ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Farmwell Hunt Plaza, 43900 block, 7 a.m. March 17. An assault was reported.

ROBBERY

Dodge Terr., 43800 block, 6:33 p.m. March 12. Three males threatened to assault a man and robbed him of a phone.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Blair Park Sq., 43400 block, 2:28 p.m. March 11. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Broadlands Center Plaza, 43100 block, 4 p.m. March 15. A theft was reported.

Broadlands Center Plaza, 43100 block, 4 p.m. March 15. Credit card information was stolen.

Broadlands Center Plaza, 43100 block, 5 p.m. March 15. A theft was reported.

Broadlands Center Plaza, 43100 block, 5 p.m. March 15. Credit card information was stolen.

Duck Creek Sq., 21700 block, 8 a.m. March 11. A theft was reported.

Fallen Hills Dr., 23300 block, 9 a.m. March 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Greenwich Sq., 43400 block, 4 p.m. March 16. A theft was reported.

Legacy Park Dr., 42500 block, 11 p.m. March 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Oakmont Manor Sq., 44300 block, 11:38 a.m. March 13. Delivered packages were stolen from a residence.

Parkhurst Plaza, 43700 block, 11 a.m. March 15. A theft was reported.

Postrail Sq., 43400 block, 1 a.m. March 12. Identity theft was reported.

Rawnsley Dr., 41800 block, 11 p.m. March 11. Credit card information was stolen.

Roaming Shores Terr., 21000 block, 5 p.m. March 15. Identity theft was reported.

Twinleaf Dr., 42700 block, 5:31 a.m. March 15. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Vermeer St., 20300 block, 10 p.m. March 15. Identity theft was reported.

Virginia Rose Pl., 23300 block, March 14 to March 15. Loose change was stolen from a vehicle.

Watertown Terr., 44400 block, noon March 15. Credit card information was stolen.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Atwater and Sprague drives, 2 p.m. March 14. A black 2013 Honda CR-Z was stolen.

VANDALISM

Ashburn Rd., 19700 block, 5 p.m. March 12. A vehicle was scratched.

Berkeley Meadows Dr., 23400 block, 4 p.m. March 15. Property was damaged.

Endicott Dr., 44600 block, 7:39 p.m. March 12. Fire extinguishers in a building under construction were set off, causing damage.

Potomac Trail Cir., 21000 block, March 8 to March 13. A vehicle sunroof was damaged.

BRAMBLETON AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Cumulus Terr., 42700 block, 7 a.m. March 15. A theft was reported.

Minerva Dr., 23300 block, 5 p.m. March 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Rockslide Terr., 42400 block, 6 p.m. March 15. Credit card information was stolen.

Spice Bush Terr., 23400 block, 11 p.m. March 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Twinleaf Dr., 42700 block, 5 a.m. March 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Twinleaf Dr., 42700 block, 5 p.m. March 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Virginia Rose Pl., 23300 block, 4 p.m. March 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Gardenwalk Dr., 23300 block, 5 p.m. March 15. Property was damaged.

BROAD RUN AREA

Russell Branch and Claiborne parkways, midnight March 14. Identity theft was reported.

BROADLANDS AREA

Hidden Pond Pl., 21300 block, midnight March 17. A theft was reported.

CATOCTIN AREA

VANDALISM

Crosstrail and Kincaid boulevards, 6 p.m. March 10. Construction equipment was damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Dominion Lane and Hall Rd., 3 p.m. March 13. A theft was reported.

John Mosby Hwy., 43100 block, 1:34 a.m. March 15. A business was entered by breaking a glass door.

Rogerdale Pl., 23300 block, 6 p.m. March 10. A theft was reported.

Sutton Bay Plaza, 25300 block, 10:41 p.m. March 12. Copper wire was stolen from a construction site.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

John Mosby Hwy. and Tall Cedars Pkwy., 4 a.m. March 17. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Center St., 42800 block, Feb. 12 to March 12. Graffiti was found inside a fenced area that houses an air-conditioning system.

John Mosby Hwy., 43100 block, 1 a.m. March 15. Property was damaged.

Nimbleton Sq., 26000 block, 6 p.m. March 12. Property was damaged.

Sutton Bay Plaza, 25300 block, 10 p.m. March 12. Property was damaged.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Oak View Dr. SE, 100 block, 9:42 p.m. March 7. A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with a weapon violation that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 12:35 p.m. March 5. A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 2:38 p.m. March 4. A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with embezzlement that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 5 p.m. March 12. An assault was reported.

Davis Ave., unit block, 3 a.m. March 18. Two people fought.

Davis Ave., unit block, 7 p.m. March 17. Two people fought.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 4 p.m. March 16. An assault was reported.

Oak View Dr., 100 block, 5 p.m. March 15. Threats were reported.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 5 a.m. March 18. An assault was reported.

Rockbridge Dr., 500 block, 8 p.m. March 11. An assault was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 10 a.m. March 10. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 1 p.m. March 16. A theft was reported.

Clark Ct., 700 block, 3 p.m. March 17. A theft was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 4 p.m. March 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Cypress Ridge Terr., 19300 block, 9 a.m. March 10. A theft was reported.

Cypress Ridge Terr., 19300 block, 3 p.m. March 12. A theft was reported.

Daniels St., 300 block, 6 p.m. March 17. A theft was reported.

Diamond Lake Dr., 19300 block, 8 p.m. March 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1 a.m. March 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 7 a.m. March 16. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, noon March 15. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 2 p.m. March 11. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 9 p.m. March 13. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 2 p.m. March 17. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 3 p.m. March 17. Ten thefts were reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 3 p.m. March 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 5 p.m. March 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 2 p.m. March 12. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 5 p.m. March 12. Shoplifting was reported.

Industrial Ct., 300 block, noon March 14. Stolen property was recovered.

Market St. E., 300 block, 11 a.m. March 15. Credit card information was stolen.

Market St. W., 500 block, 3 p.m. March 16. A theft was reported.

Peaceful Stream Dr., 19000 block, noon March 17. A theft was reported.

Rockbridge Dr., 500 block, 1 p.m. March 15. A theft was reported.

Thornberry Sq., 43800 block, 3 p.m. March 11. A theft was reported.

First St. E., unit block, 2 p.m. March 14. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Crestwood St., 500 block, 6 a.m. March 15. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 9 p.m. March 12. Property was damaged.

Lilac Terr., 500 block, 8 p.m. March 12. A vehicle was tampered with.

Plaza St., 100 block, 8 p.m. March 15. Property was damaged.

POTOMAC FALLS AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Pidgeon Hill Dr., unit block, 8 p.m. March 15. Shoplifting was reported.

Sandstone Sq., 20800 block, 7 a.m. March 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

16th St. N., 100 block, 12:36 p.m. March 9. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Main St. E., 200 block, 12:29 p.m. March 6. A shed was entered by removing screws from a hasp. Nothing was reported missing.

Paxson Rd., 36700 block, 10 a.m. March 12. A theft was reported.

SOUTH RIDING AREA

VANDALISM

Freedom Sq., 42600 block, March 11 to March 12. Eggs were thrown at a residence causing damage.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Kincora Dr., 45100 block, 11 p.m. March 11. An assault was reported.

Margate Ct., 1000 block, 7 p.m. March 13. An assault was reported.

Stone Springs Blvd., 24400 block, 4 a.m. March 10. Two assaults were reported.

Washington & Old Dominion Trail, 200 block, 6:40 p.m. March 13. A man assaulted a male pedestrian and fled when a female pedestrian attempted to call police. The male pedestrian received minor injuries.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Atlantic Blvd., 21600 block, 5:30 to 9 p.m. March 13. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

Commerce Center Ct., 22700 block, 9 a.m. March 16. Credit card information was stolen.

Dominion Dr. and Hall Rd., March 13. Empty parcel packages were recovered from residences on Saint John Sq., Benson Terr., E. Roanoke Rd., and S. Dickenson Rd.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 4 p.m. March 15. Shoplifting was reported.

Flatboat Ct., 20900 block, 11 p.m. March 13. Identity theft was reported.

Grand Central Sq., 45500 block, 1 a.m. March 12. A person was observed inside a vehicle. The person fled when the owner opened the house door. Nothing was reported missing.

Greenfield Ct., 200 block, March 12. Three signs in a community were stolen.

Ladbroke Grove Ct., 21700 block, 2 a.m. March 12. A theft was reported.

Lawnes Creek Terr., 46800 block, midnight March 13. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Reading and Golden Spike terraces, March 11 to March 12. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Regents Park Cir., 21700 block, 10 p.m. March 15. A theft was reported.

Rock Hill Rd., 23100 block, 3 p.m. March 16. Shoplifting was reported.

Rogerdale Pl., 23300 block, March 10. A residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Sandstone Sq., 20800 block, March 12 to March 13. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Severn Way E., 45500 block, 6 a.m. March 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Traction Pl., 21900 block, 2:13 a.m. March 13. Four vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Trestle Terr., 45500 block, March 11 to March 13. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Church Rd. W., 600 block, 7 p.m. March 12. A blue 1996 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was stolen.

Ladbroke Grove Ct., 21700 block, 2 a.m. March 12. A vehicle was stolen.

Severn Way E., 45500 block, 6 a.m. March 12. A vehicle was stolen.

Transamerica Plaza, 45900 block, March 5 to March 12. A 2008 Master Tow Dolly was stolen from a business.

VANDALISM

Algonkian Pkwy. and Sky Lane, March 16. Graffiti was found on a bridge.

Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, 11 p.m. March 10. Three properties were damaged.

Cliftons Point St., 20300 block, 2:30 a.m. March 10. A mailbox was damaged.

Greenfield Ct., 200 block, 3 p.m. March 12. Property was damaged.

Severn Way E., 45500 block, 6 a.m. March 12. Property was damaged.

Trestle Terr., 45500 block, 8 p.m. March 11. Property was damaged.

STONE RIDGE AREA

THEFT

Tarragon Leaf Dr., 41300 block, 1 p.m. March 11. Identity theft was reported.

SUGARLAND RUN AREA

THEFT

Regis Cir., unit block, 4 p.m. March 15. A theft was reported.