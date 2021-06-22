To report a crime online, visit sheriff.loudoun.gov . The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app is also available at sheriff.loudoun.gov .

These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and Leesburg police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS

Clairmont Manor Sq., 25700 block, 2 a.m. June 8. Credit card information was stolen.

Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, noon June 12. Shoplifting was reported.

Gracehill Terr., 24600 block, 7 p.m. June 7. Identity theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, noon June 10. Property was damaged.

New Mountain Rd., 24200 block, 6:40 p.m. June 9. A mailbox was damaged.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Claiborne Pkwy., 20300 block, 2 p.m. June 11. An assault was reported.

Evergreen Ridge Dr., 23400 block, 1 p.m. June 11. An assault was reported.

Grandmoore St. and Old Ryan Rd., 3 p.m. June 16. An assault was reported.

Kelsey Sq., 21800 block, 4 p.m. June 9. An assault was reported.

Lowry Park Terr., 21000 block, 3 a.m. June 8. An assault was reported.

Thorndike St., 44700 block, 12:06 a.m. June 10. After an exchange of words between two drivers, one of them was assaulted.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Ashlar Terr., 44700 block, 1 p.m. June 7. Identity theft was reported.

Bentwood Terr., 20500 block, 3 a.m. June 7. A theft was reported.

Deepwood Terr., 21400 block, 7 a.m. June 14. Identity theft was reported.

Exchange St. and Endicott Dr., 5 p.m. June 11. Identity theft was reported.

Glenhazel Dr., 43800 block, 2 p.m. June 7. Identity theft was reported.

Hickory Hill Sq., 22500 block, 10 a.m. June 8. Property was stolen from a building.

Interlachen Cir., 19900 block, 5 p.m. June 8. Identity theft was reported.

Lost Creek Terr., 22500 block, 5 a.m. June 8. Identity theft was reported.

Lowry Park Terr., 21000 block, 3 a.m. June 8. A theft was reported.

Madison Heights Terr., 23400 block, 5 p.m. June 15. Credit card information was stolen.

Mohave Dr., 44100 block, 9 p.m. June 13. A theft was reported.

Seabring Terr., 22300 block, 9:25 p.m. June 13. Delivered packages were stolen from a residence.

Vestals Gap Dr., 42700 block, midnight June 13. Identity theft was reported.

Victorias Cross Terr., 21300 block, 1 p.m. June 9. Identity theft was reported.

Windmill Dr., 21200 block, 10 p.m. June 8. Property was entered.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Lowry Park Terr., 21000 block, 3 a.m. June 8. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Belmont Ridge Rd., 21500 block, 10 a.m. June 12. Graffiti was found on a building.

Charter Oak Dr. and Redfield St., 9 a.m. June 13. Property was damaged.

Marquis Sq., 43700 block, 8 to 11:19 p.m. June 13. A vehicle window was broken.

Minerva Dr., 22900 block, June 13 to June 14. A swastika and offensive graphics were found on a wall of a school.

Silver Creek Terr., 20000 block, 8 p.m. June 11. Three screws were drilled into vehicle tires.

Windmill Dr., 21400 block, 8:37 p.m. June 15. A group of juveniles flooded a bathroom at a park.

BRAMBLETON AREA

THEFT

Blue Copper Way, 42500 block, 6 p.m. June 8. Identity theft was reported.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Center St., 42900 block, 9 p.m. June 7. A theft was reported.

Eastern Marketplace Plaza, 25300 block, 3:55 p.m. June 10. Two males removed phones from a business.

Huntwick Glen Sq., 26000 block, 8 a.m. June 7. A theft was reported.

John Mosby Hwy., 43100 block, 3 a.m. June 13. Three people entered a business by breaking glass on a door.

John Mosby Hwy., 43100 block, 3:35 a.m. June 12. Cash registers were stolen from a business entered by breaking a window.

John Mosby Hwy., 43100 block, 7 p.m. June 11. Property was entered.

Loganshire Terr., 25300 block, midnight June 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Huntwick Glen Sq., 26000 block, 8 a.m. June 7. Property was damaged.

John Mosby Hwy., 43100 block, 3 a.m. June 13. Property was damaged.

John Mosby Hwy., 43100 block, 7 p.m. June 11. Property was damaged.

Thoroughgood Dr., 43000 block, 8 a.m. June 7. Property was damaged.

LEESBURG AREA

ARREST

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 1200 block, 1:07 p.m. June 9. A 47-year-old woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Battlefield Pkwy. SE, 600 block, 11 a.m. June 9. Threats were reported.

Deerfield Ave., 19400 block, 9 a.m. June 7. An assault was reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 300 block, 8 p.m. June 10. Stalking was reported.

E. Market St., 500 block, 1 a.m. June 12. An assault was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 11 a.m. June 16. Threats were reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 11 p.m. June 9. Two people fought.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 2 p.m. June 8. Threats were reported.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 3 p.m. June 11. Threats were reported.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 10 a.m. June 15. Malicious assault was reported.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 11:21 a.m. June 12. Two girls assaulted two staff members and a deputy at a facility. Both staff members were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Morrissett Ct., 500 block, 4 p.m. June 7. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 7 p.m. June 16. An assault was reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, midnight June 9. An assault was reported.

Valemount Terr., 800 block, 1 p.m. June 14. Two people fought.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 1 p.m. June 13. An assault was reported.

Washington St. NE, 100 block, 4 p.m. June 11. Two people fought.

Wilkinson Dr., 800 block, 5 p.m. June 8. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Balch Dr., 1500 block, 2 p.m. June 16. A bicycle was stolen.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, noon June 9. Trespassing was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. June 10. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Crescent Station Terr. SE, 200 block, 4 p.m. June 7. A theft was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 2 p.m. June 12. Shoplifting was reported.

E. Market St., 300 block, 2 a.m. June 12. A theft was reported.

E. Market St., 700 block, 6 p.m. June 7. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 10 p.m. June 15. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 1 p.m. June 9. Shoplifting was reported.

Elkridge Way, 100 block, 6 p.m. June 12. A theft was reported.

Fairfax St., unit block, 10 a.m. June 11. Trespassing was reported.

Fairfax St., unit block, 11 a.m. June 11. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. and Prosperity Ave. SE, 10 a.m. June 8. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 10 a.m. June 12. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4 p.m. June 16. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 6 p.m. June 16. Shoplifting was reported.

Linfield Terr., 800 block, 8 a.m. June 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Loudoun St., unit block, 3 p.m. June 16. A theft was reported.

Mill Run Ct., 18400 block, 10 p.m. June 13. A black bike and two scooters were stolen from a garage.

North St., 700 block, 7 a.m. June 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

North St., 700 block, 8 a.m. June 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Park Gate Dr., 200 block, 11 a.m. June 10. A theft was reported.

Pershing Ave., unit block, 3 p.m. June 11. A theft was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 7 p.m. June 11. A theft was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 7 p.m. June 16. A theft was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11 p.m. June 15. A theft was reported.

Radford Terr., 600 block, 7 a.m. June 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Rim Rock Cir., 18300 block, 3 a.m. June 15. Credit card information was stolen.

Riverpoint Dr., 43900 block, 3 p.m. June 7. A theft was reported.

Running Colt Pl., 17700 block, 4 p.m. June 9. A package was stolen from a residence.

Smartts Lane, 800 block, 6 p.m. June 9. A theft was reported.

Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 8 p.m. June 9. A theft was reported.

Teaberry Dr., 43100 block, 9 p.m. June 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Tearose Ct., 400 block, noon June 12. A theft was reported.

Tecumseh Terr., 1500 block, 10 p.m. June 16. A theft was reported.

Wildman St., 200 block, noon June 11. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Fairfax St., unit block, 11 a.m. June 9. A vehicle was stolen.

Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 5 a.m. June 16. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Clark Ct., 700 block, noon June 12. A vehicle was tampered with.

E. Market St., 300 block, 8 a.m. June 12. Property was damaged.

E. Market St., 700 block, 8 a.m. June 8. A vehicle was tampered with.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, noon June 15. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4 p.m. June 14. Property was damaged.

Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 10 a.m. June 14. Property was damaged.

Hunton Pl., 600 block, 9 p.m. June 14. Property was damaged.

Linden Hill Way, unit block, 6 a.m. June 10. Property was damaged.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 2 a.m. June 12. Property was damaged.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 6 p.m. June 13. Property was damaged.

Roanoke Dr., 300 block, 11 a.m. June 12. Property was damaged.

Teaberry Dr., 43100 block, 9 p.m. June 13. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

THEFTS

Berlin Tpk., 12700 block, 10 p.m. June 15. A theft was reported.

Stevens Rd., 37800 block, May 18 to June 10. Checks stolen from a mailbox were cashed.

VANDALISM

E. Broad Way, unit block, 8 p.m. June 15. Property was damaged.

E. Pennsylvania Ave., unit block, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. June 14. A flag was damaged.

S. Loudoun St., unit block, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. June 14. A flag was damaged.

POTOMAC FALLS AREA

ASSAULTS

Cranston St., 46200 block, 8 p.m. June 11. An assault was reported.

Harry Byrd Hwy. and Bartholomew Fair Dr., 9 p.m. June 7. An assault was reported.

Pidgeon Hill Dr., unit block, 11 a.m. June 10. An assault was reported.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Ashbury Church Rd., 15700 block, 7 p.m. June 8. An assault was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Jefferson Pike, 37200 block, June 12 to June 13. A 2016 Freedom Trailer was stolen.

ROUND HILL AREA

ASSAULT

Mountain Orchard Lane, 16300 block, midnight June 13. An assault was reported.

THEFT

Mulberry St., unit block, 7 p.m. June 14. A theft was reported.

SOUTH RIDING AREA

THEFTS

Stinger Dr., 25900 block, 4 p.m. June 11. A theft was reported.

Eastern Marketplace Plaza, 25400 block, 3 p.m. June 10. Shoplifting was reported.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Community Plaza, 46900 block, 2 a.m. June 13. Malicious assault was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 2 p.m. June 12. An assault was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 2:40 p.m. June 12. A male assaulted an employee in a business.

Lake Dr., 100 block, 4 a.m. June 8. An assault was reported.

Loudoun Park Lane, 46100 block, 5 p.m. June 16. An assault was reported.

Stablehouse Dr., 22300 block, 11 p.m. June 11. An assault was reported.

Towncenter Plaza, 21700 block, 11 p.m. June 15. Malicious assault was reported.

Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, midnight June 12. An assault was reported.

Trillium Sq., 46200 block, 8 a.m. June 11. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bullfinch Sq., 46700 block, 11 a.m. June 13. A theft was reported.

Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, 10:44 p.m. June 13. Two males took items from a building.

Cherry Tree Ct., 100 block, 3 p.m. June 8. A theft was reported.

Community Plaza, 47100 block, 6:55 p.m. June 12. A male paid for a gift card with counterfeit currency.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 2 p.m. June 8. Shoplifting was reported.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 2 p.m. June 14. Shoplifting was reported.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 4 p.m. June 9. Shoplifting was reported.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 7 p.m. June 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, noon June 15. Shoplifting was reported.

Dulles Eastern Plaza, 45500 block, midnight June 7. An employee theft was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 4 p.m. June 15. Shoplifting was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21100 block, 3 p.m. June 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21100 block, 3:20 p.m. June 10. Two men entered a store and removed phones.

E. Frederick Dr., 46600 block, noon June 16. Identity theft was reported.

E. Frederick Dr., 46600 block, 1 p.m. June 10. A credit card was stolen.

Essex Sq., unit block, June 8 to June 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Gable Sq., 45200 and 45300 blocks, June 14 to June 15. Air bags were stolen from vehicles.

Gable Sq., 45300 block, 2 p.m. June 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Gable Sq., 45200 block, 7 p.m. June 14. A theft was reported.

Gable Sq., 45300 block, 5 p.m. June 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Gable Sq., 45300 block, June 12 to June 13. Loose change was stolen from a vehicle.

Gable Sq., 45400 block, 5 p.m. June 14. Property was stolen.

Peach Oak Terr., 45900 block, 6:58 p.m. June 12. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Shaw Rd., 22000 block, 3:35 a.m. June 13. Three juveniles entered a business by breaking a door glass.

Southbank St., 21000 block, 10:49 p.m. June 11. A cellphone was stolen at a business.

Stablehouse Dr., 22300 block, 11 p.m. June 11. A residence was entered.

Towlern Pl., 45100 block, midnight June 9. A theft was reported.

Waterfall Branch Terr., 20700 block, 9 a.m. June 14. A theft was reported.

Westwood Pl., 47300 block, 7 p.m. June 7. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Baker Lane, 100 block, 8 p.m. June 11. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Algonkian Pkwy., 46400 block, 12:12 a.m. June 15. Graffiti was found on various parts of a school.

Bullfinch Sq., 46700 block, June 12 to June 13. Two vehicle tires were punctured.

Community Plaza, 46900 block, 2 a.m. June 13. Property was damaged.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 12:30 p.m. June 10. A vehicle headlight was damaged.

E. Frederick Dr., 46600 block, 8 p.m. June 16. Property was damaged.

Gable Sq., 45200 block, 7 p.m. June 14. Property was damaged.

Gable Sq., 45300 block, 2 p.m. June 14. Property was damaged.

Gable Sq., 45400 block, 5 p.m. June 14. Property was damaged.

Overland Dr., 23500 block, 12:29 a.m. June 16. An ATM was damaged.

WATERFORD AREA

THEFT

Lastos Ct., 40800 block, 5 p.m. June 10. A theft was reported.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus