trimble Plaza SE, 500 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 5. An assault was reported.

SHOOTING

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 4:56 p.m. Feb. 17. A 27-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged with shooting that occurred at this location.

ROBBERY

Harrison St., 400 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 4. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 7 a.m. Feb. 6. Shoplifting was reported.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 5 a.m. Feb. 9. Trespassing was reported.

Cypress Ridge Terr., 19300 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Cypress Ridge Terr., 19300 block, Feb. 7 to Feb. 8. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Eagle Bend Sq., 43800 block, Jan. 30 to Feb. 2. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 4. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 5. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 8. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 500 block, 10 a.m. Feb. 9. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 600 block, 10 a.m. Feb. 10. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 11 a.m. Feb. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 2 p.m. Feb. 6. Trespassing was reported.

Godfrey Ct., 700 block, 10 a.m. Feb. 6. A theft was reported.

Hope Pkwy., 8 a.m. Feb. 7. Trespassing was reported.

Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

James Monroe Hwy., 12800 block, Feb. 3 to Feb. 8. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 10 a.m. Feb. 4. Credit card information was stolen.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Sparkleberry Terr., 400 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 9. A theft was reported.

Whipp Dr., 300 block, 10 a.m. Feb. 5. A theft was reported.

Wilkinson Dr., 800 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Ginkgo Terr., 500 block, 2 a.m. Feb. 11. Property was damaged.

Ginkgo Terr., 500 block, 3 a.m. Feb. 11. Property was damaged.

Ginkgo Terr., 500 block, 5 a.m. Feb. 11. Property was damaged.

POTOMAC FALLS AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Cranston St., 46200 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Pidgeon Hill Dr., unit block, 2 p.m. Feb. 5. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Tripleseven Rd., 20800 block, 8 a.m. Feb. 3. A vehicle was stolen.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

McDaniel Dr., 400 block, 9:48 p.m. Jan. 30. A man assaulted two people. A 63-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault.

Sutton Dr., 37000 block, 12:02 a.m. Feb. 3. Two people fought.

16th St. N., 100 block, 12:20 p.m. Feb. 2. Two people fought.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Cascades Pkwy. and Victoria Station Dr., 5 p.m. Feb. 4. An assault was reported.

Kincora Dr., 45100 block, noon Feb. 8. An assault was reported.

Lillard Rd., 300 block, 3 a.m. Feb. 6. An assault was reported.

Salisbury Ct., 1000 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 10. An assault was reported.

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

Harrison Rd., 100 block, 8:15 p.m. Feb. 6. A man pointed a firearm at a female acquaintance and later sent a threatening message. A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with brandishing a weapon and threat by communication.

ROBBERY

Holly Ave. W., 200 block, 4:45 p.m. Feb. 7. A female occupant in a vehicle motioned a male pedestrian toward her and attempted to grab his necklace while another female grabbed his ring.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Cottage Rd. N., 100 block, noon to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 9. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Dulles Center Blvd. and Stanford Sq., Feb. 8. A trailer was stolen.

Falke Plaza, 45600 block, 12:09 p.m. Feb. 9. Cash and an air compressor were stolen from a business.

Leatherleaf Cir., 21700 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 8. A theft was reported.

Monterey Pl., 45200 block, noon Feb. 10. A theft was reported.

Noble Terr., 20800 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 5. Identity theft was reported.

Poplar Rd. W., 400 block, Jan. 26 to Feb. 3. Items were stolen from a property.

Poplar Rd. W., 400 block, noon Feb. 3. A theft was reported.

Price Cascades Plaza, 21300 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 8. Shoplifting was reported.

Price Cascades Plaza, 21300 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 5. Shoplifting was reported.

Stonehouse Pl., 11300 block, 7:45 p.m. Feb. 6. Three juveniles were observed in a driveway. A resident discovered that cash was stolen from his vehicle.

Tripleseven Rd., 20800 block, Feb. 3 to Feb. 6. A silver Carry-on trailer was stolen.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Dulles Center Blvd. and Stanford Sq., noon Feb. 8. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Baggett Terr., 45400 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 10. Property was damaged.

Bullfinch Sq., 46700 block, noon Feb. 7. Property was damaged.

Greenthorn Ave. S., 700 block, Feb. 5 to Feb. 6. A door of a residence was damaged.

Morgan Way, 45500 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 6. Property was damaged.