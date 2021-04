McCulley Terr., 25000 block, 10:11 a.m. March 31. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

New Mountain Rd., 23700 block, midnight March 31. A theft was reported.

Soft Mist Terr., 25500 block, March 30 to March 31. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Belmont Chase Dr., 19800 block, 1 p.m. April 3. An assault was reported.

Bruceton Mills Cir., 44000 block, 7 p.m. April 5. An assault was reported.

Coltsfoot Terr., 20000 block, 8 p.m. April 6. An assault was reported.

Rubles Mill Ct., 20900 block, 7 p.m. April 1. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44000 block, noon April 1. A theft was reported.

Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44100 block, 3 p.m. April 2. Credit card information was stolen.

Belmont Park Terr., 20300 block, 11:30 p.m. April 2. A deputy responded to a report of breaking and entering. A 50-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged with attempted burglary, destruction of property, and driving while intoxicated.

Bles Park Dr., 44900 block, 5 a.m. April 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Bles Park Dr., 44900 block, April 6 to April 7. Tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Calhoun Corners Terr., 21000 block, midnight April 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Calhoun Corners Terr., 21000 block, 2 to 7 a.m. April 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Cardinal Pond Terr., 21100 block, 1:30 p.m. April 1. A purse was stolen from a residence.

Glenburn Terr., 20900 block, midnight April 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glenburn Terr., 20900 block, 2 to 7 a.m. April 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Milestone Sq., 44800 block, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 5. A lawn chair was stolen from outside an apartment.

Savin Hill Dr., 20200 block, 10 a.m. April 1. Identity theft was reported.

Tillman Terr., 44300 block, midnight April 5. Property was stolen from two vehicles.

Tillman Terr., 44300 block, 2 a.m. April 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Whitford Sq., 44400 block, 2 to 7 a.m. April 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Basil Ct., 21400 block, 9:09 p.m. April 1. A male confronted a driver in a neighborhood about driving habits, then damaged the vehicle window.

Belmont Park Terr., 20300 block, 11 p.m. April 2. Property was damaged.

Bles Park Dr., 44900 block, 5 a.m. April 7. Property was damaged.

Burnthill Ct., 42900 block, 7 p.m. April 1. Property was damaged.

Calhoun Corners Terr., 21000 block, midnight April 5. Property was damaged.

Glenburn Terr., 20900 block, midnight April 5. Property was damaged.

Hickory Hill Sq., 22500 block, 8 a.m. March 31. Property was damaged.

Rubles Mill Ct., 20900 block, 7 p.m. April 1. Property was damaged.

Stepney Dr., 44500 block, 2 a.m. April 4. Basement windows were tampered with.

Tillman Terr., 44300 block, midnight April 5. Three properties were damaged.

Whitford Sq., 44400 block, midnight April 5. Property was damaged.

BLUEMONT AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Walsh Farm Lane, 19300 block, 8 p.m. April 4. A property was entered.

BRAMBLETON AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Muirwood Ct., 42500 block, 8 p.m. April 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Muirwood Ct., 42500 block, 8 p.m. April 6. Property was damaged.

CATOCTIN AREA

VANDALISM

James Monroe Hwy. and Whites Ferry Rd., 5 p.m. April 3. Property was damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Demerrit St., 42900 block, 8 p.m. April 4. Property was stolen from a building.

Elk Lick Rd., 25600 block, 3 to 9:15 p.m. April 3. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Eustis St., 43000 block, 10 p.m. April 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Eustis St., 43000 block, 11 p.m. April 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Flynn Lane, 25400 block, 10 p.m. April 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Ox Rd. and Pebble Run Pl., 3 p.m. April 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

HAMILTON AREA

ASSAULT

Sydnor St. and W. Colonial Hwy., 8 p.m. April 3. An assault was reported.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Summertime Lane, 16500 block, 1 p.m. April 2. Property was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Elementary Dr. and E. Colonial Hwy., noon April 5. A sign was damaged.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 11:13 a.m. March 25. A 19-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 900 block, 9 p.m. March 24. A 28-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault and shoplifting that occurred at this location.

King St. S., unit block, 7:09 p.m. March 27. A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault and destruction of property that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Belmont Dr., 100 block, 8 p.m. April 4. Threats were reported.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 6 a.m. April 1. An assault was reported.

Cranbrook Dr., 200 block, 4 p.m. April 4. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 9 p.m. April 1. An assault was reported.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 400 block, 2 p.m. April 6. An assault was reported.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 4 p.m. April 6. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, 7 p.m. April 2. An assault was reported.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 2 a.m. April 4. Two people fought.

Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 4 p.m. April 5. Two people fought.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 11 a.m. April 6. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Amur Ct., 19000 block, noon April 6. Identity theft was reported.

Battlefield Pkwy., 7 a.m. April 7. A theft was reported.

Bridgette Pl., 100 block, 4 p.m. April 6. A theft was reported.

Classic Path Way, 1400 block, 8 a.m. April 6. A theft was reported.

Davis Ave., 100 block, 11 a.m. April 3. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 8 a.m. April 7. A theft was reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 1 p.m. April 6. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 9 a.m. April 1. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 10 a.m. April 2. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5 p.m. April 3. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7 p.m. April 2. Shoplifting was reported.

Hetzel Terr., 700 block, 2 p.m. April 1. A theft was reported.

King St. N., unit block, 9 p.m. April 6. A theft was reported.

Railbender Alley SE, 200 block, 1 p.m. April 6. A theft was reported.

Shenandoah St., 300 block, 3 p.m. April 2. Credit card information was stolen.

South St. SE, 200 block, 7 p.m. April 3. Trespassing was reported.

South St. SE, 200 block, 7 p.m. April 6. A theft was reported.

Themis St. SE, 1000 block, 3 p.m. April 2. Trespassing was reported.

Vanderbilt Terr., 800 block, 3 p.m. April 5. Credit card information was stolen.

VANDALISM

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 3 p.m. April 1. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 10 p.m. April 2. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, midnight April 3. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Dellamanna Lane, 39500 block, March 30 to March 31. Plywood was stolen from a residence.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

VANDALISM

Carters Farm Lane, 22900 block, 8 p.m. April 2. Property was damaged.

PAEONIAN SPRINGS AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bridge View Ct., 17100 block, April 2. Property, including a firearm stolen from a vehicle, was recovered in a wooded area.

Charles Town Pike, 40600 block, noon to 5:30 a.m. March 31. Property was stolen from a business entered by breaking a window.

POTOMAC FALLS AREA

ASSAULT

Winterfrost Ct., 200 block, noon April 6. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Esterbrook Cir., 46300 block, 7 p.m. April 2. A theft was reported.

Cottage Rd. S., unit block, 1 p.m. April 2. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Denizen Plaza, 45900 block, 1 p.m. April 2. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Canterbury Cir., 500 block, 2:10 p.m. March 27. Identity theft was reported.

Davis Dr. S., 400 block, 9:51 p.m. March 27. Two people fought.

East E St., 300 block, 1:59 p.m. March 30. Harassment was reported.

Wolf Rock Dr., 1200 block, 7:03 p.m. March 30. Two people fought in a restaurant.

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

West Main St., 100 block, 8:41 p.m. March 29. After a verbal argument, a man displayed a handgun and made threats while leaving the scene. A Purcellville man was arrested.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Foundry Rd., 18200 block, April 3 to April 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Foundry Rd., 18200 block, noon April 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

West Main St., 700 block, 1:19 p.m. March 29. A helmet was stolen from a business.

VANDALISM

Allder School Rd., 36800 block, 2:05 a.m. March 29. Two juveniles were observed tampering with school buses. After a foot chase, police took them into custody. They were released to their parents.

East Main St., 600 block, 1:32 p.m. March 29. Property was damaged.

Foundry Rd., 18200 block, noon April 2. Property was damaged.

Purcellville Rd., 14400 block, March 30. A mailbox was damaged.

SOUTH RIDING AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Demerit St., 42900 block, April 4 to April 5. A saw was stolen from a garage.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Amelia St. N., 900 block, 11 p.m. April 5. An assault was reported.

Magnolia Rd. and Elkins Terr., 9:08 p.m. April 2. A man grabbed a female pedestrian from behind and pushed her to the ground, then fled.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46300 block, 2 p.m. April 5. An assault was reported.

Silverleaf Dr., 200 block, 10 a.m. March 31. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE/BRANDISHING

Community Plaza, 46900 block, 11:37 p.m. April 4. Two people yelled at a male who exposed himself. The agitated male followed them in a vehicle and displayed a firearm.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Baggett Terr., 45400 block, midnight April 4. Property was entered.

Baggett Terr., 45400 block, midnight April 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Baggett Terr., 45400 block, midnight to 2 a.m. April 4. Property was stolen from a residence entered through an open garage.

Baggett Terr., 45400 block, midnight to 9:30 a.m. April 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Blockhouse Point Pl., 47800 block, 7 a.m. April 2. Identity theft was reported.

Catalina Ct., 45300 block, noon April 2. Credit card information was stolen.

Catalina Ct., 45300 block, noon April 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Cedar Dr., 21400 block, 11 p.m. April 3. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pl., 45100 block, 2 p.m. April 1. Shoplifting was reported.

Community Plaza, 46900 block, 6 p.m. March 31. A theft was reported.

Community Plaza, 47100 block, March 29 to March 30. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

Dulles Eastern Plaza, 45500 block, 11 a.m. April 6. Shoplifting was reported.

Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, 5 p.m. April 4. Shoplifting was reported.

Frederick Dr. E., 46600 block, 8 a.m. April 5. Property was stolen.

Gable Sq., 45300 block, 9 a.m. April 4. Credit card information was stolen.

Gable Sq., 45300 block, 9 a.m. April 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Gable Sq., 45300 block, midnight to 9:30 a.m. April 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Juniper Ave. E., 200 block, 3 p.m. April 3. Identity theft was reported.

Mornington Crescent Terr., 21700 block, 9 a.m. March 31. Identity theft was reported.

Old Ox Rd. and Pebble Run Pl., March 24 to April 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Ox Bow Cir., 47300 block, noon April 1. Identity theft was reported.

River Crest St., 47400 block, noon March 31. Identity theft was reported.

Thompson Sq., 21900 block, 1 a.m. April 4. Credit card information was stolen.

Thompson Sq., 21900 block, 1 a.m. April 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Thompson Sq., 21900 block, midnight to 9:30 a.m. April 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Trade West Dr., 42700 block, 10 a.m. March 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Trade West Dr., 42700 block, March 30 to March 31. Property was stolen from two vehicles.

Underwood Lane, 44900 block, 1 a.m. March 31. Property was stolen from a business.

Warwick Ct., 1000 block, 4 p.m. April 4. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Gable Sq., 45300 block, 1:31 a.m. April 4. A gray 2019 Acura ILX was stolen.

VANDALISM

Atlantic Blvd., 21600 block, 7 a.m. April 4. Property was damaged.

Church Rd. W., 45600 block, 12:22 a.m. April 1. Vehicle windows were broken by rocks.

Denizen Plaza, 45900 block, April 2. Graffiti was found outside of a water tunnel.

Epicerie Plaza, 21400 block, 1 p.m. April 7. Property was damaged.

Free Ct., 100 block, 11 a.m. April 5. Property was damaged.

Great Trail Terr. and Davis Dr., 5:53 p.m. April 5. Rocks were thrown at a moving vehicle causing damage.

Hopeland Lane, 100 block, 12:14 p.m. April 1. A rock was thrown at a residence.

Pepperidge Pl., 100 block, 2:45 a.m. April 1. A vehicle was tampered with. A 20-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged with vandalism.

Prentice Dr., 44600 block, 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. March 30. A key was used to damage a vehicle.

Trade West Dr., 42700 block, 10 a.m. March 31. Property was damaged.

Wrightwood Pl., 100 block, 1 a.m. April 5. Property was damaged.