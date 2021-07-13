THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Glenville Grove Terr., 24500 block, 8 a.m. July 5. Property was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Hickory Hedge Pl., 41000 block, 2:32 a.m. June 30. A bike and a hoverboard were stolen from a garage.
Mayfield Meadow Dr. and Fleetwood Rd., 3 p.m. June 30. A theft was reported.
Village Center Plaza, 42000 block, 8 p.m. July 7. A theft was reported.
VANDALISM
River Cane Pl., 41000 block, 2 a.m. June 30. Property was stolen and damaged.
Zircon Dr., 49000 block, 1 a.m. July 6. Property was damaged.
ASHBURN AREA
ASSAULTS
Brimfield Dr., 44600 block, 2 a.m. July 4. A man punched a bouncer outside a business when he was asked to leave. A 33-year-old Warrenton man was arrested and charged with assault.
Education Ct., 21000 block, June 22. A male pushed a female during a school meeting.
Trajans Column Terr., 43700 block, 11:30 p.m. July 4. Two females were assaulted by an acquaintance. A 30-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged with assault and obstructing justice. Both females were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Tunstall Terr., 42700 block, 5 p.m. July 1. An assault was reported.
Yeats Sq., 20700 block, 3 p.m. July 6. An assault was reported.
MISSILE AT AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE
Harry Byrd Hwy. and Sully Rd., 6:27 p.m. June 30. A bottle was thrown at a vehicle.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ashburn Shopping Center, July 1 to July 3. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Brimfield Dr., 44600 block, midnight July 3. Identity theft was reported.
Creek View Plaza, 42800 block, 2 a.m. July 6. Shoplifting was reported.
Fieldgrass Sq., 19900 block, 5 p.m. June 28 to 8 a.m. July 1. Power tools were stolen from a trailer entered by force.
Hardage Terr., 42600 block, 3 a.m. July 4. A vehicle was entered.
Lakeview Center Plaza, 20000 block, midnight July 3. Trespassing was reported.
Loganberry Terr., 21600 block, 3 p.m. July 1. A theft was reported.
Old Ryan Rd., 43000 block, 9 to 10 p.m. July 4. An attempt was made to enter a residence.
Pipeline Plaza, 44000 block, 6 p.m. July 2. Identity theft was reported.
Prairie Dunes Terr., 20100 block, June 30 to July 6. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.
Sandburg Sq., 43800 block, noon July 3. Identity theft was reported.
Sunset Ridge Sq., 42500 block, July 3 to July 4. A vehicle was entered.
Wildly Terr., 42500 block, July 3 to July 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44000 block, midnight July 3. A vehicle was stolen.
Capitol View Terr., 42600 block, July 3 to July 4. A gray 2010 Acura MDX was stolen.
VANDALISM
Sawgrass Pl. and Ashburn Village, July 5 to July 6. Windows on two vehicles were shattered.
Sawgrass Pl. and Footstep Terr., July 5 to July 6. Windows on two vehicles were broken.
Smith Switch Rd., 21300 block, July 5 to July 6. A building window was broken.
BRAMBLETON AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
Kinston Ferry Terr., 23700 block, June 29 to June 30. An air conditioning unit and thermostat were stolen from a construction site.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
ASSAULTS
Donovan Dr., 25700 block, midnight July 5. An assault was reported.
McComas Terr., 42800 block, 7 a.m. July 1. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bryson Dr., 25300 block, 9:12 p.m. July 4. A male who had agreed to purchase a phone from a man ran away without paying.
Poland Rd., 25200 block, 11 a.m. July 2. Shoplifting was reported.
LEESBURG AREA
ASSAULTS
Adams Dr., unit block, 9 p.m. July 7. An assault was reported.
Bournville Ct., 100 block, midnight July 7. Two people fought.
Cornwall St., 200 block, 10 a.m. July 1. Threats were reported.
Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 10 a.m. July 7. Threats were reported.
E. Market St., 600 block, 1 a.m. July 3. An assault was reported.
E. Market St., 600 block, noon July 4. An assault was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, midnight July 3. Two people fought.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 8 p.m. July 1. Two people fought.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 7 p.m. July 3. Two people fought.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2 p.m. July 6. Threats were reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 1 p.m. June 30. Two people fought.
Hawks View Sq., 200 block, midnight July 3. Two people fought.
Loudoun St., 2 a.m. July 3. An assault was reported.
Virginia Wildflower Terr., 400 block, 11 a.m. July 5. Two people fought.
Wage Dr., 800 block, 6 p.m. July 6. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 3 p.m. June 30. A theft was reported.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 2 p.m. July 2. Merchandise was concealed, and a person left a store without paying.
E. Market St., 700 block, 11 a.m. July 6. Property was stolen and damaged.
E. Market St., 700 block, 9 p.m. July 7. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 4 p.m. July 6. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5 p.m. July 5. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 6 p.m. July 6. Shoplifting was reported.
Halifax Pl., 100 block, 7 p.m. June 30. Trespassing was reported.
Hampshire Sq., 100 block, 6 p.m. July 1. A theft was reported.
Hancock Pl., unit block, 11 a.m. July 3. A bicycle was stolen.
Harlow Sq., 19200 block, 1:45 to 2 p.m. July 2. A mountain bike was stolen from a residence.
Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 9 a.m. July 6. Stolen property was recovered.
James Monroe Hwy., 12700 block, 6 p.m. July 5. Shoplifting was reported.
Loudoun United Dr., 42000 block, midnight July 3. Property was stolen from two trailers.
Marlow St., 100 block, 10 a.m. July 5. A theft was reported.
Potomac Station Dr., 18900 block, July 5 to July 6. A vehicle was entered by shattering a window.
Themis St. SE, 1100 block, noon July 7. A theft was reported.
Wage Dr., 800 block, 9 p.m. July 6. Trespassing was reported.
VANDALISM
Adams Dr., unit block, 10 p.m. July 5. Property was damaged.
Constellation Sq., 600 block, noon July 7. Property was damaged.
E. Market St., 700 block, 11 a.m. July 6. Two properties were damaged.
Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 9 p.m. July 1. Property was damaged.
Loudoun St., 4 a.m. July 3. Property was damaged.
Potomac Station Dr., 18900 block, 11 p.m. July 5. Property was damaged.
Prosperity Ave., unit block, 10 a.m. July 6. Property was damaged.
LOVETTSVILLE AREA
THEFT
E. Broad Way, unit block, June 22 to June 23. A flag was stolen.
POTOMAC FALLS AREA
ASSAULT
Mucklehany Lane, unit block, midnight July 2. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cranston St., 46200 block, 7 a.m. July 5. Shoplifting was reported.
Davenport Dr., 20900 block, 7 a.m. June 30. Shoplifting was reported.
Martingale Sq., 20900 block, 1 p.m. July 7. Computer theft was reported.
Shadow Woods Ct., 20500 block, 6 p.m. July 2. Identity theft was reported.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
ASSAULTS
Addivon Terr., 300 block, 11:25 a.m. June 29. Harassment and verbal threats were reported.
N. 16th St., 100 block, 1:55 a.m. June 30. Two people fought. A female was arrested.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Antietam Ct., 500 block, 11:04 a.m. June 28. A cellphone was stolen at a residence.
N. Dominion Terr., 600 block, 5:08 p.m. June 29. Trespassing was reported.
Shoemaker School Rd., 36400 block, 3 p.m. July 4. Identity theft was reported.
Short Hill Rd., 16200 block, 10 a.m. July 1. A cooler was stolen from a residence.
W. Main St., 36900 block, 3 p.m. June 30. A theft was reported. Credit card information was also stolen.
W. Main St., 36900 block, 3:08 p.m. June 30. A wallet was stolen at a golf course.
VANDALISM
Charles Town Pike, 37900 block, 10 a.m. June 30. A person cut 5 acres of grass on a property.
Lincoln Rd., 20000 block, 5 p.m. June 30. Property was damaged.
ROUND HILL AREA
HOMICIDE
Stoneleigh Dr., 17800 block, 10:08 a.m. July 3. Responding to a report of a stabbing, deputies found a 25-year-old Round Hill woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A 23-year-old Round Hill man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
SOUTH RIDING AREA
BURGLARY
Vance Rd., 25400 block, 5 p.m. July 7. Property was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
Argus Pl., 300 block, 7:11 p.m. July 5. A man entered a residence by force, assaulted an acquaintance inside, and prevented her from leaving. A 40-year-old Leesburg man was arrested and charged with assault, abduction, and destruction of property.
Catalina Ct., 45300 block, 5 p.m. July 5. An assault was reported.
Stone Springs Blvd., 24000 block, 7 p.m. July 1. An assault was reported.
Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 1 a.m. July 4. An assault was reported.
Wood Quay Dr., 20700 block, 6 p.m. July 1. An assault was reported.
RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM
Dairy Lane, 20100 block, 11:06 p.m. July 3. Responding to a report of burglary, deputies determined that a resident claimed to see males with flashlights on the property and inadvertently discharged a firearm inside the residence.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Applegate Dr., 100 block, 2:44 a.m. July 3. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Atlantic Blvd. and W. Church Rd., 9:16 p.m. July 6. A male was observed attempting to open vehicle doors.
Compton Cir., 45700 block, 2 p.m. July 5. Identity theft was reported.
Dayton Sq., 45700 block, 11 a.m. July 4. Four vehicle wheels were stolen.
Dulles Eastern Plaza, 45500 block, 7 p.m. July 3. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, 3 p.m. July 3. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Plaza, 45500 block, 11:30 p.m. July 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Holiday Dr., 45400 block, July 1. Property was stolen from a hotel room.
Potomac Run Plaza, 46300 block, noon July 6. Identity theft was reported.
Price Cascades Plaza, 21300 block, 6 p.m. June 30. A theft was reported.
S. Hoga Rd., 1000 block, 7 p.m. July 1. Identity theft was reported.
Sugarland Run Dr., unit block, 12:10 a.m. July 5. Responding to a report, deputies identified two juveniles setting off fireworks in a school parking lot.
Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 3 a.m. July 2. Shoplifting was reported.
Youngs Cliff Rd., 19100 block, noon July 4. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Algonkian Park area, 9:25 p.m. July 4. A gray 2020 Toyota Sienna was stolen.
VANDALISM
Argus Pl., 300 block, 7 p.m. July 5. Property was entered and damaged. An assault was also reported.
E. Holly Ave., 100 block, June 29 to June 30. A business door lock was damaged.
Harry Byrd Hwy. and Sully Rd., 6 p.m. June 30. Property was damaged.
Potomac Hill Sq., 23000 block, June 29 to June 30. A vehicle window was shattered.
Winterwood Way and Kentwell Pl., 2 to 7 p.m. July 6. A vehicle window was shattered.
SUGARLAND RUN AREA
VANDALISM
Winterwood Way and Kentwell Pl., 2 p.m. July 6. Property was damaged.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus