ASHBURN AREA
ASSAULTS
Galbraith Sq., 42600 block, midnight July 28. An assault was reported.
Goose Preserve Dr., 20800 block, midnight July 30. An assault was reported.
Thorndike St., 44700 block, 9 p.m. July 30. An assault was reported.
Thorndike St., 44700 block, 10 p.m. July 30. An assault was reported.
GUNFIRE
Adagio Terr., 23400 block, 6:10 p.m. July 29. A bullet went through a residence. A gun owner was issued a citation for reckless handling of a firearm.
Lazy River Terr., 20000 block, 8:56 p.m. Aug. 2. A man was injured after another man unintentionally discharged his firearm while cleaning. The injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Brimfield Dr., 44600 block, 10 p.m. July 31. Identity theft was reported.
Exchange St., 20300 block, midnight July 31. Identity theft was reported.
Truro Parish Dr., 42800 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 1. Identity theft was reported.
VANDALISM
Ashburn Farm Pkwy. and Fernridge Way, 8 a.m. July 30. Property was damaged.
Ashburn Rd., 19700 block, July 27 to July 29. A vehicle tire was punctured.
Hope Spring Terr., 20600 block, 6 a.m. Aug. 4. Property was damaged.
Kitts Hill Terr., 43900 block, 7 p.m. July 28. A vehicle window was shattered.
Northville Hills Terr., 20000 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 4. Property was damaged.
Southern Walk Plaza and DeMott Dr., 6 p.m. July 31. Property was damaged.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
ASSAULT
S. Village Dr., 25500 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 4. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ashbury Dr., 25300 block, July 28 to July 31. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Cedar Pond Pl., 43400 block, 7 p.m. July 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Defender Dr., 43200 block, midnight July 29. Shoplifting was reported.
Reed Orchard Terr., 25300 block, May 14 to July 29. Cash and credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.
Riffleford Sq., 25200 block, 4 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Douglas Ct., noon July 29. A vehicle was stolen.
LEESBURG AREA
ARRESTS
E. Market St., 700 block, 7:03 p.m. July 24. A 36-year-old woman was arrested and charged with theft that occurred at this location.
Fort Evans Rd. SE, 100 block, 8:08 a.m. July 23. A 61-year-old woman was arrested and charged with destruction of property that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 10:30 a.m. July 23. A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 2:45 p.m. July 24. A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4:25 p.m. July 22. A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with harassment, trespassing, and other related charges.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11:43 p.m. July 24. A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with robbery that occurred at this location.
River Creek Pkwy. and E. Market St., 8:36 p.m. July 22. A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with impersonation and other related charges that occurred at this location.
Tuliptree Sq. NE, 500 block, 7:31 p.m. July 25. A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
ASSAULTS
Abboccato Terr. SE, 2200 block, 7 p.m. July 30. Two people fought.
Adams Dr., unit block, 2 p.m. July 28. Two people fought.
Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 2. Threats were reported.
Cornwall St. NW, 200 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 3. An assault was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 3 p.m. July 31. Stalking was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 2 a.m. July 31. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, noon Aug. 4. Two people fought.
Hancock Pl., unit block, 5 p.m. Aug. 3. Two people fought.
Heritage Way, unit block, 7 a.m. Aug. 4. Threats were reported.
Monroe St., unit block, 6 p.m. July 29. Two people fought.
Plaza St., 200 block, 3 a.m. Aug. 3. Two people fought.
Plaza St., 200 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 3. Two people fought.
S. King St., 400 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 2. An assault was reported.
Smartt’s Lane, 800 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 1. Two people fought.
Smartt’s Lane, 800 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 1. Two people fought.
Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 11 a.m. July 30. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cardinal Park Dr., unit block, noon July 31. A theft was reported.
Catoctin Cir., unit block, 9 p.m. July 28. A bicycle was stolen.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 3 p.m. July 29. A person concealed merchandise and left a store without paying.
Constellation Sq., 600 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
E. Market St., 600 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 3. Trespassing was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 3. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 3. Trespassing was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 2. Shoplifting was reported.
Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, noon Aug. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 10 p.m. July 31. Trespassing was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 8 a.m. Aug. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Harrison St., 100 block, noon July 28. A theft was reported.
Harry Byrd Hwy. and E. Market St., 7 p.m. July 30. Identity theft was reported.
Keokuk Terr., 1100 block, 9 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported.
Monroe St., unit block, 10 a.m. Aug. 4. Trespassing was reported.
Nottoway St., 200 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 4. A theft was reported.
Petite Sirah Terr. SE, 300 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 4. A theft was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 10 a.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 11 a.m. Aug. 2. A theft was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 9 p.m. Aug. 4. Shoplifting was reported.
Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 11 p.m. July 31. Shoplifting was reported.
Russell Branch Pkwy. SE, 1300 block, 3 p.m. July 28. A theft was reported.
Russell Branch Pkwy. SE, 1300 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 1. Shoplifting was reported.
Sassafras Ridge Terr., 19300 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 3. Computer fraud was reported.
Smartt’s Lane, 800 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported.
Somerset Park Dr., 700 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Vista Grande Ct., 600 block, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 31. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Woodbridge Pkwy., 44000 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 3:11 p.m. July 28. A silver 2015 Ford F-150 was stolen.
VANDALISM
Catoctin Cir., unit block, 2 p.m. July 28. Property was damaged.
Forest Hills Rd., 38100 block, 5 p.m. July 31. Property was damaged.
Meadows Lane, 200 block, 2 p.m. July 30. Property was damaged.
North St., 100 block, noon July 30. Property was damaged.
Plaza St., unit block, 5 p.m. Aug. 3. Property was damaged.
S. Loudoun St., unit block, 2 p.m. July 28. Property was damaged.
Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 4. Property was damaged.
LOVETTSVILLE AREA
VANDALISM
S. Loudoun St., unit block, 2:27 p.m. July 28. A vehicle window was shattered.
POTOMAC FALLS AREA
THEFTS
Eastlake Ct., 20700 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 4. A theft was reported.
Oakhurst Ct., 46600 block, 9 p.m. July 29. Identity theft was reported.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
ASSAULTS
Adventure Center Lane, 37400 block, 6 p.m. July 31. An assault was reported.
Kinvarra Pl., 800 block, 9:34 p.m. July 24. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Birch Hollow Lane, 35900 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 2. Identity theft was reported.
N. 21st St., 100 block, 9:10 a.m. July 26. Two workshops were entered.
N. 21st St., 200 block, 11:09 a.m. July 27. A part of an auction item was stolen.
Snickersville Tpk., 38100 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 4. Identity theft was reported.
SOUTH RIDING AREA
ASSAULT
Elk Lick Road and Center St., 8 p.m. Aug. 3. An assault was reported.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, 1 a.m. July 30. An assault was reported.
Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, 1:21 a.m. July 30. Deputies found a woman sitting on a sidewalk with an open container of alcohol. The woman kicked one of the deputies in the face while being taken into custody. A 20-year-old Sterling woman was arrested and charged with assault and other related charges.
E. Stauton Ave., 100 block, midnight July 29. An assault was reported.
Fitness Ct., 22500 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 8. An assault was reported.
Palisade Pkwy. and Potomac View Rd., 6:28 p.m. Aug. 2. After a traffic altercation, a car struck a driver’s vehicle twice. The driver fled from the scene when two occupants of the car began to approach his vehicle.
S. Sterling Blvd., 22300 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 1. An assault was reported.
Sandbank Sq., 47600 block, noon July 29. An assault was reported.
Shaw Rd., 22000 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 4. An assault was reported.
Towncenter Plaza, 21700 block, 2:25 a.m. July 30. Four individuals fought. One of them cut a person. Two Alexandria men, ages 23 and 24, were arrested and charged with assault.
Towncenter Plaza, 21700 block, 2:30 a.m. Aug. 1. Two men fought. A 21-year-old Leesburg man was arrested and charged with assault and other related charges.
Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 2 a.m. Aug. 1. An assault was reported.
Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 2 a.m. July 30. An assault was reported.
Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, midnight July 31. During a fight between two women, one of them took a cellphone and credit card. A 32-year-old Ashburn woman was arrested and charged with assault, larceny and fraud.
BRANDISHING
Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, 7:59 p.m. Aug. 3. A man in a truck pointed a firearm at a vehicle.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bayswater Terr., 46000 block, midnight July 30. Identity theft was reported.
Benfold Sq., 42500 block, 4:30 a.m. July 23. Two people attempted to open a vehicle door.
Brethour Ct., 1800 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 2. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
Burbank and Monk Meadows terraces, 11:10 a.m. July 29. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.
Cedar Pond Pl., 43400 block, July 30 to July 31. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 3. Items from a delivered package were stolen.
Columbia Pl., 45100 block, 11 a.m. July 28. Shoplifting was reported.
Davis Dr. and Platform Plaza, 5 p.m. July 29. Rubber mats were stolen from a construction site.
Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 3. Identity theft was reported.
Dulles Plaza, 45500 block, June 9 to July 28. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Dulles Plaza, 45500 block, May 2 to Aug. 2. A catalytic converter and car parts were stolen from a vehicle.
Indian Creek Dr., 23000 block, June 30 to July 30. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Margate Ct., 1000 block, June 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Monk Meadows and Vaughn Landing terraces, 8 a.m. July 30. Construction material was stolen from a construction site.
Oakbrook Ct., 45600 block, 4 a.m. July 29. Copper coils from air conditioning units were stolen.
Price Cascades Plaza, 21300 block, 6 p.m. July 28. Shoplifting was reported.
Reef Terr., 47500 block, 10 p.m. July 30. A theft was reported.
Sherwood Ct., 900 block, 5 p.m. July 30. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Silverleaf Dr. and S. Fillmore Ave., 6 p.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting was reported.
Sweet Azalea Dr., 41200 block, July 21 to July 29. A sink faucet was stolen from a construction site.
Traskwood Ct., 21300 block, 8 p.m. July 29. Patio furniture was stolen from a property.
Trefoil Lane, 45900 block, July 27 to July 29. A vehicle windshield was shattered.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Windmill Parc Dr., 21200 block, July 27 to July 28. A black Yamaha motorcycle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Beaver Meadow Rd., 43800 block, 9:11 a.m. July 29. Pavers on a property were damaged.
Margate Ct., 1000 block, 10 p.m. July 31. Property was damaged.
Prentice Dr., 44600 block, 6 p.m. July 30. Property was damaged.
Selden Ct., unit block, 10 p.m. July 31. Property was damaged.
Silverleaf Dr., 200 block, 9 p.m. July 28. Property was damaged.
Warwick Ct., 1000 block, 5 p.m. July 31. Vehicle tires were punctured.
SUGARLAND RUN AREA
ASSAULT
Sugarland Sq. Ct., unit block, 2 a.m. July 30. An assault was reported.
VANDALISM
Sugarland Run Dr., 700 block, midnight July 30. A soft top to a vehicle was cut.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus