ASHBURN AREA
ASSAULTS
Atwater Dr. and Freetown Blvd., 9 a.m. Aug. 21. An assault was reported.
Atwater Dr., 44600 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 19. An assault was reported.
Harry Byrd Hwy. and Ashburn Village Blvd., 10 a.m. Aug. 19. A man attempted to hit another person with a hammer and during a chase, the male struck a passerby’s windshield with the hammer. A 28-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assault and destruction of property.
Thorndike St., 44700 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 22. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ashburn Rd., 19700 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Epperson Sq., 23400 block, 12:30 to 1:40 p.m. Aug. 24. Identity theft was reported and a wallet was stolen.
Gayton Terr., 45100 block, noon Aug. 19. A theft was reported.
Jenkins Lane, 43700 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 20. Identity theft was reported.
Junction Plaza, 43300 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported.
Junction Plaza, 43300 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 21. Shoplifting was reported.
Maltese Falcon Sq., 44400 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 19. Identity theft was reported.
Milestone Sq., 44800 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 22. Identity theft was reported.
Oyster Reef Pl., 20300 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 20. Identity theft was reported.
Rock Harbor Cir., 20700 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 20. Identity theft was reported.
VANDALISM
Commonwealth Center Dr., 20300 block, 10 p.m. to midnight Aug. 19. A vehicle was scratched.
Harry Byrd Hwy. and Ashburn Village Blvd., 10 a.m. Aug. 19. Property was damaged.
Learning Cir., 23100 block, 8:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. Aug. 20. A vehicle was scratched.
Lowry Park Terr., 21000 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 25. Property was damaged.
Waxpool Rd., 44600 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 22. A vehicle windshield was smashed.
BRAMBLETON AREA
VANDALISM
Ringneck Pl., 42400 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 20. A backboard of a basketball hoop was shattered.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Pine Forest Dr., 42500 block, 8:43 p.m. Aug. 22. A man entered a residence by force and grabbed a male juvenile who was able to flee. A 41-year-old South Riding man was arrested and charged with burglary and assault.
HAMILTON AREA
ASSAULT
Sydnor St., unit block, 8 p.m. Aug. 21. An assault was reported and property was stolen.
LEESBURG AREA
ARRESTS
Battery Terr. NE, block, 9:10 p.m. Aug. 14. A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Cornwall St. NW, 200 block, 1:56 a.m. Aug. 12. A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with destruction of property at this location.
Lee Ave., 9300 block, 4:52 p.m. Aug. 13. A 29-year-old woman was arrested and charged with theft that occurred at this location.
Wirt St. NW, 200 block, 8:51 p.m. Aug. 13. A 45-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
ASSAULTS
Adams Dr., unit block, 5 p.m. Aug. 25. Two people fought.
Clagett St., 300 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 19. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 11 a.m. Aug. 23. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 8 p.m. Aug. 21. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 23. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 21. Two people fought.
Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 24. Malicious wounding was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 1 a.m. Aug. 22. An assault was reported.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 1 a.m. Aug. 23. Two people fought.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 22. Two people fought.
Wilkinson Dr., 800 block, 3 a.m. Aug. 22. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Accokeek Terr., 18800 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 24. Identity theft was reported.
Buttonwood Terr., 900 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 20. A theft was reported.
Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 22. Trespassing was reported.
Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 22. Trespassing was reported.
E. Market St., 500 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 21. Shoplifting was reported.
E. Market St., 600 block, 5 a.m. Aug. 21. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 19. Shoplifting was reported.
Ginkgo Terr., 400 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 19. Trespassing was reported.
Keokuk Terr., 1100 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Ave., 800 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported.
Locust Knoll Dr., 300 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 21. A theft was reported.
Meadows Lane, 200 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Mindy Ct., 200 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported.
Octorora Pl., 900 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported.
Pershing Ave., 200 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 20. A vehicle was entered and tampered with.
Pershing Ave., 200 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 19. A theft was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 5 p.m. Aug. 19. A theft was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 10 p.m. Aug. 23. Trespassing was reported.
Potomac Station Dr. NE, 600 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 20. Credit card information was stolen.
S. King St., 600 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported.
Stallion Sq., 300 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 22. A bicycle was stolen.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, noon Aug. 19. Shoplifting was reported.
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 20. A theft was reported.
Watson Rd., 21800 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported.
Wilson Ave., 200 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 19. A vehicle was entered and tampered with.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 24. A vehicle was stolen.
Winmeade Dr., 19300 block, 2 to 7 p.m. July 23. A silver 2002 Honda CR-V reported stolen was recovered in Ashburn.
VANDALISM
Catoctin Cir., unit block, 9 p.m. Aug. 19. Property was damaged.
Loudoun United Dr., 42000 block, Aug. 18 to Aug. 19. A storage unit was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.
Town Branch Terr., 200 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 21. Property was damaged.
MIDDLEBURG AREA
ASSAULT
St. Louis Rd., 22300 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 19. An assault was reported.
POTOMAC FALLS AREA
VANDALISM
Countryside Blvd. and Minor Rd., 8 p.m. Aug. 24. Graffiti was found on two power boxes.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bailey Lane, 100 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 13. Threats were reported.
Basswood Ct., 36900 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 20. Identity theft was reported.
Berlin Tpk., 15900 block, midnight Aug. 19. Credit card information was stolen.
E. Main St., 700 block, 11:49 a.m. Aug. 18. A man and woman took merchandise and left a store without paying.
E. Main St., 1000 block, 4:18 p.m. Aug. 18. Trespassing was reported.
W. Main St., 600 block, 2:32 a.m. Aug. 15. Three juveniles took beer and left a convenience store without paying.
VANDALISM
S. Nursery Ave., 100 block, 6:46 a.m. Aug. 18. Property was damaged.
ROUND HILL AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
Furr Rd., 20800 block, Aug. 18 to Aug. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle and scratches were found on the vehicle.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
Dulles Eastern Plaza, 45600 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 20. An assault was reported.
Jefferson Dr., unit block, 7 p.m. Aug. 19. An assault was reported.
WEAPON
Enterprise St., 400 block, 5:28 p.m. Aug. 22. A man discharged a firearm and hid inside a restaurant restroom. A 43-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged with discharging a weapon, assault and other related charges.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Atlantic Blvd., 21600 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 19. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Boston Terr., 21100 block, noon Aug. 22. Identity theft was reported.
Briarwood Ct., unit block, 7 to 9:15 a.m. Aug. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Business Ct., 45200 block, 7 a.m. Aug. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Columbia Pl., 45100 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 25. Shoplifting was reported.
Dayton Terr., 45100 block, noon Aug. 19. A theft was reported.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 23. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 23. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 20. Shoplifting was reported.
E. Holly Ave., 100 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 21. Cash was stolen from a wallet.
Essex Sq., unit block, Aug. 21 to Aug. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Essex Sq., unit block, midnight Aug. 22. Property was stolen and damaged.
Harry Byrd Hwy., 46500 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported.
Laura Anne Ct., 200 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 20. Identity theft was reported.
Magnolia Rd., 100 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported.
Potomac Run Plaza, 46200 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 23. A theft was reported.
Ridgetop Cir., 21500 block, noon Aug. 19. A theft was reported.
Rockwood Terr., 21700 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Simeon Lane, unit block, 3 a.m. Aug. 19. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
South Fox Rd., 100 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 24. Identity theft was reported.
Towncenter Plaza, 21700 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 23. A theft was reported.
Tripleseven and Cromwell roads, 7 p.m. Aug. 20. A vehicle tire was stolen.
W. Maple Ave., 600 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 24. Copper coils were stolen from a residence.
Winchester Dr., 46700 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 19. Credit card information was stolen.
Woodstone Terr., 46800 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 24. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Old Ox Rd., 43300 block, July 12 to Aug. 21. An auto trailer was stolen from a property.
VANDALISM
Kincora Dr., 45200 block, noon Aug. 24. A vehicle was damaged and a windshield wiper was broken,
Woodland Rd., 45600 block, 3:47 a.m. Aug. 21. A cinder block was thrown at a windshield.
SUGARLAND RUN AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
Simeon Lane, unit block, 3 a.m. Aug. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
