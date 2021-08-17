ASHBURN AREA
ASSAULTS
Blackwolf Run Pl., 20000 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 7. An assault was reported.
Breitling Terr., 22100 block, 3:28 p.m. Aug. 5. A driver stopped her car after a traffic altercation and a man exited his vehicle and punched her window.
Carters Meadow Terr., 23200 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 10. An assault was reported.
Hemingway Dr. and Kouros Ct., 9 p.m. Aug. 8. Malicious wounding was reported.
BOMB THREAT
Waxpool Rd., 44500 block, 10:59 a.m. Aug. 5. A bomb threat note was found on the wall of a porta-potty in a construction site.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Blueridge Meadows Dr., 44500 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 5. Identity theft was reported.
Broadlands Blvd., 42900 block, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 6. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Castle Pines Terr., 43700 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Glenwood Heights Cir., 23000 block, 10:20 a.m. Aug. 6. Material was stolen from a construction site.
Hedgerow Terr., 21100 block, 1:49 a.m. Aug. 8. A residence was entered and a vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was recovered with damage.
Keiller Terr., 42700 block, 7 a.m. Aug. 7. A theft was reported.
Leah May Ct., 19900 block, noon Aug. 6. Identity theft was reported.
Maiden Creek Ct., 43900 block, May 28 to Aug. 11. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Old Gallivan Terr., 43000 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 7. Identity theft was reported and property was stolen.
Philanthropic Dr., 22200 block, midnight Aug. 8. Identity theft was reported.
Pine Top Ct., 22400 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 5. Identity theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Summer Grove Terr., 42900 block, Aug. 10. A black 2011 Kawasaki motorcycle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Ashlar Terr., 44700 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 5. Property was damaged.
Gloucester Pkwy., 44300 block, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9. Three juveniles were observed writing on a utility box. All three ran away when they were confronted.
Hope Spring Terr., 20600 block, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 4. A vehicle was scratched.
Lucketts Bridge Cir., 43600 block, 5:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 4. A mailbox was damaged.
BRAMBLETON AREA
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Summer Grove Terr., 42900 block, 7 a.m. Aug. 10. A vehicle was stolen.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
ASSAULT
Katama Sq., 43100 block, 8 a.m. Aug. 9. An assault was reported.
VANDALISM
Riding Plaza, 25000 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 5. Property was damaged.
HAMILTON AREA
VANDALISM
Digges Valley Rd., 39100 block, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10. A man confronted juveniles who were inside and outside a residence under construction. The juveniles fled and windows were found damaged.
LEESBURG AREA
ARRESTS
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11:17 p.m. July 26. A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with robbery that occurred at this location.
Potomac Station Dr. NE, 600 block, 11:49 p.m. July 31. A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.
Russell Branch Pkwy. SE, 1300 block, 4:51 p.m. Aug. 1. A 29-year-old woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting and impersonation.
ASSAULTS
Breckinridge Sq., 400 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 9. Two people fought.
Catoctin Cir., unit block, 9 p.m. Aug. 11. An assault was reported.
Clark Ct., 700 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 7. An assault was reported.
E. Market St., 500 block, 1 a.m. Aug. 7. An assault was reported.
Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 8. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 11 p.m. Aug. 6. An assault was reported.
Leesburg Mobile Park, unit block, 5 p.m. Aug. 6. Threats were reported.
Meadows Lane, 200 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 6. Threats were reported.
North St., 300 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 11. An assault was reported.
Revelstore Terr., 800 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 5. Two people fought.
Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, midnight Aug. 10. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Belleville Dr. NE, 1900 block, 4 a.m. Aug. 7. A vehicle was entered and tampered with.
California Dr. NE, 600 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 10. A bicycle was stolen.
Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 11. A theft was reported.
Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 5. A theft was reported.
Davis Ave., 200 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported.
Dry Mill Rd., 100 block, 3 a.m. Aug. 9. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 9. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 11. Two shoplifting incidents were reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 10. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8 a.m. Aug. 9. A theft was reported.
Hancock Pl., unit block, 10 a.m. Aug. 6. A theft was reported.
Kalmia Sq., 500 block, 6 a.m. Aug. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Kittiwake Dr., 43800 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 10. Identity theft was reported.
Lanier Island Sq., 18400 block, 9:21 p.m. Aug. 5. A residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Loudoun United Dr., 42000 block, Aug. 8 to Aug. 10. Property was stolen from two storage containers.
Loudoun United Dr., 42000 block, midnight Aug. 8. Property was stolen and damaged.
Montevista Sq., 42700 block, midnight Aug. 6. Identity theft was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 5 a.m. Aug. 7. Trespassing was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11 a.m. Aug. 8. Trespassing was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11 a.m. Aug. 9. Trespassing was reported.
