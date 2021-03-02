To report a crime online, visit sheriff.loudoun.gov . The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app is also available at sheriff.loudoun.gov .

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Clairmont Manor Sq., 25800 block, Jan. 30 to Feb. 23. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Village Center Plaza, 42000 block, Feb. 21 to Feb. 23. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Millstream Dr., 24600 block, 5 to 7:55 p.m. Feb. 22. A maroon 2014 Honda CRV was stolen.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Van Metre Dr., 43100 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 20. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bittner Sq., 42900 block, noon Feb. 18. Identity theft was reported.

Blacksmith Sq., 43500 block, Feb. 11 to Feb. 18. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Cross Breeze Pl., 43400 block, Feb. 15 to Feb. 16. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Glenburn Terr., 20900 block, Feb. 14 to Feb. 15. Items in a purse were stolen from a vehicle.

Greenway Corporate Dr., 43600 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 20. An employee theft was reported.

Hedgeapple Ct., 42900 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 19. A theft was reported.

Michener Dr., 43700 block, 3 a.m. Feb. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Milestone Sq., 44800 block, 7 a.m. Feb. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Moran Rd. and Vantage Data Plaza, 8 a.m. Feb. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Pipeline Plaza, 43900 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Thistledown Terr., 43100 block, 9 a.m. Feb. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Trail Terr., 44200 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 19. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Appalachian Vista Terr., 44100 block, 5:30 a.m. Feb. 17. White paint was thrown on vehicles.

Park Grove Terr., 21200 block, noon Feb. 19. Property was damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Southpoint Dr., 24600 block, Feb. 17 to Feb. 18. An ATM was stolen from a business entered by force.

Stinger Dr., 25800 block, Feb. 13 to Feb. 20. A statue was stolen from the front door of a residence.

Sutton Bay Plaza, 25300 block, 8:25 to 8:44 p.m. Feb. 17. Construction materials were stolen from a building under construction.

VANDALISM

Turlough Terr., 25800 block, Jan. 1 to Feb. 21. A vehicle door was punctured by a screwdriver.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 11:47 a.m. Feb. 9. A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with impersonation, shoplifting, and destruction of property that occurred at this location.

Market St. E., 600 block, 7:07 p.m. Feb. 13. A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11:32 a.m. Feb. 8. A 45-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 2:21 p.m. Feb. 9. A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 7:20 p.m. Feb. 8. A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, noon Feb. 20. An assault was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 17. An assault was reported.

Country Club Dr., 200 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 22. Two people fought.

Creekbank Ct., 43200 block, 7 a.m. Feb. 22. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 2 p.m. Feb. 24. An assault was reported.

Governors Dr., unit block, 8 p.m. Feb. 24. Two people fought.

Hawks View Sq., 200 block, 10 p.m. Feb. 19. Two people fought.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 6 a.m. Feb. 18. An assault was reported.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 19. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 6 a.m. Feb. 20. Trespassing was reported.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 10 a.m. Feb. 24. A theft was reported.

Cedar Walk Cir., 100 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 24. A theft was reported.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 23. A theft was reported.

Cypress Ridge Terr., 19300 block, Feb. 11 to Feb. 17. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, noon Feb. 22. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 20. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 10 a.m. Feb. 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Merchant Mill Terr., 43500 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 18. A theft was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, noon Feb. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 2 p.m. Feb. 22. A theft was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3 p.m. Feb. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Russell Branch Pkwy. SE, 1300 block, noon Feb. 23. Shoplifting was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 20. Shoplifting was reported.

VANDALISM

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 20. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 300 block, 10 a.m. Feb. 23. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

VANDALISM

Milltown Rd., 12700 block, Jan. 1 to Jan. 20. An ATV was driven through a property, its tires were slashed, and a mailbox was damaged.

POTOMAC FALLS AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Edds Lane, 100 block, noon Feb. 20. Shoplifting was reported.

Cranston St., 46200 block, noon Feb. 19. A theft was reported.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Main St. W., 600 block, 6:44 p.m. Feb. 16. Two females and a male entered a convenience store and took items. Two of them paid for some items, while the third person left the store without paying for other items.

Woodgrove Rd., 15700 block, 8:21 p.m. Feb. 20. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

ROUND HILL AREA

ASSAULT

Falls Pl. and Brookville Ct., 7 p.m. Feb. 21. An assault was reported.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Commerce St., 100 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 20. An assault was reported.

Kincora Dr., 45100 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 23. An assault was reported.

Poplar Rd. W., 400 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 22. An assault was reported.

SHOOTING

Commerce St., 100 block, 4:44 p.m. Feb. 20. Deputies responding to a shooting found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. A 19-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bobwhite Lane, 20000 block, midnight Feb. 17. A theft was reported.

Boston Terr., 21100 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 24. A theft was reported.

Brunswick St. E., 300 block, 11 p.m. Feb. 20. A theft was reported.

Buckeye Ct., 100 block, Feb. 21 to Feb. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Cascades Pkwy., 21500 block, Feb. 16 to Feb. 17. A building was entered by force, and damage was reported.

Chestnut Oak Terr., 22900 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 22. A purse was stolen.

Chestnut Oak Terr., 22900 block, 8:35 p.m. Feb. 22. A man met with a male who purchased an item online. The male ran away with the item.

Dickerson Ave. S., 100 block, 4:10 a.m. Feb. 22. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 17. A theft was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21100 block, noon Feb. 20. A theft was reported.

Enterprise St., 100 block, 11:37 p.m. Feb. 20. A cellphone was stolen at a restaurant.

Lake Dr., 200 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 22. A theft was reported.

Moran Rd. and Vantage Data Plaza, Feb. 22 to Feb. 23. Machinery was stolen from a construction site.

Poplar Rd. W., 400 block, noon Feb. 24. Two thefts were reported.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46300 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Price Cascades Plaza, 21300 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 23. A theft was reported.

Ruritan Rd., 100 block, 1:50 to 2:15 a.m. Feb. 23. Equipment was stolen from a business entered by force.

Shaw Rd., 500 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Yew Ct., 100 block, 3:20 a.m. Feb. 22. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Shaw Rd., 500 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 17. A 2012 Ford Econoline was stolen from a business.

VANDALISM

Bullfinch Sq., 46700 block, 2:20 a.m. Feb. 18. Vehicle tires were punctured.

Church Rd. W., 700 block, 3 a.m. Feb. 21. Property was damaged.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 11:57 a.m. Feb. 20. A vehicle tire was punctured.

Dulles Plaza, 45500 block, Feb. 16. Graffiti was found on a brick structure.

Fillmore Ave. N., 100 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 24. Property was damaged.

Holborn Ct., 800 block, Feb. 20 to Feb. 21. Two vehicle windows were shattered.

