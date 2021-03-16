VANDALISM

Great Berkhamsted Dr., 25100 block, March 8 to March 9. A vehicle was damaged by a lacrosse ball.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Braeton Bay Terr., 20100 block, 8 p.m. March 4. An assault was reported.

Easthampton Plaza, 20500 block, 7 p.m. March 6. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Foyt Terr., 43300 block, midnight March 8. A theft was reported.

Lazy River Terr., 20100 block, 10 a.m. March 3 to 7:36 p.m. March 4. A laptop and other items were stolen from a vehicle.

Mohave Dr., 44100 block, 3:08 a.m. March 3. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing. An attempt was made to enter a second vehicle.

Mohave Dr., 44200 block, March 3 to March 4. Loose change was stolen from a vehicle.

Sheffield Ct., 21500 block, noon March 6. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Lazy River Terr., 20100 block, 11 p.m. March 2 to 8 a.m. March 4. A red 2005 Honda Element was stolen.

Mohave Dr., 44200 block, 11:30 p.m. March 3 to 8 a.m. March 4. A green 2012 Toyota Camry was stolen.

VANDALISM

Exchange St., 20300 block, March 4. Signage was damaged by discharged paintballs.

Silver Creek Terr., 20000 block, 5:30 p.m. March 3 to 10 a.m. March 4. A vehicle window was damaged.

Smith Switch Rd., 21500 block, noon to 2 p.m. March 7. A vehicle was found with a broken mirror and scratches.

Westwind Dr. and Virginia Manor Terr., midnight March 3 to 9 a.m. March 4. Discharge from fire extinguishers was found on vehicles and residences.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Cedar Pond Pl., 43300 block, 11 a.m. March 5. Identity theft was reported.

Homefront Terr., 42600 block, 10 a.m. March 8. Identity theft was reported.

Pleasant Valley Rd., 25600 block, 3 p.m. March 9. Credit card information was stolen.

Riding Plaza, 25000 block, 10 a.m. March 4. Shoplifting was reported.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Country Club Dr. SW, 200 block, 5:45 p.m. Feb. 22. A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 5:36 p.m. Feb. 28. A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 2:59 p.m. Feb. 24. An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Sunset View Terr. SE, 500 block, 11:59 a.m. Feb. 22. A 39-year-old woman was arrested and charged with trespassing, eluding, and disorderly conduct that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Candlewick Sq., 43100 block, 1 a.m. March 5. An assault was reported.

Cochran Mill Rd., 42000 block, 2 p.m. March 5. An assault was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 6 p.m. March 7. Two people fought.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 10 p.m. March 7. Two people fought.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 9 a.m. March 8. Threats were reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 9 p.m. March 9. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3 p.m. March 4. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9 p.m. March 8. Threats were reported.

Somerset Park Dr. SE, 600 block, 9 a.m. March 4. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Balch Dr., 1500 block, 6 p.m. March 10. A theft was reported.

Belmont Dr., 100 block, 3 p.m. March 5. A theft was reported.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 1 p.m. March 5. A theft was reported.

Duff Rd., 600 block, 4 p.m. March 8. Credit card information was stolen.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 10 a.m. March 5. Shoplifting was reported.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 300 block, 9 a.m. March 9. A theft was reported.

Fairview St., 200 block, noon March 5. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 2 p.m. March 5. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 4 p.m. March 4. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 5 p.m. March 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Foxtail Cir., 700 block, 1 p.m. March 4. A theft was reported.

Heritage Way, unit block, 1 p.m. March 9. A theft was reported.

James Rifle Ct., 1200 block, 8 a.m. March 9. A theft was reported.

King St. S., 400 block, 1 p.m. March 4. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 10 p.m. March 7. A theft was reported.

Market St. W., 400 block, 9 a.m. March 4. A theft was reported.

Vanderbilt Terr., 700 block, 9 a.m. March 9. A theft was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 10 a.m. March 4. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Royal St., unit block, 7 p.m. March 6. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Evans Pond Rd., 43100 block, 12:05 a.m. March 7. Mailboxes were damaged.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 9 p.m. March 7. Property was damaged.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 9 p.m. March 10. A vehicle was tampered with.

Lost Corner Rd., 43400 block, 6 p.m. March 6 to 11 a.m. March 8. A mailbox post was damaged.

Park Hunt Ct., 16800 block, 11 a.m. March 4. Property was damaged.

Potomac Station Dr., 18600 block, 6:45 a.m. March 4. Graffiti was found on a storm water outlet structure.

POTOMAC FALLS AREA

ASSAULT

Ludwell Ct., unit block, 8 p.m. March 8. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Edds Lane, 100 block, 2 p.m. March 5. A theft was reported.

Cranston St., 4600 block, 3 p.m. March 4. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Abigail Terr., 46600 block, 3 p.m. March 5. Property was damaged.

Finchingfield Ct., 200 block, 10 a.m. March 5. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Kirkbridge Ct., 100 block, 8:40 p.m. March 1. Two people fought.

16th St. N., 100 block, 3:53 p.m. Feb. 27. Two people fought.

THEFT/BURGLARY

E A St., 500 block, 2 p.m. March 5. A theft was reported.

SOUTH RIDING AREA

VANDALISM

Oleary Lane, 43600 block, noon March 7. Property was damaged.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Bridalveil Falls Terr., 20700 block, noon March 4. An assault was reported.

Hopeland Lane and S. Cottage Rd., 3 p.m. March 9. An assault was reported.

Sterling Blvd. S., 22300 block, 6 p.m. March 9. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bridalveil Falls Terr., 20700 block, 7 a.m. March 9. Identity theft was reported.

Cedar Lane, unit block, 5 to 7:45 p.m. March 8. A residence was entered through a broken window. Nothing was reported missing.

Cottage Rd. N., 100 block, 9:45 p.m. March 8. A man with a tire iron attempted to enter a residence by force. A 34-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged with larceny, assault and battery or felony.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, noon Feb. 27. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle while the owner was pumping gas.

Dulles Retail Plaza, 22000 block, 1:50 p.m. March 8. A man asked a cashier of a business for additional change as part of a quick-change scam, then demanded cash from the cash registers.

Enterprise St., 400 block, 11 a.m. March 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Great Falls Forest Dr., 20000 block, 2 p.m. March 8. Identity theft was reported.

Idle Brook Terr., 20500 block, 10:40 p.m. March 4. During a sale transaction, a buyer paid less for an item and left from the scene.

Price Cascades Plaza, 21300 block, 8 p.m. March 4. A theft was reported.

Tavenner Ct., 500 block, 6 p.m. March 5. A theft was reported.

Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 8 p.m. March 6. Shoplifting was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Pebble Run Pl., 23700 block, 4:34 a.m. March 5. A white 2021 Honda Accord was stolen.

Thomas Jefferson and Hillcrest drives, 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 3. A white 2014 Toyota Prius reported stolen from this location was recovered in Herndon.

VANDALISM

Abigail Terr., 46600 block, March 5 to March 6. A vehicle door was damaged.

Cedar Dr., unit block, 5 p.m. March 8. A theft was reported, and property was damaged.

Charlotte St. E., 600 block, noon March 4. Property was damaged.

Cliftons Point St., 20300 block, 2 p.m. March 10. Property was damaged.

Maple Ave. E., 800 block, 11 p.m. March 5. A vehicle was scratched.

Parc Dulles Sq., 21100 block, 7 p.m. March 7. Property was damaged.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46300 block and Epicerie Plaza, 21300 block, March 2 to March 3. A 46-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with felony destruction of property that occurred at these locations.