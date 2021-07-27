THEFTS
Black Cherry Terr., 41400 block, 1 p.m. July 14. Identity theft was reported.
Rhett Dr., 42200 block, noon July 20. Credit card information was stolen.
VANDALISM
Clairmont Manor Sq., 25800 block, 8 a.m. July 14. Property was damaged.
ASHBURN AREA
ASSAULTS
Ashburn Rd., 19700 block, 8 p.m. July 21. An assault was reported.
Ashburn Rd., 20600 block, 4 a.m. July 16. An assault was reported.
Thorndike St., 44700 block, 3 a.m. July 15. An assault was reported, and property was damaged.
Waxpool Rd., 44600 block, 12:59 a.m. July 17. Three males were assaulted by three men. All three males received minor injuries.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Addlestone Pl., 43100 block, 10 a.m. July 17. Identity theft was reported.
Ashburn Heights Dr., 20900 block, 11 a.m. July 18. Identity theft was reported.
Cardinal Pond Terr., 21000 block, 11 a.m. July 14. A theft was reported.
Chesterton St., 43000 block, midnight to 5:40 p.m. July 18. Items were stolen from a vehicle.
Helix Dr., 19700 block, 10 p.m. July 17. A theft was reported.
Lost Creek Terr., 22500 block, 10 a.m. July 16. A theft was reported.
Maitland Terr., 20600 block, 7 p.m. July 21. A theft was reported.
Runnymeade Terr., 20900 block, 2 p.m. July 16. A theft was reported.
Ryan Rd., 42400 block, July 20. A bike was stolen. The bike owner observed juveniles riding away in bicycles, one of which was his.
Sibbald Sq., 20600 block, 7 p.m. July 21. Two thefts were reported.
Thorndike St., 44700 block, 3:54 a.m. July 15. A man entered a business by force. Police found the man inside. He kicked two deputies while being taken into custody. A 28-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged with destruction of property, assault, and obstruction of justice.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Central Station Dr., 43700 block, 6 p.m. July 18. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Broad Vista Terr., 19900 block, 6 to 8 p.m. July 18. Juveniles damaged walls at a fitness center.
Knolls Hill Sq., 21600 block, July 12 to July 14. Graffiti was found on a property.
Portsmouth Blvd., 20300 block, 9 p.m. July 15. Property was damaged.
Silver Creek Terr., 20000 block, 6:25 p.m. July 14. Two vehicle tires were punctured.
BRAMBLETON AREA
THEFT
Ryan Rd., 42400 block, 9 p.m. July 20. A theft was reported.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
ASSAULTS
Gothic Sq., 25300 block, 9 a.m. July 18. An assault was reported.
Mink Meadows St., 43400 block, 4 p.m. July 19. During a fight, a male was assaulted and taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Members of the group were identified.
THEFT
Center St., 42900 block, 4 to 5 p.m. July 16. A bicycle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Churchill Glenn Dr., 43900 block, 1:45 a.m. July 14. A residence and a vehicle were damaged.
John Mosby Hwy., 43300 block, 3:43 a.m. July 16. A light to a business was damaged.
Whippoorwill Terr., 25100 block, July 13 to July 14. A residence was damaged.
LEESBURG AREA
ARRESTS
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 1000 block, 2:28 p.m. July 8. A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with destruction of property that occurred at this location.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 11:35 p.m. July 10. A 58-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Wage Dr. SW, 800 block, 6:36 p.m. July 6. A 34-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Wildflower Terr. SE, 400 block, 11:42 a.m. July 5. A 43-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
ASSAULTS
Bluefield Sq., 800 block, 10 p.m. July 18. An assault was reported.
Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 3 a.m. July 16. Two people fought.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 3 a.m. July 22. Threats were reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 8 p.m. July 21. An assault was reported.
Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 4 p.m. July 15. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 8 p.m. July 16. Two people fought.
Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 5 p.m. July 16. Threats were reported.
Jennings Ct., 200 block, 11 p.m. July 18. Two people fought.
Kalmia Sq., 500 block, 3 a.m. July 15. Threats were reported.
Lees Mill Sq., 43600 block, 9 p.m. July 15. An assault was reported.
Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 2 p.m. July 15. An assault was reported.
Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 8 p.m. July 21. An assault was reported.
Morven Park Rd., 100 block, 11 a.m. July 17. Threats were reported.
Newington Pl., 600 block, 10 p.m. July 17. Two people fought.
Oakcrest Manor Dr., 100 block, 2 p.m. July 20. An assault was reported.
Valley View Ave. SW, 200 block, 9 a.m. July 21. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Blacksburg Terr., 500 block, 10 a.m. July 21. A theft was reported.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 11 a.m. July 17. A person concealed items and left a store without paying.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 2 p.m. July 17. A person concealed items and left a store without paying.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 9 p.m. July 16. A person concealed items and left a store without paying.
