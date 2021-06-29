Foxtail Fields Dr., 40900 block, midnight June 18. A theft was reported.
Welch Ridge Pl. and Fleetwood Rd., midnight June 19. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.
VANDALISM
Green Mountain Terr., 25000 block, 7 p.m. June 22. Property was damaged.
ASHBURN AREA
ASSAULT
Thorndike St., 44700 block, midnight June 19. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bar Harbor Terr., 20100 block, 4 p.m. June 22. Credit card information was stolen.
Maple Branch Terr., 21100 block, 9 a.m. June 22. A theft was reported.
Mohave Dr., 44100 block, June 13 to June 14. A tree was stolen from a front yard.
Paddock Gate Pl., 41900 block, noon June 23. A theft was reported.
Rock Bar Terr., 43600 block, June 8 to June 22. A bicycle was stolen.
Russell Branch Pkwy., 44800 block, 11 a.m. June 22. Shoplifting was reported.
Trails End Terr., 20400 block, midnight June 21. A theft was reported.
Waxpool Rd., 43000 block, 9:02 p.m. June 12. Trespassing was reported. A male jumped a fence and threw fishing bait into a pool.
VANDALISM
Belmont Manor Lane, 19600 block, 2 p.m. June 23. Property was damaged.
BRAMBLETON AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ashmead Terr., 42300 block, 10 p.m. June 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Explorer Dr., 42600 block, 10 p.m. June 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Hales Trace Dr., 23200 block, 4 p.m. June 23. A theft was reported.
Virginia Rose Pl., 23300 block, 4 a.m. June 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Minerva Dr., 22900 block, 4:08 p.m. June 19. Boys were observed writing on a school wall and throwing items from a shipping container. The boys were identified.
BROADLANDS AREA
ASSAULT
Education Ct., 21000 block, 6 p.m. June 22. During an altercation, a male physically threatened another person. The male was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
THEFT
Riding Plaza, 25000 block, 6 p.m. June 22. A theft was reported.
LEESBURG AREA
ASSAULTS
Cornwall St., 200 block, 8 a.m. June 22. An assault was reported.
Deerpath Ave., 300 block, 6 a.m. June 23. Two people fought.
E. Market St., 500 block, 1 a.m. June 19. An assault was reported.
Foxridge Dr., 400 block, 8 p.m. June 17. Two people fought.
Hancock Pl., 100 block, midnight June 22. An assault was reported.
Hancock Pl., unit block, 3 a.m. June 18. Threats were reported.
Hancock Pl., unit block, 5 p.m. June 23. Threats were reported.
James Monroe Hwy. and Black Walnut Lane, 8 a.m. June 22. An assault was reported.
Moultrie Terr. NE, 1700 block, June 20. Two people fought.
Nottoway St., 200 block, 5 a.m. June 21. Two people fought.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3 p.m. June 17. An assault was reported.
Revelstore Terr., 800 block, 6 p.m. June 17. Two people fought.
Rhonda Pl., 900 block, 2 p.m. June 18. Two people fought.
Victory Lane, 42000 block, 2 p.m. June 19. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Balch Springs Cir., 100 block, 10 a.m. June 18. A theft was reported.
Belmont Dr. SW, 100 block, 2 p.m. June 18. A theft was reported.
Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 6 p.m. June 23. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 1 p.m. June 23. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 9 p.m. June 19. A theft was reported.
Harrison St., 200 block, 10 a.m. June 22. A theft was reported.
Meadows Lane, 100 block, noon June 19. Trespassing was reported.
Meadowview Ct., 19500 block, 10 a.m. June 22. Property was stolen from a building.
Old Waterford Rd., 300 block, 2 p.m. June 18. A theft was reported.
Raspberry Dr., 41600 block, noon June 19. A purse was stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking a window.
Tudor Ct., 400 block, 6 p.m. June 17. A theft was reported.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 3 p.m. June 19. A theft was reported.
VANDALISM
Athena Dr. SE, 1100 block, 5 a.m. June 23. Property was damaged.
Athena Dr. SE, 1100 block, 7 a.m. June 23. Three properties were damaged.
Catoctin Cir., unit block, 2 p.m. June 17. A vehicle was tampered with.
Diskin Pl., 600 block, noon June 19. Property was damaged.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 4 p.m. June 18. A vehicle was tampered with.
Levade and Raspberry drives, 1 p.m. June 22. Property was damaged.
Linfield Terr., 800 block, 1 p.m. June 19. Property was damaged.
S. King St., unit block, 3 p.m. June 18. Property was damaged.
Woods Edge Dr., 1800 block, 2 p.m. June 17. Property was damaged.
LOVETTSVILLE AREA
THEFTS
Berlin Tpk., 12700 block, June 15 to June 16. Three flags were stolen.
S. Loudoun St., unit block, June 15 to June 16. Two flags were stolen.
VANDALISM
E. Pennsylvania Ave., unit block, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. June 14. Flags were damaged.
S. Loudoun St., unit block, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. June 14. A flag was damaged.
PAEONIAN SPRINGS AREA
VANDALISM
Hidden Hills Lane, 40500 block, 6 p.m. June 17. Property was damaged.
POTOMAC FALLS AREA
ASSAULT
Ashmere Sq. and Fairchild Terr., 9 p.m. June 20. An assault was reported.
THEFT
Whitfield Pl., 2100 block, 1 p.m. June 22. Credit card information was stolen.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
ASSAULT
N. 16th St., 100 block, 10:08 p.m. June 11. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
G St. E., 600 block, 8 a.m. June 12. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Heaton Ct., 200 block, 5:56 p.m. June 12. A wallet was stolen from a residence.
Main St., 600 block, 5:02 p.m. June 12. A female picked up a purse and left a store without paying.
Main St., 600 block, May 20 to June 17. Two water scooters were stolen.
Nursery Ave., 300 block, 6:04 p.m. June 15. A trailer was stolen.
ROUND HILL AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
Furr Rd., 20800 block, 5:37 p.m. June 18. A firearm was stolen from a residence.
SOUTH RIDING AREA
ASSAULT
Hopefield Pl. and Clarecastle Dr., 10:45 p.m. June 18. Boys in a vehicle yelled obscenities and racial slurs at pedestrians. The boys were identified and located.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
Baggett Terr., 45400 block, noon June 18. An assault was reported.
Brixton Ct., 1000 block, 8 p.m. June 16. An assault was reported.
Community Plaza, 46900 block, 11:44 p.m. June 19. Two females fought. Afterward, a male got into an altercation with one of the females. Another man jumped on and assaulted the male.
Enterprise St., 300 block, 3 p.m. June 20. An assault was reported.
Imperial Sq., 45700 block, 8 a.m. June 16. An assault was reported.
McClellan Way, 46300 block, 8 a.m. June 21. A malicious assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Baggett Terr., 45400 block, 4 p.m. June 20. A theft was reported.
Brethour Ct., 1400 block, June 21 to June 22. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Community Plaza, 46900 block, 10:05 p.m. June 20. Items were stolen from a gift bag on a table.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, noon June 18. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 3 p.m. June 19. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, 4 p.m. June 23. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, 6 p.m. June 19. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, midnight June 20. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Town Cir., 21100 block, noon June 18. Shoplifting was reported.
E. Frederick Dr., 46600 block, noon June 16. Identity theft was reported.
Elm Tree Lane, 100 block, June 12 to June 21. Property including a firearm was stolen from a residence entered by breaking a window.
Iron Oak Terr., 45900 block, 9 p.m. June 16. Identity theft was reported.
Stablehouse Dr., 22100 block, 11 p.m. June 19. A grill and hammock were stolen from a residence.
VANDALISM
Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, June 16. A vehicle was damaged.
Dulles Eastern Plaza, 45500 block, 5:30 to 6 p.m. June 17. A vehicle was scratched.
E. Frederick Dr., 46600 block, 8:28 p.m. June 16. A vehicle was damaged.
Indian Creek Dr., 23000 block, 8 p.m. June 19. Property was damaged.
STONE RIDGE AREA
THEFT
Lenah Crossing Dr., 24800 block, 10 a.m. June 21. Identity theft was reported.
SUGARLAND AREA
VANDALISM
Howard Pl., unit block, 5 p.m. June 22. Property was damaged.
Howard Pl., unit block, 5 p.m. June 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
