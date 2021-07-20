THEFT
New Mountain Rd., 24100 block, 11 a.m. July 12. Identity theft was reported.
VANDALISM
Evergreen Mills Rd. and Hanson Park Dr., July 6 to July 7. A construction trailer door was damaged.
ASHBURN AREA
ASSAULT
Evening Primrose Sq., 23200 block, 3:04 a.m. July 11. Two people were struck in the head with a glass by an acquaintance.
ROBBERY
Ashlar Terr., 44700 block, 11 a.m. July 13. A robbery was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Alewife Terr., 22400 block, 5:24 a.m. July 11. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Ashmead Terr., 42200 block, July 12 to July 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Blossom Hill Terr., 21800 block, noon July 8. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
Bowens Wharf Pl., 22400 block, 11 a.m. July 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle, and credit-card information was used fraudulently.
Centergate Dr., 43400 block, midnight July 12. Identity theft was reported.
Chesterton St., 42800 block, 6 p.m. July 7. Cash and iPods were stolen from a vehicle.
Impervious Terr., 42200 block, July 10 to July 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Impervious Terr., 42300 block, 5 a.m. July 13. Property was stolen from two vehicles.
Impervious Terr., 42300 block, July 10 to July 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Impervious Terr., 42300 block, July 12 to July 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Luttrell Sq., 43100 block, noon July 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Nashua St., 42800 block, 8 p.m. July 7. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
Naugatuck Sq., 22500 block, July 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Navajo Dr., 44200 block, midnight July 8. Identity theft was reported.
Ocean Cliff Sq., 22520 block, July 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Parkhurst Plaza, 43700 block, 10:30 p.m. July 12. A male attempted to grab a man’s wallet after asking him for money. The male fled from the scene.
Roaming Shores Terr., 21000 block, 8 a.m. July 14. A theft was reported.
Rock Bar Terr., 43600 block. Two bikes were stolen from a property.
Runnymeade Terr., 20900 block, June 28 to July 6. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Shore Sq., 43100 block, 6:14 a.m. July 11. An attempt was made to enter two vehicles.
Shore Sq., 43100 block, July 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Southland St., 43400 block, 6 p.m. July 9. Identity theft was reported.
Waxpool Rd., 44600 block, 12:30 to 2:15 p.m. July 11. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Capitol View Terr., 42600 block, July 3 to July 4. A gray 2010 Acura MDX reported stolen from this location was recovered.
VANDALISM
Ashlar Terr., 44700 block, 11 a.m. July 13. Property was damaged.
Bles Park Dr., 44800 block, July 4 to July 5. Graffiti was found inside a public bathroom in a park.
Hay Rd., 43100 block, 11 a.m. July 9. Property was damaged.
Knolls Hill Sq., 21600 block, 7 a.m. July 12. Property was damaged.
Marigold Mill Pl., 41800 block, 12:15 a.m. July 12. Fifteen people wearing masks damaged property. Five of them were identified.
Silver Creek Terr., 20000 block, 2 p.m. July 12. Property was damaged.
BRAMBLETON AREA
ASSAULT
Evening Primrose Sq., 23200 block, 3 a.m. July 11. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ashmead Terr., 42200 block, 5 a.m. July 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Sullivans Cove Sq., 23000 block, 5 a.m. July 13. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
ASSAULTS
Loudoun County Pkwy. and Riding Center Dr., 10 a.m. July 11. An assault was reported.
Orchard View Terr., 25200 block, 1 p.m. July 11. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Homefront Terr., 42600 block, 11:45 a.m. July 8. A garage was entered. A 35-year-old woman, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with trespassing.
VANDALISM
Whippoorwill Terr., 25100 block, 8 p.m. July 13. Property was damaged.
HAMILTON AREA
ASSAULT
N. Reid St., unit block, 1 p.m. July 11. An assault was reported.
THEFT
Ditchling Pl., 38500 block, 10 a.m. July 9. Identity theft was reported.
LEESBURG AREA
ARRESTS
Adams Dr. and Heritage Way NE, 5:11 p.m. June 27. A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 3:43 a.m. June 30. A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Gateway Dr. SE, 600 block, 8:48 p.m. June 24. A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with weapon violation that occurred at this location.
Hawks View Sq. SE, 200 block, 12:04 a.m. July 3. A 45-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Loudoun Center Pl., 4200 block, 10:40 a.m. June 21. A 50-year-old woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.
Route 15 and Rocky Meadow Lane, 4:10 p.m. June 28. Two women, ages 25 and 36, were arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.
Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 1:22 a.m. July 3. A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft and breaking and entering that occurred at this location.
ASSAULTS
Appletree Dr., 400 block, 8 p.m. July 9. Two people fought.
E. Market St., 500 block, 1 a.m. July 10. An assault was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 800 block, 11 p.m. July 10. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 3 p.m. July 8. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 3 p.m. July 12. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, midnight July 14. Two people fought.
Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 10 a.m. July 12. An assault was reported.
Nansemond St., 300 block, 8 p.m. July 13. Threats were reported.
Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 10 a.m. July 9. An assault was reported.
Victory Lane, 42000 block, 3 p.m. July 12. An assault was reported.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 4 p.m. July 13. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Adams Dr., unit block, 10 a.m. July 8. A bicycle was stolen.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, noon July 10. Items were concealed, and a person left a business without paying.
Cornwall St. NW, 200 block, 1 p.m. July 14. Trespassing was reported.
Creek Field Cir., 19200 block, July 7. A theft was reported.
Darien Ct., unit block, 11 a.m. July 13. Identity theft was reported.
Ebaugh Dr., 300 block, 9 a.m. July 13. A theft was reported.
Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 9 a.m. July 12. A theft was reported.
Halifax Pl., 100 block, 10 p.m. July 11. Trespassing was reported.
Hancock Pl., unit block, 3 p.m. July 12. A theft was reported.
Heritage Way, 100 block, 2 p.m. July 13. A theft was reported.
High Rail Terr. SE, 200 block, 3 p.m. July 8. A theft was reported.
Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 7 p.m. July 12. A bicycle was stolen.
Masons Lane SE, 200 block, 11 a.m. July 12. A theft was reported.
Meadows Lane, 200 block, 2 p.m. July 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Principal Drummond Way SE, 500 block, 1 p.m. July 13. A bicycle was stolen.
Prosperity Ave., 100 block, 2 p.m. July 13. A theft was reported.
S. King St., 100 block, 3 p.m. July 8. A theft was reported.
S. King St., 200 block, 11 a.m. July 8. Two thefts were reported.
Stumptown Rd., 42400 block, 5 p.m. July 10. A lamp shade was stolen from a shed.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, noon July 8. A theft was reported.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 3 p.m. July 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
York Lane, 600 block, 1 p.m. July 14. A theft was reported.
VANDALISM
Bonnie Ridge Dr., 800 block, 5 a.m. July 11. Property was damaged.
Bow Lake Pl., 800 block, 8 a.m. July 11. Property was damaged.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 2 p.m. July 8. Property was damaged.
Evergreen Mills Rd. and Hanson Park Dr., 11 a.m. July 7. Property was damaged.
Hancock Pl., 100 block, 5 p.m. July 13. Property was damaged.
LOVETTSVILLE AREA
THEFT
Downey Mill Rd., 13000 block, 9 p.m. July 8. A theft was reported.
PAEONIAN SPRINGS AREA
VANDALISM
Hidden Hills Lane, 40500 block, 9 p.m. July 10. Property was damaged.
POTOMAC FALLS AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Davenport Dr., 20900 block, 3 a.m. July 13. A theft was reported.
Milthorn Terr., 46200 block, 5 a.m. July 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Cranston St., 46200 block, 6 p.m. July 8. Property was damaged.
S. Cottage Rd., 46500 block, 5 p.m. July 12. Property was damaged.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
ASSAULTS
Heaton Ct., 200 block, 7:23 p.m. July 4. Two people fought.
Kinvarra Pl., 800 block, 11:22 a.m. July 3. Harassment was reported.
Old Dominion Terr., 600 block, 12:34 a.m. July 4. Two people fought.
Purcellville Gateway, 100 block, 10:06 p.m. July 6. A male became disorderly and made threats to staff in a restaurant. A deputy arrived, and the male was served a trespass notice.
Purcellville Gateway, 100 block, 4:08 p.m. July 8. Two people fought.
THEFT
Ashleigh Rd., 400 block, 8:29 a.m. July 7. A theft was reported.
ROUND HILL AREA
VANDALISM
Marbury St., 17600 block, noon July 12. Graffiti was found on driveways. Juveniles were identified.
Marbury St., 17600 block, 8 p.m. June 12. Property was damaged.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
Baldwin Sq., 21800 block, 1 a.m. July 12. An assault was reported.
Community Plaza, 46900 block, 10:10 p.m. July 11. A male struck a man in the head with a glass bottle in a bar. The man was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries.
E. Maple Ave., 300 block, 8:56 p.m. July 11. A man assaulted two people inside a residence and prevented them from leaving. A 35-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged with assault, trespassing, obstructing justice, kidnapping, and damaging property.
Grammercy Terr., 46000 block, 1 p.m. July 11. An assault was reported.
McFadden Sq., 21200 block, 2:45 a.m. July 10. A man assaulted and strangled an acquaintance and prevented her from leaving her residence. A 33-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged with assault, kidnapping, and strangulation.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Adelphi Terr., 22900 block, 10 p.m. July 8. Two bikes were stolen from a garage.
Burbank and Monk Meadows terraces, June 30 to July 13. Construction material was stolen from a construction site.
Carousel Ct., unit block, July 8 to July 9. Tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by force.
Drury Cir., 100 block, 2 p.m. July 8. Credit card information was stolen.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 2 p.m. July 12. A theft was reported.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 6 p.m. July 9. Shoplifting was reported.
E. Severn Way, 45500 block, 2 p.m. July 13. A computer was stolen from a hotel’s business center.
Enterprise St., 400 block, 7 p.m. July 14. Shoplifting was reported.
Fitness Ct., 22500 block, 8 p.m. July 12. A ring was stolen from a gym locker.
Milthorn Terr., 46200 block, July 7 to July 8. A license plate and plate holder were stolen from a vehicle.
N. Lincoln Ave., 200 block, 2 p.m. July 10. Identity theft was reported.
Oakbrook Ct., 45600 block, 3:30 a.m. July 13. Tools were stolen from five work vans.
Overland Dr., 23500 block, 5 p.m. July 8. Identity theft was reported.
S. Concord Ct., 800 block, 8 p.m. July 8. Jewelry was stolen from a vehicle.
Stanford Sq., 21000 block, 6 p.m. July 9. Credit card information was stolen.
Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 10 a.m. July 11. Shoplifting was reported.
Wood Quay Dr., 20700 block, midnight July 11. Identity theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Tripleseven Rd., 21000 block, 9:20 to 9:35 p.m. June 24. A blue 2013 Hyundai Elantra reported stolen from this location was recovered in Fairfax County. A male was arrested and charged with grand larceny.
VANDALISM
Carolina Ct., unit block, July 12 to July 13. A storm door glass was damaged by a thrown object.
Cherokee Terr., 20900 block, July 5 to July 7. Outdoor water faucets were turned on.
Leatherleaf Cir., 21700 block, 1 a.m. July 14. Property was damaged.
S. Cottage Rd., 46500 block, July 10 to July 12. A school flagpole and flag were damaged.
SUGARLAND RUN AREA
THEFT
Carousel Ct., unit block, 6 p.m. July 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle and property was damaged.
VANDALISM
Carolina Ct., unit block, 9 p.m. July 12. Property was damaged.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus