Exchange St., 20300 block, midnight Aug. 12. An assault was reported.
Farmwell Hunt Plaza, 43900 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 17. An assault was reported.
Prescott Green Sq., 42500 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 17. An assault was reported and property was damaged.
Stuarts Glen Terr., 43000 block, 8 a.m. Aug. 18. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ashbrook Commons Plaza, 20000 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 12. Shoplifting was reported.
Braeton Bay Terr. and Bles Park Dr., 1 p.m. Aug. 17. A theft was reported.
Braeton Bay Terr., 20100 block, Aug. 17. Vehicle tires were stolen.
Cardinal Pond Terr., 21100 block, Aug. 9. A wallet containing credit cards was stolen from a residence.
Claxton Terr., 23200 block, Aug. 14 to Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Granite Mountain Terr., 21800 block, midnight Aug. 13. Credit card information was stolen.
Hay Rd., 43100 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Keller Sq., 44400 block, midnight Aug. 13. Credit card information was stolen.
Pandora Ct., 44000 block, 8 a.m. Aug. 16. Identity theft was reported.
Plantation Terr., 43500 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 14. A bicycle was stolen.
Rainsboro Dr., 20600 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 12. Identity theft was reported.
Russell Branch Pkwy., 45100 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 17. Identity theft was reported.
Waxpool Rd., 44600 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 16. Property was stolen from two vehicles.
Zenith Terr., 42300 block, Aug. 12. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.
VANDALISM
Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44000 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 16. Property was damaged.
Gayton Terr., 45100 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 16. Property was damaged.
Thistledown Terr., 43100 block, Aug. 13 to Aug. 14. A key was used to damage a vehicle.
Waxpool Rd., 44600 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 16. Property was damaged.
BRAMBLETON AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Claxton Terr., 23200 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Zenith Terr., 42300 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 12. A theft was reported.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
THEFT
Bald Eagle Terr., 25200 block, 7 a.m. Aug. 14. Identity theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Falling Cedars Ct., 25500 block, noon Aug. 14. A vehicle was stolen.
Riding Plaza, 24900 block, 3:15 to 3:25 p.m. Aug. 13. A silver 2015 Volkswagen GTI was stolen while its motor was left running.
VANDALISM
Loganshire Terr., 25300 block, 3:02 p.m. Aug. 13. Two planters and plants were damaged at a property.
LEESBURG AREA
ARRESTS
Ayrlee Ave. NW, 200 block, 7:25 p.m. Aug. 2. A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Catoctin Cir. NE, 12:33 p.m. Aug. 5. A 62-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.
Revelstore Terr. NE, 800 block, 11:51 p.m. Aug. 5. A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault and kidnapping that occurred at this location.
ASSAULTS
Carlton St., 100 block, 3 p.m.au 15. Two people fought.
Cornwall St., 200 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 18. An assault was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 1000 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 16. An assault was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 800 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 18. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 10 p.m. Aug. 15. Two people fought.
Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 18. Threats were reported.
Peppermill Terr., 500 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 16. Threats were reported.
Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 3 a.m. Aug. 13. An assault was reported.
Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 4 a.m. Aug. 15. An assault was reported.
Stumptown Rd., 41700 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 18. An assault was reported.
Wirt St., 200 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 13. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Buchanan St., 600 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 14. A theft was reported.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 15. A theft was reported.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 14. A theft was reported.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 16. A theft was reported.
Cypress Ridge Terr., 19300 block, midnight Aug. 13. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 16. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 18. Four shoplifting incidents were reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 16. Two thefts were reported.
Fairfax St., unit block, 10 a.m. Aug. 12. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 18. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 17. A theft was reported.
Heron Way, 44100 block, noon Aug. 12. A theft was reported.
Huntmaster Terr. NE, 1100 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 17. Identity theft was reported.
Laconian St. SE, 1100 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Laconian St. SE, 1200 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Newington Pl., 600 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 14. A theft was reported.
Pershing Ave., unit block, 6 a.m. Aug. 17. A vehicle was entered and tampered with.
Pershing Ave., unit block, 9 a.m. Aug. 17. A vehicle was entered and tampered with.
Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 3 a.m. Aug. 12. Identity theft was reported.
Rockford Sq., 800 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 14. A theft was reported.
Sanctuary Ct., 1000 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 8 a.m. Aug. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
W. Market St., 600 block, 7 a.m. Aug. 17. A vehicle was entered and tampered with.
Wilson Ave., 200 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 17. A vehicle was entered and tampered with.
Wilson Ave., 200 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Wilson Ave., unit block, 11 a.m. Aug. 17. A vehicle was entered and tampered with.
Wilson Ave., unit block, noon Aug. 17. A vehicle was entered and tampered with.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 6 a.m. Aug. 18. A vehicle was stolen.
Wilson Ave., 200 block, 8 a.m. Aug. 17. A vehicle was stolen.
Wilson Ave., unit block, 10 a.m. Aug. 17. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Cornwall St., 200 block, 1 a.m. Aug. 12. Property was damaged.
Ferndale Terr., 800 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 14. Property was damaged.
Gleedsville Rd., 20500 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 13. Property was damaged.
Hidcote Manor Lane, 15500 block, noon Aug. 15. Property was damaged.
Hughesville Rd., 38800 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 15. Property was damaged.
Montresor Rd. and James Monroe Hwy., Aug. 13 to Aug. 14. A community sign and landscaping lights were damaged.
Prosperity Ave., 100 block, 1 a.m. Aug. 16. Property was damaged.
LOVETTSVILLE AREA
THEFT
Booth Rd., 12800 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 12. Identity theft was reported.
PAEONIAN SPRINGS AREA
VANDALISM
Hidden Hills Lane, 40500 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 15. Property was damaged.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
ASSAULT
N. 16th St., 100 block, 4:43 a.m. Aug. 6. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
E. Main St., 100 block, 12:18 p.m. Aug. 11. Cash was stolen from a wallet inside a vehicle.
N. 21st St., 100 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 11 to 8:15 a.m. Aug. 12. Signs were stolen from a street.
S. 14th St., 500 block, 11:20 p.m. Aug. 10. An insurance card and vehicle registration were stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Dominion Terr., 600 block, 2:09 p.m. Aug. 9. Vehicle windows and mirrors were damaged. Dents were also found on the vehicle.
G St., 200 block, 2:24 p.m. Aug. 10. A key was used to damage a vehicle.
ROUND HILL AREA
ASSAULT
Marbury and E. Loudoun streets, 7 p.m. Aug. 16. An assault was reported.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
Enterprise St., 400 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 12. An assault was reported.
Enterprise St., 400 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 12. An assault was reported and property was damaged.
Tottenham Ct., 1000 block, noon Aug. 16. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Atwood Sq., 46700 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 13. Temporary license plates were stolen from a motorcycle.
Autumn Olive Way, 200 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 15. Credit card information was stolen.
Cascades Pkwy., 21900 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 15. Shoplifting was reported.
Colonial Ave., 700 block, Aug. 17 to Aug. 18. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Lacey Oak Terr., 22800 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 16. A theft was reported.
Leatherleaf Cir., 21800 block, Aug. 12 to Aug. 13. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Locomotive Terr., 21800 block, midnight Aug. 17. Four vehicle tires were stolen.
Morningside Terr., 20500 block, noon Aug. 14. Identity theft was reported.
Oak Trail Sq., 45400 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Saulty Dr., 47600 block, 3:56 a.m. Aug. 14. Trespassing was reported. Juveniles were found in a swimming pool area.
Shady Point Sq., 46900 block, 1 a.m. Aug. 15. A theft was reported.
Tappahannock Pl., 20400 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 13. A purse, credit cards, and jewelry were stolen from a vehicle.
Woodland Rd., 45700 block, 2 a.m. Aug. 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Woodland Rd., 45700 block, 2:55 a.m. Aug. 13. Catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Thomas Jefferson Dr. and Community Plaza, 1 to 6:30 a.m. Aug. 13. A green 1998 Honda Civic was stolen.
VANDALISM
Community Plaza, 4700 block, noon Aug. 14. Property was damaged.
Harry Byrd Hwy. and Augusta Dr., Aug. 17. Graffiti was found on a wall in an intersection.
Leatherleaf Cir., 21800 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 13. Property was damaged.
Oakgrove Rd. and Caraway Terr., 1 a.m. Aug. 13. Property was damaged.
Regal Plaza, 45900 block, Aug. 17. A business window was broken by a rock.
Ridgetop Cir., 21500 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 13. A ceiling inside a parking garage was damaged.
Riverbank Forest Pl., 47400 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 13. A vehicle was damaged.
Sherwood Ct., 900 block, 7 to 10:43 p.m. Aug. 14. A vehicle side mirror was damaged.
SUGARLAND RUN AREA
ASSAULT
Thrush Rd., unit block, 5 p.m. Aug. 14. An assault was reported.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus