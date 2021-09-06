Greengage Pl., 24900 block, 4:11 a.m. Aug. 29. A vehicle was entered and items were thrown around the area.
Greengage Pl., 24900 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Highbank Pl., 42200 block, 2:43 a.m. Aug. 29. Paperwork was stolen from a vehicle.
Sawyer Mills Ct., 24900 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
ASHBURN AREA
ASSAULTS
Ashburn Rd., 21600 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 26. An assault was reported.
Brickshire Cir., 21800 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 29. An assault was reported.
Foundation Dr. and Wilcox Terr., 5 p.m. Aug. 27. An assault was reported.
Granite Mountain Terr., 21800 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 1. An assault was reported.
Greenway Corporate Dr., 43600 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 27. An assault was reported.
Hay Rd., 43100 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 27. An assault was reported.
Rainsboro Dr., 20600 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 29. An assault was reported.
Thornblade Cir., 42900 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 30. An assault was reported.
Tillman Terr., 44300 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 30. An assault was reported.
SHOOTING
Lazy River Terr., 20000 block, 8:56 p.m. Aug. 2. A 49-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm that occurred at this location.
CHILD ABUSE
Cotton Grass Way, 22600 block, July 28 to Aug. 3. Child abuse was reported. A 65-year-old Leesburg woman was arrested and charged with cruelty and injuries to children.
SUSPICIOUS INCIDENTS
Exchange St., 20300 block, 2 a.m. Aug. 28. A driver was exiting a parking garage when another vehicle blocked the exit and then pulled up to her vehicle. A man got out of the vehicle and ran toward her. The woman was able to drive away.
Thorndike St., 44700 block, midnight Aug. 13. A driver stopped at a stop sign when a man ran toward her vehicle and attempted to open the doors. The woman was able to drive away.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ashburn Rd., 19700 block, 5:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Aug. 25. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Broadlands Center Plaza, 43100 block, midnight Aug. 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Junction Plaza, 43300 block, Aug. 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Potomac Dr., 44600 block, 6 a.m. Aug. 27. A theft was reported.
Timber Ridge Terr., 20900 block, midnight Aug. 29. A theft was reported.
Valhalla Sq., 20100 block, midnight Sept. 1. Credit card information was stolen.
VANDALISM
Kitchen Prim Ct., 42600 block, Aug. 25. A window was broken.
Laurel Leaf Ct., 20900 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 26. Property was damaged.
Lowry Park Terr., 21000 block, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 25. A vehicle window was shattered.
Potomac Trail Cir., 21100 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 30. Property was damaged.
BRAMBLETON AREA
THEFT
Eagle Watch Ct., 23000 block, noon Aug. 28. Identity theft was reported.
BROADLANDS AREA
VANDALISM
Chickacoan Trail Dr., 21400 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 28. A vehicle windshield was damaged.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
SHOOTING
Iron Bit Pl., 42800 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 29. Shooting was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Gold Thread Dr., 42600 block, 2 a.m. Aug. 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Highbank Pl., 42200 block, 2 a.m. Aug. 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Pleasant Valley Rd., 25300 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 27. Employee theft was reported.
Rachel Hill Dr., 26100 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 30. Identity theft was reported.
Smallwood Terr., 42800 block, midnight Aug. 27. Identity theft was reported.
Stable Ct., 27100 block, 9 a.m. Sept. 1. Identity theft was reported.
HAMILTON AREA
ASSAULT
W. Colonial Hwy., 38100 block, noon Aug. 30. An assault was reported.
THEFT
W. Virginia Ave., 200 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 1. A theft was reported.
LEESBURG AREA
ARRESTS
Cornwall St. NW, 200 block, 3:53 p.m. Aug. 18. A 57-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 6:49 p.m. Aug. 18. A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 8:26 p.m. Aug. 21. A 32-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 11:36 a.m. Aug. 18. A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with profane and threatening language that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11:50 a.m. Aug. 19. A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with harassment that occurred at this location.
Village Market Blvd. SE, 1600 block, 8:13 p.m. Aug. 22. A 64-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
ASSAULTS
Burt Ct., 100 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 30. Two people fought.
Catoctin Cir., unit block, 2 p.m. Aug. 31. An assault was reported.
E. Market St., 500 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 31. An assault was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 28. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 28. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 27. Threats were reported.
Keokuk Terr., 1100 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 28. Two people fought.
Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 6 a.m. Aug. 28. An assault was reported.
Meadows Lane, 100 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 27. Two people fought.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11 a.m. Aug. 28. An assault was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3 a.m. Aug. 29. An assault was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3 a.m. Aug. 31. Two people fought.
Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 27. Five men got out of a vehicle and one of them punched a male juvenile pedestrian. The juvenile was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injury.
SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT
Foxden Lane, 21900 block, Aug. 28 to Aug. 30. A discharged round from a firearm was found in a pool.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bicksler Sq. SE, 400 block, noon Aug. 26. A theft was reported.
Buchanan Ct., 600 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 31. A theft was reported.
Catoctin Cir., unit block, 9 a.m. Aug. 31. Shoplifting was reported.
Catoctin Cir., unit block, 9 p.m. Sept. 1. A theft was reported.
Cedar Walk Cir., 100 block, noon Aug. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 28. Shoplifting was reported.
Country Club Dr., 600 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 28. A theft was reported.
Cypress Ridge Terr., 19300 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 26. Credit card information was stolen.
E. Market St., 600 block, noon Aug. 28. Trespassing was reported.
E. Market St., 700 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 30. Identity theft was reported.
E. Market St., 700 block, 7 a.m. Aug. 31. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 800 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 28. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 8 a.m. Aug. 27. A theft was reported.
Forbes Ct., 1000 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 28. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 31. A theft was reported.
Harrison St., 400 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 28. Trespassing was reported.
Legrace Terr., 500 block, noon Aug. 30. A theft was reported.
Northlake Blvd., 43000 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 27. Identity theft was reported.
Robinson Mill Plaza SE, 100 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 29. Shoplifting was reported.
S. King St., unit block, 5 p.m. Aug. 30. A theft was reported.
Washington St., 200 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 1. A theft was reported.
VANDALISM
Crystal Lake St., 43300 block, 3:08 a.m. Aug. 29. A mailbox was damaged.
Hanrahan Ct., 400 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 1. Property was damaged.
Kincaid Blvd. and Cobbler Terr. SE, 10 p.m. Aug. 30. Property was damaged.
Loudoun United Dr., 42000 block, Aug. 22 to Aug. 26. A storage unit lock was broken.
Oak Bucket Lane, 40800 block, 6 a.m. Aug. 30. Property was damaged.
Thomas Lee Way, 18700 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 29. A vehicle and garage door were damaged.
MIDDLEBURG AREA
VANDALISM
Mersey Rd., 23400 block, Aug. 26 to Aug. 27. A mailbox was damaged.
POTOMAC FALLS AREA
THEFTS
Morningside Terr., 20600 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 27. A theft was reported.
Wallingford Sq., 20800 block, midnight Aug. 27. A theft was reported.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
ASSAULT
Dominion Terr., 600 block, 7:19 p.m. Aug. 30. Two male juveniles fought.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bowen Pl., 35900 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 31. Identity theft was reported.
E. Main St., 600 block, 12:31 p.m. Aug. 24. Trespassing was reported.
E. Main St., 600 block, 5:05 p.m. Aug. 26. Two people stole items from a store.
N. Maple Ave., 300 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported.
VANDALISM
Charles Town Pike, 35000 block, noon Aug. 29. Property was damaged.
ROUND HILL AREA
VANDALISM
Tedler Cir., 17600 block, noon Aug. 29. Property was damaged.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
Atlantic Blvd., 21600 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 28. An assault was reported.
Community Plaza, 46900 block, 2:56 a.m. Sept. 1. Two men were assaulted during a fight. One of them was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
E. Severn Way, 45400 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 29. An assault was reported.
Relocation Dr., 22600 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 28. An assault was reported.
S. Sterling Blvd., 400 block, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 29. A man hit another man on the head several times and then pointed a firearm at him. The man fled.
Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 1 a.m. Aug. 27. An assault was reported.
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 4:06 p.m. Aug. 30. Two people and two children involved in a vehicle collision were occupants of an overturned vehicle. All four fled but were located. A 28-year-old West Virginia woman was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run and child neglect.
ROBBERY
Avondale and Sugarland Run drives, 8:20 p.m. Aug. 30. Two men hit another man on a bike and robbed him of a necklace and shoes. The two men fled on foot.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Business Ct., 45200 block, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 24. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Darkhollow Falls Terr., 47400 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 29. A theft was reported.
Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 29. Shoplifting was reported.
Dulles Town Cir., 21100 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 1. Shoplifting was reported.
E. Beech Rd., 1300 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 27. A theft was reported.
Imperial Sq., 45700 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Mayfield Cir., 45700 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Mayfield Cir., 45700 block, Aug. 27 to Aug. 28. Vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Parc Dulles Sq., 21000 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported.
Pebble Run Pl., 23500 block, midnight Sept. 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Pebble Run Pl., 23700 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported.
Sherwood Ct., 900 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 27. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Thomas Jefferson Dr. and Community Plaza, 3 p.m. Aug. 30. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
W. Maple Ave., 800 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 27. A theft was reported.
W. Poplar Rd., 400 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 29. A theft was reported.
Woodstone Terr., 46800 block, Aug. 16 to Aug. 21. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Algonkian Pkwy., 46400 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 27. Property was damaged.
Executive Dr., 100 block, 1:07 to 2:07 a.m. Aug. 27. Graffiti was found on a building.
Iron Oak Terr., 45900 block, 6 to 11:47 p.m. Aug. 29. Paint was thrown all over a vehicle.
Trefoil Lane, 45900 block, 3 a.m. Aug. 26. All tires on two vehicles were punctured.
W. Nettle Tree Rd., 700 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 29. Paint was sprayed on a vehicle.
Wakefield Ct., 21900 block, 7 a.m. Sept. 1. Property was damaged.
SUGARLAND RUN AREA
THEFTS
Seneca Ridge Dr., unit block, 8 a.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported.
Semblance Dr., 21000 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 30. A theft was reported.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus