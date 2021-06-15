Grassland Grove Dr. and Methley Plum Pl., May 7 to May 10. Materials were stolen from a construction site.
Huntwick Glen Sq., 26000 block, 8:56 a.m. June 7. A temporary tag was stolen from a vehicle, and spray paint was found on the trunk.
VANDALISM
Chafee Cir., 25100 block, June 1 to June 3. Graffiti was found on a sign and on a curb.
ASHBURN AREA
ASSAULTS
Easthampton Plaza, 20500 block, 12:03 a.m. June 6. Two males entered a restaurant after it closed and refused to leave. They pushed and punched restaurant staff and fled in a vehicle.
W&OD Trail and Ashburn Rd., noon June 5. A bicyclist was slapped by a man.
ROBBERY
Ryan Center Way, 21800 block, 11:02 p.m. June 8. A male brandished a firearm and robbed a convenience store of cash.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Adams Mill Pl., 20800 block, midnight June 3. Credit card information was stolen.
Bent Twig Terr., 43200 block, 3 p.m. June 5. A theft was reported.
Bentwood Terr., 20500 block, 3 a.m. June 7. A theft was reported.
Center St., 42900 block, 9 p.m. June 7. A theft was reported.
Chestwood Acres Terr., 43100 block, 11 a.m. June 4. A credit card was stolen.
Cog Hill Terr., 43700 block, midnight June 3. A theft was reported.
Glenhazel Dr., 43800 block, 2 p.m. June 7. Identity theft was reported.
Greenwich Sq., 43500 block, 10 p.m. June 5. A theft was reported.
Greenwich Sq., 43500 block, 10 p.m. June 5. A theft was reported.
Hickory Hill Sq., 22500 block, June 8. A gym bag was stolen at a gym.
Parkhurst Plaza, 43700 block, noon June 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Peckham and Bowfonds streets, 9 p.m. June 5. A theft was reported.
Quiet Crossing Terr., 22900 block, May 27 to June 1. An air handler was stolen from a construction site.
VANDALISM
Chesterton St., 43000 block, midnight June 2. Newly poured concrete was damaged.
Dovetail Pl., 43300 block, 8 p.m. June 4. A for-sale sign was damaged.
Gatwick Sq., 43200 block, midnight June 2. Property was damaged.
Marblehead Dr., 20700 block, 5 p.m. June 3. A bathroom in a park and an outdoor heating and cooling unit were damaged.
Minerva Dr., 22900 block, June 2. A sunshade of a playground was broken.
Woodworth Ct., 43700 block, 1 a.m. June 6. Two wood planks of a fence were broken.
BRAMBLETON AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Livingston Terr., 22800 block, midnight June 6. A theft was reported.
McDonald Loch Terr., 23300 block, 7 p.m. June 4. Identity theft was reported.
VANDALISM
Brambleton Plaza, 22800 block, midnight June 4. Property was damaged.
Minerva Dr., 22900 block, 11 p.m. June 2. Property was damaged.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
ASSAULT
Ticonderoga Rd., 26000 block, noon June 2. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Huntwick Glen Sq., 26000 block, 8 a.m. June 7. Property was stolen.
John Mosby Hwy., 42300 block, 10 a.m. June 4. A clothing donation bin was stolen.
O’Brien Sq., 43600 block, May 25 to June 2. Lawn equipment and tools were stolen from a garage.
Spyder Pl., 43000 block, 11 a.m. June 3. Credit card information was stolen.
VANDALISM
Elk Lick Rd., 25300 block, 3 p.m. June 4. Property was damaged.
Huntwick Glen Sq., 26000 block, 8 a.m. June 7. Property was damaged.
HAMILTON AREA
ASSAULT
Sydnor St., unit block, 6 p.m. June 4. An assault was reported.
VANDALISM
Sydnor St., unit block, 6 p.m. June 4. Property was damaged.
LEESBURG AREA
ARRESTS
Crosstrail Blvd. SE, 100 block, 4:40 p.m. May 24. A 55-year-old woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.
E. Market St., 700 block, 9:21 p.m. May 24. A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Hancock Pl. NE, unit block, 7:46 p.m. May 28. A 42-year-old man was arrested and charged with destruction of property that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4:35 p.m. May 25. A 33-year-old woman was arrested and charged with robbery and destruction of property that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 7:46 p.m. May 25. A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
ASSAULTS
Cattail Lane, 800 block, noon June 5. Two people fought.
Deerfield Ave., 19400 block, 9 a.m. June 7. An assault was reported.
E. Market St., 500 block, 1 a.m. June 6. An assault was reported.
E. Market St., 500 block, 4 a.m. June 5. An assault was reported.
Evans Ridge Terr., 2 p.m. June 3. An assault was reported.
Forbes Ct., 1000 block, 9 a.m. June 3. An assault was reported.
Foxridge Dr., 400 block, 2 a.m. June 5. An assault was reported.
Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 7 a.m. June 5. An assault was reported.
Marshall Dr., 800 block, 7 p.m. June 2. An assault was reported.
Morrissett Ct. SE, 500 block, 4 p.m. June 7. Two people fought.
Potomac Station Dr., 700 block, 2 p.m. June 2. Threats were reported.
Russell Branch Pkwy. SE, 1300 block, 8 p.m. June 4. An assault was reported.
Star Violet Terr., 200 block, 11 a.m. June 6. Two people fought.
Woodridge Pkwy., 44000 block, 6 a.m. June 4. An assault was reported.
STALKING
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 6 p.m. June 5. Stalking was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
California Dr. NE, 600 block, 4 p.m. June 5. Shoplifting was reported.
California Dr. NE, 600 block, 11 p.m. June 3. Shoplifting was reported.
Catoctin Cir., unit block, 7 a.m. June 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Coltsridge Terr., 300 block, 6 p.m. June 6. Trespassing was reported.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 1 p.m. June 3. Shoplifting was reported.
Crescent Station Terr. SE, 200 block, 4 p.m. June 7. A theft was reported.
E. Market St., 500 block, noon June 6. A theft was reported.
E. Market St., 700 block, 6 p.m. June 7. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 9 p.m. June 3. Trespassing was reported.
Fieldsview Ct., 43200 block, midnight June 3. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2 p.m. June 5. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3 p.m. June 6. Trespassing was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 6 p.m. June 5. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 5 p.m. June 3. A theft was reported.
Front St., 19300 block, 10:30 a.m. to 2:10 p.m. June 8. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
James Monroe Hwy., 19400 block, May 23 to May 27. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Macalister Dr., 800 block, noon June 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Marshall Dr., 500 block, 1 p.m. June 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Pencader Way, 41300 block, 3 p.m. June 7. A theft was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9 a.m. June 6. A theft was reported.
Riverpoint Dr., 43900 block, 3 p.m. June 7. A bicycle was stolen.
Sycolin Rd., 19700 block, 7 a.m. June 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Tall Oaks Sq., 800 block, 6 a.m. June 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Tall Oaks Sq., 800 block, 11 a.m. June 2. Property was stolen from two vehicles.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 11 p.m. June 5. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Raspberry and Levade drives, May 28 to June 3. A gazebo was damaged.
PAEONIAN SPRINGS AREA
VANDALISM
Hidden Hills Land, 40500 block, noon June 5. Property was damaged.
POTOMAC FALLS AREA
ASSAULTS
Harry Byrd Hwy. and Bartholomew Fair Dr., 9 p.m. June 7. An assault was reported.
Lake Center Plaza, 46100 block, 1 a.m. June 5. An assault was reported.
THEFTS
E. Wiltshire Ct., unit block, 7 p.m. June 3. A theft was reported.
Lagrande Ct., 46100 block, 5 p.m. June 3. Credit card information was stolen.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Felsted Ct., 300 block, 10 a.m. June 4. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Tripleseven Rd., 50200 block, 2 a.m. June 2. Property was damaged.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
ASSAULTS
Leeds Ridge Ct., 400 block, 7:24 p.m. May 30. Two people fought.
S. 26th St., 300 block, 1:54 p.m. May 30. Two people fought.
THEFTS
Harpers Ferry Rd., 13300 block, May 24. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
Snickersville Tpk., 37100 block, 1 a.m. June 5. A theft was reported.
ROUND HILL AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Clover Terr., 35900 block, 3 p.m. June 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Clover Terr., 35900 block, June 4 to June 5. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Clover Terr., 35900 block, midnight June 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Leaside Terr., 17300 block, 4 p.m. June 4. A 2004 Honda Accord was stolen. It was recovered in the 17300 block of Dry Mill Road.
SOUTH RIDING AREA
THEFT
Center St., 42900 block, 9:04 p.m. June 7. A bicycle was stolen from a bike rack at a community pool.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
Algonkian Park Boat Ramp, 8:25 p.m. June 6. Three males assaulted a man while he was fishing.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 8 p.m. June 2. An assault was reported.
Lake Center Plaza, 46100 block, 1:14 a.m. June 5. A man grabbed another person’s shirt inside a restaurant, pulled out a knife and would not let him leave. The person was able to knock the knife away and flee the restaurant. A 41-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged with assault and kidnapping by force.
Sherwood Ct., 900 block, 9 p.m. June 7. An assault was reported.
ROAD RAGE
S. Sterling Blvd., 22300 block, 2:10 a.m. June 6. A driver fired a shot in the direction of another driver. A 25-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged with attempted assault with malicious intent and discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle.
ROBBERY
Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 8 p.m. June 2. A robbery was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cedar Lake Plaza, 46900 block, 1:27 a.m. May 30. A photo at a restaurant was stolen.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 2 p.m. June 6. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Eastern Plaza, 45500 block, 11 a.m. June 6. A theft was reported.
Dulles Eastern Plaza, 45500 block, midnight June 7. An employee theft was reported.
Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, midnight June 4. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, midnight June 5. A theft was reported.
Dulles Plaza, 44500 block, 6 a.m. June 3. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Town Cir., 210000 block, 6:30 p.m. June 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Dulles Town Cir., 21100 block, 3 p.m. June 4. An individual took merchandise and left a store without paying.
Dulles Westwood Pl., 47300 block, 7 p.m. June 7. A theft was reported.
E. Severn Way, 45500 block, 5:55 a.m. June 6. A computer was stolen from a hotel’s business center.
E. Staunton Ave., 300 block, June 2 to June 3. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
E. Wiltshire Ct., unit block, June 2 to June 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
John Mosby Hwy., 42300 block, 2 p.m. June 4. A theft was reported.
Mayfield Sq., 22300 block, June 3 to June 4. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
N. Alder Ave., 500 block, 4 p.m. June 3. A theft was reported.
Oakgrove Rd., 23000 block, 6:50 p.m. June 6. A purse was stolen at a laundromat.
Ruritan Rd., 100 block, 6 a.m. June 5. A theft was reported.
Shaw Rd., 22400 block, 8:23 a.m. June 4. Deputies responding to a report of a disoriented pedestrian discovered that he had a firearm. A 37-year-old Purcellville man was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
Shaw Rd., 500 block, 2 a.m. June 4. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Shepard Dr., 1300 block, 7 p.m. June 3. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Trefoil Lane, 45900 block, May 27 to May 28. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
W. Jasper Ct., 700 block, 11 a.m. June 2. A theft was reported.
Wedgedale Dr., unit block, June 1 to June 2. A stereo system was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Albemarle Rd., 1100 block, 11 p.m. June 4. A 2015 Toyota Corolla was stolen.
Stablehouse Dr., 22300 block, May 27 to May 28. A blue 1999 Toyota Camry reported stolen from this location was located in the area of Warwick Court.
VANDALISM
Tripleseven Rd., 50200 block, 2:10 a.m. June 2. A group of juveniles damaged items on a church ground.
SUGARLAND AREA
ASSAULT
Seneca Ridge Dr., unit block, 1 p.m. June 2. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Seneca Ridge Dr., unit block, 4 p.m. June 2. A theft was reported.
Wedgedale Dr., unit block, midnight June 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Algonkian Park boat ramp, 8 p.m. June 6. Property was damaged.
Monarch Dr., unit block, 7 p.m. June 5. Property was damaged.
Shepard Dr., 1300 block, 7 p.m. June 3. Property was damaged.
Wood Quay Dr., 20700 block, 6 p.m. June 3. Property was damaged.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus