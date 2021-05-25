ASHBURN AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bles Park and Broadview drives, May 14 to May 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle, and damage was found on a door frame and exhaust pipe.
Falling Leaf Ct., 42800 block, 9 a.m. May 14. A purse was snatched.
Falling Leaf Ct., 42800 block, May 12 to May 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Ice Rink Plaza area, 44200 block, May 18. Cash was stolen from a business.
Preakness Ct., 20600 block, 5 p.m. May 13. A theft was reported.
Stonegarden Terr., 43300 block, 3 p.m. May 13. Identity theft was reported.
VANDALISM
Wintergrove Dr., 43100 block, midnight May 13. Property was damaged.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
THEFT
Dehavilland Dr., May 14 to May 17. A bulldozer bucket was stolen from a property.
GREAT FALLS AREA
VANDALISM
Monticello Dr., 10800 block, May 13 to May 14. A vehicle was damaged.
HAMILTON AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
E. Colonial Hwy., 38900 block, 5 a.m. May 17. A cash register was stolen from a business entered by throwing a cinder block through a window.
E. Colonial Hwy., 38900 block, May 17. A theft was reported.
LEESBURG AREA
ARRESTS
Deerpath Ave. SW, 300 block, 12:19 p.m. May 8. A 36-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 6:05 p.m. May 4. A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a child that occurred at this location.
Market St. E., 1500 block, 10:20 a.m. May 4. A 38-year-old woman was arrested and charged with theft from a building and destruction of property that occurred at this location.
Valley View Ave. SW, 200 block, noon May 5. A 35-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault and burglary that occurred at this location.
ASSAULTS
Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 1 p.m. May 14. Threats were reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 7 p.m. May 18. An assault was reported.
Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 6 p.m. May 19. Threats were reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 2 a.m. May 14. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 5 a.m. May 14. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 11 p.m. May 13. Two people fought.
Market St. E., 700 block, noon May 18. Threats were reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11 a.m. May 15. Two people fought.
Thornberry Sq., 43800 block, 5 p.m. May 13. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Avebury Manor Pl., 15600 block, noon May 14. Identity theft was reported.
Chamourcin Pl., 23000 block, 9 a.m. May 13. A theft was reported.
Classic Path Way, 1400 block, 10 a.m. May 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 11 a.m. May 17. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1 a.m. May 15. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 7 p.m. May 17. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 2 p.m. May 13. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 8 a.m. May 14. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 9 a.m. May 14. Shoplifting was reported.
Evergreen Mill Rd., 500 block, 10 a.m. May 19. A theft was reported.
Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 7 p.m. May 17. A theft was reported.
Miller Dr., 700 block, 10 a.m. May 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Nikki Terr., 400 block, 7 p.m. May 17. A theft was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 4 p.m. May 13. Shoplifting was reported.
Potomac Station Dr., 700 block, 2 p.m. May 13. A theft was reported.
Themis St. SE, 1100 block, noon May 16. A theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Fieldstone Dr., 10 a.m. May 19. A vehicle was stolen.
Market St. E., 500 block, 1 a.m. May 15. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Bike Trail and Sycolin Rd. SE, 11 a.m. May 14. Property was damaged.
Classic Path Way, 1400 block, 6 p.m. May 18. Property was damaged.
Coton Reserve Dr., 19100 block, May 1 to May 13. Graffiti was found on the street.
Marshall Dr., 900 block, 6 a.m. May 20. A vehicle was tampered with.
Prosperity Ave., unit block, 2 a.m. May 19. A vehicle was tampered with.
Rockbridge Dr., 500 block, 7 a.m. May 19. Property was damaged.
Trailview Blvd. and Lawson Rd. SE, 7 a.m. May 17. Property was damaged.
PAEONIAN SPRINGS AREA
VANDALISM
Hidden Hills Lane, 40500 block, 5:47 p.m. May 17. A residence was entered by breaking a window, and a fire extinguisher was discharged inside.
POTOMAC FALLS AREA
THEFTS
Christopher Lane, unit block, 6 p.m. May 13. Credit card information was stolen.
Jeremy Ct., unit block, 2 p.m. May 13. Identity theft was reported.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
BURGLARY
E. Main St., 600 block, 4 a.m. May 17. Two businesses were entered by damaging glass doors.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULT
Signal Ct., 300 block, 8 a.m. May 14. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Catalina Ct., 45300 block, 10 p.m. May 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Catalina Ct., 45300 block, May 13 to May 14. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Enterprise St., 22400 block, 3:49 a.m. May 18. A cash register drawer was stolen from a business entered by force. A 19-year-old Oxon Hill man and a 20-year-old Falls Church man were arrested and charged with burglary, destruction of property and additional charges.
Kale Ave., 100 block, midnight May 14. A theft was reported.
Manning Sq., 21900 block, May 13 to May 15. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Shaw Rd., 22500 block, 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Springlake Ct., 21300 block, May 19. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Sugarland Run Dr., 46700 block, 11 p.m. May 13. Shoplifting was reported.
Sugarland Run Dr., 46700 block, 3 a.m. May 18. An individual took merchandise and left a store without paying.
VANDALISM
Shaw Rd., 22200 block, May 14 to May 15. A door to a store was damaged.
Swan Creek Ct., 20400 block, 7 p.m. May 13. Property was damaged.
Swan Creek Ct., 20400 block, May 13 to May 14. A vehicle was damaged.
STONE RIDGE AREA
ASSAULT
Collaboration Dr., 41000 block, 10 a.m. May 13. An assault was reported.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus