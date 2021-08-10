To report a crime online, visit sheriff.loudoun.gov . The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app is also available at sheriff.loudoun.gov .

These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and Leesburg police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

VANDALISM

Great Berkhamsted Dr., 24900 block, midnight July 31. Paint was thrown at two parked vehicles.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Galbraith Sq., 42600 block, midnight July 28. An assault was reported.

Goose Preserve Dr., 20800 block, midnight July 30. An assault was reported.

Thorndike St., 44700 block, 9 p.m. July 30. An assault was reported.

Thorndike St., 44700 block, 10 p.m. July 30. An assault was reported.

GUNFIRE

Adagio Terr., 23400 block, 6:10 p.m. July 29. A bullet went through a residence. A gun owner was issued a citation for reckless handling of a firearm.

Lazy River Terr., 20000 block, 8:56 p.m. Aug. 2. A man was injured after another man unintentionally discharged his firearm while cleaning. The injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Brimfield Dr., 44600 block, 10 p.m. July 31. Identity theft was reported.

Exchange St., 20300 block, midnight July 31. Identity theft was reported.

Truro Parish Dr., 42800 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 1. Identity theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Ashburn Farm Pkwy. and Fernridge Way, 8 a.m. July 30. Property was damaged.

Ashburn Rd., 19700 block, July 27 to July 29. A vehicle tire was punctured.

Hope Spring Terr., 20600 block, 6 a.m. Aug. 4. Property was damaged.

Kitts Hill Terr., 43900 block, 7 p.m. July 28. A vehicle window was shattered.

Northville Hills Terr., 20000 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 4. Property was damaged.

Southern Walk Plaza and DeMott Dr., 6 p.m. July 31. Property was damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

ASSAULT

S. Village Dr., 25500 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 4. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Ashbury Dr., 25300 block, July 28 to July 31. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Cedar Pond Pl., 43400 block, 7 p.m. July 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Defender Dr., 43200 block, midnight July 29. Shoplifting was reported.

Reed Orchard Terr., 25300 block, May 14 to July 29. Cash and credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Riffleford Sq., 25200 block, 4 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Douglas Ct., noon July 29. A vehicle was stolen.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

E. Market St., 700 block, 7:03 p.m. July 24. A 36-year-old woman was arrested and charged with theft that occurred at this location.

Fort Evans Rd. SE, 100 block, 8:08 a.m. July 23. A 61-year-old woman was arrested and charged with destruction of property that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 10:30 a.m. July 23. A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 2:45 p.m. July 24. A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4:25 p.m. July 22. A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with harassment, trespassing, and other related charges.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11:43 p.m. July 24. A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with robbery that occurred at this location.

River Creek Pkwy. and E. Market St., 8:36 p.m. July 22. A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with impersonation and other related charges that occurred at this location.

Tuliptree Sq. NE, 500 block, 7:31 p.m. July 25. A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Abboccato Terr. SE, 2200 block, 7 p.m. July 30. Two people fought.

Adams Dr., unit block, 2 p.m. July 28. Two people fought.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 2. Threats were reported.

Cornwall St. NW, 200 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 3. An assault was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 3 p.m. July 31. Stalking was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 2 a.m. July 31. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, noon Aug. 4. Two people fought.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 5 p.m. Aug. 3. Two people fought.

Heritage Way, unit block, 7 a.m. Aug. 4. Threats were reported.

Monroe St., unit block, 6 p.m. July 29. Two people fought.

Plaza St., 200 block, 3 a.m. Aug. 3. Two people fought.

Plaza St., 200 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 3. Two people fought.

S. King St., 400 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 2. An assault was reported.

Smartt’s Lane, 800 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 1. Two people fought.

Smartt’s Lane, 800 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 1. Two people fought.

Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 11 a.m. July 30. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Cardinal Park Dr., unit block, noon July 31. A theft was reported.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 9 p.m. July 28. A bicycle was stolen.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 3 p.m. July 29. A person concealed merchandise and left a store without paying.

Constellation Sq., 600 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

E. Market St., 600 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 3. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 3. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 3. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 2. Shoplifting was reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, noon Aug. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 10 p.m. July 31. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 8 a.m. Aug. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Harrison St., 100 block, noon July 28. A theft was reported.

Harry Byrd Hwy. and E. Market St., 7 p.m. July 30. Identity theft was reported.

Keokuk Terr., 1100 block, 9 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported.

Monroe St., unit block, 10 a.m. Aug. 4. Trespassing was reported.

Nottoway St., 200 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 4. A theft was reported.

Petite Sirah Terr. SE, 300 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 4. A theft was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 10 a.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 11 a.m. Aug. 2. A theft was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 9 p.m. Aug. 4. Shoplifting was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 11 p.m. July 31. Shoplifting was reported.

Russell Branch Pkwy. SE, 1300 block, 3 p.m. July 28. A theft was reported.

Russell Branch Pkwy. SE, 1300 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 1. Shoplifting was reported.

Sassafras Ridge Terr., 19300 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 3. Computer fraud was reported.

Smartt’s Lane, 800 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported.

Somerset Park Dr., 700 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Vista Grande Ct., 600 block, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 31. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Woodbridge Pkwy., 44000 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 3:11 p.m. July 28. A silver 2015 Ford F-150 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 2 p.m. July 28. Property was damaged.

Forest Hills Rd., 38100 block, 5 p.m. July 31. Property was damaged.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 2 p.m. July 30. Property was damaged.

North St., 100 block, noon July 30. Property was damaged.

Plaza St., unit block, 5 p.m. Aug. 3. Property was damaged.

S. Loudoun St., unit block, 2 p.m. July 28. Property was damaged.

Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 4. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

VANDALISM

S. Loudoun St., unit block, 2:27 p.m. July 28. A vehicle window was shattered.

POTOMAC FALLS AREA

THEFTS

Eastlake Ct., 20700 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 4. A theft was reported.

Oakhurst Ct., 46600 block, 9 p.m. July 29. Identity theft was reported.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Adventure Center Lane, 37400 block, 6 p.m. July 31. An assault was reported.

Kinvarra Pl., 800 block, 9:34 p.m. July 24. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Birch Hollow Lane, 35900 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 2. Identity theft was reported.

N. 21st St., 100 block, 9:10 a.m. July 26. Two workshops were entered.

N. 21st St., 200 block, 11:09 a.m. July 27. A part of an auction item was stolen.

Snickersville Tpk., 38100 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 4. Identity theft was reported.

SOUTH RIDING AREA

ASSAULT

Elk Lick Road and Center St., 8 p.m. Aug. 3. An assault was reported.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, 1 a.m. July 30. An assault was reported.

Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, 1:21 a.m. July 30. Deputies found a woman sitting on a sidewalk with an open container of alcohol. The woman kicked one of the deputies in the face while being taken into custody. A 20-year-old Sterling woman was arrested and charged with assault and other related charges.

E. Stauton Ave., 100 block, midnight July 29. An assault was reported.

Fitness Ct., 22500 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 8. An assault was reported.

Palisade Pkwy. and Potomac View Rd., 6:28 p.m. Aug. 2. After a traffic altercation, a car struck a driver’s vehicle twice. The driver fled from the scene when two occupants of the car began to approach his vehicle.

S. Sterling Blvd., 22300 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 1. An assault was reported.

Sandbank Sq., 47600 block, noon July 29. An assault was reported.

Shaw Rd., 22000 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 4. An assault was reported.

Towncenter Plaza, 21700 block, 2:25 a.m. July 30. Four individuals fought. One of them cut a person. Two Alexandria men, ages 23 and 24, were arrested and charged with assault.

Towncenter Plaza, 21700 block, 2:30 a.m. Aug. 1. Two men fought. A 21-year-old Leesburg man was arrested and charged with assault and other related charges.

Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 2 a.m. Aug. 1. An assault was reported.

Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 2 a.m. July 30. An assault was reported.

Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, midnight July 31. During a fight between two women, one of them took a cellphone and credit card. A 32-year-old Ashburn woman was arrested and charged with assault, larceny and fraud.

BRANDISHING

Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, 7:59 p.m. Aug. 3. A man in a truck pointed a firearm at a vehicle.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bayswater Terr., 46000 block, midnight July 30. Identity theft was reported.

Benfold Sq., 42500 block, 4:30 a.m. July 23. Two people attempted to open a vehicle door.

Brethour Ct., 1800 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 2. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Burbank and Monk Meadows terraces, 11:10 a.m. July 29. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.

Cedar Pond Pl., 43400 block, July 30 to July 31. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 3. Items from a delivered package were stolen.

Columbia Pl., 45100 block, 11 a.m. July 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Davis Dr. and Platform Plaza, 5 p.m. July 29. Rubber mats were stolen from a construction site.

Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 3. Identity theft was reported.

Dulles Plaza, 45500 block, June 9 to July 28. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Dulles Plaza, 45500 block, May 2 to Aug. 2. A catalytic converter and car parts were stolen from a vehicle.

Indian Creek Dr., 23000 block, June 30 to July 30. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Margate Ct., 1000 block, June 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Monk Meadows and Vaughn Landing terraces, 8 a.m. July 30. Construction material was stolen from a construction site.

Oakbrook Ct., 45600 block, 4 a.m. July 29. Copper coils from air conditioning units were stolen.

Price Cascades Plaza, 21300 block, 6 p.m. July 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Reef Terr., 47500 block, 10 p.m. July 30. A theft was reported.

Sherwood Ct., 900 block, 5 p.m. July 30. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Silverleaf Dr. and S. Fillmore Ave., 6 p.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting was reported.

Sweet Azalea Dr., 41200 block, July 21 to July 29. A sink faucet was stolen from a construction site.

Traskwood Ct., 21300 block, 8 p.m. July 29. Patio furniture was stolen from a property.

Trefoil Lane, 45900 block, July 27 to July 29. A vehicle windshield was shattered.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Windmill Parc Dr., 21200 block, July 27 to July 28. A black Yamaha motorcycle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Beaver Meadow Rd., 43800 block, 9:11 a.m. July 29. Pavers on a property were damaged.

Margate Ct., 1000 block, 10 p.m. July 31. Property was damaged.

Prentice Dr., 44600 block, 6 p.m. July 30. Property was damaged.

Selden Ct., unit block, 10 p.m. July 31. Property was damaged.

Silverleaf Dr., 200 block, 9 p.m. July 28. Property was damaged.

Warwick Ct., 1000 block, 5 p.m. July 31. Vehicle tires were punctured.

SUGARLAND RUN AREA

ASSAULT

Sugarland Sq. Ct., unit block, 2 a.m. July 30. An assault was reported.

VANDALISM

Sugarland Run Dr., 700 block, midnight July 30. A soft top to a vehicle was cut.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus