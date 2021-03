ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Silken Moss Ct., 23500 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 27. An assault was reported.

Thistledown Terr., 43100 block, 10 p.m. March 2. An assault was reported.

SHOOTING

DeMott Dr. area, 10:08 p.m. March 2. Deputies found an injured male in a parking lot and took him to a hospital for treatment. A firearm belonging to the male was found at the scene.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44100 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 26. A theft was reported.

Belmont View Terr., 21100 block, 2 p.m. March 1. Identity theft was reported.

Blossom Hill Terr., 21800 block, Feb. 9 to Feb. 11. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Bronte Pl., 21600 block, 2 to 4 a.m. Feb. 24. Vehicles were entered.

Clear Lake Sq., 43700 block, 2 to 4 a.m. Feb. 24. Vehicles were entered.

Crosswind Terr., 43100 block, 8 p.m. March 2. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Frost Ct., 43600 block, 2 to 4 a.m. Feb. 24. Vehicles were entered. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Frost Ct., 43600 block, 3 a.m. Feb. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Kinston Ferry Terr., 23600 block, Feb. 12 to Feb. 15. A sink was stolen from a construction site.

Kitts Hill Terr., 43900 block, 6 p.m. March 2. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Kouros Ct., 21500 block, 2 a.m. Feb. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lazy River Terr., 20100 block, 10 a.m. March 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Michener Dr., 43700 block, 2 to 4 a.m. Feb. 24. Vehicles were entered.

Michener Dr., 43700 block, 3 a.m. Feb. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Potomac Station Dr., 18700 block, Feb. 24 to Feb. 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Runnymeade Terr., 20900 block, 3 p.m. March 2. Trespassing was reported.

Savin Hill Dr., 20200 block, 10 p.m. Feb. 26. Trespassing was reported.

Suzanne Hope Way, 43500 block, 9:44 a.m. March 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Thistledown Terr., 43100 block, 9 a.m. Feb. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Thistledown Terr., 43100 block, Feb. 23 to Feb. 24. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Kitts Hill Terr., 43900 block, 6 p.m. March 2. Property was damaged.

Rosalind St., 42500 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 28. Property was damaged.

Silver Creek Terr., 20000 block, 5 p.m. March 3. Property was damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

ROBBERY

Thoroughgood Dr., 43000 block, midnight Feb. 26. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bridgehampton Sq., 42900 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 26. A theft was reported.

Peacock Market Plaza, 43000 block, noon Feb. 28. Credit card information was stolen.

Peacock Market Plaza, 43000 block, noon Feb. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Peacock Market Plaza, 43000 block, noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 28. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Riding Plaza, 25000 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 24. A theft was reported.

Shultz Terr., 25100 block, noon Feb. 26. Identity theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Pleasant Valley Rd., 25300 block, noon March 1. Property was damaged.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 5:10 p.m. Feb. 15. A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with kidnapping, trespass of real property, and destruction of property that occurred at this location.

Harry Bird Hwy. and Dry Mill Rd. SW, 9 p.m. Feb. 16. A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with drug and narcotics violations, weapon law violations, and traffic violations.

Milestone Sq., 44800 block, 3:24 p.m. Feb. 15. A 40-year-old woman was arrested and charged with use of profanity and threatening and indecent language that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11:31 a.m. Feb. 17. A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Edwards Ferry Rd., 6 p.m. Feb. 28. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, midnight March 4. Two people fought.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 24. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., unit block, 2 p.m. March 2. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 8 p.m. Feb. 28. An assault was reported.

Tenaya Way NE, 1300 block, 8 p.m. March 2. Two people fought.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 8 p.m. March 3. An assault was reported.

Wilkinson Dr., 800 block, 8 p.m. March 1. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Appletree Dr., 500 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 26. A theft was reported.

Bike Trail and Catoctin Cir. SW, 4 p.m. March 1. Trespassing was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 2 p.m. March 1. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2 p.m. March 2. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 27. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 27. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 3 p.m. March 1. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 28. Three shoplifting incidents were reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 3 p.m. Feb. 26. A theft was reported.

Harrison St., unit block, 6 a.m. March 3. A theft was reported.

King St. S., 200 block, 8 a.m. March 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lantern Hill Lane SW, 600 block, 2 p.m. March 3. Credit card information was stolen.

Market St. E., 500 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 25. Shoplifting was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 10 a.m. Feb. 26. A theft was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 18700 block, 9 a.m. Feb. 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Primrose Ct., 200 block, 11 a.m. March 2. A theft was reported.

Primrose Ct., 200 block, noon March 2. A theft was reported.

Ruby Dr., 19300 block, 1 a.m. March 1. Shoplifting was reported.

First St. SW, unit block, 1 p.m. Feb. 26. Identity theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19400 block, 6 a.m. March 1. A vehicle was stolen.

Market St. E., 700 block, 8 a.m. March 3. A vehicle was stolen.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 10 a.m. March 2. A vehicle was stolen.

Parker Ct., 300 block, 9 a.m. March 3. A vehicle was stolen.

Parker Ct., 300 block, 11 a.m. March 3. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Coreopsis Terr., 19000 block, midnight March 1. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 10 a.m. March 1. Property was damaged.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 10 a.m. March 1. Two properties were damaged.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1 p.m. March 1. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

VANDALISM

Featherbed Lane and Loyalty Rd., 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28. A construction site was entered by force and property was damaged.

LUCKETTS AREA

THEFT

Demory Terr., 42100 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 25. A theft was reported.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

VANDALISM

Catesby Farm Lane, 22200 block, Jan. 1 to Feb. 24. Windows and doors of an unoccupied residence was damaged.

POTOMAC FALLS AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Algonkian Pkwy., 46600 block, 3 a.m. March 3. Shoplifting was reported.

Jeremy Ct., unit block, 8 p.m. Feb. 26. Credit card information was stolen.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Old Dominion Terr., 7:45 p.m. Feb. 22. Two people fought.

Perkins Ct., 37000 block, 7:37 p.m. Feb. 21. Two people fought.

16th St. N., 100 block, 11:38 p.m. Feb. 19. A man assaulted a female and a child near a shopping center.

SOUTH RIDING AREA

THEFT

Hollybank and Hopefield places, 5 p.m. Feb. 28. A theft was reported.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Earhart Pl., 20500 block, 3 a.m. Feb. 26. An assault was reported.

Free Ct., 100 block, 1 p.m. March 2. A security guard observed a man pulling on a credit card machine and detained him by force. The man was struck with a baton when he attempted to leave. A 34-year-old Alexandria man was arrested and charged with unlawful wounding.

Temple Ct., 1000 block, 6 p.m. March 3. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Boston Terr., 21100 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 24. A theft was reported.

Bullrush Pl., 21200 block, midnight Feb. 27. A theft was reported.

Dulles Eastern Plaza, 45500 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 28. A theft was reported.

Dulles Retail Plaza, 22000 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 25. A theft was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 27. A theft was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 27. Credit card information was stolen.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 26. A theft was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Edinburgh Sq., 100 block, Feb. 28 to March 1. Firearms were stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Sq., 21200 block, 11 p.m. Feb. 24. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Laurel Ave. E., 400 block, 5 a.m. Feb. 28. A theft was reported.

Old Ox Rd., 45900 block, Sept. 1 to March 2. Property was stolen from a storage space.

Poplar Rd. W., 400 block, 12:33 p.m. Feb. 24. Scrap metal was stolen from a property.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46300 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 24. Property was stolen.

Rhyolite Pl., 47600 block, 10 a.m. March 1. A theft was reported.

Thomas Jefferson and Hillcrest drives, 5 a.m. March 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Yew Ct., 100 block, 3:20 a.m. Feb. 22. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Thomas Jefferson and Hillcrest drives, 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 3. A white 2014 Toyota Prius was stolen.

VANDALISM

Algonkian Pkwy. and Hardwood Dr., March 1. Graffiti was found under a bridge.

Algonkian Pkwy. area, 4 p.m. March 1. Property was damaged.

Charlotte St. E., 600 block, March 2 to March 3. A vehicle was tampered with.

Epicerie Plaza, 21300 block, 10 p.m. March 2. Rocks were thrown at windows of businesses, causing damage.

Hopeland Lane, 100 block, Dec. 12 to March 3. Items were thrown at a residence, causing damage.

Huntington Sq., 21200 block, 11 p.m. Feb. 24. Property was damaged.

Potomac Run Plaza area, 5 a.m. March 3. Property was damaged.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46200 block, midnight March 3. Property was damaged.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46300 block, 4 a.m. March 3. Property was damaged.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46300 block, 8 p.m. March 2. Rocks were thrown at windows of businesses, causing damage. A vehicle was also damaged.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46300 block, midnight March 3. Property was damaged.

Virginia Manor Terr., 43800 block, Feb. 25 to Feb. 26. Two vehicles were spray-painted.