Cornwall St. NW, 200 block, 8 a.m. July 15. Trespassing was reported.
Cornwall St. NW, 200 block, 7 p.m. July 20. Trespassing was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, midnight July 21. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, noon July 15. Credit card information was stolen.
Evergreen Mill Rd., 500 block, 2 a.m. July 20. Trespassing was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 9 a.m. July 17. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, noon July 21. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2 p.m. July 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7 p.m. July 16. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, midnight July 16. Trespassing was reported.
Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 5 p.m. July 17. A bicycle was stolen.
N. King St., unit block, 6 p.m. July 17. A theft was reported.
S. King St., unit block, 2 p.m. July 19. A theft was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 8 a.m. July 19. A theft was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3 p.m. July 21. Trespassing was reported.
Plaza St., 300 block, 11 a.m. July 19. A bicycle was stolen.
Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 5 p.m. July 16. Shoplifting was reported.
Sycolin Rd., 400 block, 8 p.m. July 15. Trespassing was reported.
Vermillion Dr., 700 block, 10 a.m. July 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Washington St. NE, 100 block, 3 p.m. July 19. A theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Fairfax St., unit block, 7 p.m. July 20. A vehicle was stolen.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 6 a.m. July 15. A vehicle was stolen.
Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 9:55 a.m. July 15. A black 2021 Kia Rio was stolen. The vehicle was later recovered in Fairfax County.
VANDALISM
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 3 p.m. July 15. Property was damaged.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 7 p.m. July 21. Property was damaged.
Limestone Ct., 16300 block, 10 a.m. July 14. Property was damaged.
Nansemond St., 300 block, 4 p.m. July 18. Property was damaged.
Tennessee Dr., 1200 block, 6 p.m. July 21. Property was damaged.
W. Market St., unit block, 10 a.m. July 19. Property was damaged.
Westchester Sq., 4 p.m. July 15 to 4 p.m. July 16. A vehicle window was damaged.
LOVETTSVILLE AREA
THEFT
Lovettsville Rd., 40300 block, 6 a.m. July 13. Firearms were stolen from a residence.
POTOMAC FALLS AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cranston St., 46200 block, 11 a.m. July 16. Shoplifting was reported.
Pidgeon Hill Dr., unit block, 5:50 p.m. July 19. A bike was stolen.
Pidgeon Hill Dr., unit block, June 21 to June 22. A motor from machinery was stolen.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
E. Main St., 600 block, 9:42 a.m. July 10. A banking theft was reported.
N. Maple Ave., 300 block, 10 a.m. July 20. A theft was reported.
S. Nursery Ave., 200 block, 11:22 a.m. July 15. An attempt was made to steal items from a delivered package.
S. 14th St. Area, 8:45 a.m. July 14. Cash and items were stolen from a vehicle.
Wooden Bridge Dr., 600 block, 4 a.m. July 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
ROUND HILL AREA
ASSAULT
Woodgrove Rd., 16500 block, 2:57 p.m. July 18. Two males fought after a traffic altercation. Both were treated at a hospital for their injuries. A firearm was recovered at the scene. A 51-year-old Chantilly man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, brandishing a firearm, assault, and aggressive driving.
SOUTH RIDING AREA
THEFT
Golf View Dr., 42900 block, 9 a.m. July 14. Identity theft was reported.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
Hatenback Ct., 100 block, 5 a.m. July 18. Two males assaulted a man and gave chased when he fled from the area.
Shepard Dr., 1300 block, 4 p.m. July 20. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, noon July 19. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, 5 p.m. July 17. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, 5 p.m. July 19. Property was stolen.
Executive Dr., 100 block, 10 p.m. July 15. Credit card information was stolen.
N. Sterling Blvd., 100 block, 8 p.m. July 20. Identity theft was reported.
Potomac Run Plaza, 46300 block, 5 p.m. July 17. Identity theft was reported.
S. Alder Ave., 700 block, 10 a.m. July 19. Identity theft was reported.
S. Sterling Blvd., 22300 block, 4 p.m. July 21. Identity theft was reported.
Stanford Sq., 21000 block, 2 p.m. July 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Windmill Parc Dr., 21300 block, 1 p.m. July 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Algonkian Pkwy. and Lowes Island Blvd., Property was damaged.
Huntington Sq., 21000 block, midnight July 22. Property was damaged.
N. Hickory Rd., 100 block, 4 a.m. July 18. Property was damaged.
STONE RIDGE AREA
THEFT
Flaming Tree Ct., 24900 block, 8 a.m. July 20. Property was stolen.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus