BRANDISHING A FIREARM
Lenah Run Cir., 40600 block, 6:29 p.m. July 24. After a verbal dispute, a man pointed a gun at his neighbors. A 71-year-old Aldie man was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm.
VANDALISM
Mossridge Rd., 39600 block, 4 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 21. A house and truck were damaged with paint.
ASHBURN AREA
ASSAULTS
Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44000 block, 1:57 a.m. July 25. Responding to a report of a fight, deputies located a man who assaulted a male in a business. A 32-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged with assault and other charges.
Coltsfoot Terr., 20000 block, 9 p.m. July 24. An assault was reported.
Exchange St., 20400 block, midnight July 25. An assault was reported.
GUNFIRE
Milestone Sq., 44800 block, 11:12 p.m. July 21. Gunfire was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44000 block, 10 p.m. July 23. A theft was reported.
Ashby Ponds Blvd., 21100 block, 8 p.m. July 23. An item was removed from a delivered package inside a mailbox.
Exchange St., 20400 block, 12:57 a.m. July 25. A man forced his way into a business after being told to leave. A 31-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged with trespassing and other charges.
Farmwell Hunt Plaza, 43900 block, 5 p.m. July 22. A theft was reported.
Farmwell Hunt Plaza, 43900 block, 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. July 23. Keys were stolen from a shopping cart.
Jarvis Sq., 21800 block, July 19 to July 26. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.
Marquette Ct., 23700 block, 10 p.m. July 26. A theft was reported.
Pyrocantha Way, 20000 block, 1 p.m. July 26. Identity theft was reported.
Radford Divide Terr., 43300 block, July 7 to July 26. Construction material was stolen from a construction site.
Ridgeway Dr., 42700 block, 1 p.m. July 27. A theft was reported.
Riviera Way, 18200 block, 4 p.m. July 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Wishart Alley and Lauder Terr., 7:30 p.m. July 21. Opened packages were found in the area.
VANDALISM
Golden Meadow Cir., 43500 block, 2 p.m. July 26. Property was damaged.
Lazy River Terr., 20100 block, 2 p.m. July 23. Property was damaged.
Oak Park Sq., 42600 block, 5 p.m. July 27. Property was damaged.
Ryan Rd., 42100 block, 10 a.m. July 25. Property was damaged.
Shady Glen Terr., 44100 block, July 17 to July 23. A vehicle was scratched.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
ASSAULT
Hartwood Dr., 25900 block, 8 p.m. July 26. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Beachall St., 42000 block, 1 a.m. July 26. A man attempted to open a vehicle door.
Etna Terr., 44000 block, 9 a.m. July 23. Identity theft was reported.
Golf View Dr., 42800 block, 10 p.m. July 21 to 11 a.m. July 22. A wallet containing credit cards was stolen from a vehicle. The credit cards were use for online purchases.
Lettermore Sq., 45100 block, 7 p.m. July 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Camden Lane, 43500 block, 5 to 5:30 a.m. July 24. Vehicle doors were damaged.
Mountcastle Dr., 43400 block, 4 a.m. July 24. Property was damaged.
Mountcastle Dr., 43400 block, 5 to 5:30 a.m. July 24. Vehicle doors were damaged.
LEESBURG AREA
ARRESTS
Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 2:04 p.m. July 16. An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with embezzlement that occurred at this location.
Hancock Pl. NE, 100 block, 5:55 p.m. July 13. A 42-year-old man was arrested and charged with destruction of property that occurred at this location.
N. King St., unit block, July 17. A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault and other related charges that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9:21 a.m. July 17. A 51-year-old woman was arrested and charged with harassment that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11:24 a.m. July 12. A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.
Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 2:07 p.m. July 13. A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with harassment that occurred at this location.
ASSAULTS
Balch Dr., 9 p.m. July 22. An assault was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 2 p.m. July 23. Two people fought.
Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, midnight July 23. An assault was reported.
Learning Cir., 23100 block, 11 a.m. July 27. An assault was reported.
Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 2 p.m. July 25. An assault was reported.
Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 7 p.m. July 23. An assault was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 10 a.m. July 22. Two people fought.
Plaza St., unit block, 10 a.m. July 27. An assault was reported.
Tuliptree Sq., 500 block, 4 p.m. July 25. Two people fought.
Village Market Blvd. SE, 1600 block, 10 p.m. July 23. Two people fought.
Village Market Blvd. SE, 1600 block, 7 p.m. July 27. An assault was reported.
ROBBERIES
Adams Dr., unit block, 5 p.m. July 24. A robbery was reported.
Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 2 p.m. July 26. A robbery was reported.
Meadows Lane, 200 block, 10 p.m. July 22. A robbery was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 11 p.m. July 26. A robbery was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Andromeda Terr., 400 block, 10 a.m. July 27. A theft was reported.
Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 1 p.m. July 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Clymer Ct., 1000 block, 6 p.m. July 27. A theft was reported.
Davis Ave., 500 block, 6 p.m. July 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
E. Market St., 700 block, 7 p.m. July 24. A theft was reported.
E. Market St., 1500 block, 9 a.m. July 27. A theft was reported.
E. Market St., 1500 block, 11 a.m. July 23. Stolen property was recovered.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 4 p.m. July 24. Trespassing was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 5 p.m. July 22. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 11 a.m. July 26. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 10 a.m. July 22. A theft was reported.
Gleedsville Rd., 20500 block, 1 p.m. July 26. Property was entered.
James Monroe Hwy., 12800 block, 1 p.m. July 22. Identity theft was reported.
James Monroe Hwy., 19700 block, noon July 24. Identity theft was reported.
Loudoun St., unit block, 6 p.m. July 23. A theft was reported.
Meherrin Terr., 100 block, 4 p.m. July 24. A theft was reported.
Mill Race Terr., 43000 block, 11 p.m. July 22. A yellow electric scooter was stolen from a mailbox area.
Plaza St., unit block, 11 a.m. July 26. Trespassing was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 3 p.m. July 22. Trespassing was reported.
Rollins Dr., 1000 block, 5 a.m. July 27. A theft was reported.
Rust Dr., 800 block, 6 p.m. July 27. A vehicle was entered and tampered with.
S. King St., 800 block, 4 p.m. July 23. A theft was reported.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 9 p.m. July 22. A bicycle was stolen.
W. Market St., unit block, 4 p.m. July 24. A theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Winmeade Dr., 19300 block, 2 to 7 p.m. July 23. A silver 2002 Honda CR-V was stolen.
VANDALISM
Forest Mills Rd., 38100 block, 5 p.m. July 23. Property was damaged.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 10 a.m. July 24. Property was damaged.
LOVETTSVILLE AREA
VANDALISM
Kirche St., unit block, 12:58 a.m. July 24. A residence door was kicked.
Milltown Rd., 12500 block, July 21 to July 22. A building under construction was spray-painted.
POTOMAC FALLS AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Pidgeon Hill Dr., unit block, 6 a.m. July 23. Shoplifting was reported.
Southbank St., 20000 block, 9 p.m. July 23. A theft was reported.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
ASSAULT
Rugby Ct., 500 block, 8:21 a.m. July 16. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Dominion Terr., 600 block, 3:22 p.m. July 21. A delivered package was stolen from a mailbox.
N. Hatcher Ave., 100 block, 6:22 p.m. July 22. Cash was stolen.
N. 21st St., 100 block, 7:30 a.m. July 19. Signs to a business were stolen.
ROUND HILL AREA
THEFT
Finn Valley Lane, 35700 block, 11 a.m. July 22. Property was stolen from a building.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
Almey Ct., 100 block, 9 p.m. July 22. An assault was reported.
Atlantic Blvd., 21500 block, 11 a.m. July 24. An assault was reported.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 3 p.m. July 26. An assault was reported.
Windmill Parc Dr., 21200 block, 7 p.m. July 22. An assault was reported.
UNLAWFUL FILMING
Dulles Town Center, 21000 block, 6:21 p.m. May 25. A 21-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged for obscenity unlawful filming that occurred in a restroom.
ROBBERY
Giles Pl., 700 block, 8 a.m. July 27. A robbery was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Argus Pl., 400 block, 7 p.m. July 23. A theft was reported.
Atlantic Blvd., 21600 block, July 12 to July 23. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.
Catalina Ct., 45300 block, midnight July 23. A male grabbed a resident’s personal items and fled.
Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, 4 p.m. July 27. Identity theft was reported.
Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 7 p.m. July 22. Shoplifting was reported.
E. Meadowland Lane, 100 block, 11 p.m. July 24. A theft was reported.
Greenfield Ct., 200 block, July 24 to July 25. A closed pool area was entered.
Lettermore Sq., 45100 block, July 23 to July 24. A license plate and E-ZPass were stolen from a vehicle.
Southbank St., 22100 block, 9:20 p.m. July 23. A bike was stolen.
Timber Trail Sq., 45400 block, 7 p.m. July 25. Identity theft was reported.
Transamerica Plaza, 45900 block, 4 p.m. July 23. Identity theft was reported.
Whitfield Pl., 21100 block, noon July 23. Identity theft was reported.
Woodland Rd., 45700 block, 8 a.m. July 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Stablemates Ct., 45500 block, May 23 to May 24. A black 2013 Mazda 3 that was stolen from this location was recovered in Fairfax County.
Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 3:01 a.m. July 24. Several men confronted a driver, and when they began to hit his car, he got out and fled. When he returned, his gray 2013 Toyota Camry had been stolen.
Windmill Parc Dr., 21200 block, 10 p.m. July 27. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Brethour Ct., 700 block, 6 p.m. July 26. Electrical boxes were spray painted.
Brixton Ct., 1000 block, 9 a.m. July 25. A flowerpot in front of a residence was broken.
Hawthorn Thicket Terr., 24400 block, July 21 to July 22. A residence window was broken.
Huntington Sq., 21100 block, midnight July 22. Property was damaged.
SUGARLAND RUN AREA
ASSAULT
Thrush Rd., unit block, 5 p.m. July 25. An assault was reported.
VANDALISM
Sugarland Run Dr., unit block, 6 p.m. July 26. Electrical boxes were spray painted.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus