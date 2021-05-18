Visionary Ct., 41900 block, 10:50 a.m. May 4. A credit card was stolen at a store.
VANDALISM
Cordgrass Cir., 41800 block, 3:25 p.m. May 8. A flowerpot was thrown at a sliding-glass door, causing damage.
Mayfield Meadow Dr. and Fleetwood Rd., 9 a.m. May 5. Property was damaged.
Millstream and Southpoint drives, May 11 to May 12. A vehicle windshield was damaged by a rock.
Sideoats Field Ct., 40800 block, May 11 to May 12. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.
ASHBURN AREA
ASSAULTS
Deirdre Sq., 22400 block, 7 a.m. May 3. An assault was reported.
Easthampton Plaza, 20600 block, 5:05 p.m. April 29. A 19-year-old Harpers Ferry man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Thistledown Terr., 43100 block, 2 a.m. May 8. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Central Station Dr., 43800 block, 9 p.m. May 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Ladyslipper Sq., 21800 block, midnight May 11. Identity theft was reported.
Novi Terr., 43300 block, 1 a.m. May 5. Identity theft was reported.
VANDALISM
Central Station Dr., 43800 block, 9 p.m. May 7. Property was damaged.
Middlebury St., 20400 block, May 9 to May 11. A vehicle window was shattered.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
Avion Sq., 17300 block, 6 p.m. May 4. Identity theft was reported.
Wade Dr., 44100 block, 6:15 p.m. Jan. 8. Equipment was stolen from a business.
LEESBURG AREA
ARRESTS
Catoctin Cir. and Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 11:23 p.m. April 27. A 42-year-old man was arrested and charged with robbery.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 500 block, 8:34 p.m. April 27. A 42-year-old man was arrested and charged with kidnapping, assault, burglary, destruction of property, and trespassing.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 1200 block, 8:24 p.m. May 1. A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 2:04 p.m. April 27. A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault, destruction of property, and theft from a building.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3 p.m. April 27. A 38-year-old woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4:50 p.m. April 27. A 53-year-old man was arrested and charged with destruction of property.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 6:13 p.m. April 28. A 47-year-old woman was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Washington St. NE, 100 block, 9:44 p.m. April 27. A 42-year-old man was arrested and charged with destruction of property and trespassing.
ASSAULTS
Adams Dr., unit block, 10 a.m. May 7. Two people fought.
Chickasaw Pl., 1600 block, 10 p.m. May 9. Two people fought.
Cobbler Terr., 600 block, 11 p.m. May 9. Two people fought.
Connery Terr., 100 block, midnight May 10. Two people fought.
Constellation Sq., 600 block, 4 p.m. May 12. Threats were reported.
Deerpath Ave., 300 block, noon May 8. Two people fought.
Deerpath Ave., 300 block, 9 p.m. May 12. Two people fought.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 800 block, 1 p.m. May 5. An assault was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 800 block, 2 p.m. May 6. An assault was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 4 p.m. May 8. Threats were reported.
Evergreen Mill Rd., 400 block, 2 p.m. May 7. An assault was reported.
Heritage Way, 100 block, 4 p.m. May 8. An assault was reported.
Market St. E., 300 block, 1 p.m. May 7. An assault was reported.
Market St. E., 500 block, 4 p.m. May 8. Threats were reported.
Meadows Lane, 100 block, midnight May 6. Two people fought.
Meadows Lane, 100 block, 2 a.m. May 6. Two people fought.
Morven Park Rd., 2 a.m. May 13. Two people fought.
Potomac Station Dr., 700 block, 9 a.m. May 5. Threats were reported.
Potomac Station Dr., 700 block, 3 p.m. May 5. An assault was reported.
Sparkleberry Terr., 500 block, 9 p.m. May 8. Two people fought.
Valley View Ave. SW, 200 block, 4 p.m. May 9. Two people fought.
Victory Lane, 42000 block, 5 p.m. May 10. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Adams Dr., unit block, 7 p.m. May 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Chambourcin Pl., 23000 block, 9 a.m. May 13. A theft was reported.
Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 7 p.m. May 7. Trespassing was reported.
Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, noon May 6. Shoplifting was reported.
Cypress Ridge Terr., 19300 block, 1 p.m. May 5. Identity theft was reported.
Defender Dr., 43200 block, 7 a.m. April 22. A theft was reported.
Dry Mill Rd., 100 block, 11 p.m. May 9. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 11 p.m. May 12. Stolen property was recovered.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 6 p.m. May 8. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 9 a.m. May 5. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 1 p.m. May 11. Shoplifting was reported.
Evergreen Mill Rd., 500 block, 10 a.m. May 6. A theft was reported.
Goldsworth Terr., 100 block, 6 p.m. May 3. Trespassing was reported.
Great Laurel Sq., 100 block, 11 p.m. May 10. A theft was reported.
Huntfield Ct., 400 block, noon May 12. A theft was reported.
Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 9 a.m. May 13. A theft was reported.
Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 4 p.m. May 11. A theft was reported.
Industrial Ct., 300 block, 9 a.m. May 8. A theft was reported.
Market St. E., 300 block, 4 p.m. May 10. A theft was reported.
Market St. E., 700 block, 4 a.m. May 8. A theft was reported.
Market St. E., 1500 block, 10 a.m. May 4. A theft was reported.
North St., 500 block, 1 p.m. May 10. A theft was reported.
North St., 700 block, 7 a.m. May 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Oatlands Plantation Lane, 20800 block, 7 p.m. May 5. A theft was reported.
Royal St., 100 block, 8 a.m. May 13. A theft was reported.
Ruby Dr., 19300 block, 2 p.m. May 10. Shoplifting was reported.
Slack Lane, 100 block, 3 p.m. May 11. A theft was reported.
Tavistock Dr. SE and Burnside Terr. SE, noon May 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Thornberry Sq., 43800 block, midnight May 7. Identity theft was reported.
Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 10 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. May 7. Signs were stolen.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Trident Sq., 18700 block, A vehicle was stolen.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 5 a.m. May 10. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Adams Dr., unit block, 5 p.m. May 11. Property was damaged.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 43000 block, 9 a.m. May 9. Graffiti was painted on trees.
Griffin Farm Lane, 14100 block, 9:15 a.m. May 10. A light pole on a property was damaged.
Nikki Terr., 400 block, 5 p.m. May 5. Property was damaged.
Stratford Pl., 100 block, 10 p.m. May 12. Property was damaged.
LOVETTSVILLE AREA
ASSAULT
Milltown Rd., 13800 block, 2 a.m. May 8. An assault was reported.
MIDDLEBURG AREA
ASSAULT
Foxcroft Rd., 23300 block, 7 p.m. May 9. An assault was reported.
THEFT
Snake Hill Rd., 35400 block, 5 p.m. May 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
PAEONIAN SPRINGS AREA
BURGLARY
Hidden Hills Lane, 40500 block, 3:20 p.m. May 10. Responding to a burglar alarm, deputies discovered that a property was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.
POTOMAC FALLS AREA
ASSAULT
Drysdale Terr., 46500 block, 10 a.m. May 12. An assault was reported.
THEFTS
Ashmere Sq., 46600 block, 1 p.m. May 8. A theft was reported.
Edds Lane, 100 block, 5 a.m. May 6. Shoplifting was reported.
Edds Lane, 100 block, noon May 8. A theft was reported.
Glenbrook Terr, 20600 block, 7 a.m. May 6. Identity theft was reported.
Teasdale Ct., unit block, 4 p.m. May 3. Identity theft was reported.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
ASSAULTS
Autumn Chase Ct., 400 block, 3:47 a.m. May 6. Two people fought. One suffered cuts to the face. A protective order was issued.
Maple Ave. E., 100 block, 11 a.m. May 8. An assault was reported.
THEFTS
Harry Byrd Hwy. and Purcellville Rd., 5 p.m. May 5. Five shoplifting incidents were reported.
Main St. W., 600 block, 12:31 a.m. April 30. An employee at a store observed a male taking merchandise. He fled from the store when confronted.
VANDALISM
16th St. N., 100 block, 5:45 p.m. May 5. A vehicle was damaged.
ROUND HILL AREA
THEFT
Arrowwood Pl., 17300 block, 8 p.m. May 10. Identity theft was reported.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
Cardinal Glen Cir., 300 block, noon May 6. An assault was reported.
Dulles Town Cir., 21100 block, 12:15 p.m. May 6. A male struck a female in the face and fled from a store.
ROBBERY
Dulles Retail Plaza, 22000 block, 6:44 p.m. May 6. Two men got out of a vehicle, and one of them brandished a firearm at a man and demanded property, which the man refused to give. The man was assaulted after a verbal altercation and received minor injuries but was able to drive away with his juvenile son. A 20-year-old Leesburg man and a 25-year-old Fredericksburg man were arrested and charged with attempted robbery and possession and use of a firearm.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Dulles Retail Plaza, 22000 block, 2:10 p.m. May 11. Cellphones were stolen from a store.
Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 4 a.m. May 5. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 4 a.m. May 12. A theft was reported.
Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 4 a.m. May 12. Property was entered.
Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 1 p.m. May 9. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 4 p.m. May 8. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 4:49 a.m. May 12. A store was entered by breaking a glass door.
Fitness Ct., 22500 block, 5 p.m. May 10. A male was observed opening vehicle doors in a parking lot.
Indian Creek Dr., 23000 block, May 4 to May 7. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Maple Ave. W., 600 block, 9 to 9:57 a.m. May 6. Air-conditioning coils were stolen from a residence.
Maple Hollow Ct., 21400 block, 1:50 a.m. May 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Parc Dulles Sq., 21100 block, 11 a.m. May 7. Identity theft was reported.
Pebble Run Pl., 23700 block, 3 p.m. May 10. A theft was reported.
Pebble Run Pl., 23700 block, 3 p.m. May 10. Identity theft was reported.
Relocation Dr., 22800 block, May 7 to May 10. Tires were stolen from a business.
Shaw Rd., 21800 block, midnight May 11. Identity theft was reported.
Shephard Dr., 45500 block, May 5 to May 6. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Southbank St., 21000 block, 6 p.m. May 7. A theft was reported.
Southbank St., 21000 block, 6 p.m. May 7. Identity theft was reported.
Sterling Blvd. S., 1600 block, 12:51 a.m. May 8. Deputies responding to a burglary report arrested a 28-year-old man and charged him with burglary, larceny of a firearm, destruction of property, and resisting arrest. A 19-year-old Sterling man waiting in a vehicle was found to be wanted on federal charges. Three firearms were recovered.
Stonehouse Pl., 11300 block, 2 a.m. May 10. A golf cart was stolen from a residence. The cart was recovered nearby.
Straham Way, 20500 block, 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. May 8. An item from a package was opened and removed from a mailbox.
Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 11 p.m. May 6. A theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Enterprise St., 100 block, May 4 to May 7. A gray 2009 Dodge Journey was stolen from a parking lot.
Ironwood Rd. S., 1000 block, 9 p.m. May 7. A gray 2015 Toyota Corolla was stolen from a residence.
VANDALISM
Avondale Dr., 400 block, 5 p.m. May 10. A key was used to damage a vehicle.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 9 a.m. May 6. Property was damaged.
Giles Pl. and Sugarland Run Dr., May 8 to May 9. Community mailboxes were damaged.
Pebble Run Pl., 23700 block, 3 p.m. May 10. Property was damaged.
Sterling Blvd. N., 1600 block, 3 a.m. May 9. Windows of two vehicles were broken.
STONE RIDGE AREA
THEFTS
Freshfields Ct., 41000 block, 9 p.m. May 6. Identity theft was reported.
Sideoats Field Ct., 40800 block, 8 p.m. May 11. A theft was reported.
SUGARLAND AREA
ASSAULTS
Cottage and S. Fox roads, 3 p.m. May 7. An assault was reported.
Woodboro Terr., 47500 block, 10 p.m. May 8. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Argus Pl., 300 block, 11 p.m. May 8. Credit card information was stolen.
Argus Pl., 300 block, 11 p.m. May 8. Property was stolen from a residence.
Seneca Ridge Dr., unit block, 10 a.m. May 10. A theft was reported.
VANDALISM
Giles Pl. and Sugarland Run Dr., 10 p.m. May 8. Property was damaged.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus