ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Buttermere Terr., 43100 block, midnight Feb. 12. An assault was reported.

Maltese Falcon Sq., 44300 block, noon Feb. 12. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Altavista Way, 20400 block, Feb. 13 to Feb. 14. Property was stolen from vehicles.

Andreas Ct., 21100 block, 3:40 a.m. Feb. 15. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Andreas Ct., 21200 block, 3:48 a.m. Feb. 15. A circular saw was stolen from a garage.

Apollo Terr., 20700 block, Feb. 14 to Feb. 15. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Ashbrook Commons Plaza, 20000 block, 2:03 a.m. Feb. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business entered by forcing a door.

Ashbrook Commons Plaza, 20000 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 14. Shoplifting was reported.

Ashbrook Commons Plaza, 20000 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 11. Shoplifting was reported.

Belmont Chase Dr., 19800 block, Feb. 13. Cash was stolen from a purse.

Bozman Ct., 21100 block, Feb. 13 to Feb. 14. Property was stolen from vehicles.

Bristow Cir., 44100 block, Feb. 13 to Feb. 14. Property was stolen from vehicles.

Cardinal Pond Terr., 21000 block, midnight Feb. 16. A theft was reported.

Creek View Plaza, 42800 block, 3:12 p.m. Feb. 10. A purse, wallet and passport were stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Cross Breeze Pl., 43400 block, midnight Feb. 14. A theft was reported.

Cross Breeze Pl., 43400 block, 1 a.m. Feb. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Cross Breeze Pl., 43400 block, Feb. 13 to Feb. 14. Property was stolen from a garage. Vehicles were also entered.

Cross Breeze Pl., 43400 block, Feb. 15 to Feb. 16. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Crossbow Ct., 42800 block, 12:15 a.m. Feb. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Elmhurst Ct., 43400 block, midnight Feb. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glenburn Terr., 20900 block, 11 p.m. Feb. 14. A theft was reported.

Maltese Falcon Sq., 44300 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 15. A theft was reported.

Milestone Sq., 44800 block, 10 p.m. Feb. 13. A theft was reported.

Smith Switch Rd., 21500 block, 9:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by shattering a window.

Wayside Cir., 43300 block, Feb. 13 to Feb. 14. Property was stolen from vehicles.

Yarmouth Dr., 44500 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 11. Identity theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Appalachian Vista Terr., 44100 block, 5 a.m. Feb. 17. Property was damaged.

Ashburn Village Blvd. and Tippecanoe Terr., Feb. 16. A swastika was drawn on a utility box.

Augustine Pl., 43200 block, 1:21 a.m. Feb. 15. Mailboxes were damaged.

Bles Park Dr., 44800 block, Feb. 9 to Feb. 16. A vehicle was driven across a field covered with tarps. The tarps were damaged.

Maltese Falcon Sq., 44300 block, noon Feb. 12. Property was damaged.

Smith Switch Rd., 21500 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 14. A vehicle was damaged, and property was stolen.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

VANDALISM

Intrepid St., 43600 block, Feb. 15 to Feb. 16. A vehicle fog light was tampered with.

HAMILTON AREA

ASSAULT

Sydnor St. and W. Colonial Hwy., 7 p.m. Feb. 15. An assault was reported.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 12:52 p.m. Feb. 5. A 60-year-old man was arrested and charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, and weapon violation that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 5:20 p.m. Feb. 7. A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with robbery, weapon violation, and use of profane language that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 8:14 p.m. Feb. 3. A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with intimidation that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9:24 a.m. Feb. 5. A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexual battery that occurred at this location.

Trimble Plaza SE, 500 block, 7:36 p.m. Feb. 5. A 63-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., unit block, 6 p.m. Feb. 17. Two people fought.

Plaza St., unit block, 2 p.m. Feb. 12. Two people fought.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 16. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 11 a.m. Feb. 11. Trespassing was reported.

Clark Ct., 700 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 15. Shoplifting was reported.

Cypress Ridge Terr., 19300 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 12. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 15. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 12. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 8 a.m. Feb. 17. Trespassing was reported.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 16. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, noon Feb. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Gateway Dr., 600 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 16. A theft was reported.

Holly Ave. E., 100 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 11. A theft was reported.

Laconian St. S, 1100 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 15. A theft was reported.

Lawson Rd., unit block, 10 a.m. Feb. 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Market St. E., 600 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 13. Shoplifting was reported.

Marlow St., 100 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 11. A theft was reported.

Morrissett Ct., 500 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 16. A theft was reported.

Smartts Lane, 1000 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 17. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 14. Property was damaged.

Plaza St., unit block, 4 p.m. Feb. 14. Property was damaged.

Plaza St., unit block, 9 p.m. Feb. 14. Property was damaged.

Russell Branch Pkwy. SE, 1300 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 12. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Eisentown Dr., unit block, Feb. 4 to Feb. 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Washington St. W., 1100 block, 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 11. A woodchipper was stolen from a business.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

16th St. N., 100 block, 5:34 p.m. Feb. 7. Two people fought.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Richardson Lane, 37000 block, Jan. 21 to Feb. 3. A vehicle bumper with a license plate was stolen.

VANDALISM

21st St. N., 100 block, 1:50 p.m. Feb. 8. Damage to a front door was reported.

ROUND HILL AREA

PEEPING TOM

Creekside Green Pl., 17200 block, 7:18 a.m. Feb. 15. A person was observed peering into a window of a residence.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Cedar Dr., 21400 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 13. An assault was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 7 a.m. Feb. 12. An assault was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, midnight Feb. 13. An assault was reported.

Kale Ave., 100 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 13. An assault was reported.

Price Cascades Plaza, 21300 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 14. An assault was reported.

WEAPON

Cascades Pkwy. and W. Church Rd., 12:45 a.m. Feb. 12. A deputy responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle found a handgun under the vehicle. A 37-year-old Purcellville man was arrested and charged with transporting a firearm as a convicted felon and possessing a concealed weapon.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Baggett Terr., 45400 block, Feb. 10. An attempt was made to enter a residence by damaging a door.

Kincorda Dr., 45100 block, midnight Feb. 12. Credit card information was stolen.

McFadden Sq., 21200 block, 11:50 a.m. Feb. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Monterey Pl., 45200 block, Dec. 1 to Feb. 10. A coil to an HVAC unit was stolen.

Morningside Terr., 20500 block, 8 a.m. Feb. 14. A theft was reported.

Sugarland Run Dr., 46700 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 13. A debit card was stolen at a convenience store.

Willowood Pl., 46700 block, 11 aa. Feb. 11. Identity theft was reported.

Woodland Rd., 45700 block, 8 a.m. Feb. 12. Auto parts were stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Fadeley Lane, 42900 block, 4:39 a.m. Feb. 11. A Kubota 4x4 was stolen and later recovered in Chantilly. A 28-year-old Lorton man was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft. Further investigation revealed the man was involved in other incidents. He was also charged with destruction of property, assault on law enforcement, hit and run, and trespassing.

VANDALISM

Bridalveil Falls Terr., 20700 block, 10 a.m. Feb. 15. Property was damaged.

Cascades Pkwy., 21500 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 16. Property was entered and damaged.

Hanford Ct., 300 block, 3 a.m. Feb. 15. Eggs were thrown at a residence.

Sugarland Run Dr. and N. Cottage Rd., midnight Feb. 15. Property was damaged.