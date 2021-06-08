ASHBURN AREA
ASSAULT
Easthampton Plaza, 20500 block, 2 a.m. May 30. An assault was reported.
STALKING
Armstrong Terr., 22500 block, 7:20 p.m. May 25. A male driver followed a female driver, and when she exited her vehicle, the male began to follow her on foot. He fled when she entered an apartment building.
ROBBERY
Ashburn Rd., 20600 block, 12:55 a.m. May 27. A male robbed a convenience store of cash at gunpoint.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ashburn Rd., 19700 block, May 28 to June 1. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44100 block, 11 p.m. May 29. A theft was reported.
Chokeberry Sq., 43200 block, midnight May 30. A theft was reported.
Endicott Dr., 44700 block, May 26 to May 27. Three hard hats were stolen from a construction site.
Exchange St., 20400 block, 6:48 p.m. June 1. Identity theft was reported. A 23-year-old Germantown man was arrested and charged with identity theft, possession of fictitious identification card, and obtaining of money by false pretense.
Ludlum Ct., 43800 block, May 21 to May 28. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
STABBING
Defender Dr., 43200 block, 1:35 a.m. April 12. A 17-year-old Fairfax boy was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding that occurred in the South Riding area.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Riding Center Dr., 25400 block, May 26 to May 27. A sign was stolen from a high school.
Southpoint Dr., 24600 block, 6 a.m. May 28. A residence was entered.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Matties Terr., 43000 block, May 26 to May 27. A white 2009 Infiniti G37 convertible was stolen.
Transdulles Plaza, 46200 block, 6 p.m. May 30. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Pinebrook Rd., 24800 block, May 25 to May 26. Graffiti was found on the side of a building.
Tall Cedars Pkwy. and Pinebrook Rd., midnight to 12:45 a.m. May 28. Soap was poured into a fountain.
HAMILTON AREA
THEFT
N. Laycock St., 100 block, 3 p.m. My 28. A theft was reported.
LEESBURG AREA
ARRESTS
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 9:09 p.m. May 22. A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault that occurred at this location.
Hancock Pl. NE, 100 block, 7:45 p.m. May 21. A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault, disorderly conduct and drunkenness that occurred at this location.
N. King St., 100 block, 1:37 a.m. May 23. A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with counterfeiting and forgery that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4:10 p.m. May 18. A 34-year-old woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 5:14 p.m. May 19. A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.
ASSAULTS
Bonnie Ridge Dr., 700 block, 4 a.m. June 1. Two people fought.
Clark Ct., 700 block, 9 p.m. June 1. Two people fought.
Crestwood St., 500 block, 11 p.m. May 31. Two people fought.
Crestwood St., 500 block, midnight June 1. Two people fought.
E. Market St., 500 block, 9 p.m. May 28. An assault was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 800 block, 5 p.m. June 1. An assault was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 4 p.m. May 28. Threats were reported.
Hancock Pl., unit block, 3 p.m. June 1. Two people fought.
Hancock Pl., unit block, 8 p.m. May 28. Two people fought.
S. King St., 400 block, 1 p.m. May 31. Two people fought.
Thomas Mill Rd., 39800 block, 8 p.m. May 30. An assault was reported.
W. Market St., unit block, 11 p.m. May 28. Two people fought.
Wallace Dr., 100 block, 2 p.m. May 31. Two people fought.
STALKING
Catoctin Cir., 200 block, 8 p.m. May 31. Stalking was reported.
ROBBERIES
Loudoun St., 100 block, 1 a.m. May 29. A robbery was reported.
Meadows Lane, 100 block, 4 p.m. June 1. A robbery was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Andromeda Terr., 400 block, 4 p.m. May 28. A theft was reported.
Catoctin Cir., 700 block, 8 p.m. May 30. A theft was reported.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 6 p.m. May 28. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, noon June 1. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 4 p.m. June 1. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 7 p.m. May 28. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 7 p.m. May 28. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 7 a.m. May 28. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 10 p.m. May 27. Trespassing was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4 p.m. May 31. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5 p.m. May 27. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8 p.m. May 29. A theft was reported.
Great Laurel Sq., 100 block, 4 p.m. May 30. A theft was reported.
Prosperity Ave., 100 block, 11 a.m. May 27. A theft was reported.
S. King St., 500 block, 3 p.m. May 28. Shoplifting was reported.
Tuliptree Sq., 500 block, 9 a.m. May 30. A theft was reported.
Wage Dr., 800 block, 1 a.m. May 30. Trespassing was reported.
VANDALISM
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 5 a.m. May 26. Property was damaged.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 5 p.m. May 28. Property was damaged.
Hancock Pl., unit block, noon May 28. Property was damaged.
Marlow St., 100 block, 7 p.m. May 31. Property was damaged.
Oak View Dr., 100 block, 4 a.m. June 2. Property was damaged.
Plaza St., 300 block, 2 p.m. June 1. Property was damaged.
South St., 300 block, 9 a.m. May 28. Property was damaged.
POTOMAC FALLS AREA
THEFT
Tripleseven Rd. and Regina Dr., 8 a.m. May 26. A theft was reported.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
ASSAULTS
McDaniel Dr., 400 block, 4:55 p.m. May 27. Two people fought.
S. 26th St., 300 block, 7:09 p.m. May 26. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Mayfair Crown Dr. and Savile Row Terr., 4:40 p.m. May 21. An attempt was made to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
Purcellville Gateway, 100 block, 6:30 p.m. May 27. Trespassing was reported.
VANDALISM
Charles Town Pike, 36900 block, 11 p.m. May 27. Two flags at a residence were damaged.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
Mayfield Terr., 22300 block, 8 a.m. May 31. An assault was reported.
N. Amelia St., 600 block, 3:02 a.m. May 30. A group of males assaulted a man and a female. The female was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Stone Springs Blvd., 24400 block, 2 a.m. May 30. An assault was reported.
Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 1 a.m. May 29. An assault was reported.
Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 1 a.m. May 31. An assault was reported.
STRANGULATION
Grayson Pl., 200 block, 11:37 p.m. May 17. A man assaulted and strangled an acquaintance. A 36-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged with assault and strangulation.
W. Juniper Ave., 200 block, 10:57 p.m. May 30. A man choked an acquaintance and prevented her from leaving her residence. A 22-year-old Reston man was arrested and charged with assault, strangulation, and kidnapping.
SHOOTING
Enterprise St., 100 block, 11:13 p.m. May 29. A man threatened an employee at a restaurant when he was asked to leave. After leaving, he returned, fired a round at the employee and struck a window. The man drove away after a gunfire exchange with a security guard. A customer inside the restaurant received minor injuries and declined treatment. The man was located in Tallahassee. A 33-year-old man was charged with attempted murder, shooting from a vehicle, and shooting to maim or kill.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Clydesdale Ct., 45500 block, May 27 to May 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Dulles Plaza, 45500 block, May 21 to May 29. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
E. Frederick Dr. and Canfield Terr., 8 p.m. May 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Edenberry Ct., 200 block, 4 p.m. May 29. A residence was entered.
Gentry Dr., 21300 block, 1 p.m. May 29. A theft was reported.
Malibu Terr., 24600 block, midnight May 30. A theft was reported.
Pantzlaff Farm Terr., 24600 block, May 31 to June 1. Cash and items were stolen from a vehicle.
Stablehouse Dr., 22400 block, May 27 to May 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Trail Ct., 200 block, 11 p.m. May 28. A theft was reported.
Tripleseven Rd. and Regina Dr., May 26 to May 29. Two trees were stolen from a residential common area.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, midnight May 29. A vehicle was stolen.
Stablehouse Dr., 22300 block, May 27 to May 28. A blue 1999 Toyota Camry and a silver 2002 Cadillac DeVille were stolen. The Cadillac was recovered in the 1000 block of Norwood Court.
VANDALISM
E. Kennedy Rd., 1400 block, May 31 to June 1. Decking screws were intentionally placed under tires of a vehicle.
Enterprise St., 100 block, 11 p.m. May 29. Property was damaged.
Mayfield Terr., 22300 block, 8:20 a.m. May 31. A window was broken.
Westlake Dr., 46100 block, 7:28 p.m. May 27. A vehicle was scratched.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus