Enterprise St., 100 block, 11:13 p.m. May 29. A man threatened an employee at a restaurant when he was asked to leave. After leaving, he returned, fired a round at the employee and struck a window. The man drove away after a gunfire exchange with a security guard. A customer inside the restaurant received minor injuries and declined treatment. The man was located in Tallahassee. A 33-year-old man was charged with attempted murder, shooting from a vehicle, and shooting to maim or kill.