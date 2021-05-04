THEFT
Byrne Meadow Sq., 24700 block, 4 p.m. April 22. Identity theft was reported.
VANDALISM
Goshen Rd., 24600 block, April 26. Graffiti was found on a fence and electrical equipment.
ASHBURN AREA
ASSAULT
Prescott Green Sq., 42500 block, 5 a.m. April 27. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ashbrook Marketplace Plaza, 44100 block, April 28. Cash and a debit card were stolen from a gym locker.
Ashbrook Marketplace Plaza, 44100 block, midnight April 28. A credit card was stolen.
Ashbrook Marketplace Plaza, 44100 block, midnight April 28. A theft was reported.
Ashbrook Marketplace Plaza, 44100 block, midnight April 28. Credit card information was stolen.
Blair Park Sq., 43400 block, 6 p.m. April 19 to 4 p.m. April 21. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.
Crossroads Dr. and Junction Plaza, 7 p.m. April 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Crossroads Dr. and Junction Plaza, 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. April 23. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Regal Wood Dr., 42500 block, 11 a.m. April 24. Property was stolen from a building.
Tattinger Terr., 43700 block, 1 p.m. April 26 to 9 p.m. April 27. A wallet and keys were stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Claiborne Pkwy., 20300 block, 8:10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 26. A vehicle window was damaged.
Crescent Park Sq., 21800 block, midnight April 27. Property was damaged.
Crossroads Dr. and Junction Plaza, 7 p.m. April 22. Property was damaged.
Holly Knoll Ct., 42400 block, 1 a.m. April 25. Property was damaged.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
ASSAULTS
Center St., 42800 block, 1 p.m. April 24. An assault was reported.
Crossfield Drive area, noon April 23. An assault was reported.
Herring Creek Dr., 25300 block, 7 p.m. April 23. An assault was reported.
Peacock Market Plaza, 43000 block, midnight April 24. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Caversham Terr., 25200 block, 8 p.m. April 23. Credit card information was stolen.
Defender Dr., 43200 block, 7 a.m. April 22. Auto parts were stolen from a vehicle.
Defender Dr., 43200 block, April 21 to April 22. A vehicle was entered, and items were moved around.
Defender Dr., 43200 block, 10 p.m. April 28. Shoplifting was reported.
Elk Lick Rd., 25000 block, 4 p.m. April 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Shaler St., 42700 block, 4 p.m. April 25. A bicycle was stolen.
Shaler St., 42700 block, midnight April 25. A theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Pleasant Valley Rd., 25300 block, 4 a.m. April 21. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Defender Dr., 43200 block, 7 a.m. April 22. Property was damaged.
Oakgrove Rd. and Grammercy Terr., 11 a.m. April 27. Property was damaged.
HAMILTON AREA
THEFT
Stone Eden Dr., 38200 block, 11 a.m. April 24. Computer theft was reported.
LEESBURG AREA
ARRESTS
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 11:45 a.m. April 17. A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11:29 a.m. April 13. A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 12:33 p.m. April 14. A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.
ASSAULTS
Creekbank Ct., 43200 block, 6 p.m. April 23. An assault was reported.
Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 8 a.m. April 24. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 11 p.m. April 26. Two people fought.
Great Laurel Sq., 100 block, 1 p.m. April 28. Two people fought.
Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 11 p.m. April 25. Two people fought.
Kristin Ct., 600 block, 1 p.m. April 26. Threats were reported.
Market St. E., 500 block, 7 p.m. April 27. An assault was reported.
Plaza St., 200 block, 11 p.m. April 24. Two people fought.
Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 8 p.m. April 22. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Catoctin Cir., unit block, 4 p.m. April 23. A theft was reported.
Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 10 a.m. April 24. Shoplifting was reported.
Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 3 p.m. April 28. Shoplifting was reported.
Cypress Ridge Terr., 19300 block, April 21. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
Edwards Ferry Rd. and Catoctin Cir. NE, April 27. A man attempted to enter a vehicle occupied by a female and a juvenile. Washington St. NE, 100 block, April 27. Shortly afterward, the man entered a residence by force and left the home in disarray. Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 500 block, 8:30 p.m. April 27. Then, the man entered another residence by force, grabbed a female, struck her with an object, and fled. A 42-year-old Leesburg man was arrested and charged with destruction of property, trespassing, burglary, assault, abduction, and attempted carjacking.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 6 p.m. April 23. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 2 p.m. April 27. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, noon April 26. Shoplifting was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 11 a.m. April 22. A theft was reported.
Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 4 p.m. April 28. Identity theft was reported.
Washington St. NE, 100 block, 9 p.m. April 27. A theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Catoctin Cir., 11 p.m. April 27. A vehicle was stolen.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, noon April 26. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Bonnie Ridge Dr., 700 block, noon April 27. Property was damaged.
Cardinal Park Dr., unit block, 5 p.m. April 24. Property was damaged.
Macalister Dr., 800 block, 5 p.m. April 25. Property was damaged.
McArthur Terr., 500 block, 7 a.m. April 28. Property was damaged.
Meadows Lane, 100 block, 2 p.m. April 27. Property was damaged.
Planters Grove Ct., 5 p.m. April 23. Property was damaged.
River Creek Pkwy. and Teaberry Dr., April 20. A fence around a playground was broken.
Trailview Blvd., 900 block, 7 p.m. April 26. Property was damaged.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 8 p.m. April 25. Property was damaged.
MIDDLEBURG AREA
GUNFIRE/DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
St. Louis and Foxcroft roads, 11:05 p.m. April 23. A road sign was damaged by discharged rounds from a firearm.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
ASSAULTS
Allder School Rd., 36800 block, 1 p.m. April 20. An assault was reported.
Greysands Lane, 600 block, 8:40 a.m. April 20. Two people fought.
Ivy Hills Terr., 100 block, 11:22 a.m. April 19. Two people fought.
Purcellville Gateway, 100 block, 4:26 p.m. April 17. A man punched a female in the face. A 31-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.
POTOMAC FALLS AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Harrow Ct., unit block, midnight April 26. Identity theft was reported.
Lyndhurst Ct., unit block, 6 a.m. April 26. Identity theft was reported.
VANDALISM
Harry Byrd Hwy. and City Center Blvd., 6 p.m. April 26. Property was damaged.
Morningside Terr., 20600 block, 4 p.m. April 23. Property was damaged.
ROUND HILL AREA
THEFT
Glencoe Ct., 35500 block, 4 p.m. April 19. Identity theft was reported.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
Argus Pl., 300 block, 4 p.m. April 24. An assault was reported.
Community Plaza, 46900 block, 10 p.m. April 22. An assault was reported.
Enterprise St., 100 block, 1:57 a.m. April 25. Two males stabbed a man outside a restaurant. The man was hospitalized and is in stable condition.
Hickory Rd. N., 100 block, 6 a.m. April 28. An assault was reported.
Wedgedale Dr., unit block, 6 a.m. April 26. Malicious wounding was reported.
MALICIOUS WOUNDING/ABDUCTION
Wedgedale Dr., unit block, 6:32 a.m. April 26. Responding to a report, deputies found a man armed with a knife outside a residence. It was determined that after an altercation, the man cut a roommate and threatened six occupants in the residence. A 21-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and abduction.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Argus Pl., 300 block, 5 p.m. April 21. A theft was reported.
Argus Pl., 400 block, April 21 to April 22. A flag was stolen from a residence.
Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, 10 a.m. to 4:25 p.m. April 20. Property was stolen from vehicles in the area.
Church Rd. W., 700 block, 4 p.m. April 22. Credit card information was stolen.
Davis Dr., 200 block, 7 p.m. April 22 to 8:30 a.m. April 23. Tools were stolen from a trailer.
Douglas Ct., 23000 block, April 24. Tools were stolen from a vehicle and ignition system was damaged.
Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, 4 p.m. April 21. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, 4 p.m. April 25. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, 10 p.m. April 23. Shoplifting was reported.
Frederick Dr. E., 46600 block, 8 a.m. April 27. A theft was reported.
Free Ct., 200 block, 7:54 p.m. April 27. A coin dispenser was stolen from a restaurant.
McFadden Sq., 21200 block, April 18 to April 28. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.
Overton Ct., 20500 block, 7 p.m. April 23. A theft was reported.
Poplar Rd. E., 200 block, 10 a.m. to 4:25 p.m. April 20. Property was stolen from vehicles in the area.
St. Johns Sq., 100 block, 1:02 p.m. April 28. An electric skateboard was stolen.
Wedgedale Dr., unit block, 2 a.m. April 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Wedgedale Dr., unit block, 3:12 a.m. April 24. A resident confronted a male attempting to enter his vehicle and a neighbor’s vehicle. The male fled from the scene with tools from one of the vehicles.
Woodson Dr., 46900 block, 8 p.m. April 24. A theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Cascades Pkwy., 21600 block, March 5 to April 21. A rental vehicle was stolen.
Gable Sq., 45300 block, 1:31 p.m. April 4. A 2019 gray Acura ILX reported stolen from this location was recovered on Main Street in Fairfax City.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/TRAFFIC ALTERCATION
Route 7 and City Center Blvd., 6:20 p.m. April 26. A motorcyclist rode next to a driver, produced an object, and struck the side mirror of the vehicle.
VANDALISM
Davis Dr., 200 block, 7 p.m. April 22. Property was damaged.
Morningside Terr., 20600 block, 4 p.m. April 23. A vehicle window was damaged.
STONE RIDGE AREA
THEFT
Kings Canyon Sq., 24700 block, 1 p.m. April 23. Identity theft was reported.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus