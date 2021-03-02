Village Center Plaza, 42000 block, Feb. 21 to Feb. 23. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Millstream Dr., 24600 block, 5 to 7:55 p.m. Feb. 22. A maroon 2014 Honda CRV was stolen.
ASHBURN AREA
ASSAULT
Van Metre Dr., 43100 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 20. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bittner Sq., 42900 block, noon Feb. 18. Identity theft was reported.
Blacksmith Sq., 43500 block, Feb. 11 to Feb. 18. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Cross Breeze Pl., 43400 block, Feb. 15 to Feb. 16. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Glenburn Terr., 20900 block, Feb. 14 to Feb. 15. Items in a purse were stolen from a vehicle.
Greenway Corporate Dr., 43600 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 20. An employee theft was reported.
Hedgeapple Ct., 42900 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 19. A theft was reported.
Michener Dr., 43700 block, 3 a.m. Feb. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Milestone Sq., 44800 block, 7 a.m. Feb. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Moran Rd. and Vantage Data Plaza, 8 a.m. Feb. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Pipeline Plaza, 43900 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 19. Shoplifting was reported.
Thistledown Terr., 43100 block, 9 a.m. Feb. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Trail Terr., 44200 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 19. A theft was reported.
VANDALISM
Appalachian Vista Terr., 44100 block, 5:30 a.m. Feb. 17. White paint was thrown on vehicles.
Park Grove Terr., 21200 block, noon Feb. 19. Property was damaged.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Southpoint Dr., 24600 block, Feb. 17 to Feb. 18. An ATM was stolen from a business entered by force.
Stinger Dr., 25800 block, Feb. 13 to Feb. 20. A statue was stolen from the front door of a residence.
Sutton Bay Plaza, 25300 block, 8:25 to 8:44 p.m. Feb. 17. Construction materials were stolen from a building under construction.
VANDALISM
Turlough Terr., 25800 block, Jan. 1 to Feb. 21. A vehicle door was punctured by a screwdriver.
LEESBURG AREA
ARRESTS
Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 11:47 a.m. Feb. 9. A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with impersonation, shoplifting, and destruction of property that occurred at this location.
Market St. E., 600 block, 7:07 p.m. Feb. 13. A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11:32 a.m. Feb. 8. A 45-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 2:21 p.m. Feb. 9. A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 7:20 p.m. Feb. 8. A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
ASSAULTS
Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, noon Feb. 20. An assault was reported.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 17. An assault was reported.
Country Club Dr., 200 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 22. Two people fought.
Creekbank Ct., 43200 block, 7 a.m. Feb. 22. An assault was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 2 p.m. Feb. 24. An assault was reported.
Governors Dr., unit block, 8 p.m. Feb. 24. Two people fought.
Hawks View Sq., 200 block, 10 p.m. Feb. 19. Two people fought.
Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 6 a.m. Feb. 18. An assault was reported.
Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 19. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Catoctin Cir., unit block, 6 a.m. Feb. 20. Trespassing was reported.
Catoctin Cir., unit block, 10 a.m. Feb. 24. A theft was reported.
Cedar Walk Cir., 100 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 24. A theft was reported.
Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 23. A theft was reported.
Cypress Ridge Terr., 19300 block, Feb. 11 to Feb. 17. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, noon Feb. 22. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 20. Trespassing was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 10 a.m. Feb. 19. Shoplifting was reported.
Merchant Mill Terr., 43500 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 18. A theft was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, noon Feb. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 2 p.m. Feb. 22. A theft was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3 p.m. Feb. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Russell Branch Pkwy. SE, 1300 block, noon Feb. 23. Shoplifting was reported.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 20. Shoplifting was reported.
VANDALISM
Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 20. Property was damaged.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, 300 block, 10 a.m. Feb. 23. Property was damaged.
LOVETTSVILLE AREA
VANDALISM
Milltown Rd., 12700 block, Jan. 1 to Jan. 20. An ATV was driven through a property, its tires were slashed, and a mailbox was damaged.
POTOMAC FALLS AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Edds Lane, 100 block, noon Feb. 20. Shoplifting was reported.
Cranston St., 46200 block, noon Feb. 19. A theft was reported.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Main St. W., 600 block, 6:44 p.m. Feb. 16. Two females and a male entered a convenience store and took items. Two of them paid for some items, while the third person left the store without paying for other items.
Woodgrove Rd., 15700 block, 8:21 p.m. Feb. 20. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
ROUND HILL AREA
ASSAULT
Falls Pl. and Brookville Ct., 7 p.m. Feb. 21. An assault was reported.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
Commerce St., 100 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 20. An assault was reported.
Kincora Dr., 45100 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 23. An assault was reported.
Poplar Rd. W., 400 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 22. An assault was reported.
SHOOTING
Commerce St., 100 block, 4:44 p.m. Feb. 20. Deputies responding to a shooting found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. A 19-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bobwhite Lane, 20000 block, midnight Feb. 17. A theft was reported.
Boston Terr., 21100 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 24. A theft was reported.
Brunswick St. E., 300 block, 11 p.m. Feb. 20. A theft was reported.
Buckeye Ct., 100 block, Feb. 21 to Feb. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Cascades Pkwy., 21500 block, Feb. 16 to Feb. 17. A building was entered by force, and damage was reported.
Chestnut Oak Terr., 22900 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 22. A purse was stolen.
Chestnut Oak Terr., 22900 block, 8:35 p.m. Feb. 22. A man met with a male who purchased an item online. The male ran away with the item.
Dickerson Ave. S., 100 block, 4:10 a.m. Feb. 22. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 17. A theft was reported.
Dulles Town Cir., 21100 block, noon Feb. 20. A theft was reported.
Enterprise St., 100 block, 11:37 p.m. Feb. 20. A cellphone was stolen at a restaurant.
Lake Dr., 200 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 22. A theft was reported.
Moran Rd. and Vantage Data Plaza, Feb. 22 to Feb. 23. Machinery was stolen from a construction site.
Poplar Rd. W., 400 block, noon Feb. 24. Two thefts were reported.
Potomac Run Plaza, 46300 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 18. Shoplifting was reported.
Price Cascades Plaza, 21300 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 23. A theft was reported.
Ruritan Rd., 100 block, 1:50 to 2:15 a.m. Feb. 23. Equipment was stolen from a business entered by force.
Shaw Rd., 500 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Yew Ct., 100 block, 3:20 a.m. Feb. 22. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Shaw Rd., 500 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 17. A 2012 Ford Econoline was stolen from a business.
VANDALISM
Bullfinch Sq., 46700 block, 2:20 a.m. Feb. 18. Vehicle tires were punctured.
Church Rd. W., 700 block, 3 a.m. Feb. 21. Property was damaged.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 11:57 a.m. Feb. 20. A vehicle tire was punctured.
Dulles Plaza, 45500 block, Feb. 16. Graffiti was found on a brick structure.
Fillmore Ave. N., 100 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 24. Property was damaged.
Holborn Ct., 800 block, Feb. 20 to Feb. 21. Two vehicle windows were shattered.
