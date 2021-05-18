Dulles Retail Plaza, 22000 block, 6:44 p.m. May 6. Two men got out of a vehicle, and one of them brandished a firearm at a man and demanded property, which the man refused to give. The man was assaulted after a verbal altercation and received minor injuries but was able to drive away with his juvenile son. A 20-year-old Leesburg man and a 25-year-old Fredericksburg man were arrested and charged with attempted robbery and possession and use of a firearm.