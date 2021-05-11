Hampton Woods Terr., 42200 block, 1 p.m. April 30. Identity theft was reported.
Sideoats Field Ct., 40800 block, 3 p.m. April 30. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.
VANDALISM
Goshen Rd., 24600 block, 11 a.m. April 26. Property was damaged.
ASHBURN AREA
ASSAULTS
Dierdre Sq., 22400 block, 7 a.m. May 3. An assault was reported.
Easthampton Plaza, 20500 block, 11 p.m. May 2. An assault was reported.
Easthampton Plaza, 20600 block, 5:05 p.m. April 29. Several individuals got out of a vehicle and assaulted a male.
Flagstaff Plaza, 22400 block, 11 p.m. April 30. An assault was reported.
Loudoun County Pkwy. and Ryan Rd., 10:01 p.m. May 1. After a traffic altercation, a driver yelled at another driver and punched him in the face.
Prescott Green Sq., 42500 block, 5 a.m. April 27. An assault was reported.
Triple Crown Ct., 20500 block, midnight May 3. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44100 block, 10 a.m. May 1. Identity theft was reported.
Dodge Terr., 43800 block, 9 p.m. April 27. A residence was entered.
Junction Plaza, 43300 block, 4 p.m. May 3. Identity theft was reported.
Tattinger Terr., 43700 block, 1 p.m. April 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Patching Pond Sq., 43500 block, 2 a.m. April 30. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Claiborne Pkwy., 20300 block, 8 a.m. April 26. Property was damaged.
Crescent Park Sq., 21800 block, midnight April 27. Two properties were damaged.
Granite Mountain Terr., 21800 block, 9:30 p.m. April 28 to 7:30 p.m. April 29. A vehicle window was damaged.
Hedgeapple Ct., 42900 block, midnight April 30. Property was damaged.
Hidden Creek Ct., 20200 block, 9 p.m. May 3. A vehicle window was shattered.
Provincetown Dr., 44600 block, 4 p.m. April 30. A vehicle was damaged in a parking garage.
Shellhorn Rd., 21700 block, 8 p.m. May 2. Property was damaged.
Zulla Chase Pl., 22700 block, 1 to 6 a.m. May 3. A residence was damaged.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
ASSAULT
Loudoun County Pkwy. and Ryan Rd., 10 p.m. May 1. An assault was reported.
THEFT
Pamplin Terr., 42800 block, 10 a.m. May 3. Identity theft was reported.
LEESBURG AREA
ARRESTS
Broadway St., 400 block, 6:30 p.m. April 24. A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft that occurred at this location.
Ripley Dr., 400 block, 3:50 p.m. April 24. A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft that occurred at this location.
ASSAULTS
Catoctin Cir. SE, unit block, 10 a.m. April 30. Threats were reported.
Elkridge Way, 100 block, 8 p.m. May 2. An assault was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 7 p.m. May 3. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 11 p.m. April 26. Two people fought.
Hancock Pl., 100 block, 7 p.m. April 30. Threats were reported.
Kristin Ct., 600 block, 1 p.m. April 26. Threats were reported.
Market St. E., 500 block, 7 p.m. April 27. An assault was reported.
Market St. E., 700 block, 10 p.m. May 3. Threats were reported.
Market St. W., 200 block, midnight May 2. An assault was reported.
Sassafras Dr., 35500 block, 4 a.m. April 29. An assault was reported.
Stoney Brook Sq., 43800 block, midnight May 2. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Battery Point Pl., 43000 block, midnight April 29. Identity theft was reported.
Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 3 p.m. April 28. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, noon April 30. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 2 p.m. April 27. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 8 p.m. May 1. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 3 p.m. April 29. A theft was reported.
Goldsworth Terr., 100 block, 6 p.m. May 3. Trespassing was reported.
Hagley Pl., 41400 block, midnight April 28. Identity theft was reported.
Hirst Rd. and N. Hatcher Ave., noon April 29. Credit card information was stolen.
King St. S., 600 block, 3 p.m. April 29. Trespassing was reported.
King St. S., 600 block, 3 p.m. May 1. Trespassing was reported.
King St. S., 600 block, 4 p.m. May 1. Trespassing was reported.
Mount Gilead Rd., 39500 block, 11 a.m. May 3. Identity theft was reported.
Olympic Blvd., 43800 block, 1 a.m. May 2. Golf carts were removed from storage and driven around a golf course, causing damage.
Olympic Blvd., 43800 block, midnight May 2. Property was stolen.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 6 p.m. April 30. Trespassing was reported.
Potomac Station Dr., 18800 block, 7 p.m. April 29. Identity theft was reported.
Ribbon Limestone Terr. SE, 1500 block, 1 p.m. May 4. A theft was reported.
Sunset View Terr. SE, 500 block, 6 a.m. April 29. Identity theft was reported.
Washington St. NE, 100 block, 9 p.m. April 27. A theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Catoctin Cir., 11 p.m. April 27. A vehicle was stolen.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, noon April 26. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Bonnie Ridge Dr., 700 block, noon April 27. Property was damaged.
Clark Ct., 700 block, noon May 3. Property was damaged.
Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 7 p.m. May 1. Property was damaged.
Inula Sq., 18500 block, 10 a.m. May 1. Property was damaged.
Meadows Lane, 100 block, 2 p.m. April 27. Property was damaged.
Olympic Blvd., 43800 block, midnight May 2. Property was damaged.
Orchid Dr., 18400 block, midnight May 1. Property was damaged.
Orchid Dr., 18400 block, 1 to 1:30 a.m. May 1. Mailboxes were damaged.
Riverpoint Dr., 43600 block, 1 a.m. May 1. Three properties were damaged.
Riverpoint Dr., 43600 block, 1 to 1:30 a.m. May 1. Mailboxes were damaged.
Trailview Blvd., 900 block, 7 p.m. April 26. Property was damaged.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 11 a.m. April 40. Property was damaged.
LOVETTSVILLE AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
Mica Pl., 11500 block, April 23 to May 4. Property was stolen from a residence.
POTOMAC FALLS AREA
ASSAULT
Broadspear Terr., 46500 block, 4 p.m. May 2. An assault was reported.
THEFT
Harrow Ct., unit block, midnight April 26. Identity theft was reported.
Lyndhurst Ct., unit block, 6 a.m. April 26. Identity theft was reported.
VANDALISM
Brisbane Sq. and Canberra Dr., 8 p.m. April 30. Property was damaged.
Harry Byrd Hwy. and City Center Blvd., 6 p.m. April 26. Property was damaged.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
ASSAULTS
Pickwick Dr., 17000 block, 4:14 p.m. April 23. Domestic dispute was reported.
Town of Purcellville area, 3:35 p.m. April 29. Harassment was reported.
THEFT/BURGLARY
11th St. S., 500 block, 10:04 a.m. April 29. A vehicle registration and insurance card were stolen from a vehicle.
ROUND HILL AREA
THEFT
Greenwood Dr., 17000 block, 3:17 p.m. May 3. A female was observed opening a mailbox. Nothing was reported missing.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
Laurel Ave. E., 100 block, 5 p.m. April 30. An assault was reported.
Sedgemoor Sq., 200 block, 8 to 9 p.m. April 2. A male grabbed a child by the shoulders and threatened him while he was playing in front of a residence.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Adelphi Terr., 22900 block, April 29 to April 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Amelia St. N., 600 block, midnight April 30. Identity theft was reported.
Burbank and Monk Meadows terraces, 9 a.m. to 2:10 p.m. May 1. Windows were stolen from a construction site.
Center Brook Sq., 20100 block, midnight April 27. Identity theft was reported.
Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, 9 p.m. May 2. A residence was entered.
Cheshire Ct., 900 block, 9 a.m. May 1. Identity theft was reported.
Community Plaza, 46900 block, 6 p.m. April 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Community Plaza, 46900 block, April 29 to May 1. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Conductor Terr., 45400 block, 5 p.m. May 3. Identity theft was reported.
Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, 6 p.m. April 26. Credit card information was stolen.
Enterprise St., 400 block, 1 p.m. April 30. A wallet was stolen at a business.
Frederick Dr. E., 46600 block, 8 a.m. April 27. Identity theft was reported.
Free Ct., 200 block, 7 p.m. April 27. A theft was reported.
Iron Oak Terr., 45900 block, April 29 to April 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Oakgrove Rd., 22900 block, April 29 to April 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Potomac Hill Sq., 23000 block, April 29 to April 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Royal Villa Terr., 20800 block, 6 p.m. April 30. Identity theft was reported.
Shepard Dr., 1400 block, 5 p.m. April 29. Identity theft was reported.
Sterling Blvd. N., 1300 block, April 30 to May 4. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.
Whitehall Terr., 22900 block, April 29 to April 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Yellow Oak Terr., 22800 block, April 29 to April 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Brethour Ct., 700 block, midnight April 29. A silver 2011 Ford Focus was stolen from a residence.
Cascades Pkwy., 21600 block, March 5 to April 21. A vehicle reported stolen from this location was recovered in Alabama. A 20-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and is pending extradition from Alabama.
VANDALISM
Brisbane Sq. and Canberra Dr., April 30 to May 1. A curb was painted.
Frederick Dr. E., 46600 block, noon May 2. Property was damaged.
Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 5 p.m. May 1. 5 p.m. May 1. Property was damaged.
Watford Ct. N., 700 block, 6 p.m. May 2. Property was damaged.
STONE RIDGE AREA
THEFT
Flaming Tree Ct., 24900 block, 1 p.m. April 28. A theft was reported.
SUGARLAND RUN AREA
ASSAULT
Wedgedale Dr., unit block, 6 a.m. April 26. A malicious assault was reported.
