John Mosby Hwy., 41100 block, April 16. Two donation bins were stolen.
Rosebay Terr., 24500 block, 3 p.m. April 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Supreme Dr., 25300 block, 6 p.m. April 13. A theft was reported.
ASHBURN AREA
ASSAULTS
Goodwin Ct., 21600 block, April 20. Three juveniles assaulted a male who was riding his bike.
Maiden Creek Ct., 43900 block, 7 p.m. April 18. An assault was reported.
Truro Parish Dr., 42800 block, 5 p.m. April 17. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ashburn Rd., 19700 block, 7 p.m. April 13. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
Blackwolf Run Pl., 20000 block, 11 a.m. April 16. Identity theft was reported.
Brownstone Ct., 43200 block, 3 p.m. April 21. A theft was reported.
Clemens Terr., 43800 block, March 14. A slide was stolen from a property.
Dodge Terr., 43800 block, 4 p.m. April 12. A theft and identity theft were reported.
Kingsdale Terr., 23500 block, 12:40 a.m. April 19. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Kitchen Prim Ct., 42600 block, 3 p.m. April 20. Identity theft was reported.
Lowry Park Terr., 21000 block, 10 a.m. April 16. Identity theft was reported.
Moran Rd. and Randolph Dr., 9 a.m. April 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Nightshade Pl., 20900 block, 5 p.m. April 19. A theft was reported.
Nokes Corner Terr., 42900 block, noon April 13. A theft was reported.
Rock Bar Terr., 43600 block, April 15 to April 16. A wreath was stolen from a front door.
Sims Terr., 22200 block, 6:02 p.m. April 15. An orange Strider bike and a chair were stolen from a residence.
Steatite Ct., 21600 block, 11 a.m. April 13. A theft was reported.
Timber Ridge Terr., 21000 block, midnight April 17. A chair was stolen from a patio.
VANDALISM
Foundation and Philanthropic drives, April 19 to April 20. A lock to a trailer at a construction site was broken.
Gooseview Ct., 19200 block, April 17 to April 18. Property was damaged.
Maitland Terr., 20600 block, 7 a.m. April 17. Property was damaged.
Rawnsley Dr., 41800 block, 8 p.m. April 14. Property was damaged.
Tolamac Dr., 43700 block, 4 p.m. April 16. A vehicle was scratched.
CATOCTIN AREA
VANDALISM
River Creek Pkwy. and Teaberry Dr., 2 p.m. April 20. Property was damaged.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
ASSAULT
Douglas Ct., unit block, 9 a.m. April 19. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Coopers Hawk Dr., 21200 block, 11 a.m. April 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Farmneck Ct., 25400 block, 4 p.m. April 14. A theft was reported.
Loudoun County Pkwy., 25200 block, 11 a.m. April 16. A theft was reported.
Morse Dr., 25400 block, April 8 to April 14. A black Trek 3500 mountain bike was stolen.
LEESBURG AREA
ARRESTS
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 500 block, 4:20 p.m. April 7. A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault that occurred at this location.
Fieldstone Dr. NE, 700 block, 4:33 a.m. April 11. A 32-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1:09 p.m. April 9. A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9:19 p.m. April 8. A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with forcible fondling that occurred at this location.
Smartts Lane NE, 800 block, 10:40 a.m. April 5. A 48-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Smartts Lane NE, 800 block, 2:45 p.m. April 6. A 48-year-old woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault that occurred at this location.
ASSAULTS
Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, noon April 18. Two people fought.
Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 7 p.m. April 15. Two people fought.
Cranbrook Dr., 200 block, 9 p.m. April 16. Two people fought.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 200 block, 11 p.m. April 13. An assault was reported.
Emerald Dunes Pl., 43500 block, 7 a.m. April 16. An assault was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 11 a.m. April 17. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 4 p.m. April 18. Threats were reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7 p.m. April 13. An assault was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 4 p.m. April 19. Two people fought.
Hancock Pl., 100 block, 3 p.m. April 21. Threats were reported.
Hancock Pl., 100 block, 10 p.m. April 19. Threats were reported.
High Rail Terr. SE, 200 block, 2 p.m. April 16. Two people fought.
Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 6 p.m. April 17. Two people fought.
Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 7 p.m. April 15. Two people fought.
Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 8 p.m. April 17. An assault was reported.
Pearlbush Sq., 400 block, 8 p.m. April 14. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Campbell Ct., 1400 block, 8 p.m. April 15. A theft was reported.
Catoctin Cir., 100 block, noon April 13. A bicycle was stolen.
Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 4 p.m. April 20. A theft was reported.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 2 p.m. April 21. Credit card information was stolen.
Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 10 a.m. April 15. A theft was reported.
Durham Ct., 42800 block, 4 a.m. April 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 1 p.m. April 19. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. and Evans Ridge Terr. NE, 6 p.m. April 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 1 p.m. April 20. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2 p.m. April 14. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8 p.m. April 19. Shoplifting was reported.
Governors Dr., 100 block, 2 p.m. April 19. Credit card information was stolen.
Hagley Pl., 41400 block, 1 p.m. April 13. A theft was reported.
Hallyard Ct., 800 block, 7 p.m. April 15. A theft was reported.
Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 9 p.m. April 16. A theft was reported.
Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 3 p.m. April 14. Trespassing was reported.
Lilac Terr., 500 block, 7 p.m. April 16. A theft was reported.
Market St. E., 500 block, 11 a.m. April 20. Shoplifting was reported.
Meadowbrook Ct., 100 block, noon April 20. A theft was reported.
Melody Ct., 800 block, 2 p.m. April 21. A theft was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3 p.m. April 14. Trespassing was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9 p.m. April 17. A theft was reported.
Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, noon April 21. A theft was reported.
Prosperity Ave., unit block, 10 p.m. April 20. A theft was reported.
Riverpoint Dr., 43900 block, 10 p.m. April 16. Identity theft was reported.
Silverado Terr., 18400 block, 2 p.m. April 21. A theft was reported.
Wage Dr., 800 block, noon April 20. A theft was reported.
Wage Dr., 800 block, 6 p.m. April 18. A theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 10 a.m. April 17. A vehicle was stolen.
Potomac Station Dr., 700 block, 11 a.m. April 14. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3 p.m. April 14. Property was damaged.
Gooseview Ct., 19200 block, noon April 17. Property was damaged.
Market St. W., unit block, 1 a.m. April 16. Property was damaged.
Newberry Terr., 19500 block, 9 a.m. April 15. Property was damaged.
Plaza St., unit block, noon April 16. Property was damaged.
Promenade Dr., 19300 block, 4 to 5:15 p.m. April 20. A vehicle was damaged.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 4 p.m. April 21. Property was damaged.
MIDDLEBURG AREA
THEFT
John Mosby Hwy., 4100 block, 1 p.m. April 16. A theft was reported.
POTOMAC FALLS AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Reserve Falls Terr., 20700 block, 9 a.m. April 13. Property was entered.
Rutherford Cir., unit block, 1 p.m. April 19. A theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Reserve Falls Terr. and Sutherlin Pl., 1 p.m. April 20. A vehicle was stolen.
Westwick Ct., 100 block, 8 p.m. April 14. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Denizen Plaza, 45900 block, 10 p.m. April 19. Property was damaged.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
ASSAULTS
Hackley Ct., 100 block, 6:35 p.m. April 13. Harassment was reported.
Main St. E., 200 block, 5:44 p.m. April 9. Two people fought.
Main St. E., 700 block, 7 to 7:30 p.m. April 9. A male punched a man in the nose at a restaurant.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Maple Ave. W., 600 block, 8 p.m. April 13. Evaporator coils were stolen from a property.
VANDALISM
Maple Ave., 100 block, 8:33 a.m. April 12. Profanity was written on a glass in a front yard.
ROUND HILL AREA
VANDALISM
Snickersville Tpk., 34800 block, 11 a.m. April 16. Property was damaged.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
Davis Dr., 22400 block, 10 p.m. April 16. An assault was reported.
Terrie Dr., 300 block, 7 p.m. April 19. An assault was reported.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 7 p.m. April 20. An assault was reported.
Regent Terr., 22900 block, 4 a.m. April 21. An assault was reported.
GUNFIRE
Charing Ct., 200 block, 5:24 a.m. April 15. Gunfire was reported.
CARJACKING
Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 1:20 a.m. April 18. Several individuals got out of a vehicle, and a man brandished a firearm at two people in a parking lot and demanded personal belongings from another man. The man’s silver 2011 Honda Civic was stolen, and a juvenile was assaulted by other individuals. The juvenile received minor injuries.
ROBBERY
Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 1 a.m. April 18. A robbery was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Benedict Dr., 46400 block, 10 a.m. April 20. A credit card was stolen.
Benedict Dr., 46400 block, 10 a.m. April 20. Property was stolen from vehicles.
Benedict Dr., 46400 block, 10 a.m. to 4:25 p.m. April 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking windows.
Brethour Ct., 400 block, 8 p.m. April 13. Credit card information was stolen.
Brixton Ct., 1000 block, midnight April 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Columbia Pl., 45100 block, 1 p.m. April 13. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, 4 p.m. April 14. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 6 p.m. April 16. Two shoplifting incidents were reported.
Frederick Dr. E., 46600 block, midnight April 15. A theft was reported.
Frederick Dr. E., 46600 block, 7 p.m. April 16. A theft was reported and credit card information was stolen.
Harry Byrd Hwy., 46500 block, 10 a.m. to 4:25 p.m. April 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking windows.
Harry Byrd Hwy., 46500 block, 11 a.m. April 20. Property was damaged.
Moran Rd. and Randolph Dr., April 14 to April 15. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Oakgrove Rd., 22900 block, 1 a.m. April 14. A theft was reported.
Old Ox Rd., 45900 block, 6 a.m. April 13. A theft was reported.
Paddington Station Terr., 45600 block, 8 a.m. April 16. A theft was reported.
Poplar Ct., 900 block, 10 a.m. to 4:25 p.m. April 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking windows.
Poplar Rd. E., 200 block, 8 p.m. April 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Poplar Rd. E., 500 block, 5:39 a.m. April 21. Responding to hit-and-run incidents involving multiple vehicles, deputies discovered that the vehicle involved was reported stolen. The vehicle was located, and a driver and passenger fled on foot from the scene. The 18-year-old male passenger, of no fixed address, was charged with obstruction of justice, possession with intent to distribute, and narcotics possession.
Price Cascades Plaza, 21300 block, April 17 to April 20. A license plate was stolen.
Ridgetop Cir., 21600 block, 7 a.m. April 20. A theft was reported.
Ridgetop Cir., 21600 block, 7 a.m. April 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Ridgetop Cir., 21600 block, 10 a.m. to 4:25 p.m. April 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking windows.
Scotsborough Sq., 47700 block, 4 p.m. April 19. Identity theft was reported.
Spruce Ct., 200 block, 4 p.m. April 19. Credit card information was stolen.
Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 11:18 a.m. April 20. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Trefoil Lane, 45900 block, 11 a.m. April 17. Identity theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Westwick Ct., 100 block, April 14. A silver 2008 Honda Fit was stolen.
VANDALISM
Argonne Ave. N., 400 block, April 16 to April 17. A vehicle was scratched.
Benedict Dr., 46400 block, 10 a.m. April 20. Property was damaged.
Cottage Rd. N., 100 block, 1 p.m. April 18. Property was damaged.
Denizen Plaza, 45900 block, April 7 to April 16. Graffiti was found on the outside wall of a tunnel.
Holiday Dr., 45400 block, 10 a.m. April 17. Property was damaged.
Ridgetop Cir., 21600 block, 7 a.m. April 20. Property was damaged.
Trade Center Pl., 43700 block, April 17 to April 19. A vehicle keylock was damaged.
