Mayfield Meadow Dr. and Fleetwood Rd., 5 p.m. March 23. A theft was reported.

New Mountain Rd., 23400 block, 10 a.m. March 19. A theft was reported.

Sycamore Grove Pl., 25800 block, March 18 to March 19. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Village Center Plaza, 42000 block, midnight March 19. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Mayfield Meadow Dr. and Fleetwood Rd., 5 p.m. March 23. Property was damaged.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Farmwell Hunt Plaza, 43900 block, 7:15 a.m. March 17. After a traffic altercation, a male driver exited his vehicle and assaulted another driver. The male driver returned to his vehicle and fled.

Sims Terr., 22200 block, 2 p.m. March 20. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Auction Barn Dr., 22000 block, 4:22 p.m. March 21. A person picked up an item for sale on a porch of a residence and left without paying.

Clarence Walk Terr., 22900 block, March 21 to March 22. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.

Cobham Station Ct., 44200 block, 1 p.m. March 23. Identity theft was reported.

Cumulus Terr., 42800 block, March 12 to March 16. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Mears Terr. and Rickenbacker Sq., March 23 to March 24. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Oyster Reef Pl., 20400 block, 9 p.m. March 23. Trespassing was reported.

Parkhurst Plaza, 43700 block, 10 to 11 a.m. March 11. A license plate was stolen from a motorcycle.

Parkhurst Plaza, 43700 block, March 11. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

French Open Ct., 20300 block, 1 a.m. March 25. A vehicle was stolen.

BRAMBLETON AREA

ASSAULT

Ferncrest Terr., 22700 block, 1 p.m. March 22. An assault was reported.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Clarence Walk Terr., 22900 block, 9 p.m. March 21. A theft was reported.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

WEAPON

Hyland Hills St., 43400 block, 2:26 p.m. March 22. A juvenile displayed a BB gun at a school playground.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Auto World Cir., 21700 block, noon March 19. Identity theft was reported.

Bennett Station Sq., 20900 block, noon March 22. A theft from a building was reported.

Dean Chapel Sq., 42200 block, 2:53 a.m. March 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Mink Meadows St., 43600 block, 11 a.m. March 23. A theft was reported.

Valiant Dr., 43000 block, 3 p.m. March 19. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

John Mosby Hwy. and Tall Cedars Pkwy., 4:28 a.m. March 17. A 2018 Toyota Sienna reported stolen was involved in a two-vehicle crash. The driver of the stolen vehicle fled the scene. The driver of a second vehicle was treated at a hospital.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Evans Ridge Terr. NE, 400 block, 4:47 p.m. March 8. A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 1200 block, 9:08 p.m. March 13. A 24-year-old woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Market St. E., 500 block, 9:01 p.m. March 9. A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault, false pretenses, and drunkenness that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 10:27 a.m. March 8. A 43-year-old woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 2:05 p.m. March 12. A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with counterfeiting and false pretenses that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 2:05 p.m. March 8. A 20-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Bow Lake Pl., 800 block, 10 p.m. March 23. Two people fought.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 11 p.m. March 20. An assault was reported.

Constellation Sq., 600 block, 11 a.m. March 22. Two people fought.

Cranbrook Dr., 200 block, 9 p.m. March 18. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 500 block, 1 p.m. March 23. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 10 a.m. March 21. Two people fought.

Lismore Terr. NE, 1600 block, midnight March 24. Two people fought.

McDowell Sq., 43500 block, 8 a.m. March 24. An assault was reported.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 9 p.m. March 24. Stalking was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1 p.m. March 21. An assault was reported.

Plaza St., 200 block, 1 a.m. March 19. Threats were reported.

Plaza St., 200 block, 6 p.m. March 18. Two people fought.

Plaza St., 200 block, 7 p.m. March 18. Two people fought.

Plaza St., 200 block, 11 p.m. March 18. Two people fought.

ROBBERY

Linfield Terr., 800 block, 5 p.m. March 22. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Alpine Dr., 200 block, 6 p.m. March 21. A theft was reported.

Battlefield Pkwy. SE, 600 block, 3 p.m. March 18. A theft was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 1 p.m. March 18. A theft was reported.

Church St., 200 block, 11 a.m. March 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 5 p.m. March 21. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19200 block, 11 a.m. March 23. A theft was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 4 p.m. March 24. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, noon March 22. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 11 a.m. March 21. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 3 p.m. March 20. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 6 p.m. March 20. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 6 p.m. March 23. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 300 block, 1 p.m. March 18. A person left a restaurant without paying for food.

Lecroy Cir., 43200 block, March 7 to March 8. A grill cover was stolen.

Leeland Orchard Rd., 17700 block, noon March 22. A theft was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 6 p.m. March 20. Credit card information was stolen.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 8 p.m. March 22. Trespassing was reported.

Plaza St., 200 block, 1 a.m. March 19. Trespassing was reported.

Plaza St., 300 block, 8 p.m. March 22. Trespassing was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 4 p.m. March 20. Shoplifting was reported.

Prosperity Ave., 100 block, 10 a.m. March 22. Trespassing was reported.

Ruby Dr., 19300 block, 11 p.m. March 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 5 p.m. March 22. A bicycle was stolen.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Plaza St. and Principal Drummond Way SE, 10 p.m. March 19. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Market St. E., 500 block, 11 a.m. March 18. Property was damaged.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 8 p.m. March 19. Property was damaged.

POTOMAC FALLS AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Clinton Ct., unit block, 4 p.m. March 24. A theft was reported.

Cranston St., 46200 block, 3 p.m. March 18. Shoplifting was reported.

VANDALISM

Nokes Blvd. and Dulles Eastern Plaza, 10 a.m. March 20. Property was damaged.

ROUND HILL AREA

VANDALISM

Bristol Terr., 17500 block, 7 p.m. March 22. Graffiti was found on the wall of a tunnel.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Cardinal Glen Cir., 200 block, 5 p.m. March 20. An assault was reported.

Drury Cir., 100 block, 2 a.m. March 21. An assault was reported.

Enterprise St., 100 block, midnight March 20. An assault was reported.

Sterling Blvd. S., 200 block, 9 p.m. March 24. An assault was reported.

Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 11 p.m. March 20. An assault was reported.

GUNFIRE

Whitfield Pl., 21100 block, 5:14 a.m. March 18. A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in the leg.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Argonne Ave. N., 300 block, March 16 to March 17. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Cascades Pkwy., 21500 block, Feb. 16 to Feb. 17. A building was entered. Windows were broken, and a fire extinguisher was discharged inside.

Columbia Pl., 45100 block, 7 p.m. March 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Dogwood Glen Sq., 42400 block, 11 a.m. March 18. Identity theft was reported.

Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, 7 p.m. March 19. A theft was reported.

Falcons Landing Cir., 20500 block, 3 p.m. March 18. A theft was reported.

Flannigan Terr., 42700 block, 1 p.m. March 19. A theft was reported.

Fox Rd. S., 100 block, 3 p.m. March 19. A theft was reported.

Riding Plaza, 25000 block, 6 p.m. March 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Rock Hill Rd., 23100 block, 11 p.m. March 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Seneca Ridge Dr., 100 block, March 21 to March 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Stribling Orchard Ct., 25400 block, 10 a.m. March 19. A theft was reported.

Traction Pl., 21900 block, 2 p.m. March 22. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Church Rd. W., 600 block, March 12 to March 13. A blue 1996 Chevrolet Monte Carlo reported stolen from this location was recovered in the 400 block of West Laurel Avenue.

Eaglewood Ct., 22900 block, March 1 to March 17. A black Down to Earth utility trailer was stolen.