Potomac Station Dr., 700 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 7. Trespassing was reported.
Promenade Dr., 19400 block, midnight Aug. 5. Identity theft was reported.
Russell Branch Pkwy. SE, 1300 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 6. Shoplifting was reported.
S. King St., 600 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 11. A theft was reported.
Solitude Ct., 400 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 10. Trespassing was reported.
Valemount Terr., 800 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Hedgerow Terr., 21000 block, 1 a.m. Aug. 8. A vehicle was stolen and property was stolen.
VANDALISM
Cornwall St., 200 block, 1 a.m. Aug. 12. Property was damaged.
Heron Way, 44100 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 6. Graffiti was found in parking spaces in the area.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4 p.m. Aug. 10. Property was damaged.
S. King St., 600 block, noon Aug. 6. Property was damaged.
Squirrel Ridge Pl., 43500 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 9 to 8:45 a.m. Aug. 10. Graffiti was found in parking spaces.
POTOMAC FALLS AREA
ASSAULT
Braxton Dr., unit block, 2 a.m. Aug. 5. An assault was reported.
Drysdale Terr., 46500 block, noon Aug. 8. An assault was reported.
VANDALISM
Oak Lane, 46500 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 5. Property was damaged.
Pidgeon Hill Dr., unit block, 8 a.m. Aug. 5. Property was damaged.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
THEFT
E. Cornwell Lane, 100 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 11. Credit card information was stolen.
ROUND HILL AREA
VANDALISM
Tedler Cir., 17600 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 9. Property was damaged.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, midnight Aug. 8. An assault was reported.
Enterprise St., 400 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 8. An assault was reported and property was stolen.
Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 2 a.m. Aug. 7. An assault was reported.
W. Church Rd., 700 block, 8:15 p.m. Aug. 5. During a physical altercation, a man struck another man with a knife. A 45-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged with assault.
Whitehall Terr., 22900 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 6. An assault was reported.
Route 28 and Route 7, 6:05 a.m. Aug. 7. A man driving aggressively stopped next to another driver at a traffic signal and exited his vehicle. The man slapped the woman and fled.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Augusta and Antioch drives, 2 to 2:15 p.m. Aug. 9. A man exposed himself to a woman.
Williamsburg Rd. and S. Sterling Blvd., 10:15 a.m. Aug. 6. A man exposed himself to a woman.
MISSILE AT A DWELLING
N. Dinwiddie St., 1500 block, 11:29 a.m. Aug. 8. A hole was found in the ceiling of a residence with a discharged round on the floor. No injuries were reported.
Willow Terr., 200 block, 7:30 Aug. 5 to 9:46 p.m. Aug. 6. A sliding-glass door was struck by a BB pellet.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Adelphi Terr., 22900 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 10. Air bags were stolen from two vehicles. Damage was also found.
Andrew Pl., 100 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 11. A theft was reported.
Benson Terr., 22900 block, 7 a.m. Aug. 9. Air bags were stolen from vehicles. Damage was also found.
Brixton Ct., 1000 block, Aug. 4 to Aug. 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 10. Air bags were stolen from vehicles. Damage was also found.
Deepwater Terr., 20700 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 7 to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 8. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 6. A theft was reported.
E. Staunton Ave., 700 block, July 24 to Aug. 4. A firearm and ammunition were stolen from a residence.
Imperial Sq., 45700 block, June 10 to Aug. 5. Two bicycles were stolen from a property.
Leatherleaf and E. Frederick drives, Aug. 4 to Aug. 5. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
McFadden Sq., 21200 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Oak Lane, 46500 block, 8:15 p.m. Aug. 5 to 9 a.m. Aug. 6. A vehicle was entered and a tire was damaged.
S. Filbert Ct., 800 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 6. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Signal Hill Plaza area, 4 p.m. Aug. 6. During a traffic stop, a stolen firearm was located inside a vehicle. A 26-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm and other related charges.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
W. Poplar Rd., 800 block, Aug. 4 to Aug. 5. A black 2015 Toyota Corolla was stolen and property was stolen from a second vehicle. The stolen vehicle was recovered.
VANDALISM
Brethour Ct., 300 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 5. A vehicle window was shattered.
Clarion Terr., 46800 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 8. Property was damaged.
N. Dinwiddie St., 1500 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 8. Property was damaged.
N. Dinwiddie St., 1500 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 8. Property was damaged.
Pidgeon Hill Dr., unit block, 8:40 a.m. Aug. 5. Graffiti was found on playground equipment and a light post was broken.
Twinridge Sq., 21100 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 6. Property was damaged.
W. Church Rd., 45800 block, Aug. 10. A fence and sign were damaged.
Water Mark Pl., 20200 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 11. Vehicles were damaged.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus