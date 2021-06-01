ASHBURN AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Central Station Dr., 43800 block, May 10 to May 18. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.
Ferncliff Terr., 44000 block, 6:45 a.m. May 1. A man entered a female acquaintance’s residence and assaulted her when he was confronted. The man damaged property before fleeing. A 37-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged with burglary, assault, and destruction of property.
Kingston Station Terr., 43800 block, midnight May 21. A credit card was stolen.
Waxpool Rd., 44300 block, May 6 to May 20. Copper wire was stolen from a construction site.
VANDALISM
Ashburn Village Blvd. and Gloucester Pkwy., 2:49 a.m. May 22. A rock was thrown at a moving vehicle, causing damage.
BRAMBLETON AREA
THEFT
Ryan Rd., 42400 block, 7 p.m. May 23. A theft was reported.
CATOCTIN AREA
THEFTS
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 8 p.m. May 22. Merchandise was taken, and an individual left a store without paying.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 9 p.m. May 21. Merchandise was taken, and an individual left a store without paying.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
ASSAULT
Riding Plaza, 25000 block, midnight May 23. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Atchinson Terr., 42700 block, May 19 to May 21. Tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by force.
Betty’s Farm Dr., 43500 block, May 24 to May 25. A cooktop was stolen from a residence under construction.
Flintonbridge Dr., 24700 block, 3:11 a.m. May 25. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Hartwood Dr., 26000 block, May 24 to May 25. A laptop computer was stolen from a vehicle.
Mink Meadows St., 43700 block, May 24 to May 25. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Pinebrook Rd., 24800 block, May 23 to May 24. Credit cards were stolen from a purse inside a vehicle.
Riding Plaza, 25000 block, midnight May 23. Shoplifting was reported. A 35-year-old Chantilly woman was arrested and charged with larceny, assault, and obstruction of justice.
Schooley Terr., 25400 block, May 19 to May 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Shipley Terr., 25300 block, May 19 to May 20. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Wakestone Park Terr., 25300 block, May 23 to May 24. Two vehicles were entered. A wallet was stolen from one of the vehicles.
White Cap Terr., 43500 block, May 19 to May 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Wakestone Park, 25300 block, 2:15 a.m. May 24. A vehicle was entered.
LEESBURG AREA
ARREST
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 11:32 p.m. May 13. A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
ASSAULTS
Catoctin Cir., unit block, 8 p.m. May 24. An assault was reported.
Coltsridge Terr. NE, 300 block, 7 p.m. May 20. An assault was reported.
Davis Ave., 200 block, 11 p.m. May 23. Two people fought.
E. Market St., 500 block, 11 p.m. May 25. An assault was reported.
E. Market St., 700 block, 9 p.m. May 24. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 10 p.m. May 20. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 11 a.m. May 23. Threats were reported.
Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 11 a.m. May 21. An assault was reported.
Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 8 p.m. May 21. An assault was reported.
N. King St., 800 block, 5 p.m. May 22. Two people fought.
Pink Azalea Terr. SE, 300 block, 6 p.m. May 20. Threats were reported.
Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 5 a.m. May 24. An assault was reported.
Sycolin Rd., 400 block, 9 a.m. May 22. Threats were reported.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Catoctin Cir., unit block, 10 a.m. May 22. Indecent exposure was reported.
ROBBERY
Rockbridge Dr., 500 block, 10 p.m. May 26. A robbery was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Beauregard Dr., 600 block, 6 p.m. May 24. Credit card information was stolen.
Crescent Station Terr. SE, 200 block, 7 p.m. May 20. A theft was reported.
Crescent Station Terr. SE, 200 block, noon May 21. A theft was reported.
E. Market St., 1500 block, noon May 25. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 6 p.m. May 22. Credit card information was stolen.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 8 a.m. May 26. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 2 p.m. May 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5 p.m. May 23. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 6 p.m. May 22. A theft was reported.
Goldsworth Terr., 100 block, 11 a.m. May 25. A theft was reported.
Phillips Dr., unit block, 1 p.m. May 21. A theft was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 10 p.m. May 23. Trespassing was reported.
Prosperity Ave., 100 block, 2 p.m. May 21. A theft was reported.
Robinson Mill Pl. SE, 100 block, noon May 24. Shoplifting was reported.
VANDALISM
Belmont Dr., 100 block, 2 p.m. May 23. Property was damaged.
Cattail Lane, 800 block, 8 a.m. May 23. Property was damaged.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 5 a.m. May 26. Property was damaged.
Front St. and Diamond Lake Dr., May 20. A pole on a gazebo was scratched.
Gleedsville Rd., 19300 block, 6 p.m. May 22. Property was damaged.
Plaza St., 300 block, 9 a.m. May 23. Property was damaged.
Queen St., 200 block, 7 a.m. May 20. A vehicle was tampered with.
Woodbridge Pkwy., 44000 block, 8:45 a.m. to 5:50 p.m. May 20. Vehicle doors were damaged.
LOVETTSVILLE AREA
ASSAULT
Waterford View Ct., 13300 block, 10 p.m. May 21. An assault was reported.
PAEONIAN SPRINGS AREA
VANDALISM
Hidden Hills Lane, 40500 block, 6:58 p.m. May 18. A person was observed attempting to enter a residence and forcing a door.
POTOMAC FALLS AREA
SEX OFFENSE
Devenshire Ct., unit block, 7:45 p.m. May 14. Two female pedestrians observed a man performing a sexual act while following them. A 50-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged with actual masturbation in public.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
ASSAULTS
Frazer Dr., 100 block, 1:01 a.m. May 20. Two females fought. A 21-year-old Purcellville woman was arrested.
Town of Purcellville area, 4:42 a.m. May 16. A male was assaulted.
N. 16th St., 100 block, 10:56 a.m. May 17. Two people fought.
THEFT/BURGLARY
E. Main St., 600 block, 4:13 a.m. May 17. Responding to an alarm, officers discovered a rock was thrown at a window of a business. It was also discovered that cash was stolen from another business.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
E. Frederick Dr., 500 block, 2:35 p.m. May 19. A female assaulted two people and fled from the area. A female was identified.
Holiday Park Dr., 22700 block, 8 p.m. May 22. An assault was reported.
Potomac Run Plaza, 46300 block, 5:04 p.m. May 24. A male was assaulted.
Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 2 a.m. May 22. An assault was reported.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Columbia Pl., 45100 block, 12:45 p.m. May 21. A male inside a vehicle was observed exposing himself.
Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, midnight May 21. A male inside a store was observed exposing himself.
Edds Lane, 100 block, 8:28 p.m. May 23. A female leaving a convenience store observed a male exposing himself. A male was identified.
PEEPING TOM
E. Poplar Rd., 500 block, 11:10 p.m. May 21. A resident observed an individual was seen peering through a window.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Alberta Terr., 21000 block, May 22. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Atlantic Blvd., 21600 block, May 14. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Davis Dr., 200 block, May 24 to May 25. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Douglas Ct. and Old Ox Rd., May 17 to May 19. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Dulles Plaza, 45500 block, 10 a.m. May 22. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Town Cir., 21100 block, 1:30 p.m. May 20. Property was stolen from a dressing room of a store.
Executive Dr., 100 block, April 23 to May 21. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Executive Dr., 22600 block, May 15 to May 16. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Harry Byrd Hwy., 46800 block, 5 p.m. May 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Holiday Park Dr., 22700 block, 9 p.m. May 22. Property was stolen from a building.
Holiday Park Dr., 22700 block, 9:52 p.m. May 22. Items were stolen from a hotel room.
Malibu Terr., 24600 block, 11:10 p.m. May 24. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
Pebble Run Pl., 23600 block, 8 a.m. May 24. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Prophecy Terr., 42400 block, 11:24 p.m. May 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Sandstone Sq., 20800 block, 7 to 8 a.m. May 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Stablemates Ct., 45500 block, May 23 to May 24. A black 2013 Mazda 3 was stolen.
Tribe Sq., 24700 block, 11:25 p.m. May 24. Two individuals attempted to enter a vehicle and fled from the scene when an owner confronted them.
Underwood Lane, 45000 block, May 19 to May 20. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Algonkian Pkwy. and Westmoreland Dr., May 25. Graffiti was found in a tunnel.
Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, May 24. A scratch was found on a vehicle and one of the tires was punctured.
Dulles Plaza, 45500 block, 7 p.m. May 21. Property was damaged.
Glenn Dr. and Gable Sq., May 24 to May 25. Three vehicle tires were punctured.
Monarch Dr., unit block, 2 to 3 a.m. May 23. A door glass to a residence was shattered.
S. Fox Rd., 100 block, 10:47 a.m. May 24. A vehicle window was broken.
SUGARLAND RUN AREA
THEFT
Monarch Dr., unit block, 6 a.m. May 23. A theft was reported.
