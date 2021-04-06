Fleetwood Rd., 23500 block, March 23 to March 24. Tools were stolen from two vehicles entered by force.

Lansing Woods Lane, 23200 block, March 23 to March 24. Property was stolen from two storage containers.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Hay Rd., 42700 block, 9 p.m. March 27. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Chokeberry Sq., 43300 block, 11:57 p.m. March 27. An attempt was made to enter a residence. A 37-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with trespassing with intent to damage property.

Cornstalk Terr., 20500 block, 8 p.m. March 27. A theft was reported.

Killawog Terr., 20800 block, 11 a.m. March 29. A theft was reported.

Loudoun County Pkwy. and Claude Moore Dr., March 24 to March 25. Three construction containers were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Volley Terr., 20300 block, March 24 to March 25. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Waxpool Rd., 44400 block, March 23 to March 25. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.

Weybridge Sq., 23000 block, March 14 to March 28. A license plate was stolen from a trailer.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Ashburn Rd., 19700 block, March 24 to March 25. A vehicle was scratched.

French Open Ct., 20300 block, 1 a.m. March 25. A white 2011 Infiniti Q56 was stolen. The vehicle was recovered in Arlington.

VANDALISM

Ashburn Rd., 19700 block, 3 p.m. March 25. Property was damaged.

Cornerstone Sq., 19800 block, 6 p.m. March 29. Property was damaged.

Crooked Stick Terr., 43700 block, 6 p.m. March 28. Property was damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

ASSAULT

Nimbleton Sq., 26100 block, 6 p.m. March 30. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Abney Wood Dr., 42300 block, March 22 to March 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Charles View Dr., 21700 block, 3 a.m. March 27. Property was stolen from a building.

Creek Run Terr., 25500 block, 6:20 to 10:30 p.m. March 30. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Macomas Terr., 42900 block, 3:14 a.m. March 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Riding Plaza, 24900 block, 1:30 to 2 p.m. March 29. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Rolling Rock Sq., 42700 block, 9 a.m. March 24. Identity theft was reported.

Snead Lane, 43300 block, noon March 25. Property was stolen from a building.

VANDALISM

Nimbleton Sq., 26100 block, 6 p.m. March 30. Property was damaged.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 900 block, 8:26 a.m. March 16. A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting and trespassing that occurred at this location.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 10:33 a.m. March 21. A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11:59 a.m. March 17. A 60-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1:05 p.m. March 18. A 22-year-old woman was arrested and charged with abuse, neglect, and delinquency that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 2 p.m. March 31. Two people fought.

Davis Ave., 500 block, 2 p.m. March 26. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 10 a.m. March 25. An assault was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 10 p.m. March 29. An assault was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 11 a.m. March 25. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 100 block, 2 p.m. March 29. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, midnight May 27. Two people fought.

Hancock Pl., 100 block, 4 a.m. March 29. An assault was reported.

Hancock Pl., 100 block, 8 p.m. March 29. An assault was reported.

King St. S., unit block, 7 p.m. March 27. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 7 p.m. March 26. An assault was reported.

Mount Holly Pl., 700 block, 8 a.m. March 26. Threats were reported.

Natural Terr. SW, 200 block, 9 p.m. March 28. Two people fought.

Plaza St., unit block, 3 p.m. March 30. An assault was reported.

Revelstore Terr., 800 block, noon March 26. Threats were reported.

Wage Dr., 800 block, 6 p.m. March 28. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Amys Meadow Ct., 14100 block, March 3 to March 24. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.

Bellview Ct., 800 block, 11 a.m. March 26. A theft was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 300 block, 10 a.m. March 30. A theft was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 300 block, 2 p.m. March 26. A theft was reported.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 10 a.m. March 29. Trespassing was reported.

Daleview Lane, 21400 block, March 22. A package was stolen from a mailbox.

Dalton Points Pl., 19100 block, 11 a.m. March 28. A theft was reported.

Deerfield Ave., 19400 block, 3 a.m. March 26. A theft was reported.

Deerfield Ave., 19400 block, March 25 to March 26. Prescription medication was stolen from a business entered by force.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 9 p.m. March 24. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 8 a.m. March 31. Two shoplifting incidents were reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 100 block, 11 a.m. March 25. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 5 p.m. March 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 6 p.m. March 30. Shoplifting was reported.

Ironside Sq. SE, 400 block, 2 p.m. March 28. A theft was reported.

King St. N., unit block, 9 p.m. March 27. A theft was reported.

Lees Mill Sq., 43700 block, 11 a.m. March 26. Identity theft was reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, noon March 29. A theft was reported.

Market St. SE, 400 block, 8 p.m. March 30. Trespassing was reported.

McDowell Sq., 43500 block, 2 p.m. March 26. A theft was reported.

Royal St., unit block, midnight March 31. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Constellation Sq., 600 block, 9 p.m. March 31. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Edwards Ferry Rd., 5 p.m. March 27. Property was damaged.

Plaza St., unit block, 5 p.m. March 27. Property was damaged.

Prosperity Ave., 100 block, 9 a.m. March 31. Property was damaged.

PAEONIAN SPRINGS AREA

VANDALISM

Charles Town Pike, 40600 block, midnight March 31. Property was stolen and damaged.

POTOMAC FALLS AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Clinton Ct., unit block, 4 p.m. March 24. A theft was reported.

Edds Lane, 100 block, 5 p.m. March 27. Shoplifting was reported.

Monticello Dr., 10800 block, 9 a.m. March 29. Identity theft was reported.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Baker Mill Rd., 37800 block, 9 a.m. March 24. Identity theft was reported.

Hilltop Dr., 17300 block, 11 a.m. March 24. Identity theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

16th St. N., 100 block, 4 a.m. March 23. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Paxon Rd., 36700 block, noon March 29. Property was damaged.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Cypress Rd. N., 100 block, 8 p.m. March 30. An assault was reported.

Forest Ridge and Applegate drives, 8:50 p.m. March 26. A male was struck in the head with a rock. A 51-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged with assault. The male was treated at a hospital.

Silverleaf Dr., 200 block, 10 a.m. March 31. An assault was reported.

Sterling Blvd. S., 200 block, 9 p.m. March 24. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bluemont Junction Sq., 45400 block, 6 p.m. March 25. Credit card information was stolen.

Bluemont Junction Sq., 45400 block, March 25 to May 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Box Elder Ct., 100 block, 7 a.m. March 26. A theft was reported.

Box Elder Ct., 100 block, 7 a.m. March 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Box Elder Ct., 100 block, March 25 to March 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle. Two bicycles were stolen from the porch of a residence.

Brethour Ct., 1400 block, 4:15 a.m. March 28. A man was observed taking items from a vehicle. A 42-year-old West Virginia man was arrested and charged with larceny.

Candleberry Ct., unit block, 9 a.m. March 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Charles View Dr., 21700 block, 3:45 a.m. March 27. Construction materials was stolen from a construction site.

Church Rd. W., 45600 block, 7 a.m. March 27. Property was stolen from a building.

Community Plaza, 46900 block, 6 p.m. March 31. A theft was reported.

Community Plaza, 47100 block, 5 a.m. March 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 6 p.m. March 29. A theft was reported.

Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, midnight March 27. A theft was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 1 p.m. March 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 1 p.m. March 28. Merchandise was taken by altering price tags.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 3 p.m. March 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Enterprise St., 400 block, 3 p.m. March 29. A purse was stolen outside a market.

Enterprise St., 400 block, 6 p.m. March 29. A theft was reported.

Great Trail Terr., 22200 block, midnight March 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Great Trail Terr., 22200 block, 7 p.m. March 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Great Trail Terr., 22300 block, March 25 to March 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hollymead Pl., 46500 block, midnight March 26. Identity theft was reported.

Kentwell Pl., 47000 block and Middle Bluff Pl., 47000 block, Jan. 12 to Jan. 13. A male was arrested and charged with bank note larceny, utter writing, forge writing, and obtain money by false pretense.

Mornington Crescent Terr., 21700 block, 9 a.m. March 31. Identity theft was reported.

River Crest St., 47400 block, noon March 31. Identity theft was reported.

Salisbury Ct., 1000 block, March 23 to March 25. Property was stolen from a residence entered.

Sterling Blvd. S., 22300 block, 2 p.m. March 25. An employee theft was reported.

Sterling Blvd. S., 22300 block, 6 p.m. March 29. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Epicerie Plaza, 21400 block, March 29 to March 30. Graffiti was found on a wall and in a stairwell.

Juniper Ave. W., 300 block, March 25 to March 26. Four vehicles were spray-painted.