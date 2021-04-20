THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Double Bridle Terr., 25700 block, 4:25 p.m. April 8. A bicycle was stolen from a garage.

Falling Brook Cir., 24900 block, 9 p.m. April 7. A theft was reported.

Strickland Dr., 23600 block, 1 p.m. April 9. Shoplifting was reported.

Supreme Dr., 25300 block, 6:05 p.m. April 13. Three juveniles took headphones from a male pedestrian and fled on foot.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Commonwealth Center Dr., 20300 block, 7 p.m. April 8. An assault was reported.

Junction Plaza, 43300 block, 1:40 a.m. April 9. A female pedestrian was grabbed and sexually assaulted.

Truro Parish Dr., 42800 block, 4:03 p.m. April 10. A female was inappropriately touched by a ride-share driver. A 38-year-old District man was arrested and charged with assault.

INDECENT LIBERTIES

Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44100 block, April 4. A man approached a vehicle occupied by a juvenile and made inappropriate comments and gestures to the juvenile. A 39-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged with indecent liberties on a child under age 15.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bles Park Dr., 44900 block, 5 a.m. April 7. Property was stolen from two vehicles.

Broadlands Center Plaza, 43100 block, 8 to 9 a.m. April 7. Credit cards were stolen from a gym locker.

Epperson Sq., 23400 block, noon April 8. Identity theft was reported.

Greenway Corporate Dr., 43600 block, 11 a.m. April 8. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Maiden Creek Ct., 43900 block, 1:45 p.m. April 6. A cellphone was stolen from the front of a residence.

Maynard Sq., 44700 block, 7 p.m. April 9. A theft was reported.

Maynard Sq., 44700 block, 7 p.m. April 9. Credit card information was stolen.

Maynard Sq., 44700 block, 7 to 8 p.m. April 9. A business was entered by force, causing damage to a door.

River Ridge Terr., 20200 block, 11:37 a.m. April 1. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Sweetbells Ct., 23700 block, 6 a.m. April 12. Credit card information was stolen.

VANDALISM

Bles Park Dr., 44900 block, 5 a.m. April 7. Property was damaged.

Cornish Lane, 44300 block, 5:40 p.m. April 12. A juvenile was observed smashing a large rock against a fence post.

Maynard Sq., 44700 block, 7 p.m. April 9. Property was damaged.

Research Pl., 45200 block, April 6 to April 7. Anti-political stickers were placed on a sign.

BRAMBLETON AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Camilla Springs Sq., 22900 block, 4 p.m. April 9. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.

Muirwood Ct., 42500 block, April 6 to April 7. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

ASSAULT

Defender Dr., 43200 block, 1 a.m. April 12. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Arcola Mills and Yardley Ridge drives, 5 p.m. April 7. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.

Coventry Grove Ct., 24800 block, noon April 9. Identity theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Riding Plaza, 25000 block, noon April 9. Property was damaged.

Tall Cedars Pkwy. and Pinebrook Rd., April 11 to April 12. A fountain was damaged by detergent, causing foam and an extensive cleanup.

HILLSBORO AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Charles Town Pike, 36900 block, 1 a.m. April 12. Property was stolen from a building.

Charles Town Pike, 36900 block, 1 a.m. April 12. A theft was reported.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Cranbrook Dr., 200 block, 8 p.m. April 8. Two people fought.

Creek Field Cir., 19200 block, 11 p.m. April 11. An assault was reported.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 4 p.m. April 11. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 6 p.m. April 9. Threats were reported.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 10 p.m. April 11. Two people fought.

Industrial Ct., 300 block, 1 p.m. April 8. An assault was reported.

Lilac Terr., 500 block, 10 a.m. April 11. Two people fought.

Market St. E., unit block, 9 a.m. April 7. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., unit block, 9:19 a.m. April 7. A deputy escorting an inmate out of a courtroom was assaulted. An 18-year-old man was charged with assault.

Newington Pl., 600 block, 10 a.m. April 8. Two people fought.

Promenade Dr., 19300 block, 6 p.m. April 9. An assault was reported.

Ribbon Limestone Terr. NE, 1200 block, 11 p.m. April 9. Two people fought.

Stoneledge Pl., 100 block, 9 p.m. April 11. Threats were reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 4 p.m. April 8. An assault was reported.

Washington St., 100 block, 6 p.m. April 11. Threats were reported.

Wilkinson Dr., 800 block, 2 p.m. April 10. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Adams Dr., unit block, 8 a.m. April 8. A theft was reported.

Chambourcin Pl., 23000 block, 4 p.m. April 9. A theft was reported.

Chambourcin Pl., 23000 block, April 7 to April 8. Windows were stolen from a construction site.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 9 a.m. April 9. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, noon April 9. Two shoplifting incidents were reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7 p.m. April 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Gleedsville Rd., 20200 block, 2 p.m. April 7. Identity theft was reported.

Huntfield Ct., 400 block, 3 p.m. April 11. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 600 block, noon April 11. Two thefts were reported.

Plaza St., unit block, midnight April 8. Shoplifting was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 2 p.m. April 8. Stolen property was recovered.

Ruby Dr., 19300 block, 11 p.m. April 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 8 a.m. April 10. A theft was reported.

Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 2 p.m. April 8. A theft was reported.

Tanager Pl., 20500 block, 4 p.m. April 8. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 1 p.m. April 8. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 2 p.m. April 9. Property was damaged.

Greenmont Way, 200 block, midnight April 10. Property was damaged.

Market St. E., 600 block, 6 p.m. April 11. Property was damaged.

South St., 100 block, 2 p.m. April 12. Property was damaged.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 10 a.m. April 8. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

VANDALISM

Berlin Tpk., 14500 block, 10:56 p.m. April 11. A flag was ripped off a flagpole.

PAEONIAN SPRINGS AREA

VANDALISM

Hidden Hills Lane, 40500 block, 7 p.m. April 9. A building window was broken.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Wolf Rock Dr., 1200 block, 11:01 p.m. April 6. Two males fought.

21st St. N., 100 block, 6:35 p.m. April 6. A female threw pots and pans at a male, dunked his cellphone in a toilet, and struck him with an object, causing a laceration to his ear. The male was transported to a hospital for treatment. Warrants were obtained.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Charles Town Pike, 36900 block, 1:05 a.m. April 12. Three males were observed breaking a window at a store, and two of them entered the store. All three males fled.

VANDALISM

Berlin Pike, 14500 block, 10 p.m. April 11. Property was damaged.

ROUND HILL AREA

ASSAULT

Tedler Cir., 17500 block, 8 p.m. April 9. An assault was reported.

SOUTH RIDING AREA

STABBING

Defender Dr., 43200 block, 1:35 a.m. April 12. A man emerged from the bushes and stabbed a male who was leaving a fast-food restaurant. The male was treated at a hospital for serious injuries.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Southbank St., 21000 block, 2 p.m. April 12. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Community Plaza, 46900 block, 11:30 a.m. April 9. A male driver pulled up alongside a female driver and exposed himself.

GUNFIRE

Argonne Ave. N., 300 block, April 5 to April 11. A bullet was found in a patio of a residence.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Alder Ave. S., 800 block, 11 a.m. April 8. Identity theft was reported.

Cedar Lane, 21600 block, 9 p.m. April 8. Brake calibers were stolen from a vehicle.

Dartmouth Dr. E., 300 block, 1 p.m. April 9. A theft was reported.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 7 p.m. April 9. Shoplifting was reported.

Dulles Eastern Plaza, 45500 block, 3 p.m. April 9. Shoplifting was reported.

Filbert Ct. S., 800 block, midnight April 9. A spare tire was stolen from a vehicle.

Frederick Dr. E., 46600 block, 9 a.m. April 8. Identity theft was reported.

Great Trail Terr., 22200 block, April 8 to April 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hickory Rd. N., 100 block, 6 p.m. April 10. A theft was reported.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46200 block, noon April 8. An employee theft was reported.

Reserve Falls Terr., 20700 block, 9 a.m. April 13. Responding to a report of trespassing, deputies determined that a man entered a complex and grabbed a property manager when he was confronted. A 34-year-old District man was arrested and charged with unlawful entry, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest, and intoxication in public.

Thompson Sq., 21900 block, 10 a.m. April 12. A theft was reported.

Trail Run Terr., 45500 block, April 8 to April 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Trailside Sq., 22100 block, April 8 to April 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Transamerica Plaza, 45900 block, April 6 to April 7. A woodchipper and a tool were stolen from a business.

Waxpool Rd., 45100 block, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 6. An iPad was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Harry Byrd Hwy. and Palisade Pkwy., 12:15 a.m. April 10. A white 2020 Ford EcoSport was stolen.

Sterling Blvd. S., 22300 block, 5 a.m. April 9. A vehicle was stolen.

Transamerica Plaza, 45900 block, 4:47 a.m. April 7. A blue 2005 Ford F-350 was stolen from a repair business.

VANDALISM

Boston Terr., 21100 block, 4 p.m. April 7. Property was damaged.

Brethour Ct., 500 block, 9 p.m. April 9. A brick was thrown at a window of a residence.

Epicerie Plaza, 21400 block, April 2 to April 7. Graffiti was found in a parking garage wall.

Muddy Harbour Sq., 20600 block, April 11 to April 12. A vehicle was scratched.

Sugarland Run Dr., unit block, 1 to 3:35 a.m. April 14. A window was broken.

Thompson Sq., 21900 block, 10 a.m. April 12. Property was damaged.

Turnham Green Ct., 45500 block, 2 p.m. April 9. Two vehicles were scratched.

SUGARLAND RUN

VANDALISM

Carousel Ct., unit block, 9:09 p.m. April 9. The front door to a residence was found damaged and open.

UPPERVILLE AREA

VANDALISM

John Mosby Hwy., 34000 block, 11:30 a.m. April 8. A tractor window was broken.