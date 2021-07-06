THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Alewife Terr., 22400 block, 4 p.m. June 28. Identity theft was reported.
Awbrey Pl., 21500 block, 11 a.m. June 28. Identity theft was reported.
Emerald Chase Pl., 22800 block, 5 a.m. June 23. A theft was reported.
Lightridge Farm Rd., 25200 block, 10 a.m. June 28. A theft was reported.
River Cane Pl., 41000 block, 2 a.m. June 30. Identity theft was reported, and property was stolen and damaged.
Southpoint Dr., 24500 block, 3:39 a.m. June 25. Property was stolen from a business entered by force.
VANDALISM
Apatite Sq., 41800 block, 10 p.m. June 29. Property was damaged.
Green Mountain Terr., 25000 block, June 21 to June 23. A vehicle door was damaged and another vehicle’s windshield was broken.
Shady Wood Terr., 21300 block, 9 p.m. June 26. Property was damaged.
ASHBURN AREA
ASSAULT
Brimfield Dr., 44600 block, 1:09 a.m. June 26. A man assaulted a bouncer at a business. A 27-year-old Seat Pleasant man was arrested and charged with assault.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ashley Inn Terr., 22600 block, June 29. A residence was entered and items were damaged.
Ashmead Terr., 42300 block, June 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Bollinger Terr., 22900 block, 7 a.m. June 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Cardinal Pond Terr., 21100 block, 9 a.m. June 25. A theft was reported.
Cedar Dr., 21400 block, 4 p.m. June 23. A theft was reported.
Central Station Dr., 43700 block, 11:25 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. June 29. A license plate was stolen from a motorcycle.
Emerald Chase Pl., 22800 block, 5:47 a.m. June 23. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
Explorer Dr., 42600 block, June 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Gardenwalk Dr., 23300 block, June 23 to June 24. A vehicle and a garage were entered. A rake was stolen.
Hales Trace Dr., 23200 block, June 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Higbee Lane, 23300 block, June 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Minerva Dr., 23100 block, 1:55 a.m. June 23. A male attempted to enter a vehicle.
Paddock Gate Pl., 41900 block, noon June 23. Identity theft was reported.
Postrail Sq., 43500 block, 11 p.m. June 23. Identity theft was reported.
Shady Wood Terr., 21300 block, 9:13 p.m. June 26. Juveniles entered a vacant residence and destroyed property.
Virginia Rose Pl., 23300 block, June 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Coltsfoot Terr., 20000 block, 9 p.m. June 23. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Ashley Inn Terr., 22600 block, 8 p.m. June 29. Property was damaged.
Belmont Manor Lane, 19600 block, 2 to 3:40 p.m. June 23. A vehicle window was broken.
BRAMBLETON AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Gardenwalk Dr., 23300 block, midnight June 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Virginia Rose Pl., 23400 block, 4 a.m. June 23. Property was stolen from two vehicles.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Hales Trace, 23200 block, 4 p.m. June 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Gardenwalk Dr., 23300 block, 10 p.m. June 23. Property was stolen and damaged.
Northstar Blvd. and Creighton Rd., 9 a.m. June 28. Property was damaged.
Zenith Terr., 42300 block, 5 p.m. June 25. Property was damaged.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Flyaway Ct., 25800 block, 10 a.m. June 28. Credit card information was stolen.
Town Gate Sq., 43400 block, 9 a.m. June 29. Identity theft was reported.
Town Gate Sq., 43400 block, 10 a.m. June 28. A theft was reported.
LEESBURG AREA
ARREST
Revelstore Terr. NE, 800 block, 6:56 p.m. June 17. A 55-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
ASSAULTS
Constellation Sq., 500 block, midnight June 24. Two people fought.
E. Market St., unit block, 1 p.m. June 25. An assault was reported.
Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 2 p.m. June 27. Threats were reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 1 p.m. June 28. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 2 a.m. June 30. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 1 p.m. June 30. Two people fought.
Hancock Pl., 100 block, 8 p.m. June 29. An assault was reported.
Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 6 a.m. June 24. An assault was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 5 p.m. June 24. An assault was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 5 p.m. June 25. An assault was reported.
Redbud Lane, 900 block, 5 p.m. June 27. An assault was reported.
Wilkinson Dr., 800 block, 8 a.m. June 26. Two people fought.
STALKING
Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 4 p.m. June 29. Stalking was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 3 p.m. June 26. A theft was reported.
Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 3 p.m. June 30. A bicycle was stolen.
Catoctin Cir., 200 block, 6 p.m. June 24. A theft was reported.
Clark Ct., 700 block, 8 p.m. June 25. A theft was reported.
Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 11 a.m. June 25. A theft was reported.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 3 p.m. June 21. Merchandise was stolen.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 7 p.m. June 25. An employee theft was reported.
Eagles Rest Dr., 13400 block, 6 p.m. June 25. A residence was entered, and property was stolen and damaged.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 4 p.m. June 26. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 7 p.m. June 25. Shoplifting was reported.
Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 6 p.m. June 27. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4 p.m. June 26. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4 p.m. June 28. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 6 p.m. June 28. Trespassing was reported.
Harrison St., 200 block, 9 p.m. June 29. A theft was reported.
Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 1 p.m. June 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 2 p.m. June 27. A bicycle was stolen.
Meadowview Ct., 19500 block, June 22 to June 23. A laptop was stolen from a shelter.
Plaza St., 200 block, 9 p.m. June 26. A theft was reported.
Stratford Pl., 100 block, 7 p.m. June 25. A theft was reported.
Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 2 a.m. June 26. A theft was reported.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 11 a.m. June 27. A theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Leesburg Bypass area, 9 p.m. June 27. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Athena Dr. SE, 1000 block, 7 a.m. June 23. Two properties were damaged.
Old Waterford Rd., 300 block, June 24. Property was damaged.
LOVETTSVILLE AREA
THEFT
Berlin Tpk., 12700 block, 7 p.m. June 25. Two flags were stolen.
POTOMAC FALLS AREA
THEFT
Seneca Rd., 1000 block, 1 p.m. June 28. Shoplifting was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Tripleseven Rd., 21000 block, 9 p.m. June 24. A vehicle was stolen.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
ASSAULT
S. 29th St., 100 block, 3:16 a.m. June 20. Threats were reported.
MISSILE AT OCCUPIED VEHICLE
E. Main St., 1000 block, 6:02 p.m. June 19. Two boys got out of a vehicle and fled after one of them threw an egg at a vehicle and the driver followed them to a parking lot. Two other vehicles in the neighborhood were also struck by eggs. Both boys’ parents were notified.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
E. Main St., 600 block, 8:11 p.m. June 23. Two people took merchandise from a store without paying.
E. Main St., 1000 block, 9 p.m. June 20. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
N. 21st St., 100 block, 3:30 p.m. June 18. A purse was taken at a restaurant.
STERLING AREA
ARREST
Cranston St., 46200 block, 6:03 p.m. June 24. A 23-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and felony warrants.
ASSAULTS
Community Plaza, 47100 block, 1 p.m. June 25. An assault was reported.
Harry Byrd Hwy. and Cardinal Glen Cir., 8:53 a.m. June 25. During a verbal altercation, a man brandished a machete and threatened a co-worker. A 38-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged with brandishing a machete and assault.
N. Emory Dr., 200 block, 4 a.m. June 26. An assault was reported.
Potomac Run Plaza, 46200 block, 11:32 p.m. June 25. A man assaulted an employee of a business and fled on foot. The man assaulted a deputy when he was taken into custody. A 24-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged with assault and obstructing justice.
Windmill Parc Dr., 21300 block, 9 p.m. June 26. An assault was reported.
STABBING
Emory Dr., 200 block, 4:23 a.m. June 26. A female was stabbed. A 47-year-old Sterling woman was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding. The female was treated in a hospital for her injuries.
HIT AND RUN
W. Holly and N. Alder avenues, midnight June 28. A driver struck five vehicles and fled on foot. A 26-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged with hit and run, destruction of property, and reckless driving.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Atlantic and Nokes boulevards, 3:40 p.m. June 28. A man exposed himself to drivers in the area. A 30-year-old Reston man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 2 p.m. June 28. A theft was reported.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 3 p.m. June 26. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Eastern Plaza, 45500 block, 3 p.m. June 25. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 5 p.m. June 25. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 6 p.m. June 27. A theft was reported.
Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, June 24. A business was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
E. Iberia Rd., 1300 block, 4 p.m. June 26. Credit card information was stolen.
Howard Pl, unit block, June 22 to June 23. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Monk Meadows and Vaughn Landing terraces, June 2 to June 20. Windows were stolen from a construction site.
Pullman Ct., 45900 block, 6 p.m. June 28. A wallet and its contents was stolen from a vehicle.
Sudbury Sq., unit block, June 23. A watch was stolen from a vehicle.
Waterview Plaza, 46000 block, 7 p.m. June 28. A theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Albemarle Rd., 1100 block, June 4 to June 5. A vehicle reported stolen from this location was recovered in the area of Warwick Court.
Tripleseven Rd., 21000 block, 9:20 to 9:35 p.m. June 24. A blue 2013 Hyundai Elantra was stolen.
VANDALISM
Autumn Olive Way, 200 block, 9 a.m. June 29. Property was damaged.
Loudoun Park Lane, 46100 block, June 20. Graffiti was found in a parking lot.
Potomac Hill Sq., 23000 block, 7 p.m. June 29. Property was damaged.
Potomac View Rd. and Palisade Pkwy., 1:55 a.m. June 26. A cinder block was thrown at a vehicle.
Potomac View Rd. and River Meadows Terr., 2:45 a.m. June 24. A piece of wood was thrown at a vehicle windshield.
Stablehouse Dr., 22300 block, 8 a.m. June 24. Property was damaged.
Thomas Jefferson and E. Frederick drives, 3:22 a.m. June 26. A man was observed damaging two vehicles. A 29-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged with destruction of property.
SUGARLAND RUN AREA
ASSAULTS
Harry Byrd Hwy. and Cardinal Glen Cir., 8 a.m. June 25. An assault was reported.
Potomac View Rd. and Palisade Pkwy., 11 p.m. June 25. An assault was reported.
THEFT
Greenfield Ct., unit block, midnight June 27. Identity theft was reported.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus